NEWS FLASH: बोफोर्स घोटाले में जांच जारी रहेगी, सीबीआई ने ट्रायल कोर्ट से आगे जांच जारी रखने के लिए मांगी इजाजत

पीएम मोदी आज लोसभा चुनाव के सातवें और आखिरी चरण के प्रचार के तहत उत्तर प्रदेश में रैलियां करने वाले हैं. आज वह घोसी, चंदौली और मिर्जापुर में विजय संकल्प रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे. पीएम मोदी सुबह नौ बजे घोसी लोकसभा के भुजौटी, मऊ में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित करेंगे . इसके बाद सुबह 10.30 बजे शहीद स्थल के निकट धानापुर चंदौली में विजय संकल्प रैली को संबोधित करेंगे .जबकि वह सुबह 11.30 बजे ग्राम बरकछा कलां, राबर्टसगंज रोड, तहसील सदर, मिर्जापुर में विजय संकल्प रैली करेंगे . वहीं पीएम मोदी पश्चिम बंगाल में दो चुनावी रैली करेंगे.
CBI had filed an application seeking permission to conduct further investigation on 16 May in the Court of CMM, Rouse Avenue Courts, New Delhi. The Court stated that permission is not mandatory and an intimation to the Court in this regard will suffice. https://t.co/c5FhaSpAuN- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
#Mumbai: Additional Director General of Police, Deven Bharati takes charge as the chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. pic.twitter.com/3JuNg3Z2Cl- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
PM Modi in Mathurapur,WB: TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state govt erased evidences of Narada& Sarada scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand a strict action should be taken. pic.twitter.com/V1lc9fIR9x- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Rahul Gandhi in Patna, Bihar: Jaise tractor mein diesel dala jata hai waise hi NYAY yojana Hindustan ke arthvyavastha ke engine mein diesel ki tarah hogi, hum diesel daalenge, chaabi ghumange aur Hindustan ki arthvyavastha phir se chalu jo jaayegi, logon ko employment milega. pic.twitter.com/MAbcq8ngLJ- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar handed over the 1st pair of replacement Mi-24 attack helicopters to the Afghanistan Defence Minister, Asadullah Khalid today. pic.twitter.com/npm2Tc7FgI- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: They allowed Modi ji's rallies and ended campaigning after it, it makes it clear that Election Commission is totally biased. It is very dangerous for the country. pic.twitter.com/QRXlN4OW4Q- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Earlier,Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kashyap raised question 'why does CBI need court's permission to proceed with further investigation in matter" and asked CBI to place on record case laws to show that it needs permission from the court to probe further in Bofors case https://t.co/5b9xQYeCqp- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Chandauli: Those with 8 seats, 10 seats, 20-22 seats, 30-35 seats are dreaming of becoming Prime Minister, but the country is saying-phir ek baar Modi sarkar pic.twitter.com/PjKUxS8liG- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019
J&K: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.Details awaited.- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Reuters: Two Indian climbers died near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga during an expedition on the world's third highest mountain, in Nepal.- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Mau: Some months back during my rally in West Medinipur, TMC goons indulged in hooliganism. After this in Thakurnagar the situation was such that I had to cut short my speech and was forced to leave the stage pic.twitter.com/dti8N8DvrD- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019
PM Modi in Mau: We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot pic.twitter.com/avn1VN1QQ8- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Mau: I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP-BIhar Purvanchal ppl, calling them outsiders for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen pic.twitter.com/aCcnyzF6Lc- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019
PM Narendra Modi in Mau: SP-BSP has given ticket to a person here who is an absconder in a rape case. SP has this history in UP, people know, but Behen ji will you seek votes for such candidates? pic.twitter.com/l65aIFRJUz- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2019
Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow a plea of a woman challenging the Talaq given to her by the husband in violation of Supreme Court judgement on Triple Talaq. The 32-year old woman seeks to declare the Talaq issued by her husband as illegal.- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
FIR registered against Computer Baba for violating model code of conduct after a complaint alleging that he was campaigning for Congress Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nG371kOxDf- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
AFP: China formally arrests two Canadians who had been detained for months on national security grounds -- Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Rajkumar Chandel, Additional SP Kullu: Seven injured after a bus carrying 45 BJP workers overturned at Nagni village in Banjar area of Kullu district. Injured have been shifted to local hospital. #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/8KSXR56Pp0- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Mayawati: Election Commission has banned campaigning in West Bengal, but from 10 pm today just because PM has two rallies in the day. If they had to ban then why not from today morning? This is unfair and EC is acting under pressure pic.twitter.com/s7v0xpvAkO- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Mayawati: It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee, its planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country. pic.twitter.com/ECytD8LmgV- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
#WATCH Haryana: A man brandished a pistol at a toll plaza in Gurugram and fled without paying toll tax. Police have registered a case (15.5.19) pic.twitter.com/mhcsdxXmCu- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan Health Minister on reports that 'Gayatri Mantra' is mandatory to be played in labour rooms of hospitals: It' s a rumour. This issue came to my notice earlier too and I have directed officials that no such decision has been taken by the government. pic.twitter.com/FrDDKco1Vk- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Dhar: A man & his two relatives including a minor were tied to a tree & beaten up in Arjun Colony after he allegedly eloped with a married woman, on May 14. Sanjeev Mule, CSP,"Case registered. We have arrested 5 accused,others will be nabbed soon." #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/Y8kwRmLlf5- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
#UPDATE Dalipora(Pulwama) encounter: One more terrorist killed in the operation. So far three terrorists have been neutralised. Search operation underway. https://t.co/jfcwiafcQy- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Jammu & Kashmir: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces began in Dalipora area of Pulwama earlier this morning. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/BW3aFWelN2- ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement