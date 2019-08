अर्चना पूरन सिंह बेटे से बिछड़ कर हुईं उदास, सोशल मीडिया पर Photo शेयर कर बताई वजह

New York Diaries Day 5: There's something special about walking in the rain... not the downpour of Mumbai... but the slight drizzle on clean New York streets!! ... it's fun, it's kinda romantic (yes, yes, I miss you @iamparmeetsethi ) ... it's invigorating... loving it!! #raindrops #walkintherains #wetstreetsofnyc #alonefun #ilovenyc #barishkiboondein

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on Jul 31, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT