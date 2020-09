करणवीर बोहरा और टीजे के घर जल्द गूंजेगी किलकारी, बेबी बंप के साथ Viral हुईं एक्ट्रेस की Photos

My Onam look.. Our very dear @sudhaachandran - Ji called today to say congrats on the new baby.. she calls our two daughters Bahubali and Thangabali and says, 'Now Mahabali is coming!' And coincidentally today is the main day of #Onam, the festival which marks the return of the King Mahabali's spirit to Kerala! :) What a great story and what an auspicious day! Had to post today.. and also pray.. . . #HappyOnam #OnamAshamsakal #Onam2020

