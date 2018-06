Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China... #ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL... Debuts at No 2 at China BO...

Fri $ 2.36 mn [₹ 15.94 cr]

Shows: 56,974

Admits / Footfalls: 496,483#TEPK