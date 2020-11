टाइगर श्रॉफ की 'गणपत' का टीजर हुआ रिलीज, बोले- जब अपुन डरता है न तब...देखें VIDEO

BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT... #TigerShroff in and as #Ganapath... Action-thriller... Directed by #VikasBahl... Produced by #VashuBhagnani, #VikasBahl, #DeepshikhaDeshmukh and #JackkyBhagnani... Shoot begins mid-2021... 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/KplxU4z6Ly