Thugs of Hindostan: आमिर-अमिताभ-कैटरीना की फिल्म का Twitter पर उड़ा मजाक, लिखा- हमका घर जाना है...

Audience going to watch #ThugsOfHindostan after reading the reviews pic.twitter.com/wCLtKdATji— Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) November 8, 2018
Audience after watching #ThugsOfHindostan for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/RCkMaEZd7T— Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) November 8, 2018
People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018
When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!
pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq
Me during Interval of Thugs of Hindostan#ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/obDWBfAb4w— Adil Taj (@lostboyytweets) November 8, 2018
Audience in Theaters After Watching First 15 Mins Of #ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/3gnzifjgdv— ɦɑʀʀy (@DilwalaShadan_) November 8, 2018
That's how I came out of Cinema Hall After watching #ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/jfnWDMcZoP— PANDYA HATERS KO MAARO (@pandyawarrior) November 8, 2018
Audience in theater— BAड़ka_$aहेब_ #UST #phDB (@New_Badka) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostanpic.twitter.com/NiV1SzHj81
