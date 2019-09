Viral Video: ट्रेन की टक्कर से घायल हुआ हाथी तो दिशा पटानी ने वीडियो पोस्ट कर किया ये कमेंट

We destroy their habitats we kill them for their tusk we push them out of their homes and onto mans territory and this is the result...we keep talking about it and reposting it but when are we going to actually take action against the protection and defense of our wildlife! These videos are the remaining lives of critically endangered species once they are gone it's no going back ! Our animals are vanishing right before our eyes ! Tag your friends to help share /spread the message ! #savetheearth #saveanimals #elephant #help #elephant #savelife

A post shared by Tamilupdate (@tamilupdate) on Sep 29, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT