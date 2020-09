बंगाल के इस कलाकार ने मोम से हूबहू बना दी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की प्रतिमा, देखें Photo और Video

जब फिल्म सेट पर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत चुपके-चुपके खाने लगे आईस्क्रीम, क्यूट VIDEO हुआ वायरल

West Bengal: Sukanto Roy, a sculptor from Asansol has created a wax statue of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He says, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." pic.twitter.com/H9DxEDwcbN