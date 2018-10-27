NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: दिल्‍ली के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री मदनलाल खुराना का निधन, कई दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को ध्यान में रखते हुए बीजेपी बिहार में बड़े स्तर पर सदस्य बनाओ अभियान की शुरुआत करने जा रही है. इसके लिए सभी जिले के प्रभारी से अपने-अपने जिलों में आम जनता के बीच जाने और उनसे बीजेपी की सदस्यता लेने का अनुरोध करने को कहा गया है. वहीं आज से ही कांग्रेस की हाई पावर मैनिफेस्टो कमेटी वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी.चिदंबरम की देखरेख में मुंबई का दौरा करेगी. राजनीतिक खबरों से अलग आज ही देश भर में करवा चौथ का पर्व मनाया जाएगा. जबकि आज ही भारत और वेस्टइंडिज के बीच तीसरा एक दिवसीय मुकाबला खेला जाएगा. अभी तक भारत ने इस सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बनाई हुई है. 

Oct 27, 2018
23:49 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री मदनलाल खुराना का निधन, कई दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे. राजस्‍थान के राज्‍यपाल भी रहे थे खुराना

Oct 27, 2018
22:30 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की तीसरी सूची जारी कर दी है. पहली सूची में 12 प्रत्याशियों के नाम थे, दूसरी सूची में राजनांदगांव के 6 प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान किया गया था, जबकि इस दफा 37 प्रत्याशियों के नामों का ऐलान किया गया है.
Oct 27, 2018
21:31 (IST)
अमेरिका के पिट्सबर्ग में फायरिंग, 4 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर. पुलिस ने संदिग्‍ध को हिरासत में लिया.

Oct 27, 2018
20:35 (IST)
किसी से भी भेदभाव नहीं किया जाना चाहिए. अगर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सबरीमाला मंदिर पर फैसला दे सकता है, तो हम अपील करते हैं कि राम मंदिर पर भी निर्णय लिया जाना चाहिए. राम जन्‍मभूमि का मुद्दा राजनीति के विषय में नहीं है, यह धार्मिक भावनाओं का मामला है : योगी आदित्‍यनाथ

Oct 27, 2018
20:19 (IST)
आने वाले तीन सालों में हमारी सरकार जेवर में ग्रीनफील्‍ड एयरपोर्ट का निर्माण करेगी. हम कुशीनगर में भी एक अंतरराष्‍ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट बनाएंगे : योगी आदित्‍यनाथ

Oct 27, 2018
19:07 (IST)
दो दिन की जापान यात्रा पर टोक्‍यो पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, वह 13वें भारत-जापान वार्षिक सम्‍मेलन में भी लेंगे हिस्‍सा

Oct 27, 2018
18:16 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर जिले में नक्सलियों ने बारूदी सुरंग रोधी वाहन में विस्फोट किया, घटना में सीआरपीएफ के चार जवान शहीद, दो जख्मी : अधिकारी

Oct 27, 2018
17:07 (IST)
सीबीआई में चल रहे विवाद पर बोले आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, 'राकेश अस्‍थाना कुछ समय के लिए पीएम के खुफिया प्रमुख रहे थे. वही उन्‍हें लेकर आए हैं. अब पीएम को जवाब देना चाहिए.

Oct 27, 2018
16:19 (IST)
दिल्‍ली : संजय कुमार मिश्रा (बाएं) ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के अंतरिम निदेशक का पदभार संभाला. वह अगले तीन महीने के लिए इस पद पर रहेंगे. तब तक नए निदेशक की नियुक्ति हो जाएगी.

Oct 27, 2018
15:16 (IST)
मेरा मन टूट गया है, जब भी गरीबों के हिस्से की बात करता हूं ये (BJP) मंदिर-मस्जिद की बात करते हैं :    योगी सरकार में मंत्री ओपी राजभर
Oct 27, 2018
15:08 (IST)
वेस्टइंडीज को लगा चौथा झटका, हेट्मेयर 37 रन बनाकर आउट
Oct 27, 2018
14:40 (IST)

केरल में बोले अमित शाह- बीजेपी सबरीमाला के श्रद्धालुओं के साथ है
Oct 27, 2018
14:22 (IST)

अयोध्या में रामजन्मभूमि- बाबरी मस्जिद जमीन विवाद की सु्प्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई 29 अक्तूबर को 

चीफ जस्टिर रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस संजय किशन कौल और जस्टिस के एम जोसेफ की बेंच सुनवाई करेगी, इससे पहले तत्कालीन चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा, जस्टिस एम खानविलकर और जस्टिस एस अब्दुल नजीर की बेंच ने 2:1 के बहुमत से फैसला दिया था कि 1994 के संविधान पीठ के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार की जरूरत नहीं है जिसमें कहा गया था कि मस्जिद में नमाज पढना इस्लाम का अभिन्न हिस्सा नहीं है. हालांकि जस्टिस नजीर ने इससे असहमति जताते हुए कहा था कि संविधान पीठ के फैसले पर पुनर्विचार हो. 
Oct 27, 2018
14:10 (IST)
दिल्ली में आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू से मिले दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और शरद यादव
Oct 27, 2018
13:44 (IST)
पुणे पुलिस ने फरीदाबाद से वामपंथी कार्यकर्ता सुधा भारद्वाज को गिरफ्तार किया, माओवादियों से संबंध रखने का आरोप
Oct 27, 2018
13:38 (IST)

सरकारी विभाग प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए ठोस काम नहीं कर रहे हैं, अब आपराधिक मामला दर्ज किया जाएगा : केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
Oct 27, 2018
13:22 (IST)
केरल के कन्नूर में 120 से अधिक कार्यकर्ता शहीद हुए हैं, मैं आश्वस्त करता हूं कि उनके परिवारों को न्याय जरूर मिलेगा: अमित शाह
Oct 27, 2018
13:12 (IST)
भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है.
Oct 27, 2018
13:09 (IST)
India vs WI : टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीता, पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला
Oct 27, 2018
13:02 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार ने राफेल सौदे के फैसले से संबंधित दस्तावेज सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सौंपे, 29 अक्टूबर को होगी मामले की सुनवाई
Oct 27, 2018
12:46 (IST)
करनैल सिंह को नहीं मिला एक्सटेंशन, संजय कुमार मिश्रा को नए निदेशक की नियुक्ति होने तक प्रवर्तन निदेशालय का जिम्मा
Oct 27, 2018
12:25 (IST)
भीमा कोरेगांव, मराठा प्रदर्शनों से जुड़े मामले वापस लेने पर निर्णय लेने के लिए पैनल गठित 
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को एक तीन सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया जो यह जांच करेगी कि क्या भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा और मराठा आरक्षण आंदोलन के बाद हुए प्रदर्शनों के दौरान दायर मामलों में से किसी मामले को वापस लिया जा सकता है. 
Oct 27, 2018
12:17 (IST)

भीमा-कोरेगांव मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रोमिला थापर व अन्य की पुनर्विचार याचिका खारिज की, खुली अदालत में सुनवाई की मांग भी खारिज
Oct 27, 2018
11:46 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में आईएसआई का संदिग्ध एजेंट पकड़ा गया
 Suspected ISI agent Zahid arrested by Police in Bulandshahr
Oct 27, 2018
11:16 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 2 दिन की जापान यात्रा पर रवाना
Oct 27, 2018
11:12 (IST)
पूर्व एनसीपी नेता तारिक अनवर ने राहुल गांधी से की मुलाकात कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल हुए 

Oct 27, 2018
10:55 (IST)
पत्थरबाजी में जवान की मौत पर बोले सेना प्रमुख- फिर भी लोग कहते हैं कि पत्थरबाजों को आतंकियों का 'ऑन ग्राउंड वर्कर' मानकर व्यवहार न करो

Oct 27, 2018
10:31 (IST)

केरल : सबरीमाला में महिलाओं के प्रवेश को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का समर्थन करने वाले आश्रम में आगजनी 

Oct 27, 2018
10:08 (IST)
बिहार में सीटों का गणित : RJD नेता तेजस्वी से मिलने के बाद अब सोमवार को अमित शाह से मिलेंगे केंद्रीय मंत्री उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Oct 27, 2018
09:47 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर : नौगाम के पावर ग्रिड की सुरक्षा में तैनात CISF एसआई राजेश कुमार पर ग्रेनेड से हमला, शहीद
 Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CISF ASI deployed for security of a power grid at Wagoora Nowgam in Srinagar, late last night. ASI Rajesh Kumar lost his life in the incident. Area cordoned off #JammuAndKashmir
Oct 27, 2018
09:35 (IST)
लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी यानी लोजपा सांसद वीणा देवी के बेटे आशुतोष की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई है. बताया जा रहा है कि मुंगेर से लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी की सांसद वीणा देवी के बेटे आशुतोष सिंह की उत्तर प्रदेश में ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस वे पर हुए सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई है.
Oct 27, 2018
09:26 (IST)
ओडिशा के ढेक्कानाल जिले में 7 हाथियों की करंट लगने से मौत
Oct 27, 2018
08:45 (IST)
मनाली में रूसी महिला के साथ कथित तौर पर रेप, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

रूस की एक महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि मनाली में दो अज्ञात लोगों ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। कुल्लू की पुलिस अधीक्षक शालिनी अग्निहोत्री ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि घटना बृहस्पतिवार रात की है जब महिला रात में खाना खा कर एक सुनसान इलाके से गुजर रही थी. उन्होंने बताया कि महिला की शिकायत पर मनाली पुलिस थाने में संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है. अग्निहोत्री ने बताया कि पीड़िता का चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण करा लिया गया है और मनाली थाने के प्रभारी अनिल कुमार मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं. 
Oct 27, 2018
08:25 (IST)
फर्जी सीआरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर बनकर रामपुर कैंप में घुसने की कोशिश करने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार
Oct 27, 2018
07:59 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र के सीएम फडणवीस बोले- सिर्फ लोकसभा और विधानसभा ही नहीं, बल्कि हर चुनाव एक साथ होने चाहिए
Oct 27, 2018
07:03 (IST)
आज भी कम हुए तेल के दाम: दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 40 पैसे और डीजल 35 पैसे सस्ता, जानें मुंबई का हाल

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल - 80.45 रुपये प्रति लीटर (40 पैसे की कमी)
डीजल- 74.68 रुपये प्रति लीटर (35 पैसे की कमी)

मुंबई में पेट्रोल- 85.93 रुपये प्रति लीटर (40 पैसे की कमी)
डीजल - 77.96 रुपये प्रति लीटर (37 पैसे की कमी)
Oct 27, 2018
01:31 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 को ध्यान में रखते हुए बीजेपी बिहार में बड़े स्तर पर सदस्य बनाओ अभियान की शुरुआत करने जा रही है. इसके लिए सभी जिले के प्रभारी से अपने-अपने जिलों में आम जनता के बीच जाने और उनसे बीजेपी की सदस्यता लेने का अनुरोध करने को कहा गया है. वहीं आज से ही कांग्रेस की हाई पावर मैनिफेस्टो कमेटी वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पी.चिदंबरम की देखरेख में मुंबई का दौरा करेगी. राजनीतिक खबरों से अलग आज ही देश भर में करवा चौथ का पर्व मनाया जाएगा.
