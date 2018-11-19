सुष्मिता सेन के बर्थडे पर 15 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड ने कबूला प्यार, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया इश्क का इजहार...

Hey hey look who's birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl) on Nov 18, 2018 at 12:08pm PST