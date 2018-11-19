NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सुष्मिता सेन के बर्थडे पर 15 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड ने कबूला प्यार, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया इश्क का इजहार...

सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) के 43वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर कथित बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल ने उनके साथ एक बेहद रोमांटिक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए अपने प्यार का इजहार किया है.

,
सुष्मिता सेन के बर्थडे पर 15 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड ने कबूला प्यार, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया इश्क का इजहार...

'बॉयफ्रेंड' रोहमन शॉल ने दी सुष्मिता सेन को जन्मदिन की बधाई

नई दिल्ली: मिस यूनिवर्स से बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बनीं सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) 43 साल की हो चुकी हैं. 19 नवंबर को सुष्मिता सेन के जन्मदिन के मौके पर उनके कथित बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) ने एक्ट्रेस से प्यार का इजहार सोशल मीडिया पर किया है. मालूम हो कि मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में अपने कदम जमा रहे रोहमन शॉल को अक्सर सुष्मिता सेन के साथ देखा जाता है. सुष्मिता से 15 साल छोटे रोहमन ने इससे पहले कभी भी एक्ट्रेस के लिए अपना प्यार नहीं कबूला था. लेकिन सुष्मिता ने जन्मदिन के मौके पर रोहमन ने कह दिया कि वह उनसे बेहद प्यार करते हैं.

सुष्मिता के 43वें जन्मदिन के मौके पर रोहमन ने उनके साथ एक बेहद रोमांटिक तस्वीर साझा की है. कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा- "जन्मदिन मुबारक मेरी जान. मुझे पता है कि मैं कुछ ही शब्दों में अपनी बात कहता हूं इसलिए आज से दिन बुद्धिमानी के साथ शब्दों को चुनने वाला हूं!! आज आपके जीवन का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिन है इसलिए इसे सबसे बेहतर तरीके से सेलिब्रेट करें. दुआ करता हूं कि यह साल अद्भुत तरीके से बीते... और आपका जीवन अद्भुत रहे!!"

रोहमन ने सुष्मिता के नाम के इनिशियल इस्तेमाल करते हुए लिखा- "#SS, मैं आपसे प्यार करता हूं.. हमेशा!!"

सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) रोहमन के साथ अक्सर नजर आती हैं. दीवाली पार्टी में भी वह रोहमन के साथ देखी गई थीं. रोहमन ने सुष्मिता और उनकी दोनों बेटियों के साथ दीवाली मनाई, इसकी तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुई थी.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

रोहमन शॉल सुपरमॉडल हैं. बता दें कि सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) और रोहमन में तकरीबन 15 साल का अंदर है. सुष्मिता की उम्र 43 वर्ष है जबकि रोहमन 27 साल के हैं.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on

टिप्पणियां
सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) 1994 में मिस यूनिवर्स का क्राउन जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बनी थीं. सुष्मिता ने 1996 की फिल्म 'दस्तक' से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था. 'बीवी नंबर 1', 'मैंने प्यार क्यों किया', 'मैं हूं न', 'फिलहाल', बंगाली फिल्म 'निर्बाक' उनकी चर्चित फिल्मों में शामिल हैं. 2010 से 2013 तक सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) ने 'आई एम शी' पीजेंट का आयोजन किया, जिसके जरिए मिस यूनिवर्स के लिए भारत के प्रतिनिधि का चयन किया जाता था. फिलहाल सुष्मिता अपनी दो गोद ली हुई बेटियों की परवरिश में बिजी हैं.

