NEWS FLASH: 19 फरवरी को कुंभ में स्नान करने जा सकते हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर आज आम आदमी पार्टी के नेतृत्व में विपक्ष का बड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शन होगा. आम आदमी पार्टी ने इसको 'तानाशाही हटाओ लोकतंत्र बचाओ सत्याग्रह' का नाम दिया है. इसमें दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू सहित विपक्ष के कई नेता शामिल होंगे. संसद में आज राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट पेश होगी. इसे सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह आज एक दिवसीय प्रवास पर प्रयागराज जाएंगे. वे वहां कई कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे. वे वहां कई संतों से मुलाकात भी करेंगे.
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya: Prime Minister may visit Kumbh on 19 February on 'Poornima' for 'Sangam Snan', it's almost finalised. pic.twitter.com/LfsYtUakNM- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Rajasthan: Robert Vadra leaves from Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur, where was questioned in connection with Bikaner land deal case. pic.twitter.com/sqpLf8njE5- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaches NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are present pic.twitter.com/agAMbnNoM1- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Neeraj Kundan appointed President of National Student Union of India (NSUI). pic.twitter.com/DbfsfGqyva- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar arrives in Kolkata after being questioned by CBI in connection with Saradha case, in Shillong pic.twitter.com/u6YL8hJUqK- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#Delhi Accused in Karol Bagh hotel Arpit Palace fire incident sent to two-day police custody. 17 people had died in the fire incident yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HubC0oewUG- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Cabinet approves appointment of Ashwani Lohani as the Chief Managing Director of Air India. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/GNAZDjsupN- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: This House passed the laws to fight the menace of black money and corruption. This House also passed the GST bill. pic.twitter.com/k1QqN3E8md- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: The world today is discussing the issue of global warming and India has made an effort for the formation of the International Solar Alliance to combat this problem pic.twitter.com/vZdj9DhXgl- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: The country's self-confidence is at an all time high.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
I think this is a very good sign because such confidence gives boost to development https://t.co/F8kA2Sah2H
PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: 3 dashak ke baad ek purn bahumat wali sarkaar bani aur azaadi ke baad pehli baar Congress gotra ki nahi hai aisi sarkaar bani hai. Congress gotra nahi aisi milijuli pehli sarkaar Atal ji ki thi aur aisi purn bahumat wali sarkaar 2014 mein bani pic.twitter.com/Nh0Ss62fZY- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
PM Modi in Lok Sabha: We will be proud of this 16th Lok Sabha, as it saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. 44 first time women MPs were time elected to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/XIRpt0Dny1- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Kalahandi: Incriminating materials recovered following an exchange of fire between security forces & Naxals in Bala Pathar Ghati of Bhawanipatna Sadar police station area. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/DulBNTPLX8- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha: PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein (File pic) pic.twitter.com/reeyh5H9bB- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Bill, 2019 passed in Rajasthan legislative assembly. #GujjarReservationpic.twitter.com/Lk5WJn49L4- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#Maharashtra: Body of a 40-year-old man found in Mafatlal lake, Kalwa(E). RDMC, police officials & Fire brigade on site with 1 rescue vehicle.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Ludhiana alleged gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman: Ludhiana district Court has sent the 3 accused on a 7-day police remand- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Chandigarh: Former wrestler & former DSP of Punjab Police, Jagdish Bhola, convicted by Special CBI Court, Mohali in connection with multi-crores drugs racket case. Quantum of sentence likely to be pronounced today.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
South Korean national dies in Paragliding near Panchgani: Rescue team immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries. FIR has been registered against the firm which organised the event. One Mumbai-based organiser has been arrested. #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/1mKjcny6Ob- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Supreme Court reserves its judgement on a contempt plea filed against Reliance Communication (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani by Ericsson India over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. pic.twitter.com/rgsgdInLOa- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Lucknow: Fire breaks out in a furniture godown in Lalbagh, fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9aHxpqdCQp- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Yadav, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and RLD's Trilok Tyagi at AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' rally. pic.twitter.com/wZwA5M9U5D- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Calcutta High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case. He cannot be arrested till February 26, 2019. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/7XSu7OLwEW- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi's Patiala House Court reserves order on Christian Michel's bail plea, order to be passed on February 16. #AgustaWestlandhttps://t.co/NeKRaq9yFF- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion in a school in Pulwama. Injured students shifted to hospital. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/TFB550vvlR- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: #Visuals from the hospital where students who have been injured in an explosion in a Pulwama school, are being treated. pic.twitter.com/xvJOBEuiF4- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CBI opposes Christian Michel's bail in Delhi's Patiala House Court,says 'this court has taken cognizance in both ED and CBI chargesheet. Once the cognizance has taken then accused cannot ask for statutory bail' #agustawestland (file pic) pic.twitter.com/l3wFwVhNbz- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Clash between protesters and police in Sikar, Rajasthan. #GujjarReservationpic.twitter.com/yZmZ9L57Ru- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Correction: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 3 pm. #BudgetSession2019- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy protests outside Raj Bhawan wearing black clothes urging the Central govt to recall Governor Kiran Bedi. He urged that helmet enforcement rule by DGP be taken up in a phased manner in the state. pic.twitter.com/CLu3ErQ6Mj- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
M Mufti on letter by PDP MP to PM: This is a demand that has been made by PDP since Afzal Guru was hanged,not only that Mufti saheb had appealed to President that the man should be forgiven, we also requested that his body be given to his family, our stand on it has not changed. pic.twitter.com/CTsX0qzD70- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
A Jaitley: So Joint Secy who signed the note his view was not agreed upon. Later cabinet note proposing present transaction on present terms is signed by him. So so called author of note ultimately supported the deal.These facts have been repeatedly clarified in the media 2/2 https://t.co/kbINl29frJ- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Arun Jaitley: In 1989 when the Congress govt headed by Shri Rajeev Gandhi was mired in corruption, they manufactured a Saint Kitts against Mr VP Singh. Because Mr Modi has a clean image let us manufacture a crisis. (2/2) #RafaleDealhttps://t.co/ukoIwHkaml- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Arun Jaitley: CAG report has completely vindicated stand of NDA Govt. It has blasted the big lie which was being spearheaded by the Congress. The Congress President had manufactured a statistic 500 vs 1600, data which doesn't exist anywhere.He repeated that lie ad nauseam #Rafalepic.twitter.com/ZG7BNA7Va5- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
This was not a dissent note. Observations of these three members were given to the INT chairman, all issues were discussed: #Rafale INT Chairman from December 2015 to date of signing Rafale deal RKS Bhadauria to ANI https://t.co/s9EhIMuHc1- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath perform 'aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. #KumbhMela2019pic.twitter.com/Pl1JXddFP3- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Still he is lying. He has no credibility left. All I would like to tell him is that the quicker he stops this game, the better it is. Suraj ke upar agar thookenge to wo unke chehre par hi aega. #RafaleDealhttps://t.co/hKAmMFUK0b- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on seat sharing: We've said it earlier also, we're a part of grand alliance&will stay a part of it.We came to help Lalu ji when nobody did. We're no less than anyone; our contribution is more in grand alliance. There's no question of us joining the NDA pic.twitter.com/kEwBAN0OiW- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Kerala: Police registers a case under POCSO Act & relevant sections of the IPC against former Chief Imam of Tholicode Jama Ath, Shafeek Al Qasimi for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The Imam has been suspended by the Jama Ath committee.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar, Maharashtra at 10:44 am today.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#WATCH: BJP President Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders take holy dip at #KumbhMela in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/3mfg9AllFx- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. pic.twitter.com/MFLvkcKpAO- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on 4 dissenting Congress MLAs: Now the party high command will decide, decision to disqualify them has been taken in the CLP meeting. We have given a letter to the Governor already. https://t.co/iPfV5e4QKV- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on 4 dissenting Congress MLAs: BJP led them astray from their path, now they have realised that the path they had chosen was a wrong one, and that they will have to suffer on that path. They have now returned home. pic.twitter.com/8c1TatdbjG- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Rajya Sabha passes Motion of Thanks on the President's Address without debate. Interim Budget 2019-20 and Appropriation Bill also passed without debate. pic.twitter.com/phLf7cdAQR- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Meghalaya: Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has been released by CBI in Shillong to return to Kolkata, after 3 hours of questioning today in connection with Saradha chit-fund scam. pic.twitter.com/847ZBZg62K- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: It's the last day of the Parliament so we prayed to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) that remove BJP and Modi babu and save the country. Keep everybody safe. #Delhipic.twitter.com/SOAvuKY0g2- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#UPDATE Ludhiana gang-rape: One more accused has been arrested. Police had arrested two people yesterday. #Punjab- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CAG report on #RafaleDeal : A Defence Ministry team in March 2015 recommended the scrapping of the 126 Rafale deal saying that Dassault Aviation was not the lowest bidder and EADS (European Aeronautic Defence & Space Company) was not fully compliant with the tender requirements. pic.twitter.com/tjRujrf275- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CAG Report: It created difficulties during technical&price evaluation&affected integrity of competitive tendering;one of the main reasons for delay in acquisition process.Objectivity,equity&consistency of technical evaluation process wasn't evident in Technical Evaluation Report. https://t.co/ZKYx7rxg1Z- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav: I had small issues with party leaders in my constituency. I will discuss those issues separately. Mallikarjun Kharge is a big leader,I can't speak anything against them. I'll speak at appropriate time. I have come to attend the budget session. pic.twitter.com/JnqaoX7eqv- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
The lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by the CAG Report.- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019
How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019
Satyameva Jayate" - the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum.- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019
It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right.- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 13, 2019
Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Kangra, Himachal Pradesh today at 7:35 am.- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CAG report tabled in Rajya Sabha today: The delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft is better than the one proposed in the 126 aircraft deal, by five months. #RafaleDealpic.twitter.com/9j3vE419sg- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CAG report, tabled before Rajya Sabha today, says compared to the 126 aircraft deal, India managed to save 17.08% money for the India Specific Enhancements in the 36 Rafale contract. #RafaleDealpic.twitter.com/mFydI83Led- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
DK Shivakumar on 4 dissenting Congress MLAs: I have already said that they have been elected in the Congress party and living in the Congress party since two decades, I think some good sense has prevailed. We have a report that everyone is back, Let us see their actions. pic.twitter.com/a4Hrst2pWD- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Two people have been arrested in connection with the Karol Bagh fire incident. pic.twitter.com/uFePKIQr9E- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Earlier visuals of protest by Congress party, in the Parliament premises over Rafale deal. pic.twitter.com/7ciCSjXmO4- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
CAG report on Capital Acquisitions in Indian Air Force has been tabled in Rajya Sabha, it also includes the details of Rafale deal. pic.twitter.com/h71uY1OOmY- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
K Rijiju: In last 4.5 yrs,other than Uri, bomb blasts & attack in border areas like Pathankot there hasn't been a major terror attack in India as we secured it in way we envisaged. Doesn't mean there were no attempts, but pre-emptive action&arrests by intelligence agencies helped pic.twitter.com/zTb8Y2iMuK- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Congress Parliamentary Party's general body meeting concludes. https://t.co/7OujUTM6Tv- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Supreme Court sets aside Bombay High Court order refusing to extend the 90-day deadline to file the charge-sheet against five activists in Bhima Koregaon violence case. pic.twitter.com/BAK0WPU8Yn- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Telugu Desam Party MPs protest against the Central government in the Parliament premises, demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/k9foLi5QvE- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Trinamool Congress MPs protest wearing black clothes against the Central government in the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/QVnh1uqR8x- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Govt approves the extension in service of Uttar Pradesh Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey for a period of 6 months beyond 28.02.2019 with effect from 1st March 2019 to 31st August 2019.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Rajasthan: Robert Vadra arrives at Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur, where he is being questioned in connection with Bikaner land deal case. pic.twitter.com/rXyiD9uUFh- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Anil Ambani reaches Supreme Court in connection with a case related to a contempt petition filed by Ericsson India against Reliance Communication over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. pic.twitter.com/0fewlCC9az- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Lucknow: A 15-member joint delegation of SP-BSP submits a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik over the matter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped at Lucknow Airport yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8DI9sHuy4K- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on CAG report on Rafale deal to be presented before Parliament today: I will be doing a press conference later in detail. pic.twitter.com/xIKT0atRNs- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge & other leaders arrive for the Congress Parliamentary Party's general body meeting. pic.twitter.com/jmw7MmAQGd- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Gujarat: A fire broke out in a godown near the Statue of Unity last night. It was later doused with the help of three fire tenders. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/IIozRJ4oe9- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: You can see that they (centre) are prejudiced who have already made a decision, so this report holds no value. Secondly, there is a conflict of interest. The man who was then a negotiator is now preparing the report. https://t.co/WA0X2bmC6D- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
UP CM flags off a motor car rally in Lucknow,organised to commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Rally will travel through places historically associated with Mahatma Gandhi, both in India, as well as in Bangladesh& Myanmar creating awareness on road safety. pic.twitter.com/RdM7eDKB9u- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019
Narayana Gowda, JD(S) MLA: BJP can't and never purchase me. If I want I can bring 10 BJP MLAs. I was admitted in hospital after food poisoning, I have the hospital bills. There will be some internal issues inside the party and we'll clear it as usual. (12.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/ylay0xhEM2- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Bride's father: My daughter came to India to study but before that, that connection already existed. I didn't consent to it then as I didn't know him, later I met him personally. He came to Sri Lanka&I agreed to the marriage. I'm very happy. MP ppl are very innocent&well-mannered pic.twitter.com/xVGpFVx5Dr- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
MP: Hansini Edirisinghe,a Sri Lankan national,& Mandsaur's Govind Maheshwari tied the knot on Feb 10.They became friends on Twitter in 2015,communicated over text&video calls for 2 yrs before finally meeting in 2017.Edirisinghe says "2 different cultures but we'll have to manage" pic.twitter.com/6kOT9hCU1D- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Karnataka: Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi arrived in Bengaluru last night. He had been incommunicado for the past few days. pic.twitter.com/mUPwNz1GzN- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#UPDATE: The encounter which broke out in Gopalpora area of Budgam district earlier this morning has now concluded. https://t.co/NCFv7Y9Osm- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Jammu And Kashmir: 2 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Gopalpora area of Budgam district earlier this morning. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/86wUKUu2VQ- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Forest officials, trained in scuba diving, participated in the removal of plastic waste from Gulf of Mannar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PrDxEI88Xu- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: Chandigarh-Manali National Highway is blocked at Banala near Aut in Mandi district due to falling of boulders following a landslide. Machines are being used to remove the boulders. pic.twitter.com/gRSaTC2niK- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
14 Delhi-bound trains are running late today due to fog/low visibility. pic.twitter.com/fWzUoXsYXu- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
#UPDATE Budgam encounter: 2 terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliations of the terrorists killed are yet to be identified. A case has been registered. https://t.co/yUUT7afw5Q- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
AK Jaiswal, Fire officer: We got a call around 1 AM that a fire had broken out in slums. We immediately sent 20-25 fire tenders to the spot. It took us 2 hours to control the fire, a woman was injured and has been shifted to a hospital. More than 200 huts were caught in the fire. pic.twitter.com/bQtsgJ0FYa- ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement