Thugs of Hindostan: आमिर-अमिताभ-कैटरीना की फिल्म का Twitter पर उड़ा मजाक, लिखा- हमका घर जाना है...

आमिर खान, अमिताभ बच्चन और कैटरीना कैफ की एक्शन फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां (Thugs of Hindostan)' को दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स का प्यार नहीं मिल सका है. Twitter पर यूं बन रहा है मजाक.

Thugs of Hindostan: आमिर-अमिताभ-कैटरीना की फिल्म का Twitter पर उड़ा मजाक, लिखा- हमका घर जाना है...

'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां' का Twitter पर बना मजाक

खास बातें

  1. 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां' का बना मजाक
  2. Twitter पर जमकर बन रहे Memes
  3. फिल्म देखने वालों ने बयान किया दर्द
नई दिल्ली: 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां (Thugs of Hindostan)' रिलीज हो चुकी है. आमिर खान, अमिताभ बच्चन और कैटरीना कैफ की इस एक्शन फिल्म को दर्शकों और क्रिटिक्स का प्यार नहीं मिल सका है. 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां (Thugs of Hindostan)' को अच्छे रिव्यू नहीं मिले हैं, और लगभग तीन घंटे की फिल्म का Twitter पर जमकर मजाक बन रहा है, और लोग Memes बनाकर फिल्म को लेकर अपना सिर पीट रहे हैं. 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां (Thugs of Hindostan)' में पहली बार आमिर खान और अमिताभ बच्चन की जोड़ी नजर आई है, और सबको फिल्म से बहुत उम्मीदें थीं. लेकिन 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां' का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद से ही उम्मीदों पर पानी फिरता नजर आ रहा था और आखिर में कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ.
 
Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 1: आमिर-अमिताभ की फिल्म ने कमाए इतने करोड़

'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां (Thugs of Hindostan)' को 'धूम 3' के डायरेक्टर विजय कृष्ण आचार्य ने डायरेक्ट किया है और फिल्म में अमिताभ, आमिर और कैटरीना के अलावा फातिमा सना शेख भी हैं. 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां' का बजट लगभग 300 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है. आइए जानते हैं कि तरह Twitter पर 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां' का मजाक बन रहा है...

 

 

 


 

 

