NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

Varun Dhawan की मैडम तुसाद में एंट्री: गांधी, पीएम मोदी और अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद मिली जगह

मंगलवार को वरुण धवन ने इसका अनावरण धूमधाम से किया, मौके पर उनके पिता डेविड धवन और मां करुणा धवन समेत उनके कई फैमिली मेंबर्स मौजूद रहे.

,
21 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Varun Dhawan की मैडम तुसाद में एंट्री: गांधी, पीएम मोदी और अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद मिली जगह

हॉन्ग कॉन्ग में वरुण धवन का वैक्स स्टेच्यू.

खास बातें

  1. मैडम तुसाद में वरुण धवन का स्टेच्यू
  2. फैमिली के साथ अनावरण पर हुए शामिल
  3. 'अक्टूबर' और 'सुई धागा' की शूटिंग में बिजी
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता वरुण धवन का मोम का पुतला हॉन्ग कॉन्ग के मैडम तुसाद संग्रहालय में लगाया गया है. यहां वरुण के अलावा राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन का वैक्स स्टेच्यू स्थापित है. मंगलवार को वरुण धवन ने इसका अनावरण धूमधाम से किया, मौके पर उनके पिता डेविड धवन और मां करुणा धवन समेत उनके कई फैमिली मेंबर्स मौजूद रहे. वरुण ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने वैक्स स्टेच्यू के साथ कई तस्वीरें साझा की है. उनका मोम का पुतला हू-ब-हू उन्हीं की तरह दिख रहा है.

VIDEO: लिविंग एरिया से बेडरूम तक, अंदर से ऐसा दिखता है वरुण धवन का नया घर

देखें तस्वीरें...
 

It’s real. They got it all down to the T

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

 

PRICELESS

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

स्टेच्यू में वरुण की बॉडी देखते ही बन रही है. वरुण ने यह जैकेट फिल्म 'ABCD-2' में पहनी थी. वैसे, स्टेच्यू बनने से पहले वरुण ने इसकी तैयारियों की तस्वीरें फैन्स के साथ शेयर की थी.

इस बार अप्रैल में आ रहा है 'अक्टूबर', लेकिन ऐसा क्यों? Video देखकर खुद समझें
  वरुण धवन ने प्यार से खिलाया समोसा, शर्म से लाल हो गया इस लड़की का चेहरा

साल 2012 में फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर' से डेब्यू करने वाले वरुण धवन ने अब तक 9 फिल्मों में काम किया है. इसमें से कोई भी फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फ्लॉप नहीं हुई. पिछले साल रिलीज हुई उनकी फिल्म 'जुड़वां 2' ने 100 करोड़ रु. से ज्यादा का बिजनेस किया था. इन दिनों वे 'अक्टूबर' और 'सुई धागा' की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं.

VIDEO: 'जुड़वा 2' के कलाकारों से ख़ास मुलाकात...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

21 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: लोग इन्हें समझते थे बापू का 'भूत', जानें Gandhi से जुड़े 5 दिलचस्प किस्से
Varun Dhawan

Advertisement

 
 
 