क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह की बीवी हेजल कीच ने लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट, सोशल मीडिया पर यूं आया रिएक्शन

Here is my #10yearchallenge 22 years on the right VS almost 32 years on the left.... and how far I've come! I was battling depression, starving myself, had bulimia, dyed my hair dark and kept it long trying to fit in a please everyone around me but hiding all the pain with a smile and joke so no one knew. Today, i can confidently talk about what I've gone through, i dont care what others think of me, i finally had the courage to cut my hair, i dont try and fit in anymore and i am happier, healthier and more at peace with myself than i ever imagined i could be! Wahooo #personalcelebration thanks whoever started the 10 year challenge ❤️

