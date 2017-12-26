Virushka Mumbai Reception: सूट-बूट में विराट तो लहंगे में दिखीं अनुष्का, इस ड्रेस के पीछे छिपा है राज

For her Mumbai reception, Anushka wanted to wear old world glamour. And we decided to ‘Jazz’ it up in smoky grey. Hand beaten silver thread, textured sequins and cut organza flowers were assembled on an embroidered tulle base to create an ethereal lehenga. Award winning master craftsmen from Lucknow rendered her stunning dupatta which was clinched on the waist with our ‘Bengal tiger’ belt. Anushka’s look was accessorised with a necklace and earrings hand crafted with rose cut diamonds, solitaires and briolettes from the Sabyasachi fine jewelry collection. And BTW @virat.kohli looks absolutely dapper in a @raghavendra.rathore We had made a very similar piece and in the confusion of the great Indian wedding the credits got swapped. Mr. Mukherjee is personally a huge fan of the Rathore label and deeply regrets the error. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli #Virushka

