सुष्मिता सेन के बर्थडे पर 15 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड ने कबूला प्यार, कुछ इस अंदाज में किया इश्क का इजहार...

रोहमन ने सुष्मिता के नाम के इनिशियल इस्तेमाल करते हुए लिखा- "#SS, मैं आपसे प्यार करता हूं.. हमेशा!!"
Hey hey look who's birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!
रोहमन शॉल सुपरमॉडल हैं. बता दें कि सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) और रोहमन में तकरीबन 15 साल का अंदर है. सुष्मिता की उम्र 43 वर्ष है जबकि रोहमन 27 साल के हैं.
