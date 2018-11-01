NEWS FLASH: कल्याण में नहाने के लिए कुएं में उतरे तीन बच्चों व उन्हें बचाने के लिए कूदे दो फायरब्रिगेड कर्मियों की मौत

#Visuals from the Western Air Command (WAC), Station Commanders' Conference 2018. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa also present at the conference. pic.twitter.com/blD14406zk- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#WATCH: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in a friendly boxing bout with boxing champion Mary Kom at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/NXRaxqAkPQ- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visits Indira Gandhi Stadium & interacts with boxers during training session ahead of International Boxing Association (AIBA) Women World Championship that is to be held from November 15-24 in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7Wbr7n5ykz- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs Jayadev Galla, CM Ramesh and others meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/oST28MdNg0- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Kerala:96 year old, Karthiyani Amma of Alappuzha who scored 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission, felicitated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/UXRgd4xyob- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Saw children studying and got inspired, never got opportunity when young otherwise would have become Govt official. Now want to learn computers: 96 year old Karthiyani Amma of Alappuzha who scored 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission pic.twitter.com/JpDsKpjToZ- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Affected farmers to get agriculture input subsidy under SDRF&NDRF norms i.e. Rs. 6800/hectare up to 2 hectares in case of non-irrigated land,Rs.13500/hectare in case of irrigated land.If it's perennial crop,Rs.18000/hectare:Prabhat Ranjan Mohapatra,Jt. Relief Commissioner.#Odishahttps://t.co/BKXlOoYlcL- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi Government tells Supreme Court that it will install Radio and Frequency Identification Device (RFID) on 13 entry points of Delhi for entry of commercial vehicles in the city between November 20 to December 30.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Punjab and Haryana Govts claiming that there is no stubble burning in these states is wrong. Satellite images show stubble burning, especially in Punjab. I appeal that politicians should not give irresponsible statements, rather help resolve the issue: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/2VRexaT0bN- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi Government tells Supreme Court it has deregisterd diesel vehicles which are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles which are more than 15 years old, in compliance with NGT and Supreme Court order. https://t.co/Gc54bKP4ZU- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) tells Supreme Court that a social media account on Facebook & Twitter has been created to allow citizens to complaints about pollution & so far it has received 18 complaints.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
SC asks CPCB to publicise the opening of social media sites.
Green firecrackers have been introduced ahead of Diwali. As of now, in the next few days, there is no chance of improvement in the air quality but we are trying our best: Union Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on air pollution in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MTdpGAuCxj- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
We decided to meet in Delhi to chalk out a plan to protect the future of the nation: TDP leader & AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu after meeting NCP's Sharad Pawar & NC's Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/xJ9V4i69xB- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
CBI also states before Delhi High Court that the plea filed by Rakesh Asthana seeking quashing of the FIR should be dismissed. #CBI- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Our security policy flows from 2 basic cardinals-we've no extra territorial ambitions&no desire to transplant our ideologies on others. Our aim is to ensure a conducive internal&external security environment for unhindered economic progress&socio-political development: Army Chief pic.twitter.com/RVRmUF8snE- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Central government informed Delhi High Court that the government has withdrawn the prohibition of not allowing the persons with disabilities to perform Haj.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Supreme Court pulls up Centre for not being able to provide a report of the survey conducted of houses in South Delhi to ascertain illegal constructions.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
The evolving geopolitics of Indo-Pacific has been characterised by sanctions against various states&trade fault lines b/w major trading partners in world, peaceful negotiations in Koeran peninsula&loss of territory for Islamic state have been the silver linings: Army Chief pic.twitter.com/RDyNc184RD- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets NCP President Sharad Pawar and National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/S2NDKKUQVN- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Acc to police, one of the 2 terrorists killed in #Budgam encounter has been identified as Mukhtar A Khan, a local resident of Brass Arizal, Budgam. He was involved in attacks on security establishments. In the encounter, one army jawan sustained injuries, his condition is stable. pic.twitter.com/rztTZK63dX- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of September up to 31st October, 2018 is 67.45 Lakh.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2018 is Rs 100,710 Crore, out of this CGST is Rs. 16,464 Crore, SGST is Rs. 22,826 Crore, IGST is Rs 53,419 Crore (including Rs. 26,908 Cr collected on imports)&Cess is Rs 8,000 Cr (including Rs 955 Crore collected on imports)- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi: Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan holds a meeting with Delhi Environment Minister over review and action plan on air pollution. pic.twitter.com/GKda1nlOTO- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
According to police, a 30-yr-old man was apprehended today for carrying ten 9mm ammunition & 2 live rounds, at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. He was travelling to Riyadh via Dubai from Hyderabad.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Jodhpur District Parole Committee rejects self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's plea for 20-days parole.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Supreme Court to consider the petition filed by SC lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay on December 4, seeking a direction for lifetime ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore. The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities, tweets Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (file pic) pic.twitter.com/h3ZpsN1iHy- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
SC asks Chief Wildlife Warden to conduct a survey of each state by Dec 31 on the no. of elephants in the country&how many of them are held legally/illegally &submit a report to Ministry of Environment&Forest.The Ministry is directed to compile the data&file affidavit before court pic.twitter.com/ZM7hSkV3oG- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Due to Parliament Elections they want to come out with an ordinance. They want to create a rift b/w Hindus&Muslims. Due to the rise in petrol prices, GST and demonetisation, people are unhappy so they want to rake up this Ram Mandir issue: Roshan Baig, Congress MLA pic.twitter.com/SNWZTq6wpQ- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Union Cabinet gives nod to MoU between India and Korea to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Union Cabinet approves the renaming of Odisha's Jharsuguda Airport as Veer Surendra Sai Airport.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Surgical masks don't help,they can't stop any pollutants. Special masks for pollution are expensive&no mask works over 8-10 hrs. It's better if you use good quality mask.Common masks only have a psychological benefit but won't help much:Dr VK Monga,Secy Indian Medical Assn #Delhipic.twitter.com/cS2CMxYqeI- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
All preparations have been done for Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on November 25. He is going there to remind Modi ji & the BJP govt that Ram Temple needs to be constructed. It will take 1000 years if we wait for court's verdict on #RamTemple: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/G7mbkVwYRy- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Qatar Airways Doha- Kolkata flight hit a water tanker during arrival at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 01:52 am last night. All passengers safe. The aircraft's belly was damaged. The aircraft has been taken away for repairs: Airport official- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
They (BJP) think that Lord Ram will win them the 2019 elections. The God will not help them win the elections, it is the people who will vote, neither Lord Ram nor Allah will vote: Farooq Abdullah, National Conference pic.twitter.com/xS5WS1BJhx- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Supreme Court pulls up Delhi High Court for delay in completing the recruitment process of 200 judges in the courts. SC says "If you can't fill up the vacancies, we will take over that task from you and we will make it a centralised process."- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
No govt alone has resources to meet all of south Asia's infrastructural needs whether it be for highways, railroads, inland waterways, bridges, airports. Only with support of pvt sector can we mobilise resources necessary for such needs over next decade&beyond: US Envoy for India pic.twitter.com/t7X5dE1C9U- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
That is why increased connectivity must be managed effectively & with transparency among stakeholders with agreed upon technical and behavioural standards & with responsible governance: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Jester pic.twitter.com/Mij9ocDqfb- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi Metro introduces 21 additional trains on its network which will provide 812 additional number of trips. This includes 14 trains with 730 trips of Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar section of Line-7. pic.twitter.com/ZqJlPp4gSi- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena lifts suspension of Parliament: AFP news agency- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
India-Japan has agreed to cooperate on a specific project contributing to better connectivity in the region. For eg, in Bangladesh, India will construct roads while Japan will provide bridges to better connect them: Japan's ambassador to India, Kenji Hiramatsu pic.twitter.com/6wwAYdwWyr- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
As PM outlined in his speech in this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, we believe in a free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific region which includes all nations in this geography & others who have a stake in it: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale pic.twitter.com/Tvh6ORPcJ4- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has set aside the election of BJP MLA Rajesh Kashiwar from Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district on the ground that he was a government contractor on the day of filing nomination for the election.- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
One 'black box' recovered from crashed Lion Air Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang flight: AFP news agency- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#Karnataka: BJP candidate L Chandrashekhar from Ramanagara assembly constituency withdraws nomination ahead of 3rd November by-election- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Supreme Court refuses to give urgent hearing on Karti Chidambaram's request to travel aboard from November 3, says "Karti Chidambaram going abroad is not a matter that needs to be taken up tomorrow."- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Tamil Nadu: Rameswaram received rainfall this morning. pic.twitter.com/DUR5Q81BON- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#WATCH ANI OB (Outdoor Broadcasting) van damaged as locals pelt stones on vehicles after two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/vhYk2Mw0Em- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
CBI will also file a reply on the anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram today. Enforcement Directorate had filed the copy of reply yesterday. #AircelMaxisCase- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Two terrorists were eliminated in the encounter. We had been tracking this group for some time, they were here probably to create unrest for upcoming Panchayat elections. We have recovered two-AK 47s & one pistol: Col AK Nair, Commanding Officer, 53 RR on #Budgam encounter pic.twitter.com/uGHDmHu9Rb- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#AircelMaxisCase: Delhi's Patiala House Court also extends the interim protection of Karti Chidambaram till 26 November. https://t.co/yQCzUBbJwt- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#AircelMaxisCase: Delhi's Patiala House court extends the interim protection of P Chidambaram till 26 November. Next date of hearing 26 November. pic.twitter.com/JXYp9zbFUg- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
I have trust in the Supreme Court. My opinion is that Ram Mandir should be constructed in Ayodhya: Aparna Yadav in Barabanki yesterday pic.twitter.com/0UiAGZjSk7- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2018
Delhi: P Chidambaram leaves from the residence of Kapil Sibal. Hearing in the anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram will continue at Patiala House Court today in connection with #AircelMaxisCase. pic.twitter.com/ownMh2Mwkq- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#WATCH Gunshots heard at the site of encounter in Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam, where 2 terrorists have been neutralised by security forces.The operation has concluded now. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/y3LvwzLfGH- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
A SpiceJet Ahmedabad - Chennai flight was diverted to Mumbai due to a technical issue last night: Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL)- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Kalaburagi: Police detains Kalyan Karnataka Horata Samiti workers for holding a protest and hoisting a new flag demanding a separate state of North Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mW4KeJl80V- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
#UPDATE: 2 terrorists have been killed in the encounter which broke out at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam. #JammuAndKashmirhttps://t.co/5VPLA2z81Y- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Syed Saba Karim, General Manager of cricket operations writes to all affiliated units of BCCI, Team Uttarakhand, Team Mizoram & Cricket Association Of Pondicherry about the rescheduling of Cooch Behar Trophy matches due to unavailability of umpires during the month of Dec 2018. pic.twitter.com/bjpof6JVom- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
If there won't be reservation then how will those at the margins come to the mainstream? No one in this country has power to scrap the provision of reservation. We will sacrifice whatever maybe required, if needed, but no one has the power to scrap reservation: Bihar CM(31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/Dovn4lgQBT- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Delhi: Early morning visuals from the area near Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/uqQmjmEKvc- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Bihar: Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case was taken to Punjab yesterday under police security, after Supreme Court ordered his transfer to a high-security jail in Patiala on October 30. pic.twitter.com/1fmEVh0EQh- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces at Zagoo Arizal area of Budgam. 2-3 terrorists are reportedly trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sPr2E3LE79- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
Petrol & diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 79.37 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.78 per litre, respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 84.86 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.16) and Rs 77.32 per litre,respectively. pic.twitter.com/0nbqXnqiSc- ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018
