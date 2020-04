सुष्मिता सेन से फैन ने पूछा 'शादी कब कर रही हो', तो एक्ट्रेस ने बॉयफ्रेंड से कहा- तुम ही जवाब दो...

Tough times don't last...Tough people do!! #truethat Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! We will all need to be of service at some point, it's wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!! sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness #duggadugga @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!

