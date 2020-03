उर्वशी रौतेला समुद्र किनारे यूं चिल करती आईं नजर, वीडियो और फोटो हुईं वायरल

Thinking back to happier times...now more than ever it's important to stay positive and strong for the people around you. Together we can get through this . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Mar 28, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT