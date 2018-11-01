NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: कल्याण में नहाने के लिए कुएं में उतरे तीन बच्चों व उन्हें बचाने के लिए कूदे दो फायरब्रिगेड कर्मियों की मौत

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गुरुवार को दिल्ली-NCR में प्रदूषण के मामले में सुनवाई होगी. पिछली सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने पुराने वाहन ज़ब्त करने का आदेश दिया था. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली में बाहर से आने वाले 10 साल पुराने डीज़ल और 15 साल पुराने पेट्रोल वाहनों को रोकने के आदेश को तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू करने के लिए कहा था. कोर्ट ने दिल्ली सरकार को 10 साल से अधिक पुराने डीजल और 15 साल से अधिक पुराने पेट्रोल वाहनों की सूची वेबसाइट पर डालने का भी निर्देश दिया था. इन वाहनों के पंजीकरण की समय सीमा खत्म हो गई है.

Nov 01, 2018
16:40 (IST)
वेस्टर्न एयर कमांड (WAC) में हुई स्टेशन कमांडर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस 2018 में भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ ने भी शिरकत की.

Nov 01, 2018
16:22 (IST)
दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने गोरखपुर के एक स्वयंभू बाबा 'अमित बाबा मज़ार वाला' के खिलाफ बलात्कार के मामले में FIR दर्ज करवाने में एक महिला की सहायता की. यह बाबा गोरखपुर के परमेश्वरपुर, भण्डारो में एक मज़ार के पास आश्रम चलाता है. बाबा ने महिला को दो साल तक आश्रम में कैद करके रखा था. पीड़िता मज़ार के एक सेवक की मदद से किसी तरह भागने में सफल हुई और दिल्ली पहुंची थी.
Nov 01, 2018
16:11 (IST)
कांग्रेस ने गुरुवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के बचे हुए प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान कर दिया है, और इन सीटों में रायपुर उत्तर और रायपुर दक्षिण के साथ-साथ बिलासपुर और कोटा की भी चिर-प्रतीक्षित सीटें शामिल हैं. जिन प्रत्याशियों को टिकट दिया गया है, उनमें रेणु जोगी का टिकट कट गया है, और उनकी सीट कोटा से कांग्रेस ने विभोर सिंह को उम्मीदवार बनाया है. 2 नवंबर राज्य में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का आखिरी दिन है, लेकिन हर बार की तरह इस बार भी कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी घोषित करने में आखिरी वक्त तक इंतज़ार करवाया, हालांकि इस बार यह दावा किया गया था कि अगस्त में ही कांग्रेस सभी प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान कर देगी. कांग्रेस ने गुरुवार की लिस्ट में 19 नामों का ऐलान किया है, और एक सीट पर कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी बदल दिया है. दुर्ग ग्रामीण सीट से पहले प्रतिमा चंद्राकर को टिकट दी गई थी, लेकिन अब कांग्रेस ने यहां से OBC सेल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और दुर्ग के सांसद ताम्रध्वज साहू को उतारा है.
Nov 01, 2018
16:09 (IST)
कल्याण में नहाने के लिए कुएं में उतरे तीन बच्चों की डूबकर मौत. उन्हें बचाने के लिए उतरे फायरब्रिगेड के दो कर्मचारी भी डूबे.
Nov 01, 2018
16:05 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: केंद्रीय खेलमंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौर ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली स्थित इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में बॉक्सिंग चैम्पियन मैरी कॉम के साथ 'दोस्ताना मैच' खेला...

Nov 01, 2018
16:04 (IST)
केंद्रीय खेलमंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौर ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली स्थित इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम जाकर उन बॉक्सरों से मुलाकात की, जो राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में 15 से 24 नवंबर के बीच होने जा रही इंटरनेशनल बॉक्सिंग एसोसिएशन की महिला वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप में भाग लेने के लिए प्रशिक्षण में जुटे हैं.

Nov 01, 2018
16:01 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) के अध्यक्ष तथा आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के आवास पर उनसे मुलाकात की. मुलाकात के दौरान चंद्रबाबू नायडू के साथ उनकी पार्टी के सांसद जयदेव गाला, सी.एम. रमेश तथा अन्य नेता मौजूद थे.

Nov 01, 2018
15:58 (IST)
दिगम्बर अखाड़े से निकाले गए 'कम्प्यूटर बाबा' के समर्थन में निरंजनी अखाड़े के महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी वैराग्यानंद गिरी खड़े हो गए हैं. स्वामी वैराग्यानंद गिरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि मध्य प्रदेश की शिवराज सिंह चौहान सरकार अखाड़ों पर दबाव डाल रही है. 'कम्प्यूटर बाबा' ने दरअसल लोक महत्व के मुद्दे उठाए हैं, और शिवराज सरकार को बताना चाहिए कि उसने नर्मदा में अवैध उत्खनन, गोमाता की रक्षा और संत समाज के कल्याण के लिए क्या किया है.
Nov 01, 2018
15:46 (IST)
केरल राज्य साक्षरता मिशन के तहत चलाए गए 'अक्षरालक्षम' साक्षरता कार्यक्रम में 98/100 अंक प्राप्त करने वाली अलप्पुझा की 96-वर्षीय कार्तियानी अम्मा को मुख्यमंत्री पिनारायी विजयन ने सम्मानित किया.

Nov 01, 2018
15:41 (IST)
केरल राज्य साक्षरता मिशन के तहत चलाए गए 'अक्षरालक्षम' साक्षरता कार्यक्रम में 98/100 अंक प्राप्त करने वाली अलप्पुझा की 96-वर्षीय कार्तियानी अम्मा ने कहा, "बच्चों को पढ़ता देख प्रेरित हुई... बचपन में अवसर नहीं मिला था, वरना सरकारी अधिकारी बन गई होती... अब कम्प्यूटर सीखना चाहती हूं..."

Nov 01, 2018
15:38 (IST)
ओडिशा के संयुक्त राहत आयुक्त प्रभातरंजन महापात्र ने जानकारी दी है, "लगभग 2.33 लाख हेक्टेयर भूमि में 33 फीसदी या उससे ज़्यादा की फसल का नुकसान हुआ है, और कृषि विभाग से मिली इस तरह की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर राज्य सरकार ने इन इलाकों में सूखा घोषित कर दिया है, जिसमें नौ जिलों में 66 ब्लॉकों के 5,633 गांव आते हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
15:32 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) के अध्यक्ष तथा आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू गुरुवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मिलने नई दिल्ली स्थित उनके आवास पर पहुंचे.
Nov 01, 2018
15:23 (IST)
असम में NRC पर आपत्तियां दर्ज कराने की डेडलाइन बढ़ाकर 15 दिसंबर की गई. दावों के आधार के रूप में पहले के 10 के अलावा पांच और दस्तावेज़ मान्य किए गए.
Nov 01, 2018
15:02 (IST)
दिल्ली सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को जानकारी दी है कि वह दिल्ली में 13 प्रवेश मार्गों पर 20 नवंबर से 30 दिसंबर के बीच वाणिज्यिक वाहनों के नगर में प्रवेश के लिए रेडियो एंड फ्रीक्वेंसी आइडेंटिफिकेशन डिवाइस (RFID) इन्स्टॉल करेगी.

Nov 01, 2018
15:00 (IST)
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा है, "पराली नहीं जला3ने का पंजाब तथा हरियाणा सरकारों का दावा गलत है... सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों में पराली जलती दिख रही है, खासतौर से पंजाब में... मैं राजनेताओं से अपील करता हूं कि गैर-ज़िम्मेदाराना बयान न दें, बल्कि मुद्दे को हल करने में मदद करें..."

Nov 01, 2018
14:53 (IST)
दिल्ली सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को जानकारी दी है कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय हरित पंचाट (NGT) तथा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार, 10 साल से ज़्यादा पुराने डीज़ल वाहनों तथा 15 साल से ज़्यादा पुराने पेट्रोल-चालित वाहनों का पंजीकरण रद्द कर दिया है, यानी उन्हें डी-रजिस्टर कर दिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
14:49 (IST)
दिल्ली में पुराने वाहनों पर पाबंदी जारी रहेगी. पेट्रोल से चलने वाले 15 साल पुराने, और डीज़ल पर चलने वाले 10 साल पुराने वाहन नहीं चलेंगे. समय देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किया इंकार.
Nov 01, 2018
14:35 (IST)
केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (CPCB) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया है कि सोशल नेटवर्किंग वेबसाइट फेसबुक तथा माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर पर एकाउंट बनाए गए हैं, ताकि नागरिक भी प्रदूषण संबंधी शिकायतें भेज सकें, और अब तक 18 शिकायतें हासिल हुई हैं. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने CPCB से सोशल मीडिया साइटें शुरू किए जाने का प्रचार करने के लिए कहा है.

Nov 01, 2018
14:31 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्द्धन ने दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण को लेकर कहा, "दीवाली से पहले ग्रीन आतिशबाज़ी लाई गई है... आज के हालात ऐसे हैं, जिनमें आने वाले कुछ दिनों में हवा की क्वालिटी में सुधार की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं है. लेकिन हम भरसक कोशिश कर रहे हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
14:22 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) के अध्यक्ष तथा आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के मुखिया शरद पवार तथा नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के प्रमुख डॉ फारुक अब्दुल्ला से मुलाकात के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, भविष्य का कार्यक्रम मिल-बैठकर तय किया जाएगा.

इसी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के मुखिया शरद पवार ने कहा, CBI और RBI जैसे संस्थानों पर हमला किया जा रहा है, हालात बिगड़ते जा रहे हैं.

Nov 01, 2018
14:09 (IST)
CBI ने अपने विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना की अर्ज़ी के खिलाफ दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में जवाब दाखिल कर दिया है. CBI ने जवाब में कहा है, मामले की जांच शुरुआती दौर में है, और उसमें विलंब इसलिए हो रहा है, क्योंकि मामले से जुड़ी कुछ फाइलें CVC के पास हैं. CBI ने यह भी कहा है कि राकेश अस्थाना के खिलाफ FIR को रद्द किए जाने का आग्रह करने वाली विशेष निदेशक की अर्ज़ी को खारिज कर दिया जाना चाहिए.

Nov 01, 2018
14:06 (IST)
भारतीय थलसेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा है, "भारत-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में रणनीतिक शक्ति संतुलन डायनमिक है, और निकट भविष्य में भी ऐसा ही रहने वाला है... बहुत-सी शक्तियों के होने के चलते शक्ति संघर्ष जारी है, और भारतीय परिप्रेक्ष्य से देखें, तो हमने हमेशा अंतरराष्ट्रीय संबंधों में सृजनात्मक भूमिका ही निभाई है..."

Nov 01, 2018
14:01 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) के सांसद निम्मला किश्तप्पा ने पार्टी प्रमुख एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू की कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी तथा राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के मुखिया शरद पवार से मुलाकात को लेकर कहा, "चंद्रबाबू नायडू मोदी-विरोधी राजनैतिक ताकतों को अगले लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले एक ही प्लेटफॉर्म पर लाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं... राहुल (गांधी) और (शरद) पवार के साथ मीटिंग का यही मुख्य एजेंडा है..."
Nov 01, 2018
13:57 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को जानकारी दी है कि सरकार ने दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को हज यात्रा से रोकने वाली पाबंदी को हटा लिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
13:55 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दक्षिणी दिल्ली में बने घरों में गैरकानूनी निर्माण का पता लगाने के लिए करवाए गए सर्वे की रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं करा पाने पर केंद्र सरकार को लताड़ लगाई है.

Nov 01, 2018
13:54 (IST)
भारतीय थलसेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने कहा है, "अगर भारत-प्रशांत क्षेत्र में उभरती भू-राजनीति (GeoPolitics) पर नज़र डालें, तो 2018 में खासतौर पर काफी कुछ हुआ है..."

Nov 01, 2018
13:50 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) के अध्यक्ष तथा आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के मुखिया शरद पवार तथा नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के प्रमुख डॉ फारुक अब्दुल्ला से मुलाकात की.

Nov 01, 2018
13:49 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दक्षिणी दिल्ली में बने घरों में गैरकानूनी निर्माण का पता लगाने के लिए करवाए गए सर्वे की रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध नहीं करा पाने पर केंद्र सरकार को लताड़ लगाई है.

Nov 01, 2018
13:41 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम के ज़ागू अरीज़ल इलाके में हुई मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने जिन दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर किया, पुलिस के मुताबिक, उनमें से एक की पहचान मुख्तार ए. खान के रूप में हुई है, जो बडगाम के ही ब्रास अरीज़ल इलाके का रहने वाला है. वह सुरक्षा प्रतिष्ठानों पर हमले में शामिल रहा है. मुठभेड़ में सेना का एक जवान भी ज़ख्मी हुआ, जिसकी हालत स्थिर है.

Nov 01, 2018
13:39 (IST)
31 अक्टूबर, 2018 तक सितंबर माह के लिए दाखिल की गई GSTR 3 बी रिटर्न की कुल संख्या 67.45 लाख रही.

Nov 01, 2018
13:39 (IST)
अक्टूबर, 2018 में कुल एकत्रित GST राजस्व 100,710 करोड़ रुपये रहा, जिसमें से CGST 16,464 करोड़, SGST 22,826 करोड़, IGST 53,419 करोड़ (इसमें आयात पर एकत्र हुए 26,908 करोड़ रुपये शामिल हैं) तथा सेस 8,000 करोड़ रुपये (इसमें आयात पर एकत्र हुए 955 करोड़ रुपये शामिल हैं) रहा.

Nov 01, 2018
13:35 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्द्धन ने दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री के साथ वायु प्रदूषण के मसले पर समीक्षा तथा कार्ययोजना को लेकर बैठक की.

Nov 01, 2018
13:33 (IST)
पुलिस के मुताबिक, हैदराबाद के राजीव गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर 30-वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति को 9एमएम के 10 कारतूसों तथा दो गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है. वह रियाध से हैदराबाद होकर दुबई जाने वाली उड़ान में सफर कर रहा था.

Nov 01, 2018
13:20 (IST)
जोधपुर जिला पैरोल कमेटी ने आसाराम बापू की 20 दिन की पैरोल वाली याचिका खारिज की
Nov 01, 2018
13:02 (IST)
मेज़बान टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ पांचवें और आखिरी वन-डे इंटरनेशनल मैच में मेहमान वेस्ट इंडीज़ ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाज़ी का फैसला किया है...
Nov 01, 2018
13:00 (IST)
दोषी करार दिए जा चुके राजनेताओं को चुनाव लड़ने से आजीवन रोकने का निर्देश देने का आग्रह करने वाली भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) नेता तथा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट 4 दिसंबर को विचार करेगा.

Nov 01, 2018
12:57 (IST)
रनिल विक्रमसिंघे ने NDTV से कहा, "मैं अब भी श्रीलंका का प्रधानमंत्री हूं..."
Nov 01, 2018
12:55 (IST)
वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी है कि अक्टूबर, 2018 में GST का कलेक्शन एक लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज़्यादा हो गया है. उनका कहना था, GST की कामयाबी की वजह कम दरें, कम टैक्स चोरी, ज़्यादा पालन, सिर्फ एक टैक्स तथा कर अधिकारियों द्वारा न्यूनतम दखलअंदाज़ी हैं.

Nov 01, 2018
12:53 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चीफ वाइल्डलाइफ वार्डन से प्रत्येक राज्य में 31 दिसंबर तक सर्वे करने के लिए कहा है, जिसमें देश में हाथियों की संख्या का पता चल सके, और यह भी पता लगाने के लिए कहा गया है कि कितने हाथियों को कानूनी या गैरकानूनी तरीके से रखा गया है. कोर्ट ने पर्यावरण तथा वन मंत्रालय को रिपोर्ट सौंपने के लिए कहा है. मंत्रालय को निर्देश दिया गया है कि वह डेटा को संकलित करे, और कोर्ट में एफिडेविट दाखिल करे.

Nov 01, 2018
12:47 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश की शिवराज सिंह चौहान सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री नामदेवदास उर्फ 'कम्प्यूटर बाबा' को दिगम्बर अखाड़े से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है. प्रयागराज (इलाहाबाद) में होने जा रहे प्रयाग कुंभ 2019 में अखाड़े की गतिविधियों में उनके जाने पर भी रोक लगाई गई है.
Nov 01, 2018
12:40 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता रोशन बेग का कहना है, "मुस्लिम राममंदिर निर्माण के खिलाफ नहीं हैं... अगर राममंदिर भारत में नहीं बनेगा, तो क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा...? यह भारत में ही बनना चाहिए... मामला कोर्ट में है... अब वे इस पर अध्यादेश लाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं... साढ़े चार साल में उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों नहीं किया...? आम चुनाव आने वाले हैं, इसलिए अध्यादेश लाना चाहते हैं... वे हिन्दुओं और मुस्लिमों के बीच दरार पैदा करना चाहते हैं... पेट्रोल की कीमतें बढ़ने, GST और नोटबंदी के चलते लोग नाराज़ हैं, सो, वे राममंदिर के मुद्दे को उछालना चाहते हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
12:36 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने भारत और कोरिया के बीच पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में सहयोग बढ़ाने के सहमति ज्ञापन को मंज़ूरी दे दी है.

Nov 01, 2018
12:32 (IST)
ओडिशा के झारसूगुड़ा एयरपोर्ट का नाम बदलकर वीर सुरेंद्र साई एयरपोर्ट करने को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने मंज़ूरी दे दी है.

Nov 01, 2018
12:27 (IST)
इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के सचिव डॉ वीके मोंगा का कहना है, "सर्जिकल मास्क से मदद नहीं मिलती है, वे किसी भी प्रदूषक तत्व को नहीं रोक सकते हैं... प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए आने वाले विशेष मास्क महंगे होते हैं, और कोई भी मास्क 8-10 घंटे से ज़्यादा काम नहीं करता है... बेहतर होगा, अगर आप अच्छी क्वालिटी के मास्क इस्तेमाल करें... आम मास्क पहनने से सिर्फ मनोवैज्ञानिक लाभ होता है, लेकिन वास्तव में ज़्यादा फायदा नहीं होता..."

Nov 01, 2018
12:20 (IST)
शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने जानकारी दी है, "(पार्टी प्रमुख) उद्धव ठाकरे की 25 नवंबर को अयोध्या यात्रा का सभी तैयारियां हो गई हैं... वह (प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र) मोदी जी और BJP की सरकार को यह याद दिलाने के लिए वहां जा रहे हैं कि राममंदिर का निर्माण हो जाना चाहिए... अगर हम राममंदिर पर कोर्ट के फैसले का इंतज़ार करते रहे, तो 1,000 साल लग जाएंगे..."

Nov 01, 2018
12:13 (IST)
कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे के अधिकारी ने जानकारी दी है, कतर एयरवेज़ की दोहा-कोलकाता उड़ान बुधवार रात को 1:52 बजे हवाईअड्डे पर उतरते हुए पानी के टैंकर से टकरा गई. सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं. विमान की बेली को क्षति पहुंची है, और उसे मरम्मत के लिए ले जाया गया है.

Nov 01, 2018
11:57 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तथा नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस नेता फारुक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा है, "वे (BJP) सोचते हैं कि आम चुनाव 2019 का चुनाव उन्हें भगवान राम जिता देंगे... चुनाव जीतने में भगवान उनकी मदद नहीं करेंगे, क्योंकि वोट जनता को देना है, न भगवान राम वोट देंगे, न अल्लाह वोट देने आएंगे..."

Nov 01, 2018
11:47 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अदालतों में 200 जजों की नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने में हो रही देरी को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को लताड़ते हुआ कहा, "अगर आप इन रिक्तियों को नहीं भर सकते हैं, तो हम यह काम आपसे ले लेंगे, और इसे केंद्रीयकृत प्रक्रिया बना देंगे..."

Nov 01, 2018
11:45 (IST)
भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर का कहना है, "किसी एक सरकार के पास दक्षिण एशिया की सभी ढांचागत ज़रूरतों को पूरा करने लायक संसाधन नहीं हैं, भले ही वे हाईवे हों, ट्रेन की पटरियां हों, अंदरूनी नहरें हों, पुल हों या एयरपोर्ट... अगले दशक या उसके बाद तक भी सिर्फ निजी क्षेत्र की मदद से ही ऐसी आवश्यकताओं के लिए ज़रूरी संसाधनों को जुटाया जा सकता है..."

Nov 01, 2018
11:34 (IST)
भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ जस्टर ने कहा है, "हम मानते हैं कि कनेक्टिविटी से बहुत फायदा होता है, लेकिन हमें यह भी स्वीकार करना होगा कि इसके साथ ही बड़े खतरे भी आते हैं... इनमें गैरकानूनी व्यापार, राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप, न चुकाए जा सकने वाले ऋण, साइबर हमलों के प्रति कमज़ोरी, पर्यावरणीय प्रदूषण तथा बीमारियां शामिल हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
11:29 (IST)
दिल्ली मेट्रो ने अपने नेटवर्क में 21 अतिरिक्त ट्रेनें जोड़ी हैं, जो 812 अतिरिक्त ट्रिप लगाएंगे. इनमें 14 ट्रेनें लाइन 7 के त्रिलोकपुरी-संजय लेक से शिवविहार के रूट पर 730 ट्रिप लगाएंगी.

Nov 01, 2018
11:24 (IST)
श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति मैत्रीपाला सिरीसेना ने संसद का निलंबन वापस ले लिया है : समाचार एजेंसी AFP

Nov 01, 2018
11:20 (IST)
भारत में जापान के राजदूत केन्जी हीरामात्सू ने कहा, "भारत-जापान क्षेत्र में बेहतर कनेक्टिविटी के लिए एक खास परियोजना पर सहयोग के लिए सहमत हो गए हैं... उदाहरण के लिए भारत बांग्लादेश में सड़कें बनवाएगा, और जापान बेहतर तरीके से उन्हें जोड़ने के लिए पुल बनाएगा..."

Nov 01, 2018
11:18 (IST)
विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले ने कहा, "जैसा प्रधानमंत्री ने इस साल शांग्री-ला संवाद के दौरान कहा, हम मुक्त, खुला तथा सबको साथ लेकर चलने वाला भारत-प्रशांत क्षेत्र चाहते हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
10:57 (IST)
बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की नागपुर बेंच ने भंडारा जिले की सकोली विधानसभा सीट से BJP विधायक राजेश काशीवार का चुनाव रद्द कर दिया है, क्योंकि जिस दिन चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र भरा गया था, उस दिन तक वह सरकारी ठेकेदार थे.

Nov 01, 2018
10:56 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी AFP के अनुसार, हाल ही में क्रैश हुई जकार्ता से पांगकल पिनांग जाने वाली लायन एयर की उड़ान का एक 'ब्लैक बॉक्स' बरामद हो गया है.

Nov 01, 2018
10:54 (IST)
कर्नाटक में रामनगर विधानसभा सीट पर 3 नवंबर को होने जा रहे उपचुनाव से पहले BJP प्रत्याशी एल. चंद्रशेखर ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
10:50 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम के पुत्र कार्ती चिदम्बरम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिली, और कोर्ट ने विदेश जाने देने की उनकी याचिका पर जल्द सुनवाई से इंकार किया.

Nov 01, 2018
10:47 (IST)
तमिलनाडु के रामेश्वरम में गुरुवार सुबह बारिश हुई.

Nov 01, 2018
10:36 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम के ज़ागू अरीज़ल इलाके में हुई मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिए जाने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने वाहनों पर पथराव किया, जिसमें समाचार एजेंसी ANI की OB वैन भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है.


Nov 01, 2018
10:27 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, आतंकवादी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के सरगना तथा कंधार हाईकजैक के मास्टरमाइंड मसूद अज़हर ने पुष्टि की है कि जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के त्राल में भारतीय सुरक्षाबलों के साथ हुई मुठभेड़ में उसका भतीजा उस्मान इब्राहीम मारा गया है.
Nov 01, 2018
10:20 (IST)
एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस (#AircelMaxisCase) में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम की अग्रिम ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर CBI भी गुरुवार को अपना जवाब दाखिल करेगी. प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने बुधवार को अपना जवाब दाखिल कर दिया था.

Nov 01, 2018
10:18 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम के ज़ागू अरीज़ल इलाके में हुई मुठभेड़ के बारे में 53 RR के कमांडिंग ऑफिसर कर्नल एके नायर ने बताया, "मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर किया गया... हम इस गुट पर कुछ समय से नज़र रखे हुए थे, और वे संभवतः यहां पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान गड़बड़ी फैलाने आए थे... हमने दो एके-47 राइफलें और एक पिस्तौल बरामद की हैं..."

Nov 01, 2018
10:13 (IST)
एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम के पुत्र कार्ती चिदम्बरम को गिरफ्तारी से दी गई अंतरिम छूट को भी 26 नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
10:12 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: कर्नाटक के राजस्व मंत्री आरवी देशपांडे ने हलियाला के करवार में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान राष्ट्रीय, राज्यीय तथा जिला स्तर के एथलीटों को मंच से ही फेंक-फेंककर स्पोर्ट्स किट दिए.

Nov 01, 2018
10:08 (IST)
एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम को गिरफ्तारी से दी गई अंतरिम छूट को पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने 26 नवंबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है. अगली सुनवाई भी 26 नवंबर को होगी.

Nov 01, 2018
09:43 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव के छोटे पुत्र प्रतीक यादव की पत्नी अपर्णा यादव ने बुधवार को बाराबंकी में कहा, "मुझे सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर विश्वास है... मेरा मानना है कि अयोध्या में राममंदिर बनाया जाना चाहिए..."

Nov 01, 2018
09:39 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम दिल्ली में कपिल सिब्बल के आवास पर देखे गए. एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में चिदम्बरम तथा उनके पुत्र कार्ती चिदम्बरम की अग्रिम ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर पटियाला हाउस अदालत में गुरुवार को भी सुनवाई जारी रहेगी.

Nov 01, 2018
09:28 (IST)
बिहार के बेगूसराय में केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा, "कोर्ट के पास समय नहीं है कि राममंदिर के मुद्दे पर फैसला दे, लेकिन आतंकवादियों और अन्य मामलों में त्वरित और रात में भी न्यायालय अपना फैसला सुना देता है... लेकिन करोड़ों हिन्दुओं की आस्था से जुड़े राममंदिर के मसले को अभी तक सुलझाया नहीं जा सका है, यह काफी दुःखद है..."

BJP के केंद्र में बहुमत में होने और घोषणापत्र में भी राममंदिर निर्माण का मुद्दा शामिल होने के बावजूद केंद्र सरकार अध्यादेश क्यों नहीं लाती है, यह पूछे जाने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा, "चाहे अध्यादेश हो या कोर्ट का फैसला, राममंदिर बनकर रहेगा..."
Nov 01, 2018
09:22 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम के ज़ागू अरीज़ल इलाके में हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान गोलियों की आवाज़ें सुनाई देती रहीं. मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया है, और ऑपरेशन खत्म हो गया है.

Nov 01, 2018
09:21 (IST)
मुंबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट लिमिटेड (MIAL) के अनुसार, स्पाइसजेट की अहमदाबाद-चेन्नई उड़ान को बुधवार रात को तकनीकी खराबी के चलते मुंबई की ओर रवाना कर दिया गया था.

Nov 01, 2018
09:02 (IST)
कर्नाटक के कलबुर्गी में पुलिस ने कल्याण कर्नाटक हड़ौता समिति कार्यकर्ताओं के विरोध प्रदर्शन करने तथा उत्तरी कर्नाटक को अलग राज्य बनाने की मांग करते हुए एक नया झंडा फहराने के लिए हिरासत में लिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
08:53 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम के ज़ागू अरीज़ल इलाके में हुई मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया है.

Nov 01, 2018
08:44 (IST)
क्रिकेट संचालन (Cricket Operations) के महाप्रबंधक (GM) सैयद सबा करीम ने BCCI की सभी संबद्ध इकाइयों, टीम उत्तराखंड, टीम मिज़ोरम तथा क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ पॉन्डिचेरी को खत लिखकर जानकारी दी है कि दिसंबर, 2018 के दौरान अम्पायरों की अनुपलब्धता के चलते कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी के मैचों को पुनर्निर्धारित किया गया है.

Nov 01, 2018
08:35 (IST)
बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा, "अगर आरक्षण नहीं होगा, तो हाशिये पर रह रहे लोग मुख्यधारा से कैसे जुड़ेंगे...? इस देश में किसी में इतनी ताकत नहीं है कि आरक्षण की व्यवस्था को खत्म कर दे... ज़रूरत पड़ने पर हमें इसके लिए जो भी कुर्बानी देनी पड़ेगी, हम देंगे, लेकिन किसी में भी आरक्षण की व्यवस्था को खत्म करने की ताकत नहीं है..."

Nov 01, 2018
08:11 (IST)
दिल्ली के राजपथ पर सुबह का मौसम.
Nov 01, 2018
07:52 (IST)
मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह रेप कांड के मुख्य आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर को बुधवार को पुलिस सुरक्षा के पंजाब ले जाया गया. बता दें कि 30 अक्टूबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाई सिक्योरीटी वाले जेल में ट्रांसफर करने का आदेश दिया था.
Nov 01, 2018
07:12 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: बडगाम में सुरक्षाबलों और आंतकवादियों के बीच एनकाउंटर शुरू, 2-3 आतंकियों के छुपे होने की आशंका
Nov 01, 2018
06:27 (IST)
आज भी कम हुए तेल के दाम: दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 18 पैसे और मुंबई में 16 पैसे सस्ता

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल- 79.37 रुपये प्रति लीटर (18 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल - 73.78 रुपये प्रति लीटर  

मुंबई में पेट्रोल- 84.86 रुपये प्रति लीटर (16 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल- 77.32 रुपये प्रति लीटर
Nov 01, 2018
01:30 (IST)
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची गुरुवार को घोषित की जाएगी.
Nov 01, 2018
01:30 (IST)
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव के उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर अंतिम निर्णय के लिए कांग्रेस की बैठक का एक और दौर गुरुवार को होगा. इसमें कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल होंगे. पार्टी ने फिलहाल किसी उम्मीदवार के नाम की घोषणा नहीं की है.
Nov 01, 2018
01:29 (IST)
बीजेपी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक गुरुवार को होगी. इस बैठक में आगामी विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए प्रत्याशियों के चयन को अंतिम रूप दिया जाएगा.
