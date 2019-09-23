News Flash:पूरी दुनिया को साफ संदेश है कि यह 'न्यू इंडिया' हमारे देश को सुरक्षित और संगठित करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेगा : अमित शाह

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...
Home Minister Amit Shah: Message to world is loud &clear that this new India will leave no stone unturned to keep our country safe&united. Thanks to PM Modi's leadership, entire world today stands firmly with India in its decisive fight against the menace of terrorism. #HowdyModipic.twitter.com/ykyLDdwqy0- ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
Delhi Police: A man stabbed his wife to death and put her body in a tank, in Prem Nagar yesterday. The husband surrendered at a police station later. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/IraiIZzo2b- ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
Petrol price increases in Delhi by Rs 0.29 (from Rs 73.62 to Rs 73.91). pic.twitter.com/iOhlZssRM9- ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement