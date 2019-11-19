NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NEWS FLASH: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

,
टिप्पणियां
Nov 19, 2019
08:19 (IST)
कांग्रेस कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.
Nov 19, 2019
08:17 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेशके मुख्य सचिव आर के तिवारी ने सोमवार को औचक निरीक्षण के दौरान कर्त्तव्य में लापरवाही के लिए गाजियाबाद नगर निगम के दो निरीक्षकों को निलंबित कर दिया और अन्य अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई.
Nov 19, 2019
08:11 (IST)
हरियाणा के नवगठित भाजपा-जजपा मंत्रिमंडल ने सोमवार को अपनी पहली बैठक में मंत्रियों का आवास भत्ता दोगुणा करने का निर्णय लिया.
Nov 19, 2019
08:02 (IST)
Nov 19, 2019
06:38 (IST)
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय में संयुक्त सचिव (जेएस) गिरीश होसुर को जेएनयू छात्र संघ की ओर से ज्ञापन सौंपा गया. जिसने उन्होंने लिखा है कि हम आपसे अपील करते हैं कि हमारी उचित मांगों का समर्थन करें और संकट को हल करने के लिए आगे आए. जेएनयू के छात्र फीस की वर्तमान ढ़ाचे का समर्थन नहीं करते हैं.
Nov 19, 2019
06:32 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर: प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना (PMGSY) के अंतर्गत राजौरी जिले के धरहल इलाके में सड़क निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है.
Nov 19, 2019
06:32 (IST)
Nov 19, 2019
06:32 (IST)
मणिपुर: इम्फाल के ख्वाएरम्बंद कीथेल में सोमवार को महिला विक्रेताओं ने नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.
Nov 19, 2019
06:32 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश: भाजपा विधायक बीरेंद्र रघुवंशी ने आरोप लगाया है कि सांसद मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने सोमवार को एक बैठक के दौरान उन्हें धमकी दी कि उन्होंने सुझाव दिया है कि शिवपुरी में दिवंगत माधवराव सिंधिया के बजाय मेडिकल कॉलेज का नाम महात्मा गांधी के नाम पर रखा जाए.
