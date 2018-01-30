Varun Dhawan की मैडम तुसाद में एंट्री: गांधी, पीएम मोदी और अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद मिली जगह

It’s real. They got it all down to the T
स्टेच्यू में वरुण की बॉडी देखते ही बन रही है. वरुण ने यह जैकेट फिल्म 'ABCD-2' में पहनी थी. वैसे, स्टेच्यू बनने से पहले वरुण ने इसकी तैयारियों की तस्वीरें फैन्स के साथ शेयर की थी.
To cater the overwhelming response, we will extend the campaign! It’s YOUR chance to meet @Varun_dvn and his duo in person! Simply follow our Twitter account and leave comment. The top 5 most-liked comments can join the event! #VarunDhawanpic.twitter.com/yU7c4l1DIt— Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 24, 2018
वरुण धवन ने प्यार से खिलाया समोसा, शर्म से लाल हो गया इस लड़की का चेहरा
5 days left and the Bollywood superstar @Varun_dvn will come to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to reveal his world-first figure! Do you have any questions to ask him too? Tell us on the comment box below and we will ask it for you on the event! #questionsplease#varundhawanpic.twitter.com/0kEV3PKLMV— Madame Tussauds HK (@TussaudsHK) January 25, 2018
