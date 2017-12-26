NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Virushka Mumbai Reception: सूट-बूट में विराट तो लहंगे में दिखीं अनुष्का, इस ड्रेस के पीछे छिपा है राज

इस साल की सबसे बड़ी शादी व रिसेप्शन में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा का जलवा दिखा.

,
खास बातें

  1. सभ्यसाची ने डिजाइन किया था अनुष्का का ड्रेस
  2. इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की डिटेल्स
  3. मुंबई में हुआ विराट-अनुष्का का दूसरा रिसेप्शन
नई दिल्ली: इस साल की सबसे बड़ी शादी व रिसेप्शन में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा का जलवा दिखा. हर तरफ सिर्फ विराट कोहली और अनुष्का की शादी के चर्चे हो रहे हैं. शादी से लेकर दिल्ली और मुंबई रिसेप्शन में फैंस दोनों की पहली झलक देखने के लिए काफी उत्सुक दिखाई दिए. मंगलवार को मुंबई में हुए रिसेप्शन में विरुष्का के ड्रेस देखकर हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है. ब्लू कलर के ब्लेजर पहने हुए विराट कोहली ने व्हाइट पैंट और डार्क ब्राउन शूज पहना. वहीं अनुष्का शर्मा ने गोल्डन कलर के लहंगे के साथ गले में डायमंड ज्वैलरी का कॉम्बिनेशन देखने को मिला.

Virat Anushka Mumbai Reception : होटल पहुंचे Virushka, विराट के साथ चूड़े में दिखीं अनुष्का

शादी और दिल्ली-मुंबई रिसेप्शन पर विराट कोहली और अनुष्का ने जो भी ड्रेस पहना, उसका क्रेडिट मशहूर ड्रेस डिजाइनर सभ्यसाची को जाता है. यदि दुनियाभर में सबसे चर्चित शादियों में विरुष्का की शादी का नाम लिया जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा. सभ्यसाची ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि मुंबई रिसेप्शन के लिए अनुष्का चाहती थी कि 'ओल्ड वर्ल्ड ग्लैमर' पहने, और हमने 'जैस' (Jazz) को चुना. 
 
 

For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to ‘Jazz’ it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga. Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our ‘Bengal tiger’ belt. Anushka’s look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection. And BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on


जिसमें स्मोकी ग्रे कलर का टच हो. सभ्यसाची ने आगे बताया कि अनुष्का ने जो लहंगा पहना हुआ था वह सेक्विन यानी साड़ियों में लगने वाले छोटे-छोटे चमकीले सितारे के टुकड़ों के बनावट है. ड्रेस में अंगोझा फूलों को भी बुना गया था. इसके अलावा अनुष्का की नेकलेस और इयरिंग हैंड क्राफ्टेड है, जोकि लखनऊ में बनी है. डायमंड ज्वैलरी में रोज कट लगे हुए हैं.

VIDEO: विराट और अनुष्का की शादी का शानदार रिसेप्शन

 
लोकप्रिय

virushka reception, Virushka Reception Photos, sabyasachi hyderabad, sabyasachi, sabyasachi brides, sabyasachi collection, virat anushka mumbai reception, Virat Kohli, anushka sharma

