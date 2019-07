सुष्मिता सेन फैमिली के साथ पहुंची अर्मेनिया, बॉयफ्रेंड और बेटियों के साथ जमकर मचाया धमाल, वायरल हुए VIDEO

God bless #armenia & it's wonderful People!!! Every moment magical & forever cherished!!! Alisah carries a song in her head that she can dance to anywhere...just like her mom Renee & @rohmanshawl mostly wondered what to do with us #sharing #moments #beautifultrip #yerevan #vernissagemarket #northavenue #cascade #republicsquare @leocaferestaurant @madi_officialpage #duggadugga I love you guys!!!! #happiness #life #family #love

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jul 19, 2019 at 5:27am PDT