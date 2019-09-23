NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
News Flash:पूरी दुनिया को साफ संदेश है कि यह 'न्यू इंडिया' हमारे देश को सुरक्षित और संगठित करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा : अमित शाह

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

,
Sep 23, 2019
08:19 (IST)
पूरी दुनिया को साफ संदेश है कि यह 'न्यू इंडिया' हमारे देश को सुरक्षित और संगठित करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा : अमित शाह
Sep 23, 2019
07:56 (IST)
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने रविवार को दावा किया कि सरस्वती विहार इलाके में स्थित उनके घर में चोरी हुई है, जिसके बाद इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज किया गया है.
Sep 23, 2019
07:46 (IST)
पी चिदंबरम से मुलाकात करने सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह आज जाएंगे तिहाड़ जेल
Sep 23, 2019
06:55 (IST)
दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि एक शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी और उसके शव को टैंक में डाल दिया. मामला प्रेम नगर का है और घटना रविवार की है. इसके बाद शख्स ने पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर कर दिया. मामले की जांच जारी है. 


Sep 23, 2019
06:52 (IST)
 दिल्ली में फिर पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ गये हैं, नई कीमत 73.91 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गयी है. 
 
