NEWS FLASH: 19 फरवरी को कुंभ में स्नान करने जा सकते हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर आज आम आदमी पार्टी के नेतृत्व में विपक्ष का बड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शन होगा. आम आदमी पार्टी ने इसको 'तानाशाही हटाओ लोकतंत्र बचाओ सत्याग्रह' का नाम दिया है. इसमें दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू सहित विपक्ष के कई नेता शामिल होंगे. संसद में आज राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट पेश होगी. इसे सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह आज एक दिवसीय प्रवास पर प्रयागराज जाएंगे. वे वहां कई कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे. वे वहां कई संतों से मुलाकात भी करेंगे.


Feb 13, 2019
23:39 (IST)
19 फरवरी को कुंभ में स्नान करने जा सकते हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी. 
Feb 13, 2019
22:18 (IST)
शरद पवार के घर हुई महागठबंधन नेताओं की बैठक में न्यूनतम साझा कार्यक्रम पर बनी बात. इसमें यह भी कहा गया कि चुनाव से पहले गठबंधन बनेगा.
Feb 13, 2019
20:57 (IST)
राजस्थान के जयपुर में पूछताछ के बाद प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के दफ्तर से बाहर निकले रॉबर्ट वाड्रा.
Feb 13, 2019
20:47 (IST)
दिल्ली में शरद पवार के घर महागठबंधन नेताओं की चल रही बैठक में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और राहुल गांधी भी शामिल.
Feb 13, 2019
20:36 (IST)
प्रियंका गांधी की पहली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कल शाम 4 बजे होगी.
Feb 13, 2019
20:12 (IST)
नीरज कुंदन NSUI के अध्यक्ष बने .
Feb 13, 2019
19:11 (IST)
प्रियंका गांधी और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की मौजूदगी में महान दल के नेता केशव देव मौर्य हुए कांग्रेस में शामिल.
Feb 13, 2019
19:07 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट दिल्ली सरकार बनाम उपराज्यपाल मामले में अधिकारों को लेकर गुरुवार को फैसला सुनाएगा. जस्टिस एके सीकरी और जस्टि अशोक भूषण की बेंच सुनाएगी फैसला. 
Feb 13, 2019
18:56 (IST)
कोलकाता पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार शिलांग में शारदा मामले में CBI की पूछताछ के बाद कोलकाता पहुंचे.
Feb 13, 2019
18:20 (IST)
दिल्ली के करोल बाग के होटल में लगी आग के आरोपी को 2 दिन की पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा गया. बता दें कि मंगलवार को लगी आग में 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी.
Feb 13, 2019
18:11 (IST)
विपक्ष का लोकतंत्र बचाओ सत्याग्रह में अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि सबको उम्मीद थी कि देश बदलेगा इसलिए मोदी को वोट दिया, लेकिन आज पांच साल बाद फिर यहां इकट्ठा होना पड़ रहा है. आज का यह आंदोलन फिर से एतिहासिक होने वाला है. केजरीवाल ने कहा कि आज का यह आंदोलन मोदी सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकेगा.
Feb 13, 2019
17:55 (IST)
मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि राफेल लड़ाकू विमानों के दामों और उनकी जल्द आपूर्ति संबंधी सरकार की सभी दलीलें ध्वस्त हो गईं.
Feb 13, 2019
17:39 (IST)
ममता ने कहा, 'आज हमें मोदी हटाओ, देश बचाओ का नारा को लागू करना होगा. नौजवान बचाओ मोदी हटाओ, किसान बचाओ मोदी हटाओ के नारे को लागू करना होगा.
Feb 13, 2019
17:38 (IST)
ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, 'सभी लोग मोदी से डरने लगे हैं. जैसे वह गब्बर सिंह हो. पहले गब्बर के नाम पर बच्चे को डरते थे अब आज मोदी के नाम पर मीडिया, किसान और आम लोगों को डराया जा रहा है.
Feb 13, 2019
17:36 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के जंतर-मंतर पर बोली ममता बनर्जी, मोदी जी आपको सपना देखना नहीं आता आपको देश तोड़ना आता है.
Feb 13, 2019
17:19 (IST)
रेलवे बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन अश्वनी लोहानी एक फिर एयर इंडिया के प्रमुख बने हैं. बता दें कि रेलवे बोर्ड के चेयरमैन बनने से पहले अश्विनी लोहानी एयर इंडिया प्रमुख के पद पर थे. 
Feb 13, 2019
17:13 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि कैग रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक निर्मला सीतारमण जी ने संसद में झूठ बोला है.
Feb 13, 2019
16:50 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, "सदन में पूरा समय बिताना लालकृष्ण आडवाणी से हम सभी सांसदों को सीखना चाहिए... उनका हृदय से अभिनंदन करता हूं..."
Feb 13, 2019
16:48 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा, "यहां आकर ही पता चला, 'गले मिलना' और 'गले पड़ना' में क्या फर्क होता है..."
Feb 13, 2019
16:45 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा, "कई बार 'भूकंप' की चेतावनी दी गई, लेकिन एक बार भी 'भूकंप' नहीं आया..."
Feb 13, 2019
16:42 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "मैं मुलायम सिंह यादव से सहमत नहीं हूं, लेकिन राजनीति में उनके योगदान की कद्र करता हूं..."

गौरतलब है कि मुलायम सिंह यादव ने लोकसभा में विदाई भाषणों के दौरान कहा था, "उम्मीद करता हूं, सभी माननीय सदस्य जीतकर दोबारा आएं... प्रधानमंत्री (नरेंद्र मोदी) जी सबको साथ लेकर चले हैं, और आप दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री बनें, यही हमारी कामना है..."
Feb 13, 2019
16:44 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, "इस सदन ने काले धन और भ्रष्टाचार की बुराइयों से लड़ने के लिए कानून पारित किए... इसी सदन ने GST बिल भी पारित किया..."

Feb 13, 2019
16:42 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "मैं मुलायम सिंह यादव से सहमत नहीं हूं, लेकिन राजनीति में उनके योगदान की कद्र करता हूं..."

गौरतलब है कि मुलायम सिंह यादव ने लोकसभा में विदाई भाषणों के दौरान कहा था, "उम्मीद करता हूं, सभी माननीय सदस्य जीतकर दोबारा आएं... प्रधानमंत्री (नरेंद्र मोदी) जी सबको साथ लेकर चले हैं, और आप दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री बनें, यही हमारी कामना है..."
Feb 13, 2019
16:36 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, "आज की दुनिया ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के मुद्दे पर चर्चा कर रही है, और भारत ने इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय सौर गठबंधन बनाने का प्रयास किया है..."

Feb 13, 2019
16:34 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, "देश का आत्मविश्वास सर्वकालिक उच्चतम स्तर पर है... मेरे विचार में यह बहुत अच्छा संकेत है, क्योंकि ऐसे आत्मविश्वास से विकास को सहायता मिलती है..."

Feb 13, 2019
16:32 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, "तीन दशक के बाद पूर्ण बहुमत वाली एक सरकार बनी, और आज़ादी के बाद पहली बार ऐसी सरकार बनी, जिसका गोत्र कांग्रेस नहीं था... जिसका गोत्र कांग्रेस नहीं था, ऐसी पहली मिली-जुली सरकार अटल जी की थी, और ऐसी पूर्ण बहुमत वाली सरकार 2014 में बनी..."

Feb 13, 2019
16:27 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा, 16वीं लोकसभा सबसे ज़्यादा महिला सांसद देने वाली रही, 44 महिला सांसद तो पहली बार सांसद बनी थीं.

Feb 13, 2019
16:24 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने लोकसभा के संचालन के लिए स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन की सराहना की.
Feb 13, 2019
16:14 (IST)
कालाहांडी : छत्तीसगढ़ में भवानीपटना सदर पुलिस थानाक्षेत्र में बाला पाथर घाटी में नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच गोलीबारी के बाद आपत्तिजनक सामग्री बरामद हुई है.

Feb 13, 2019
16:07 (IST)
लोकसभा में विदाई भाषणों के दौरान समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) नेता तथा पूर्व रक्षामंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव ने कहा, "उम्मीद करता हूं, सभी माननीय सदस्य जीतकर दोबारा आएं... प्रधानमंत्री (नरेंद्र मोदी) जी सबको साथ लेकर चले हैं, और आप दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री बनें, यही हमारी कामना है..."

Feb 13, 2019
16:01 (IST)
राजस्थान विधानसभा में आरक्षण बिल पारित

Feb 13, 2019
16:00 (IST)
गिरावट के साथ बंद हुए शेयर बाज़ार. बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) का संवेदी सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 119.51 अंक टूटकर 36,034.11, तथा नेशनल स्टाक एक्सचेंज (NSE) का संवेदी सूचकांक निफ्टी 37.75 अंक गिरकर 10,793.65 अंक पर बंद हुआ.
Feb 13, 2019
15:55 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र : कालवा (पूर्व) में मफतलाल झील से 40-वर्षीय शख्स का शव बरामद हुआ है. एक बचाव वाहन के साथ RDMC, पुलिस अधिकारी तथा फायर ब्रिगेड घटनास्थल पर मौजूद हैं.

Feb 13, 2019
15:51 (IST)
लुधियाना में 21-वर्षीय युवती से कथित गैंगरेप मामले में जिला अदालत ने तीन आरोपियों को सात दिन के रिमांड पर पुलिस को सौंप दिया है.

Feb 13, 2019
15:49 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में SP-BSP सदस्यों का ज़ोरदार हंगामा

लखनऊ से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव को प्रयागराज जाने से रोकने के मुद्दे पर बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में SP और बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) सदस्यों ने हंगामा किया, जिसकी वजह से भोजनावकाश से पहले सदन की बैठक दो बार स्थगित करनी पड़ी, प्रश्नकाल नहीं हो सका और अंतत: बैठक पूरे दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई.
Feb 13, 2019
15:43 (IST)
चंडीगढ़ : पूर्व पहलवान तथा पंजाब पुलिस के पूर्व DSP जगदीश भोला को CBI की मोहाली स्थित विशेष अदालत ने कई करोड़ रुपये के ड्रग रैकेट केस में दोषी करार दिया है. सज़ा का ऐलान भी बुधवार को ही किए जाने की संभावना है.

Feb 13, 2019
15:38 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र के पंचगनी में पैराग्लाइडिंग ईवेंट के दौरान दक्षिण कोरिया के एक नागरिक की मौत हो गई है. आयोजक कंपनी के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कर मुंबई में रहने वाले एक आयोजक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है.

Feb 13, 2019
15:35 (IST)
अनिल अंबानी के खिलाफ अवमानना मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा.

Feb 13, 2019
15:17 (IST)
लखनऊ : लालबाग में एक फर्नीचर गोदाम में लगी आग, फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां घटनास्थल पर पहुंचीं. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

Feb 13, 2019
15:11 (IST)
दिल्ली : आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) की 'तानाशाही हटाओ, लोकतंत्र बचाओ' रैली में दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के अलावा पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) के रामगोपाल यादव, राष्ट्रीय लोकदल (RLD) नेता त्रिलोक त्यागी तथा शरद यादव ने शिरकत की.

Feb 13, 2019
15:07 (IST)
कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट ने TMC विधायक सत्यजीत बिस्वास की हत्या के मामले में BJP नेता मुकुल रॉय को अग्रिम ज़मानत दे दी है. उन्हें 26 फरवरी, 2019 तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा सकेगा.

Feb 13, 2019
15:05 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है, जिसे 16 फरवरी को सुनाया जाएगा.

Feb 13, 2019
15:02 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : पुलवामा के एक स्कूल में विस्फोट, घायल हुए विद्यार्थियों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.


Feb 13, 2019
14:52 (IST)
अनुच्छेद 35-ए के समर्थन में बंद से घाटी में जनजीवन प्रभावित

श्रीनगर से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के मुताबिक, अलगाववादियों की ओर से संविधान के अनुच्छेद 35-ए के समर्थन में आहूत बंद की वजह से श्रीनगर शहर और कश्मीर घाटी में अन्य जगहों पर बुधवार को जनजीवन प्रभावित हुआ.
Feb 13, 2019
14:47 (IST)
CBI ने दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी का विरोध किया.

Feb 13, 2019
14:47 (IST)
राजस्थान के सीकर में गुर्जर आंदोलन के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों तथा पुलिस के बीच झड़प हुई.

Feb 13, 2019
14:45 (IST)
लोकसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 3 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित की गई है.

Feb 13, 2019
14:39 (IST)
पुदुच्चेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी. नारायणसामी ने काले कपड़े पहनकर राजभवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया, और केंद्र सरकार से उपराज्यपाल किरण बेदी को वापस बुलाने का आग्रह किया.

Feb 13, 2019
14:37 (IST)
PDP सांसद द्वारा प्रधानमंत्री को लिखे गए खत पर जम्मू एवं कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा, "यह वह मांग है, जो अफजल गुरु को फांसी दिए जाने के वक्त से PDP करती रही है... मुफ्ती साहब ने सिर्फ राष्ट्रपति से उस शख्स को माफी दिए जाने की अपील की थी, हमने यह भी आग्रह किया था कि उसका शव उसके परिजनों को सौंपा जाए, इस पर हमारा रुख नहीं बदला है..."

Feb 13, 2019
14:21 (IST)
संसद का बजट सत्र समाप्‍त, लोकसभा अनिश्‍चित काल के लिए स्‍थगित
Feb 13, 2019
14:06 (IST)
राजस्थान पिछड़ा वर्ग बिल, 2017 में संशोधन पेश करेगी राजस्थान सरकार, जिससे वे 11 जातियों तथा उपजातियों को पांच फीसदी अतिरिक्त आरक्षण दे सकेंगे.
Feb 13, 2019
14:01 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा, "किसी भी प्रक्रिया में लोग अलग-अलग विचार (मंत्रालय का असंतुष्टि नोट) व्यक्त करते ही हैं, और इसी तरह फैसले किए जाते हैं, लेकिन अंततः सरकार एक है, और अंतिम निर्णय लिया गया... सो, नोट पर दस्तखत करने वाले संयुक्त सचिव के विचार पर सहमति नहीं बनी... बाद में मौजूदा शर्तों पर हुए मौजूदा सौदे के कैबिनेट नोट पर उन्होंने ही दस्तखत किए... सो, उस नोट के रचयिता ने आखिरकार सौदे का समर्थन किया... इन तथ्यों को बार-बार मीडिया के सामने स्पष्ट किया गया है..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:57 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा, "सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपनी संतुष्टि की, CAG ने अपनी संतुष्टि की, सरकार का रुख सही साबित हुआ... मामला यहीं खत्म नहीं होता, लोगों को उन्हें दंडित करना होगा, जिन्होंने देश को गुमराह किया... यह 1989 की पुनरावृत्ति है... वर्ष 1980 में जब राजीव गांधी के नेतृत्व वाली कांग्रेस सरकार भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त थी, उन्होंने वीपी सिंह के खिलाफ सेंट किट्स रचा था. अब क्योंकि मोदी जी की छवि साफसुथरी है, इसलिए एक संकट रच डालो..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:52 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा, "CAG रिपोर्ट ने NDA सरकार के रुख की पूरी तरह पुष्टि कर दी है... इसने उस बड़े झूठ का पर्दाफाश कर दिया है, जिसे कांग्रेस चला रही थी... कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने 500 बनाम 1600 का एक आंकड़ा बनाया, जो आंकड़ा कहीं है ही नहीं... उन्होंने तब तक इस झूठ को बोला, जब तक उससे नफरत न होने लगे..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:44 (IST)
ऑडिटर रिपोर्ट ने भी कह दिया, NDA के काल में हुआ राफेल सौदा UPA के सौदे के मुकाबले सस्ता है : केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली
Feb 13, 2019
13:42 (IST)
राफेल सौदे के लिए भारतीय नेगोशिएटिंग टीम (INT) के अध्यक्ष एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने समाचार एजेंसी ANI से कहा, "ये सभी मुद्दे (समाचारपत्र 'द हिन्दू' में बुधवार को प्रकाशित) INT में चर्चा के दौरान उठाए गए थे, और बाहरी सौदेबाज़ी में भी..."

दिसंबर, 2015 से राफेल सौदे पर दस्तखत होने तक INT चेयररमैन रहे एयर मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने कहा, "यह असंतुष्टि नोट नहीं था... इन तीन सदस्यों की ऑब्ज़र्वेशनों को INT अध्यक्ष को दिया गया था, सभी मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई थी..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:23 (IST)
नागरिकता विधेयक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शनों के मद्देनज़र इम्फाल में निषेधाज्ञा जारी

इम्फाल से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, मणिपुर की राजधानी इम्फाल में नागरिकता विधेयक के खिलाफ जारी विरोध प्रदर्शनों के बीच बुधवार को दूसरे दिन भी निषेधाज्ञा लागू है. अधिकारियों ने इस बात की जानकारी दी.
Feb 13, 2019
13:21 (IST)
राज्यसभा में वित्त विधेयक, अंतरिम बजट को बिना चर्चा के दी गई मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, राज्यसभा में बुधवार को विभिन्न दलों की मंज़ूरी के बाद बिना किसी चर्चा के अंतरिम बजट और वित्त विधेयक 2019-20 को लोकसभा को लौटा दिया गया. लोकसभा इसे पहले ही पारित कर चुकी है. बजट सत्र का बुधवार को अंतिम दिन है, और समाचार लिखे जाने तक राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित की जा चुकी है.
Feb 13, 2019
13:13 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश में भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर करोड़ों रुपये की चरस बरामद, एक गिरफ्तार

बलरामपुर (उत्तर प्रदेश) से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर तैनात SSB और जिले की हरैया थाना पुलिस के संयुक्त दल ने नेपाल से तस्करी के ज़रिये लाई जा रही तीन करोड़ रुपये कीमत की विदेशी चरस बरामद की है. इस सिलसिले में एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.
Feb 13, 2019
13:11 (IST)
प्रयागराज में त्रिवेणी संगम पर BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह तथा उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने 'आरती' की.

Feb 13, 2019
13:09 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा, "राहुल गांधी ने लगातार झूठ बोला है... अगर किसी को 'महाझूठा' का टैग या इनाम दिया जाए, तो वह पहले हकदार होंगे... उन्हें कोई शर्म नहीं है... राफेल मामले में उन्होंने जिस तरह झूठ बोला, उनके सभी तथ्य और दस्तावेज़ गलत साबित हो रहे हैं..."

उन्होंने कहा, "वह अब भी झूठ बोल रहे हैं... उनकी कोई विश्वसनीयता नहीं बची है... मैं उनसे सिर्फ इतना कहना चाहता हूं कि जितना जल्दी वह इस खेल को खत्म कर देंगे, उनता बेहतर होगा... सूरज के ऊपर अगर थूकेंगे, तो वह उनके चेहरे पर ही आएगा..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:04 (IST)
HAM नेता जीतनराम मांझी ने सीट बंटवारे को लेकर कहा, "हम पहले भी कह चुके हैं, हम महागठबंधन का हिस्सा है, और रहेंगे... "हम उस वक्त लालू जी की मदद करने आए थे, जब कोई नहीं आया था... हम किसी से कम नहीं हैं, महागठबंधन में हमारा योगदान ज़्यादा है... NDA में शामिल होने का सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता..."

Feb 13, 2019
13:02 (IST)
केरल : पुलिस ने थोलीकोड जमात के मुख्य इमाम शफीक अल कसीमी के खिलाफ एक नाबालिग लड़की पर यौन हमला करने के आरोप में पॉक्सो एक्ट तथा IPC की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है. इमाम को जमात कमेटी मिलंबित कर चुकी है.

Feb 13, 2019
12:57 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में बुधवार को 10:44 बजे रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.1 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Feb 13, 2019
12:54 (IST)
बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह ने प्रयागराज में चल रहे कुंभ मेले के दौरान पवित्र संगम में डुबकी लगाई


 
Feb 13, 2019
12:49 (IST)
राज्‍य सभा अनिश्‍चित काल के लिए स्‍थगित
Feb 13, 2019
12:48 (IST)
कर्नाटक के मंत्री जमीर अहमद खान ने कांग्रेस के चार बागी विधायकों को लेकर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, "अब पार्टी हाई कमान फैसला करेगा, सीएलपी मीटिंग में उन्‍हें अयोग्‍य करार देने का फैसला कर लिया गया है. हमने राज्‍यपाल को चिट्ठी भी दे दी है."
Feb 13, 2019
12:46 (IST)
कर्नाटक के मंत्री जमीर अहमद खान ने कांग्रेस के चार बागी विधायकों को लेकर कहा, "बीजेपी ने उन्‍हें रास्‍ते से भटकाया, लेकिन अब उन्‍हें एहसास हो गया है कि वे जिस रास्‍ते पर चल पड़े थे वो गलत था और अब उन्‍हें झेलना होगा. अब वे घर वापस आ गए हैं."
Feb 13, 2019
12:42 (IST)
राज्‍यसभा ने राष्‍ट्रपति के अभिभाषण पर बिना बहस धन्‍यवाद प्रस्‍ताव पारित किया. इसी के साथ अंतरिम बजट 2019-20 भी बिना बहस के पारित हो गया.
Feb 13, 2019
12:41 (IST)
मेघालय: सीबीआई ने शिलॉन्‍ग में कोलकाता के पुलिस कमिश्‍नर राजीव कुमार को कोलकाता वापस जाने के लिए छोड़ दिया है. सीबीआई ने आज राजीव कुमार से सारदा चिट-फंड घोटाले में करीब तीन घंटे तक पूछताछ की.
Feb 13, 2019
12:34 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "आज संसद का आखिरी दिन है और हम बापू (महात्‍मा गांधी) से प्रार्थना करते हैं कि वे बीजेपी और मोदी बाबू को हटाकर देश को बचाएं. सभी को सुरक्षित रखें."
Feb 13, 2019
12:32 (IST)
लुधियाना गैंगरेप: एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार. पुलिस ने मंगलवार को दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया था.
Feb 13, 2019
12:14 (IST)
राज्यसभा में पेश की गई CAG रिपोर्ट में कहा गया, "रक्षा मंत्रालय की टीम ने मार्च, 2015 में सिफारिश की थी कि 126 विमानों के सौदे को रद्द कर दिया जाए... टीम ने कहा था कि दसॉ एविएशन सबसे कम कीमत देने वाला नहीं है, तथा EADS (यूरोपियन एयरोनॉटिक डिफेंस एंड स्पेस कंपनी) टेंडर रिक्वायरमेंट को पूरी तरह पूरा नहीं करती..."

Feb 13, 2019
12:11 (IST)
राज्यसभा में पेश की गई CAG रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है, "ऑडिट में देखा गया कि भारतीय वायुसेना ने ASQR (एयर स्टाफ क्वालिटेटिव रिक्वायरमेंट्स) की परिभाषा तय नहीं की थी... परिणामस्वरूप कोई भी वेंडर ASQR का पूरी तरह पालन नहीं कर पाया... प्रोक्योरमेंट प्रोसेस के दौरान ASQR लगातार बदले जाते रहे..."

रिपोर्ट में कहा गया, "इसकी वजह से तकनीकी तथा कीमत मूल्यांकन के समय दिक्कतें हुईं, तथा प्रतियोगी टेंडरिंग को नुकसान पहुंचा, जो एक्विज़िशन प्रक्रिया में देरी की प्रमुख वजह रहा..."

Feb 13, 2019
12:07 (IST)
कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस विधायक उमेश जाधव ने कहा, "मुझे अपने क्षेत्र में पार्टी नेताओं से कुछ दिक्कतें थीं... मैं उन मुद्दों के बारे में अलग से बात करूंगा... मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे बड़े नेता है, उनके खिलाफ मैं कुछ नहीं कह सकता... मैं सही वक्त आने पर बोलूंगा... मैं बजट सत्र में शामिल होने आया हूं..."

Feb 13, 2019
12:03 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने CAG रिपोर्ट के राज्यसभा में पेश होने के बाद एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए, "CAG रिपोर्ट से 'महाझूठबंधन' के झूठों की पोल खुल गई है..."


"लोकतंत्र उन्हें कैसे दंडित करता है, जो लगातार देश से झूठ बोलते रहे हों..."


"सत्यमेव जयते... सच्चाई की हमेशा जीत होती है... राफेल पर CAG रिपोर्ट से सच की पुष्टि हुई..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:58 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने CAG रिपोर्ट के राज्यसभा में पेश होने के बाद ट्वीट किया, "ऐसा नहीं हो सकता कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी गलत हो, CAG भी गलत हो, सिर्फ परिवार ही सही हो..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:52 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कांगड़ा में बुधवार सुबह 7:35 बजे रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.5 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Feb 13, 2019
11:50 (IST)
राज्यसभा में पेश की गई CAG रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है, "पहले 18 राफेल विमानों का डिलीवरी शेड्यूल उस शेड्यूल से पांच महीने बेहतर है, जो 126 विमानों के लिए किए गए सौदे में प्रस्तावित था..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:45 (IST)
नाइजीरिया में राष्ट्रपति बुहारी की रैली में भगदड़, कई की मौत

अबुजा से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के अनुसार, नाइजीरिया में आम चुनाव से पहले राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मदू बुहारी के कार्यालय ने मंगलवार देर रात जारी बयान में कहा कि राष्ट्रपति को "रिवर्स स्टेट में पोर्ट हरकोर्ट पर राष्ट्रपति की रैली में भगदड़ के दौरान उनकी ऑल प्रोग्रेसिव्स कांग्रेस (APC) पार्टी के कई सदस्यों की त्रासदीपूर्ण मौत के बारे में सूचित किया गया है..."
Feb 13, 2019
11:40 (IST)
राज्यसभा में पेश की गई CAG रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है, "126 विमानों के लिए किए गए सौदे की तुलना में भारत ने भारतीय आवश्यकतानुसार करवाए गए परिवर्तनों के साथ 36 राफेल विमानों के सौदे में 17.08 फीसदी रकम बचाई है..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:38 (IST)
कर्नाटक में चार असंतुष्ट कांग्रेस विधायकों के बारे में पार्टी नेता डीके शिवकुमार ने कहा, "मैं पहले ही कह चुका हूं कि वे कांग्रेस पार्टी से ही चुने गए हैं, और दो दशक से कांग्रेस पार्टी में ही हैं, सो, समझ आ गई है... हमारे पास ख़बर है कि सभी लौट आए हैं... अब उनके कार्यकलाप देखते हैं..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:35 (IST)
UPA की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की बैठक में कहा, "नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार लगातार संविधान के मूल्यों, सिद्धांतों, प्रावधानों पर हमले कर रही है..."
Feb 13, 2019
11:29 (IST)
दिल्ली : करोल बाग के होटल में लगी आग के सिलसिले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है.

Feb 13, 2019
11:28 (IST)
कांग्रेस पार्टी ने बुधवार सुबह राफेल डील को लेकर संसद परिसर में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Feb 13, 2019
11:22 (IST)
ताजमहल के संरक्षण के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार को फटकार लगाई है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से कहा, "चार हफ्ते के भीतर विज़न डॉक्यूमेंट कोर्ट में दें, क्योंकि हम ताजमहल को लेकर चिंतित हैं..."
Feb 13, 2019
11:20 (IST)
अपडेट : हैती में सरकार विरोधी प्रदर्शनों में छह की मौत, 78 कैदी जेल से भागे

पोर्ट ऑ प्रिंस से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के अनुसार, हैती में राष्ट्रपति जोवेनेल मोइसे के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर करीब एक हफ्ते से जारी प्रदर्शनों में कम से कम छह लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. इस बीच मंगलवार को प्रदर्शनों के दौरान एक्विन शहर की एक जेल से सभी 78 कैदी फरार हो गए. राष्ट्रीय पुलिस के प्रवक्ता ने यह जानकारी दी.
Feb 13, 2019
11:15 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना में कैपिटल एक्विज़िशन्स पर CAG रिपोर्ट राज्यसभा में पेश कर दी गई है. इसी रिपोर्ट में राफेल सौदे का विवरण भी है.

Feb 13, 2019
11:09 (IST)
केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने कहा है, "पिछले साढ़े चार साल में उरी में हुए हमले, और पठानकोट जैसे सीमांत इलाकों में हुए बम विस्फोट और हमलों के अलावा भारत के किसी भी हिस्से में कहीं कोई बड़ा आतंकवादी हमला नहीं हुआ है, क्योंकि हम सुरक्षा उसी तरह कर पाए, जैसा हमने सोचा था... इसका अर्थ यह नहीं है कि हमलों की कोशिशें नहीं हुईं, लेकिन पहले से की गई तैयारी तथा खुफिया एजेंसियों द्वारा की गई गिरफ्तारियों से काफी मदद मिली..."

Feb 13, 2019
11:04 (IST)
दिल्ली में आज हल्की बारिश या गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने के आसार

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में बुधवार सुबह आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहे और न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से एक डिग्री अधिक 11.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया. मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने आमतौर पर बादल छाने के साथ ही रात में हल्की बारिश या गरज के साथ छींटे पड़ने का पूर्वानुमान व्यक्त किया है.
Feb 13, 2019
11:02 (IST)
पेट्रोल, डीज़ल के दाम लगातार दूसरे दिन स्थिर

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के मुताबिक, घरेलू तेल विपणन कंपनियों ने बुधवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन पेट्रोल और डीज़ल के दाम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया. इंडियन ऑयल की वेबसाइट के अनुसार, दिल्ली, कोलकाता, मुंबई और चेन्नई में मंलवार को पेट्रोल के दाम यथावत क्रमश: 70.33 रुपये, 72.44 रुपये, 75.97 रुपये और 73 रुपये प्रति लीटर थे. चारों महानगरों में डीज़ल के भाव भी क्रमश: 65.62 रुपये, 67.40 रुपये, 68.71 रुपये और 69.32 रुपये प्रति लीटर पर स्थिर रहे.
Feb 13, 2019
10:51 (IST)
अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया शुरुआती कारोबार में 26 पैसे मजबूत

मुंबई से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, खुदरा मुद्रास्फीति के जनवरी में घटकर 19 महीने के न्यूनतम स्तर 2.05 प्रतिशत पर रहने के बाद बुधवार को रुपया शुरुआती कारोबार में डॉलर के मुकाबले 26 पैसे मजबूत होकर 70.44 रुपये प्रति डॉलर पर पहुंच गया.
Feb 13, 2019
10:45 (IST)
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की आम बैठक खत्म हो गई है.

Feb 13, 2019
10:45 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में पांच वाम विचारकों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के लिए दी गई 90 दिन की डेडलाइन को आगे बढ़ाने से इंकार करने के बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को रद्द कर दिया है.

Feb 13, 2019
10:43 (IST)
तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (TDP) सांसदों ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर संसद परिसर में केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन किया.

Feb 13, 2019
10:42 (IST)
तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) सांसदों ने काले कपड़े पहनकर संसद परिसर में केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध प्रदर्शन किया.

Feb 13, 2019
10:41 (IST)
सरकार ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव अनूप चंद्र पांडे को छह माह का सेवाविस्तार (1 मार्च, 2019 से 31 अगस्त, 2019) दिए जाने को मंज़ूरी दे दी है.

Feb 13, 2019
10:40 (IST)
राजस्थान : बीकानेर भूमि घोटाले से जुड़े केस के सिलसिले में पूछताछ के लिए रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ED के जयपुर स्थित कार्यालय पहुंच गए हैं.

Feb 13, 2019
10:39 (IST)
अवमानना याचिका के सिलसिले में पेशी के लिए उद्योगपति अनिल अंबानी सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गए हैं.

Feb 13, 2019
10:19 (IST)
लखनऊ : मंगलवार को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) के प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव को रोके जाने के मामले को लेकर SP-BSP के 15-सदस्यीय संयुक्त शिष्टमंडल ने बुधवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल राम नाइक को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा.

Feb 13, 2019
10:19 (IST)
राफेल सौदे को लेकर संसद में बुधवार को पेश होने जा रही CAG रिपोर्ट पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "मैं इसके बारे में विस्तार से एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करूंगा..."

Feb 13, 2019
10:15 (IST)
दिल्ली : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, UPA की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ मनमोहन सिंह, लोकसभा में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे तथा अन्य नेता कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की आम बैठक के लिए पहुंच चुके हैं.

Feb 13, 2019
10:02 (IST)
मुझसे नहीं, राहुल गांधी से है PM नरेंद्र मोदी का मुकाबला : प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा

लखनऊ से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने बुधवार को कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का मुकाबला उनसे नहीं है, प्रधानमंत्री को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी टक्कर देंगे.
Feb 13, 2019
10:00 (IST)
गुजरात : 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' के करीब एक गोदाम में मंगलवार रात को आग लग गई. फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियों की मदद से उस पर काबू पा लिया गया. किसी जानी नुकसान की ख़बर नहीं है.

Feb 13, 2019
09:58 (IST)
राफेल सौदे को लेकर संसद में बुधवार को पेश होने जा रही CAG रिपोर्ट पर कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा, "आज हमें पता चल जाएगा, रिपोर्ट में क्या है... लेकिन उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बंद लिफाफे में पहले ही बता दिया है कि उनके इरादे क्या हैं... इस आधार पर, उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि कीमतों में कोई घोटाला नहीं हुआ है..."

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा, "आप देख सकते हैं कि वे (केंद्र) पूर्वाग्रह से ग्रस्त हैं, जो पहले ही फैसला कर चुके हैं, सो, इस रिपोर्ट की कोई कीमत नहीं है... दूसरे, इसमें हितों का टकराव है... जो शख्स उस वक्त सौदेबाज़ी करने वालों में शामिल था, वह अब रिपोर्ट बना रहा है..."

Feb 13, 2019
09:49 (IST)
शेयरों में तेज़ी. BSE सेंसेक्स 200 से ज़्यादा अंक उछला, NSE निफ्टी भी 10,850 से ऊपर पहुंचा.
Feb 13, 2019
09:47 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने लखनऊ में मोटरकार रैली को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया, जो राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित की गई है. यह रैली न सिर्फ भारत में उन सभी स्थानों पर जाएगी, जो महात्मा गांधी से ऐतिहासिक रूप से जुड़े रहे हैं, बल्कि बांग्लादेश और म्यांमार भी जाएगी, और सड़क सुरक्षा को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करेगी.

Feb 13, 2019
09:38 (IST)
अमेरिका के समक्ष सबसे प्रमुख सामरिक खतरा है चीन : पेंटागन

वॉशिंगटन से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, अमेरिका के सीनेटरों और कमांडर ने सीनेट के एक पैनल को बताया कि चीन अपनी 'अभूतपूर्व सैन्य निर्माण और दूसरों को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाली अर्थव्यवस्था' के साथ अमेरिका के समक्ष सबसे प्रमुख और दीर्घकालिक खतरा है. उन्होंने चीन से पैदा हो रही चुनौती का सामना करने के लिए एक तंत्र बनाए जाने की मांग करते हुए मंगलवार को यह बात कही.
Feb 13, 2019
09:21 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान हैती की जेल से 78 कैदी फरार

पोर्ट ऑ प्रिंस से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के अनुसार, दक्षिणी हैती में राष्ट्रपति जोवेनल मोइसे के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक जेल से मंगलवार को सभी 78 कैदी फरार हो गए. पुलिस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता ने यह जानकारी दी.
Feb 13, 2019
09:20 (IST)
JDS के विधायक नारायण गौड़ा ने कहा, "BJP कभी मुझे नहीं खरीद सकती... अगर मैं चाहूं, तो BJP के 10 विधायक ला सकता हूं... मैं फूड प्वाइज़निंग के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती था... मेरे पास अस्पताल के बिल भी हैं... पार्टी में कुछ अंदरूनी मुद्दे होंगे, और हम हमेशा की तरह उन्हें सुलझा लेंगे..."

Feb 13, 2019
09:20 (IST)
श्रीलंकाई नागरिक हंसिनी एदिरीसिंघे के पिता का कहना है, "मेरी बेटी पढ़ने के लिए भारत आई थी, लेकिन उससे भी पहले से जुड़ाव था... मैंने इसके लिए हामी नहीं भरी ती, क्योंकि मैं उसे (गोविंद महेश्वरी) नहीं जानता था... बाद में मैं उससे मिला... वह श्रीलंका आया था, और मैं शादी के लिए तैयार हो गया... मैं बहुत खुश हूं... मध्य प्रदेश के लोग बहुत मासूम हैं, शिष्ट हैं..."

Feb 13, 2019
09:19 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश : श्रीलंकाई नागरिक हंसिनी एदिरीसिंघे तथा मंदसौर के गोविंद महेश्वरी ने 10 फरवरी को शादी कर ली है. वे वर्ष 2015 में ट्विटर के ज़रिये मित्र बने थे, दो साल तक टेक्स्ट और वीडियो कॉल पर एक दूसरे से बात करते रहे, और वर्ष 2017 में दोनों पहली बार मिले. हंसिनी का कहना है, "दो अलग-अलग संस्कृतियां हैं, लेकिन हमें मैनेज करना होगा..."

Feb 13, 2019
09:08 (IST)
यौन शोषण के आरोपों से घिरे अमेरिका के सदर्न बैपटिस्ट चर्च

शिकागो से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के अनुसार, अमेरिका का सबसे बड़ा प्रोटेस्टेंट संप्रदाय सदर्न बैपटिस्ट कन्वेंशन यौन शोषण के आरोपों का सामना कर रहा है. एक रिपोर्ट में साल 1998 से लेकर अब तक सैकड़ों दोषियों और 700 से अधिक पीड़िताओं का खुलासा किया गया है.
Feb 13, 2019
09:07 (IST)
कर्नाटक : कांग्रेस विधायक रमेश जरकीहोली मंगलवार रात को बेंगलुरू पहुंच गए. वह पिछले कुछ दिनों से संपर्क से बाहर थे.

Feb 13, 2019
08:58 (IST)
अपडेट : जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में बडगाम जिले के गोपालपुरा इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच बुधवार सुबह हुई मुठभेड़ खत्म हो गई है.

Feb 13, 2019
08:52 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : बडगाम जिले के गोपालपुरा इलाके में सुरक्षाबलों से बुधवार सुबह हुई मुठभेड़ में दो आतंकवादियों को ढेर कर दिया गया है. मुठभेड़ स्थल से हथियार तथा गोला-बारूद भी बरामद हुए हैं.

Feb 13, 2019
08:50 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: तमिलनाडु में मन्नार की खाड़ी में मंगलवार को समुद्र से प्लास्टिक का कचरा निकालने की मुहिम में स्कूबा डाइविंग में प्रशिक्षित वन अधिकारियों ने भी शिरकत की.

Feb 13, 2019
08:31 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश : मंडी जिले में औट के निकट बनाला में भूस्खलन के बाद बोल्डर गिर जाने की वजह से चंडीगढ़-मनाली राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद हो गया है. बोल्डरों को हटाने के लिए मशीनों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है.

Feb 13, 2019
07:47 (IST)
कोहरे और कम दृश्यता की वजह से दिल्ली आने वाली 14 रेलगाड़ियां देरी से चल रही हैं.
Feb 13, 2019
07:35 (IST)
सुरक्षाबलों ने कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले में दो आतंकियों को मार गिराए है. मुठभेड़ स्थल से हथियार और विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद की गई है. ये आतंकी किसी संगठन से जुड़े हुए थे, अभी इसकी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है.
Feb 13, 2019
07:03 (IST)
दिल्ली के पश्चिम विहार इलाके की 200 झुग्गियों में रात में आग लग गई. इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियों ने मौके पर पहुंच आग पर काबू पा लिया. आग में एक महिला जख्मी हुई है, जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है.
Feb 13, 2019
02:16 (IST)
बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह आज एक दिवसीय प्रवास पर प्रयागराज जाएंगे. वे वहां कई कार्यक्रमों में भाग लेंगे. शाह प्रयागराज में संगम स्थल पर आध्यात्मिक गुरुओं के सान्निध्य में गंगा का पूजन करेंगे और गंगा स्नान करेंगे. वे अक्षयवट के दर्शन करेंगे. इसके बाद वे सरस्वती कूप के भी दर्शन करेंगे. वे पुरी के शंकराचार्य के आश्रम जाएंगे और संतों के साथ विभिन्न विषयों पर चर्चा करेंगे.
Feb 13, 2019
02:16 (IST)
संसद में आज राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट पेश होगी. इसे सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध किया गया है. वित्त राज्यमंत्री पी राधाकृष्णन कैग की रिपोर्ट संसद में पेश करेंगे.

Feb 13, 2019
02:15 (IST)
दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर आज आम आदमी पार्टी के नेतृत्व में विपक्ष का बड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शन होगा. आम आदमी पार्टी ने इसको 'तानाशाही हटाओ लोकतंत्र बचाओ सत्याग्रह' का नाम दिया है. इसमें दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी, आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार, सपा नेता रामगोपाल यादव, डीएमके नेता कनिमोई, जेडीएस नेता एचडी देवेगौड़ा, शरद यादव, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, यशवंत सिन्हा सहित कई नेता शामिल होंगे.
No more content
