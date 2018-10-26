NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी प्रमुख रामविलास पासवान लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे, अगले साल असम से राज्यसभा में आ सकते हैं

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने और CBI का काम किसी और अधिकारी से दिखाने को लेकर CBI प्रमुख आलोक वर्मा द्वारा दी गई याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज सुनवाई कर सकता है, हालांकि मामले में सुनवाई से पहले ही CBI ने सफाई दे दी है कि आलोक वर्मा अब भी CBI डायरेक्टर हैं, जबकि राकेश अस्थाना स्पेशल डायरेक्टर हैं. इन अफ़सरों को हटाया नहीं गया है, इन्हें सिर्फ जांच से अलग कर छुट्टी पर भेजा गया है. दरअसल, दोनों अधिकारियों से सारे अधिकार वापस ले लिए गए हैं. गौरतलब है कि आलोक वर्मा ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया और उन्होंने 23 अक्टूबर की रात को जारी सरकार के उस आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग की है, जिसके ज़रिये उनके और अस्थाना के सारे अधिकार वापस ले लिए गए और राव को निदेशक पद की जिम्मेदारियां सौंप दी गईं.

Oct 26, 2018
23:08 (IST)
लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी प्रमुख रामविलास पासवान लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे, अगले साल असम से राज्यसभा में आ सकते हैं
Oct 26, 2018
23:02 (IST)
वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीन टी-20 मैचों के लिए भारतीय टीम घोषित, विराट कोहली को दिया गया आराम

Oct 26, 2018
21:22 (IST)
सरकार ने दूरसंचार कंपनियों को मौजूदा मोबाइल ग्राहकों के सत्यापन, नये कनेक्शन देने के लिये आधार का उपयोग रोकने का आदेश दिया.
Oct 26, 2018
20:38 (IST)
सीबीआई निदेशक आलोक वर्मा की सुरक्षा में तैनात दो पीएससो को दिल्ली पुलिस ने ट्रांसफ़र दिया है. ये दोनों पीएसओ ही आलोक वर्मा की सुरक्षा के इंचार्ज थे. इन दोनों का तबादला अज्ञात जगह किया गया है. आईबी के उच्च अधिकारी अपने अफ़सरों के साथ हुए बर्ताव से बेहद नाराज़ हैं.
Oct 26, 2018
20:37 (IST)
श्रीलंका : पूर्व राष्‍ट्रपति महिंदा राजपक्षा ने राष्‍ट्रपति सिरिसेना की मौजूदगी में प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में ली शपथ. वह रानिल विक्रमसिंघे की जगह प्रधानमंत्री बने हैं.

Oct 26, 2018
19:41 (IST)
पिछले चार सालों में मोदीजी और उनकी सरकार मतदाताओं की उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतर पायी है तथा उन्होंने उनका विश्वास तोड़ा है : पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह.
Oct 26, 2018
19:21 (IST)
बिहार : राजद नेता तेजस्‍वी यादव ने अरवल सर्किट गेस्‍ट हाउस में केंद्रीय मंत्री और आरएलएसपी प्रमुख उपेंद्र कुशवाहा से की मुलाकात. बताया जा रहा है कि केवल एक सीट मिलने एनडीए से नाराज हैं कुशवाहा.

Oct 26, 2018
18:50 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने मध्‍य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए 150 उम्‍मीदरों के नामों को अंतिम रूप दिया. यह फैसला सर्वसम्‍मति से लिया गया

Oct 26, 2018
18:40 (IST)
जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर : अनंतनाग में पथराव में गई सेना के जवान की जान, कल क्विक रिस्‍पॉन्‍स टीम पर हुआ था पथराव

Oct 26, 2018
18:04 (IST)
बिहार के मुख्‍यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बीजेपी के साथ समझौते पर कहा, 'हमारी बातचीत हो गई है. सीटों का ऐलान 2-3 दिन में कर देंगे. जेडीयू-बीजेपी बराबर सीटों पर लड़ेंगी.'
Oct 26, 2018
17:56 (IST)
बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह ने बिहार में जेडीयू के साथ बीजेपी के समझौते की घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि राज्‍य में एनडीए बड़ी ताकत बनेगा. उन्‍होंने कहा कि सहयोगियों को सम्‍मानजनक सीटें मिलेंगी. उन्‍होंने साथ ही कहा कि उपेंद्र कुशवाहा एनडीए में बने रहेंगे और अगर कोई नया साथी गठबंधन में शमिल हुआ तो सभी की सीटें घटेंगी.

Oct 26, 2018
17:46 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं में पटाखा फैक्‍ट्री में विस्‍फोट, 7 लोगों की मौत, 3 घायल


Oct 26, 2018
17:21 (IST)
राष्‍ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल से मिले आईबी प्रमुख, कल की घटना पर नाराजगी जताई
Oct 26, 2018
17:04 (IST)
भीमा कोरेगांव केस : बॉम्‍बे हाईकोर्ट ने घर में ही नजरबंद अरुण फरेरा अंतरिम राहत देने से किया इनकार

Oct 26, 2018
16:17 (IST)
सीबीआई ने दाती मदनलाल राजस्थानी उर्फ दाती महाराज के खिलाफ बलात्कार और अप्राकृतिक यौन संबंध का मामला दर्ज किया : अधिकारी

Oct 26, 2018
16:13 (IST)
सेंसेक्स 340.78 अंक गिरकर 33,349.31 अंक, निफ्टी 94.90 अंक गिरकर 10,030 अंक पर बंद
Oct 26, 2018
16:10 (IST)
कारोबार की समाप्ति पर शुक्रवार को सेंसेक्स 340.78 अंक गिरकर 33,349.31 अंक, निफ्टी 94.90 अंक गिरकर 10,030 अंक पर बंद.
Oct 26, 2018
14:59 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी गिरफ्तारी देकर लोदी रोड थाने से निकल चुके हैं.
Oct 26, 2018
14:44 (IST)

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने संदिग्ध वित्तीय लेन-देन में कथित संलिप्तता को लेकर गिरफ्तार किये गये पत्रकार उपेंद्र राय के खिलाफ दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने शुक्रवार को पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल किया.
Oct 26, 2018
13:39 (IST)
सीबीआई में विवाद में एक सकारात्मक घटनाक्रम है, सरकार को इस बात पर रुचि है कि सीबीआई की ईमानदार छवि बनी रही : अरुण जेटली
Oct 26, 2018
13:02 (IST)


भीमा-कोरेगांव मामला: पुणे सेशन कोर्ट में वर्नोन गोंसाल्विस सहित फरेरा, सुधा भारद्वाज को नहीं मिली जमानत

Oct 26, 2018
12:50 (IST)
सीबीआई विवाद पर केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के पास लोगों के कोई मुद्दे नहीं है, इसलिए वे इस तरह के गैर मुद्दे उठा रहे हैं. हमें जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार करना चाहिए.
Oct 26, 2018
12:30 (IST)
YSR कांग्रेस पार्टी ने अपने प्रमुख जगमनोहन रेड्डी पर गुरुवार को विशाखापट्टनम एयरपोर्ट पर चाकू से हुए हमले की जांच केंद्रीय एजेंसी से करवाने की मांग को लेकर हैदराबाद हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है.

Oct 26, 2018
12:27 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में CBI मुख्यालय तक निकाला जा रहा है विरोध मार्च.

Oct 26, 2018
12:18 (IST)
लखनऊ में आयोजित कृषि कुंभ मेला को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के ज़रिये संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "हमारा साफ मानना है कि किसानों को कोई आगे नहीं ले जा सकता, बल्कि वे हमारे किसान ही हैं, जो देश को आगे ले जाते हैं... देशभर में 16 करोड़ से ज़्यादा किसानों को सॉयल हेल्थ कार्ड दिया जा चुका है..."

Oct 26, 2018
12:15 (IST)
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलने पहुंचे.
Oct 26, 2018
12:15 (IST)
बेंगलुरू में एमनेस्टी इंडिया के कार्यालय पर प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) के गुरुवार को मारे गए छापे के बारे में एमनेस्टी इंडिया ने कहा, "एमनेस्टी इंडिया के बैंक खातों को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय द्वारा फ्रीज़ कर दिया गया है, जिससे हमारा काम रुक गया है... सिविल सोसायटी पर सरकार के हमलों की कतार में एमनेस्टी इंडिया ताज़ातरीन निशाना है..."

Oct 26, 2018
12:07 (IST)
मुंबई की दिंदोशी सत्र अदालत ने अभिनेता आलोकनाथ की पत्नी की उस अर्ज़ी को खारिज कर दिया है, जिसमें विंता नंदा के खिलाफ इंजंक्शन ऑर्डर जारी किए जाने का आग्रह किया गया था.

Oct 26, 2018
11:59 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय तक विरोध मार्च निकालने से पहले लोधी रोड स्थित दयाल सिंह कॉलेज के बाहर मौजूद कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा, CPI नेता डी राजा तथा JDU के पूर्व नेता शरद यादव.

Oct 26, 2018
11:48 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 के मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस में आरोप तय करने को विशेष NIA अदालत ने 30 अक्टूबर तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है, क्योंकि कुछ आरोपी पेश नहीं हुए थे.

Oct 26, 2018
11:47 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को उत्तप प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ स्थित CBI कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Oct 26, 2018
11:46 (IST)
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित की याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट सहमत हो गया है. लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित ने गैरकानूनी गतिविधि (रोकथाम) कानून (UAPA) के तहत लगाई गई पाबंदियों को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका को विशेष NIA अदालत द्वारा खारिज किए जाने के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की थी. फिलहाल सुनवाई पर स्थगनादेश नहीं दिया गया है.

Oct 26, 2018
11:37 (IST)
अपने आदेश में CJI रंजन गोगोई ने कहा, "मामले की जांच CVC द्वारा दो सप्ताह के भीतर पूरी की जाएगी... जांच को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सेवानिवृत्त जज एके पटनायक करवाएंगे..."

Oct 26, 2018
11:30 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में CBI की जंग पर अब दीवाली की छुट्टियों के बाद 12 नवंबर को होगी सुनवाई.
Oct 26, 2018
11:24 (IST)
CBI विवाद में CJI ने कहा, CBI के अंतरिम प्रमुख कोई नीतिगत फैसले नहीं लेंगे.
Oct 26, 2018
11:22 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार के छुट्टी पर भेज दिए जाने के आदेश के खिलाफ CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा की अर्ज़ी पर देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश (CJI) रंजन गोगोई ने कहा, जज की निगरानी में CVC की जांच 10 दिन के भीतर पूरी की जाए.
Oct 26, 2018
11:21 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा की अपील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है.

Oct 26, 2018
11:20 (IST)
दिल्ली स्थित राजीव गांधी कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट को अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले मरीज़ों (IPD) में से 10 फीसदी तथा बाहरी मरीज़ों (OPD) में 25 फीसदी का इलाज मुफ्त में करने के निर्देश देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने राजीव गांधी कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट, दिल्ली सरकार तथा DDA को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है.

Oct 26, 2018
11:17 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को बिहार की राजधानी पटना स्थित CBI कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Oct 26, 2018
11:12 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार के छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने के आदेश के खिलाफ CBI के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाज़ा खटखटाया है.

Oct 26, 2018
11:06 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को कर्नाटक की राजधानी बेंगलुरू स्थित CBI कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Oct 26, 2018
11:04 (IST)
पटाखों का मामला फिर पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, याचिकाकर्ताओं ने आदेशों पर स्पष्टीकरण देने का आग्रह किया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को करेगा सुनवाई.
Oct 26, 2018
10:59 (IST)
पश्चिमी चीन के चॉन्गकिंग शहर में किंडरगार्टन स्कूल में 39-वर्षीय एक महिला ने चाकू लहराते हुए 14 बच्चों को ज़ख्मी कर दिया है. समाचार एजेंसी AP के मुताबिक महिला को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है.

Oct 26, 2018
10:40 (IST)
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मुलाकात कर आम चुनाव 2019 के लिए सीटों के बंटवारे पर विचार-विमर्श करेंगे.

Oct 26, 2018
10:37 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन से पहले लोधी रोड स्थित दयाल सिंह कॉलेज के बाहर मौजूद कांग्रेस नेता जयवीर शेरगिल ने कहा, "राफेल के खेल से घबराई मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी... इसलिए रातोंरात CBI तोड़ी... सत्यमेव जयते... लोकतंत्र मोदीतंत्र को हराएगा..." 

Oct 26, 2018
10:28 (IST)
शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में पूर्व अटॉर्नी जनरल तथा वरिष्ठ वकील मुकुल रोहतगी ने CBI मामले पर कहा, "यह सिर्फ एक अन्य केस है, इसमें क्या बड़ी बात है...? य़ह उतना अहम नहीं है, जितना आप इसे समझ रहे हैं..."

Oct 26, 2018
10:24 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन के मद्देनज़र मुख्यालय पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई है, और बैरिकेडिंग भी कर दी गई है.

Oct 26, 2018
10:12 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन में तृणमूल कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्टी सांसद नदीम उल हक शिरकत करेंगे.

Oct 26, 2018
10:10 (IST)
CBI के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में पूर्व अटॉर्नी जनरल तथा वरिष्ठ वकील मुकुल रोहतगी के आवास पर उनसे मिलने आए.

Oct 26, 2018
10:02 (IST)
BSE सेंसेक्स में 237.03 की गिरावट, इस वक्त 33,453.06 पर कारोबार कर रहा है. NSE निफ्टी भी 10,033.05 पर पहुंचा.

Oct 26, 2018
10:01 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : उत्तरी कश्मीर के सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों तथा आतंकवादियों के बीच हुए मुठभेड़ में एक जवान शहीद हो गया है, जबकि दो आतंकवादियों पर काबू पा लिया गया है.

Oct 26, 2018
09:41 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ स्थित CBI कार्यालय के बाहर सुरक्षाबल तैनात किए गए हैं. CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के विरोध में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने शुक्रवार को देश के सभी CBI कार्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन करने का ऐलान किया है.

Oct 26, 2018
09:39 (IST)
बेंगलुरू में एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल का कार्यालय, जहां प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने गुरुवार को छापा मारा. ED ने गुरुवार को बताया था कि गृह मंत्रालय से मंज़ूरी नहीं मिलने के बाद एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल इंडिया ने FCRA एक्ट का उल्लंघन किया.

Oct 26, 2018
09:35 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, संयुक्त राष्ट्र द्वारा आतंकवादी घोषित किए गए मुंबई पर हुए 26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज़ सईद के जमात-उद-दावा (JuD) तथा फलाह-ए-इंसानियत फाउंडेशन (FIF) अब प्रतिबंधित संगठनों की सूची से बाहर हो गए हैं, क्योंकि संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रस्ताव के तहत पाकिस्तानी राष्ट्रपति द्वारा जारी किए गए अध्यादेश की अवधि समाप्त हो गई है.
Oct 26, 2018
09:17 (IST)
CBI निदेशक पद से आलोक वर्मा को हटाए जाने के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी द्वारा नई दिल्ली स्थित CBI मुख्यालय पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व में किए जाने वाले विरोध प्रदर्शन में तृणमूल कांग्रेस भी शिरकत करेगी.

Oct 26, 2018
09:15 (IST)
तूतुकुडी में मजिस्ट्रेट अदालत ने गुरुवार को पुलिस अधिकारियों को BJP की डॉ तमिलसाई सौंदराराजन के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 341, 294 (बी) तथा 506 (1) के तहत केस रजसिट्र करने का आदेश दिया. चेन्नई से तूतीकोरिन जाने वाली उड़ान में BJP-विरोधी नारा लगाने वाली लुइस सोफिया के पिता ने अदालत का दरवाज़ा खटखटाया था.

Oct 26, 2018
09:02 (IST)
USGS के अनुसार, जापान के होकाइडू में रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.6 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Oct 26, 2018
08:35 (IST)
हैदराबाद : तीन महीने के बच्चे को अगवा कर उसे बेचने की कोशिश के आरोप में एक महिला को गिरफ्तार किया गया है... फलकनुमा डिवीज़न के ACP ने बताया, "CCTV फुटेज की जांच करने पर महिला की पहचान हो गई, और बाद में उसने अगवा करना कबूल किया, और बताया कि वह बच्चे को 60,000 रुपये में बेचने की योजना बना रही थी... पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है..."

Oct 26, 2018
08:24 (IST)
उत्तरी कश्मीर के सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों तथा आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है. (तस्वीरें अज्ञात समय पहले ली गई थीं...)

Oct 26, 2018
07:31 (IST)
आज भी कम हुए तेल के दाम: दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 25 पैसे और डीजल 7 पैसे सस्ता, जानें मुंबई का हाल 

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल- 80.85 रुपये प्रति लीटर (25 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल - 74.73 रुपये प्रति लीटर (7 पैसे की कमी)  

मुंबई में पेट्रोल - 86.33 रुपये प्रति लीटर (25 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल - 78.33 रुपये प्रति लीटर (8 पैसे की कमी)
Oct 26, 2018
07:13 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: सोपोर में सुरक्षा बलों और आंतकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू
Oct 26, 2018
01:22 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा छुट्टी पर भेजे जाने और सीबीआई का काम किसी और अधिकारी से दिखाने को लेकर सीबीआई प्रमुख आलोक वर्मा द्वारा दी गई याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज सुनवाई कर सकता है. हालांकि इस मामलें सुनवाई से पहले ही सीबीआई ने इस मामले पर सफ़ाई देते हुए कहा कि आलोक वर्मा अभी भी सीबीआई डायरेक्टर हैं, जबकि राकेश अस्थाना स्पेशल डायरेक्टर. इन अफ़सरों को हटाया नहीं गया है. इन्हें सिर्फ जांच से अलग करके छुट्टी पर भेजा गया है. दरअसल, दोनों अधिकारियों से सारे अधिकार वापस ले लिए गए हैं. 
