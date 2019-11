इस शख्स ने पैर से की इतनी सुंदर नक्काशियां, वीडियो शेयर करने से खुद को रोक नहीं पाईं विद्या बालन

#Pema ,an artiste who works with his feet only does beautiful wood carvings and also archery.He was recently featured on CNN and is due to travel to Europe soon for an exhibition...When I witnessed his work at the #GardenofthePhallus in #Thimpu #Bhutan,what struck me is that he didn't let #cerebralpalsy limit him instead he has allowed it to expand his world .. If this attitude inspired me,his smile when i pulled out my camera brightened my being with gratitude and faith . God bless you #Pema . #EverythingisPossible

