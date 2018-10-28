NEWS FLASH: छत्तीसगढ़ : दंतेवाड़ा जिला पंचायत के सदस्य नंदलाल मुड़ामी पर नक्सलियों ने धारदार हथियारों से जानलेवा हमला किया

Yeh Hindustan hai, agar Pakistan hota toh #ShashiTharoor ki zubaan ko chupp kar diya gaya hota. Unhone PM ka apmaan nahi kiya, croreon Hinduon aur bhagwan Shiv ko apmanit kiya hai. Main itna hi kahunga ki hadd ki seema paar kar rahi hai ab Congress: Union Minister Giriraj Singh pic.twitter.com/B11FujWmF6- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
There is a new dengue mosquito in our country, its name is 'Modi baba'. Sabko beemari ho rahi hai uski wajah se. Isko jhooth bolne ki beemari lagi hai...bhaiyon mein mehengayi kum karunga, aapke khaate mein Rs 15 lakh jama karunga: Praniti Shinde, Congress MLA in Solapur (24.10) pic.twitter.com/qLnFRwbS99- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab; visuals from Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/zGh5nzJLj5- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
While Modi ji is building 'Make in India', Mahagathbandhan is busy in 'Breaking India': BJP President Amit Shah in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/uGLf35AMVB- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Rahul baba hum sadhe chaar saloon ka hisaab aapko nahi dena chahte hain kyuni aapko hisaab maangne ka adhikaar nahi kiya. Aapne (Congress) chaar-peedhi tak sashan karke bhi gareebon ke liye kuch nahi kiya: BJP President Amit Shah in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/0SDjCQEHOm- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Delhi: Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani pays last respects to former Delhi Chief Minister and senior BJP leader #MadanLalKhurana at BJP office pic.twitter.com/BMsWUb5XvZ- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
BJP Chief Amit Shah's statement that 'Supreme Court can't give orders that can't be followed' (on #Sabarimala issue) is condemnable. The Supreme Court must take congnisance of his statement: BSP Chief Mayawati. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ETwlOXtQ2l- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
#Kerala: Former ISRO Chief Madhavan Nair joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party President Amit Shah, in Trivandrum yesterday. pic.twitter.com/W7KsZp75re- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Raipur: Wreath laying ceremony of four CRPF personnel- ASI Mir Matiur Rahman, Head constable Braja Mohan Behera, Constables Chatti Praveen & Gullipalli Srinu, who lost their lives in an IED blast in Bijapur yesterday. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/qxIimC6YGk- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
#Bihar: PMS college professor shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nalanda, early morning today; Body sent for postmortem, police investigation underway- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
He (Manohar Parrikar) has got pancreatic cancer. There is no hiding of this fact. Let him be peaceful with his family.That much right he has, after serving the ppl of Goa,that if he wants to spend some quality time with family,nobody has the business to ask:Goa Min Vishwajit Rane pic.twitter.com/5QhrdizBWp- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi pic.twitter.com/5MX8g9oebR- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
दिल्ली के विकास के लिए उन्होंने बहुत काम किया है. वह कठिन परिश्रम और जनप्रिय प्रशासक रहे हैं : पीएम मोदी
Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji will always be remembered for the manner in which he strengthened the BJP in Delhi. He made unwavering efforts towards serving the post-partition refugees in Delhi. My thoughts and solidarity with his family and supporters.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018
Anguished by the passing away of Shri Madan Lal Khurana Ji. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Delhi, particularly towards ensuring better infrastructure. He distinguished himself as a hardworking and people-friendly administrator, both in the Delhi government and Centre.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2018
Pulwama: Suspected terrorists attacked Army Camp in Tral's Bajwani last night. No loss reported. #JammuAndKashmir- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Jammu and Kashmir: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was injured after being fired upon by suspected terrorists at Chrawni area of Charisharif in Central Kashmir's Budgam district yesterday evening.- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Visuals from Mathura: A gas tanker had exploded on Yamuna expressway after it rammed into another gas tanker in Surir near Milestone 85. The fire which engulfed 5 other vehicles, was later brought under control by fire tenders. 3 people critically injured. Police present. pic.twitter.com/BQbxOwxibF- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2018
Petrol&diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 80.05 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.40) & Rs 74.05 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.33), respectively. Petrol&diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 85.54 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.39) & Rs 77.61 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.35), respectively. pic.twitter.com/4LEfw9bTZD- ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal leave from the residence of former Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana. He passed away earlier tonight. #Delhipic.twitter.com/cu2YLOkKDJ- ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement