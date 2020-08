उर्वशी रौतेला ने कंबल में आराम फरमाते हुए दिए जबरदस्त एक्सप्रेशंस, क्यूट Video हुआ Viral

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana IV (One-Legged King Pigeon Pose IV) FOOT TO HEAD IN SPLITS????‍♀️upper view. Pigeon Pose can also be helpful in finding relief from sciatic and back pain as well as releasing built up stress, trauma, fear, and anxiety. There are numerous advantages to practicing Pigeon Pose. Physical benefits: - Opens the hip joint - Lengthens the hip flexor - Stretches the thighs, gluteals and piriformis muscles - Extends the groin and psoas . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #Yoga #EkaPadaRajakapotasanaIV

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on Aug 12, 2020 at 4:28am PDT