'छिछोरे' फिल्म के लिए इस एक्टर ने पी 200 पैकेट सिगरेट, इंटरव्यू में बताई वजह

Monochrome chic. Promotions for #Chhichhore! @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson . . . Styled by @ritika.jolly Assisted by @monica_nim HMU by @namratagurbanihairandmakeup Wardrobe @narendrakumardesign @selectedindia Footwear @zaraindiaofficial Image by @vidhigodha

A post shared by Tahir Raj Bhasin (@tahirrajbhasin) on Sep 4, 2019 at 4:35am PDT