ब्लू साड़ी और हाथ में सिंपल बैग लेकर कोणार्क मंदिर पहुंचीं दीपिका सिंह, पब्लिक भी खा गई धोखा- देखें Video

Wearing Sambalpuri saree from Odisha Emporium. Let's celebrate this Handloom Day by being vocal for local. Memories of my visit to Konark Temple.#odishadiaries #Konark#atmnirbharbharat #vocal4handmade #vocal4local

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:59pm PDT