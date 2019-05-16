NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NEWS FLASH: बोफोर्स घोटाले में जांच जारी रहेगी, सीबीआई ने ट्रायल कोर्ट से आगे जांच जारी रखने के लिए मांगी इजाजत

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

पीएम मोदी आज लोसभा चुनाव के सातवें और आखिरी चरण के प्रचार के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश में रैलियां करने वाले हैं. आज वह घोसी, चंदौली और मिर्जापुर में विजय संकल्प रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे. पीएम मोदी सुबह नौ बजे घोसी लोकसभा के भुजौटी, मऊ में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित करेंगे . इसके बाद सुबह 10.30 बजे शहीद स्थल के निकट धानापुर चंदौली में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित करेंगे .जबकि वह सुबह 11.30 बजे ग्राम बरकछा कलां, राबर्टसगंज रोड, तहसील सदर, मिर्जापुर में विजय संकल्प रैली करेंगे . वहीं पीएम मोदी पश्चिम बंगाल में दो चुनावी रैली करेंगे. 
 


May 16, 2019
18:16 (IST)
बोफोर्स घोटाले में जांच जारी रहेगी, सीबीआई ने ट्रायल कोर्ट से आगे जांच जारी रखने के लिए मांगी इजाजत.

May 16, 2019
17:59 (IST)
मुंबई : एडिशनल डायरेक्‍टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस देवेन भारती ने महाराष्‍ट्र एंटी टेररिज्‍म स्‍क्‍वाड के प्रमुख का कार्यभार ग्रहण किया.

May 16, 2019
17:39 (IST)
बुआ-भतीजा 'जोड़ी' की मंशा केवल बंगाल को लूटना है : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बंगाल में कहा
May 16, 2019
17:26 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल के मथुरापुर में बोले पीएम मोदी : टीएमसी के गुंडों ने हिंसा फैलाई, उन्‍होंने विद्यासार की मूर्ति को तोड़ दिया. वहां सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगे थे. जिस तरह से राज्‍य सरकार ने नारदा और शारदा घोटाले में सबूत मिटाए थे, इस घटना में भी वहीं करने की कोशिश कर रही है. मैं सख्‍त कार्रवाई करने की मांग करता हूं.'

May 16, 2019
17:14 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने पटना में कहा, 'जैसे ट्रैक्‍टर में डीजल डाला जाता है वैसे ही 'न्‍याय' योजना हिंदुस्‍तान की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था के इंजन में डीजल की तरह होगी. हम डीजल डालेंगे, चाभी घुमाएंगे और हिंदुस्‍तान की अर्थव्‍यवस्‍था फिर से चालू हो जाएगी, लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा.'

May 16, 2019
17:11 (IST)
दिल्ली की अदालत ने चंदा कोचर के देवर और धन शोधन के एक मामले में संदिग्ध राजीव कोचर को 19 से 28 मई तक विदेश यात्रा की अनुमति दी
May 16, 2019
17:10 (IST)
अफगानिस्‍तान में भारत के राजदूत विनय कुमार ने एमआई-24 लड़ाकू हेलीकॉप्‍टर के पहले जोड़े को अफगानिस्‍तान के रक्षा मंत्री असदुल्‍लाह खालिद को सौंपा.

May 16, 2019
17:07 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के मुख्‍यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, 'उन्‍होंने मोदी जी को रैलियों की इजाजत दी और उसके बाद प्रचार खत्‍म कर दिया, इससे साफ होता है कि चुनाव आयोग पूरी तरह पक्षपाती है. यह देश के लिए बेहद खतरनाक है.'

May 16, 2019
16:21 (IST)
प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने नाथुराम गोडसे पर दिए बयान को लेकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष से माफ़ी मांगी.
May 16, 2019
16:02 (IST)
राजद नेता और बिहार के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि नई सरकार के गठन में राहुल गांधी 'मुख्य भूमिका' अदा करेंगे- PTI
May 16, 2019
14:15 (IST)
ममता बनर्जी बोलीं, प्रतिमाएं तोड़ना भाजपा की आदतों में एक, इस पार्टी ने त्रिपुरा में भी ऐसा ही किया था. भाजपा ने पश्चिम बंगाल में 200 साल पुरानी विरासत नष्ट की, जो लोग पार्टी का समर्थन कर रहे हैं उन्हें समाज स्वीकार नहीं करेगा. लोगों को भड़का कर दंगे कराने के लिए BJP सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी वीडियो डाल रही है.
May 16, 2019
13:52 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: कथित गो तस्कर की गोली मारकर हत्या, भद्रवाह में लगाया गया कर्फ्यू
May 16, 2019
13:40 (IST)
सीबीआई ने 64 करोड़ रुपये के बोफोर्स अदायगी मामले में आगे की जांच के लिये दिल्ली की अदालत में अनुमति की मांग वाली अर्जी वापस ली.
May 16, 2019
12:33 (IST)
यूपी के चंदौली में बोले PM मोदी- प्रधानमंत्री पद की बात पर सब अपना-अपना दावा लेकर अपनी-अपनी ढफली बजाने लगे
May 16, 2019
11:46 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों तथा आतंकवादियों के बीच गोलीबारी हो रही है. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

May 16, 2019
11:44 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी रॉयटर के अनुसार, नेपाल में दुनिया के तीसरे सबसे ऊंचे पर्वत कंचनजंगा पर चढ़ाई के अभियान के दौरान दो भारतीय पर्वतारोहियों की चोटी के निकट मौत हो गई है.

May 16, 2019
11:34 (IST)
केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (CTET), 2019 में आर्थिक आधार पर 10 फीसदी आरक्षण को लेकर दी गई याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार और CBSE को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है. मामले पर अगली सुनवाई जुलाई में होगी.
May 16, 2019
11:33 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मऊ में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "कुछ महीने पहले पश्चिमी मेदिनीपुर में मेरी रैली के दौरान TMC के गुंडों ने गुंडागर्दी की थी... इसके बाद, ठाकुरनगर में हालात ऐसे बन गए थे कि मुझे अपना भाषण अधूरा छोड़कर स्टेज छोड़कर जाना पड़ा था..."

May 16, 2019
11:30 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मऊ में कहा, "हमने भाई अमित शाह के कोलकाता के रोड शो में TMC कार्यकर्ताओं की गुंडागर्दी देखी, उन्होंने ईश्वरचंद्र विद्यासागर की प्रतिमा तोड़ डाली... हम ईश्वरचंद्र विद्यासागर के दर्शन के प्रति कटिबद्ध हैं, तथा उसी स्थान पर भव्य प्रतिमा स्थापित करेंगे..."

May 16, 2019
11:21 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मऊ में कहा, "मैंने सोचा था, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार और पूर्वांचल के लोगों को जिस तरह ममता दीदी निशाना बना रही हैं, राजनीति के लिए उन्हें बाहरी बता रही हैं, उसके लिए निश्चित रूप से बहन मायावती उन्हें लताड़ेंगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ..."

May 16, 2019
11:18 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मऊ में कहा, "SP-BSP ने ऐसे शख्स को टिकट दिया है, जो रेप केस में भगोड़ा है... SP का UP में यह इतिहास रहा है, लोग यह जानते हैं, लेकिन बहनजी, क्या आप ऐसे प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट मांगने जाएंगी..."

May 16, 2019
11:14 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट एक महिला की उस अर्ज़ी पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है, जिसमें महिला ने उसके पति द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की अवहेलना करते हुए उसे तलाक दिए जाने को चुनौती दी है. 32-वर्षीय महिला ने पति द्वारा दिए गए तलाक को गैरकानूनी करार देने का आग्रह किया है.

May 16, 2019
11:06 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश की भोपाल लोकसभा सीट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी दिग्विजय सिंह के लिए प्रचार करने की शिकायत के बाद कम्प्यूटर बाबा के खिलाफ आदर्श आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए FIR दर्ज की गई है.

May 16, 2019
11:03 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : बच्ची से बलात्कार के बाद हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन में घायल युवक की मौत

श्रीनगर से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, बारामूला जिले के पाटन में तीन-वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार के खिलाफ हुए प्रदर्शनों के दौरान संघर्ष में गंभीर रूप से घायल युवक अरशद डार की SKIMS अस्पताल में बुधवार देर रात मौत हो गई. यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को दी.
May 16, 2019
10:45 (IST)
अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले सात पैसे मजबूत हुआ रुपया

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, देसी मुद्रा में गुरुवार को फिर रिकवरी दर्ज हुई और डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया सात पैसे की बढ़त के साथ 70.27 पर खुला. पिछले सत्र में रुपया 10 पैसे की बढ़त के साथ 70.34 रुपये प्रति डॉलर पर बंद हुआ था.
May 16, 2019
10:44 (IST)
शेयरों की सुस्त शुरुआत, सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी में मामूली तेज़ी

मुंबई से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, विदेशी पूंजी की निरंतर निकासी के बीच वैश्विक बाजारों में मिले-जुले रुख से गुरुवार को घरेलू शेयर बाजार की शुरुआत सुस्त रही. बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) का 30 शेयर पर आधारित संवेदी सूचकांक सेंसेक्स शुरुआती कारोबार में 5.40 अंक बढ़कर 37,120.28 अंक पर पहुंच गया, जबकि नेशनल स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (NSE) का निफ्टी भी शुरुआती दौर में 6.30 अंक यानी 0.06 बढ़कर 11,163.30 अंक पर पहुंच गया.
May 16, 2019
10:39 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी AFP के मुताबिक, चीन ने कई महीनों से राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के आधार पर हिरासत में मौजूद दो कनाडाई नागरिकों को औपचारिक रूप से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जो पूर्व राजनयिक माइकल कोवरिग तथा व्यवसायी माइकल स्पेवर हैं.

May 16, 2019
10:26 (IST)
भीषण सूखे से जूझ रहा है देश : उत्तर कोरिया

सियोल से समाचार एजेंसी AP के मुताबिक, उत्तर कोरिया ने देश में खाद्यान्न की कमी की ख़बरों के बीच कहा है कि वह करीब चार दशकों में सबसे भीषण सूखे से जूझ रहा है. आधिकारिक 'कोरियन सेंट्रल न्यूज़ एजेंसी' ने बुधवार को बताया कि इस साल के पहले पांच महीनों में देशभर में औसतन 54.4 मिलीमीटर बारिश हुई, जो वर्ष 1982 के बाद से बारिश का सबसे कम स्तर है.
May 16, 2019
10:19 (IST)
कुल्लू के एडीशनल SP राजकुमार चंदेल ने बताया, "45 BJP कार्यकर्ताओं को ले जा रही बस कुल्लू जिले में बंजर इलाके के नगनी गांव में पलट गई, जिसमें सात लोग ज़ख्मी हो गए हैं... घायलों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया है..."

May 16, 2019
10:15 (IST)
MCC का अर्थ 'मॉडल कोड ऑफ कंडक्ट' से बदलकर 'मोदी कोड ऑफ मिसकंडक्ट' हो गया है : कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला
May 16, 2019
10:07 (IST)
बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) की मुखिया मायावती ने कहा है, "चुनाव आयोग ने पश्चिम बंगाल में प्रचार पर गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से प्रतिबंध लगाया है, क्योंकि प्रधानमंत्री की दिन के वक्त दो रैलियां हैं... अगर उन्हें प्रतिबंध लगाना ही था, तो आज सुबह से ही क्यों नहीं...? यह पक्षपातपूर्ण है, और चुनाव आयोग दबाव में काम कर रहा है..."

May 16, 2019
10:00 (IST)
बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) की मुखिया मायावती ने कहा है, "यह स्पष्ट है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, BJP प्रमुख अमित शाह तथा उनके नेता (पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री तथा तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख) ममता बनर्जी को निशाना बना रहे हैं, योजनाबद्ध तरीके से निशाना बनाया जा रहा है... यह बेहद खतरनाक और अन्यायपूर्ण ढर्रा है, जो देश के प्रधानमंत्री को शोभा नहीं देता..."

May 16, 2019
09:57 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: हरियाणा : गुरुग्राम में टोल प्लाज़ा पर बुधवार एक कार-सवार शख्स पिस्टल दिखाकर बिना भुगतान किए भाग गया. पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है.

May 16, 2019
09:51 (IST)
अस्पतालों के लेबर रूम में 'गायत्री मंत्र' को बजाया जाना अनिवार्य कर दिए जाने की ख़बरों पर राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा ने कहा, "यह अफवाह है... यह मुद्दा मेरी जानकारी में पहले भी आया था, और मैंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए थे कि सरकार द्वारा इस तरह का कोई फैसला नहीं किया गया है..."

May 16, 2019
09:29 (IST)
धार (मध्य प्रदेश) : अर्जुन कॉलोनी में 14 मई को एक शख्स तथा एक नाबालिग समेत उसके दो रिश्तेदारों को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा गया, क्योंकि वह कथित रूप से एक विवाहित महिला के साथ भाग गया था. CSP संजीव मुले ने बताया, "केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है... हम लोगों ने पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, अन्य को भी जल्द ही पकड़ लिया जाएगा..."

May 16, 2019
08:54 (IST)
अपडेट : पुलवामा के डालीपुरा में सुरक्षाबलों से मुठभेड़ में एक और आतंकवादी ढेर कर दिया गया है. अब तक तीन आतंकी मार गिराए गए हैं. तलाशी अभियान जारी है.

May 16, 2019
06:42 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, फायरिंग अभी भी जारी
May 16, 2019
06:38 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में बुधवार को नियंत्रण रेखा के निकट एक बारूदी सुरंग विस्फोट में सेना का एक जवान घायल हो गया. उन्होंने बताया कि मेंढर तहसील के देहरी दबासी में अग्रिम इलाके में गश्त के दौरान जवान ने बारूदी सुरंग पर पांव रख दिया जिसके कारण विस्फोट हो गया.
May 16, 2019
01:06 (IST)
पीएम मोदी आज लोकसभा चुनाव के सातवें और आखिरी चरण के प्रचार के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश में रैलियां करने वाले हैं. आज वह घोसी, चंदौली और मिर्जापुर में विजय संकल्प रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे. पीएम मोदी सुबह नौ बजे घोसी लोकसभा के भुजौटी, मऊ में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित करेंगे . 
