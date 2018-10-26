NEWS FLASH: लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी प्रमुख रामविलास पासवान लोकसभा चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे, अगले साल असम से राज्यसभा में आ सकते हैं

Team for three T20I match series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem pic.twitter.com/ehpMQtd7U8- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been sworn-in as the Prime Minister before President Maithripala Sirisena. He replaces Ranil Wickremesinghe, reports Sri Lankan media. pic.twitter.com/d82GbMDBHp- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#FLASH RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav meets Union Minister and RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha at Arwal Circuit guest house.#Biharpic.twitter.com/wJzTTDGFtX- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Congress has finalised 150 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. This decision has been taken unanimously: Congress' in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Dipak Babaria pic.twitter.com/qxCRK73Dd0- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Army soldier Rajendra Singh was part of Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy y'day.When convoy was passing through Anantnag bypass tri-junction,few youth hurled stones at vehicle&he was hit by a stone.He later succumbed to injuries pic.twitter.com/arNCzzQMxV- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
It has been decided that BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar. Other allies will also get a respectable seat share. Numbers will be announced in a few days: BJP President Amit Shah after meeting Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/BhzM7pmZON- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
7 dead, 3 injured after explosion in a firecracker factory in Budaun. pic.twitter.com/1MRCAzSRwU- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Bhima Koregaon Case: Pune Sessions Court has also rejected an application of Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves seeking extension of house arrest for 7 days. https://t.co/QYxnLOzpHm- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers a case of rape and of unnatural sex against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and three others. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/A99FQwJ6TA- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. Government has no interest for or against any individual. Govt is interested in maintaining professionalism, image & constitutional integrity of #CBI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/no5OWyDrNN- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Congress doesn't have any people's issues to raise that is why they are taking up these non-issues. We should wait for the investigation report: Home Minister Rajnath Singh #CBIpic.twitter.com/BcFkq2nD6Q- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
YSR Congress Party files petition in Hyderabad High Court seeking a Central Agency inquiry on attack on Jaganmohan Reddy at Vizag airport yesterday. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Y5yznfyjRW- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi leads protest march from Dyal Singh College to CBI HQ against the removal of CBI Chief Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/3SnUO8XpaT- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
We hold a clear view that nobody can take farmers forward, rather it is our farmers who take the country forward. Soil Health Cards have been given to more than 16 crore farmers across the country: PM Modi while addressing Krishi Kumbh Mela, Lucknow via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/3WHYuLemt8- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Focus of ED's questioning was the relationship between 2 entities-Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd&Amnesty International India Foundation.Most of the documents asked for during search were available in public domain or were already filed with relevant authorities:Amnesty India- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected #AlokNath's wife's application for an injunction order against Vinta Nanda (in pic). The court says it can't pass an injunction order against her at this stage. (File pic of Vinta Nanda) pic.twitter.com/lq4VM0eHvT- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Delhi: Congress's Anand Sharma, CPI's D Raja and Sharad Yadav outside Dyal Singh College, ahead of the protest march to CBI HQ against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/JhkhO3WER9- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Special NIA Court has deferred framing of charges in 2008 Malegaon blasts case till 30th October now as some of the accused were not present in Court today. https://t.co/zPBkZlQTjv- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Congress workers hold protest outside the CBI office in Lucknow against the removal of #CBIDirector Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/TSfSgPvjNz- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Bombay High Court agreed to hear Lt Col Prasad Purohit's appeal on Monday. Purohit had moved the Court against the order of the special NIA court that had rejected his challenge to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) sanctions. No stay on trial for the meanwhile. pic.twitter.com/JFe0pQsSiZ- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
CJI Gogoi in his order states," inquiry in respect of the allegation made in the note of the Secretariat as regards the present CBI Dir Alok Verma shall be completed by the CVC within a period of 2 weeks from today.The inquiry will be conducted by the retired SC judge AK Patnaik" pic.twitter.com/hgzllKJIRz- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Hearing on CBI Chief Alok Verma's plea begins in Supreme Court. Fali Nariman who is representing him, submits, "Present case is concerned with whether his tenure of two years could be breached at any time." pic.twitter.com/iLPtOcarVj- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Delhi HC issues notices to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Delhi Govt and DDA seeking a reply to a PIL seeking directions against Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute to forthwith provide free treatment to EWS patients to extent of 10% IPD & 25% OPD. Next date of hearing is 28 Jan 2019.- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Bihar: Congress workers hold a protest outside the CBI office in Patna against the removal of #CBIDirector Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/30ggDtkxdI- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana moves the Supreme Court against the Centre's leave order. pic.twitter.com/eyosqxxlxR- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Karnataka: Congress workers hold a protest outside the CBI office in Bengaluru against the removal of #CBIDirector Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/bt6dg5evN9- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
A knife-wielding 39-year-old woman injured 14 children at a kindergarten in the western Chinese city of Chongqing today morning. She was taken in custody, reports AP #China- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet BJP Chief Amit Shah in Delhi today; to discuss seat sharing for general elections 2019. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/5ScgrQ6YId- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Rafale ke khel se ghabraayi Modi-Shah ki jodi isliye raaton-raat CBI todi. Satyamav Jayate! Loktantra Moditantra ko harayega: Jaiveer Shergill, Congress, outside Dyal Singh College in Delhi, ahead of the protest march to CBI HQ against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma pic.twitter.com/nvEFwwPZ4A- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
It is just one more case. What is big about it? It is not as important as you think it is: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi pic.twitter.com/po6Mgc4mL2- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Delhi: Security tightened and barricading outside CBI headquarters ahead of Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma pic.twitter.com/GQRv1xC4ot- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Delhi: TMC MP Nadeem Ul Haq will join the Congress protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation HQ against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma.- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana outside former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BpHTywQA3P- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Sensex down by 237.03 points, currently at 33,453.06 ; Nifty currently at 10,033.05 pic.twitter.com/maMVSTac6Z- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralised and one soldier killed in action in an ongoing encounter in Sopore. pic.twitter.com/dGGiJe9eAX- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Security forces deployed outside CBI office in Lucknow ahead of Congress protest against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma. pic.twitter.com/HNDL3r1ewo- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2018
Karnataka: Visuals from outside Amnesty International's office in Bengaluru where the Enforcement Directorate was conducting a raid yesterday. ED yesterday stated that Amnesty International India resorted to bypassing FCRA Act after they were denied permission from Home Ministry. pic.twitter.com/YO82iTnGkN- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Delhi Trinamool Congress to join the Congress party protest led by Rahul Gandhi at Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters against the removal of CBI Director Alok Verma; Visuals from outside CBI headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Q6qVFQTW6H- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Thoothukudi Magistrate Court ordered police officials to register a case under IPC 341,294(b),506(1) against BJP's Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan(in pic) y'day after father of Lois Sophia(who raised anti-BJP slogan on a Chennai to Tuticorin flight)has approached the Court.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/Lo9Fk4JItt- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Japan's Hokkaido: USGS- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Hyderabad: Woman caught for kidnapping&trying to sell a three-month-old baby in Hyderabad. ACP, Falaknuma division, says "On examining CCTV footage, the woman was identified, she later confessed to kidnapping & planning to sell the baby for Rs 60,000; 5 people arrested."(25 Oct) pic.twitter.com/cBQsQJq1SE- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#Visuals: An encounter between terrorists and security forces has started in north Kashmir's Sopore. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/8KeYHE5bLr- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
Petrol&diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 80.85 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) & Rs 74.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.07), respectively. Petrol&diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 86.33 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.25) & Rs 78.33 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08), respectively. pic.twitter.com/fVdzyo9fnV- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
#JammuAndKashmir: An encounter between terrorists and security forces has started in north Kashmir's Sopore. More details awaited.- ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018
