होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

NEWS FLASH: छत्तीसगढ़ : दंतेवाड़ा जिला पंचायत के सदस्य नंदलाल मुड़ामी पर नक्सलियों ने धारदार हथियारों से जानलेवा हमला किया

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

बहुजन समाज पार्टी की प्रमुख मायावती रविवार को तेलंगाना में एक रैली को संबोधित करेंगी. वह रैली के बाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से भी मुलाकात करेंगी. वहीं पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी अपने दो दिवसीय जापान दौरे के लिए रवाना हो गए. वह अपने इस दौरे में जापान के साथ कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर कर सकते हैं. वहीं विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज भी आज से कतर की यात्रा पर जा रही हैं. जबकि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल राजस्थान चुनाव के तहत आज से अपने प्रचार की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं. वह रविवार को जयपुर में एक रैली को भी संबोधित करेंगे. 

Oct 28, 2018
22:25 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ : दंतेवाड़ा जिला पंचायत के सदस्य नंदलाल मुड़ामी पर नक्सलियों ने धारदार हथियारों से जानलेवा हमला किया. यह घटना दंतेवाड़ा से लगभग 40 किलोमीटर दूर उनके गांव पालनार में हुई है.
शाम लगभग 8:00 बजे वह घर के आसपास टहल रहे थे, तभी 7-8 की संख्या में वहां कुछ धारदार हथियारों के साथ नक्सली पहुंचे और जिला पंचायत सदस्य तथा भाजपा नेता नंदलाल मुड़ामी पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया. उनके शरीर पर कई जगह गहरे जख्म हैं. उन्हें बेहद गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल दंतेवाड़ा लाया गया है, जहां उनका उपचार जारी है, लेकिन उनकी हालत बेहद गंभीर बनी हुई है.
Oct 28, 2018
21:34 (IST)
बीजेपी केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक एक नवंबर को होगी. पांचों राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए उम्मीदवारों के नामों को दिया जायेगा अंतिम रूप. जो सीटें बच जाएंगी उन पर उम्मीदवार चयन का अधिकार पार्टी अध्यक्ष को दे दिया जाएगा.
Oct 28, 2018
19:15 (IST)
श्रीनगर में आतंकवादियों ने एक पीडीपी कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या की : अधिकारी
Oct 28, 2018
18:58 (IST)
ये हिंदुस्‍तान है, अगर पाकिस्‍तान होता तो शशि थरूर की जुबान को चुप कर दिया गया होता. उन्‍होंने पीएम का अपमान नहीं किया, करोड़ों हिंदुओं और भगवान शिव को अपमानित किया है. मैं इतना कहूंगा कि हद की सीमा पार कर रही है अब कांग्रेस : केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह

Oct 28, 2018
18:32 (IST)
देश में डेंगू का एक नया मच्‍छर है, उसका नाम है 'मोदी बाबा'. सबको बीमारी हो रही है उसकी वजह से. इसको झूठ बोलने की बीमारी लगी है. भाईयों मैं महंगाई कम करूंगा, आपके खाते में 15 लाख जमा करूंगा : प्रणीति शिंदे, शोलापुर से कांग्रेस विधायक

Oct 28, 2018
18:20 (IST)
दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकवादियों ने जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के एक उपनिरीक्षक की गोली मारकर हत्या की
Oct 28, 2018
17:33 (IST)
पंजाब में खेतों में किसानों द्वारा पराली जलाना जारी है. अमृतसर में पराली जलाते किसान

Oct 28, 2018
16:36 (IST)
हैदराबाद में बोले अमित शाह, ''जहां मोदी जी 'मेक इन इंडिया' में लगे हैं, महागठबंधन 'ब्रेकिंग इंडिया' में व्‍यस्‍त है''

Oct 28, 2018
16:15 (IST)
राहुल बाबा, हम साढ़े चार सालों का हिसाब आपको नहीं देना चाहते क्‍योंकि आपको हिसाब मांगने का अधिकार नहीं है. आपने (कांग्रेस ने) चार पीढ़ी तक शासन करके भी गरीबों के लिए कुछ नहीं किया. बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह

Oct 28, 2018
16:12 (IST)
भारत के भविष्य को दिशा देने का काम आप सब युवाओं को करना है : युवा अधिवेशन में बोले बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह
Oct 28, 2018
15:41 (IST)
दिल्‍ली : बीजेपी वरिष्‍ठ नेता और दिल्‍ली के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री मदनलाल खुराना को पार्टी ऑफिस में श्रद्धांजलि देते वरिष्‍ठ बीजेपी नेता लालकृष्‍ण आडवाणी.

Oct 28, 2018
15:12 (IST)
'सुप्रीम कोर्ट ऐसा आदेश नहीं दे सकता, जिसका पालन नहीं किया जा सके' वाले बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का बयान कि पर बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने हमला बोला और इस बयान की निंदा की. उन्होंने कहा कि उनके बयान पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट को संज्ञान लेना चाहिए.
Oct 28, 2018
14:34 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के फर्रुखाबाद में इटावा-बरेली राजमार्ग पर रोडवेज बस और ट्रक की टक्कर, 25 यात्री जख्मी, तीन की हालत गंभीर

फर्रुखाबाद जिले में इटावा-बरेली राजमार्ग पर एक रोडवेज बस और ट्रक की आमने-सामने की टक्‍कर में कम से कम 25 यात्री जख्‍मी हो गये.
Oct 28, 2018
13:34 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के बांदा जिले के तिंदवारी थाना परिसर में होमगार्ड आवास में युवक का शव फंदे से लटकता हुआ मिला
उत्तर प्रदेश में बांदा जिले के तिंदवारी थाना परिसर में बने होमगार्ड आवास के कमरे में शनिवार देर शाम पुलिस को एक युवक का शव फांसी के फंदे पर लटकता हुआ मिला है. मृत युवक के पिता ने पुलिस पर दूसरे पक्ष से मिलकर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है. पुलिस इसे आत्महत्या बता रही है. 
Oct 28, 2018
13:19 (IST)
केरल : इसरो पूर्व अध्यक्ष माधवन नैयर अमित शाह की मौजूदगी में बीजेपी में हुए शामिल
Oct 28, 2018
13:10 (IST)
दिल्ली के करोलबाग इलाके में प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रही लड़की ने की आत्महत्या

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में 20 साल की एक तमिलनाडु की रहने वाली लड़की ने शनिवार को पंखे से लटककर खुदकुशी कर ली है. वह SSC की तैयारी कर रही थी. पुलिस को एक सुसाइड नोट भी मिला जिसमें लड़की ने लिखा था मम्मी-पापा, भाई मुझे माफ़ करना.
Oct 28, 2018
12:23 (IST)
नक्सलियों की ओर से किए गए IED विस्फोट में शहीद हुए सीआरपीएफ जवानों को छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर में दी गई श्रद्धांजलि
Oct 28, 2018
12:17 (IST)
बिहार के नालंदा में पीएमएस कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर की अज्ञात लोगों ने गोली मारकर हत्या की
Oct 28, 2018
11:41 (IST)
समाचार प्लस न्यूज चैनल के प्रमुख उमेश कुमार को जबरन उगाही के मामले में उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ग़ाज़ियाबाद के इंदिरापुरम में उत्तराखंड पुलिस ने छापा मारकर यह कार्रवाई की है और पुलिस इस मामले में 2 बजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेगी
Oct 28, 2018
11:22 (IST)
'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम में पीएम मोदी ने 31 अक्टूबर को 'Run for Unity'  में हिस्सा लेने की अपील की

31 अक्तूबर हम सबके प्रिय सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयन्ती और हर वर्ष की तरह 'Run for Unity' के लिए देश का युवा एकता के लिए दौड़ने को तैयार हो गया है। मेरा आग्रह है कि आप सभी बड़ी संख्या में एकता की इस दौड़ 'Run for Unity' में  भाग लें: पीएम 
Oct 28, 2018
10:41 (IST)
दिल्ली के तिमारपुर में 7 साल की बच्ची का शव ट्रॉली बैग में मिला 

दिल्ली के तिमारपुर के पास जगतपुर में बायो डाइवर्सिटी पार्क के पास सड़क पर एक ट्रॉली बैग में 7 साल की बच्ची का शव मिला है. गला घोटकर बच्ची की हत्या की गई है. शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है. उसकी पहचान अब तक नहीं हो पाई है. पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी है. 
Oct 28, 2018
10:30 (IST)

गोलीबारी के बाद शोक में आधे झुके रहेंगे अमेरिकी ध्वज : डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने पिट्सबर्ग में यहूदियों के एक प्रार्थना स्थल पर गोलीबारी के बाद शोक स्वरूप अमेरिकी ध्वजों को आधा झुकाने के आदेश दिए हैं. शनिवार को इस हमले में 11 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी. ट्रंप ने आदेश दिया कि व्हाइट हाउस, सार्वजनिक मैदानों, सैन्य चौकियों, नौसैन्य केंद्रों और जहाजों पर लगे झंडे मृतकों के प्रति ''शोक सम्मान" में 31 अक्टूबर तक आधे झुके रहेंगे.

Oct 28, 2018
09:59 (IST)
वह (मनोहर पर्रिकर) अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिताना चाहते हैं तो किसी तो किसी को इस पर सवाल उठाने की जरूरत नहीं : गोवा सरकार में मंत्री विश्वजीत राणे

 उनको (मनोहर पर्रिकर) पैंक्रियाटिक कैंसर है, यह तथ्य किसी से छिपा नहीं है. उनको शांति से अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिताने देना चाहिए. गोवा के लोगों की सेवा के बाद अगर वह अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिताना चाहते हैं तो किसी को सवाल उठाने की जरूरत नहीं है : गोवा सरकार में मंत्री विश्वजीत राणे
Oct 28, 2018
09:39 (IST)
जापान की यात्रा पर पीएम मोदी, प्रधानमंत्री शिंजो आबे ने किया स्वागत
Oct 28, 2018
09:14 (IST)
सीबीआई निदेशक को हटाने के लिए मोदी ने रची कुटिल साजिश : कांग्रेस

कांग्रेस ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयुक्त (सीवीसी) के. वी. चौधरी और कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण विभाग (डीओपीटी) पर केंद्रीय जांच आयोग (सीबीआई) निदेशक आलोक वर्मा को किनारा करने की साजिश रचने का आरोप लगाया. कांग्रेस ने कहा कि राफेल सौदे की जांच के डर से वर्मा को कार्यभार से मुक्त किया गया. 
Oct 28, 2018
08:42 (IST)
दिल्ली के पूर्व सीएम मदनलाल खुराना के निधन पर पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख, कहा- उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा दिल्ली के विकास के लिए उन्होंने बहुत काम किया है. वह कठिन परिश्रम और जनप्रिय प्रशासक रहे हैं : पीएम मोदी
Oct 28, 2018
08:36 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के त्राल में सेना के कैंप पर बीती रात आतंकी हमला 
जम्मू-कश्मीर के त्राल में सेना के कैंप पर बीती रात आतंकी हमला हुआ है, हालांकि इस हमले में किसी के भी हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है.
Oct 28, 2018
08:17 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर : बडगाम जिले में एसपीओ को संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने मारी गोली, घायल
 जम्मू-कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले में एसपीओ को संदिग्ध आतंकियों ने गोली मारकर घायल कर दिया है.
Oct 28, 2018
07:25 (IST)
मथुरा: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर टक्कर के बाद गैस टंकर में विस्फोट, 3 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल
Oct 28, 2018
06:32 (IST)
आज भी कम हुए तेल के दाम: दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 40 पैसे और डीजल 33 पैसे सस्ता

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल- 80.05 रुपये प्रति लीटर (40 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल - 74.05 रुपये प्रति लीटर (33 पैसे की कमी)  

मुंबई में पेट्रोल- 85.54 रुपये प्रति लीटर (39 पैसे की कमी) 
डीजल - 77.61 रुपये प्रति लीटर (35 पैसे की कमी)
Oct 28, 2018
01:59 (IST)
दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी दिल्ली के पूर्व सीएम मदनलाल खुराना के निधन के बाद शोकाकुल परिवार से मिलने उनके आवास पर पहुंचे.


Oct 28, 2018
01:16 (IST)
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की प्रमुख मायावती रविवार को तेलंगाना में एक रैली को संबोधित करेंगी. वह रैली के बाद पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं से भी मुलाकात करेंगी. वहीं पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी अपने दो दिवसीय जापान दौरे के लिए रवाना हो गए. वह अपने इस दौरे में जापान के साथ कई अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर कर सकते हैं. वहीं विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज भी आज से कतर की यात्रा पर जा रही हैं.
