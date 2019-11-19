NEWS FLASH: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...
Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Former President Pranab Mukherjee pay floral tribute to Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/AUuiYH12Dj- ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
Haryana Government has taken a decision to revise House Rent Allowance (HRA) to state ministers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 and Rs 20,000 to cover water and electricity charges. pic.twitter.com/VJ4Cdc9Cug- ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
Memorandum from JNU Students' Union to Girish Hosur, Joint Secretary (JS) in Ministry of Human Resource Development: We appeal to you to endorse our just demands & prevail upon MHRD to act & resolve the crisis. JNU students cannot survive with the present structure of fees.- ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir: Construction of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), underway in Dharhal of Rajouri district. (18.11) pic.twitter.com/BTFmtBihb8- ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
Manipur: Women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, in Imphal's Khwairamband Keithel, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tKYAIGuSzR- ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019
Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Birendra Raghuvanshi (in pic) has alleged that MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar threatened him during a meeting after he suggested that a medical college be named after Mahatma Gandhi instead of late Madhavrao Scindia, in Shivpuri, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/x0S6sG4Tyt- ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement