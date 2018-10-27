Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana passes away in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/i6wmtbl1u8- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers also shot, reports AP quoting police official https://t.co/UYTw1ihOBV- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Nobody should be discriminated. If Supreme Court can give its verdict on #SabarimalaTemple, then we appeal that a decision on Ram Mandir should also be taken. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi is not about politics, it is about religious sentiments: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/cgbxVHuCso- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
In the coming 3 years, our govt will build Greenfield International Airport in Jewar. We will also build an international airport in Kushinagar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at #IndiaIdeasConclave2018 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ugrmChPyDC- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tokyo for his two-day visit to Japan; he will also attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit pic.twitter.com/8YA1IWCfFv- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur. Two jawans are injured. More details awaited. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/Mrb7IobEFJ- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
#RakeshAsthana was PM's intelligence chief for some time. He (PM) brought him. PM has to answer now. He is responsible for Asthana, for this debacle. It is very unfair for this government: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. #CBIpic.twitter.com/MEICA52drR- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Delhi: Sanjay Kumar Mishra (left) takes charge as the Interim Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED). He will hold the post for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent. He replaces Karnal Singh (right) whose tenure at the agency will end tomorrow pic.twitter.com/itAotxUbiR- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Mera man toot gaya hai. Ye (BJP) hissa dena nahi chahte. Jab bhi garib ke sawaal pe hisse ki baat karta hu, ye mandir ki baat karte hain, masjid ki baat karte hain, Hindu-Musalman ki baat karte hain: OP Rajbhar, UP Minister & Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief pic.twitter.com/E3nLbIjDFS- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/gV16obuRET- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Central government has submitted before Supreme Court the details of decision making process in the #Rafale deal with France with Court Secretary General, in sealed cover. pic.twitter.com/XxkUYbO7Em- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Suspected ISI agent Zahid arrested by Police in Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/Yxvb3R5NU0- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on a two-day visit to Japan pic.twitter.com/i43Dmdmb0d- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Congress President @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri @itariqanwar into the Congress family. pic.twitter.com/N54VkAQpJJ- Congress (@INCIndia) October 27, 2018
Jawan who lost his life after being attacked by stone pelters was guarding a border roads team which was constructing roads, and then we have some ppl saying don't treat stone pelters like OGWs(over ground workers) of terrorists: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pic.twitter.com/uQt2nYhZAw- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Ashutosh, son of Lok Janshakti Party MP Veena Devi dies in a car accident on Greater Noida expressway today morning.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
#FLASH Seven elephants dead after being reportedly electrocuted when they came in contact with a live wire near Kamalanga village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/ZpsbL9n0Tl- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Rampur: A man (pic 1) was arrested y'day for posing as a CPRF Sub-Inspector (SI) & entering the CRPF campus. SP Rampur (pic 2) says "It was found he had lied to his parents that he is a CRPF SI & had brought them here. Case registered, man arrested. Parents have been sent back." pic.twitter.com/Rt8HWSjPD4- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2018
The Idea of One Nation One Election should percolate to local body as well, not just Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha but all the local bodies including every single election should happen at a time: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai (26.10.2018) pic.twitter.com/Ho2mEfRPOO- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Petrol&diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 80.45 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 74.38 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.35), respectively. Petrol&diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 85.93 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 77.96 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.37), respectively. pic.twitter.com/lNbL1hq6Ui- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement