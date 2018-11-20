NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: ओडिशा: कटक में बड़ा हादसा, 30 यात्रियों से भरी बस महानदी ब्रिज से नीचे गिरी, 7 की मौत, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

NEWS FLASH: ओडिशा: कटक में बड़ा हादसा, 30 यात्रियों से भरी बस महानदी ब्रिज से नीचे गिरी, 7 की मौत, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी
छत्तीसगढ़ में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के लिए आज मतदान होना है, जिसके लिए तैयारियां पूरी हो गई है. राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय के अधिकारियों ने आज यहां बताया कि राज्य के 19 जिलों की 72 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान होगा. पीएम मोदी मध्य प्रदेश में चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे. सीबीआई के डायरेक्टर आलोक वर्मा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट तय कर सकता है कि आलोक वर्मा को सीबीआई निदेशक के पद पर फिर से नियुक्त किया जाए या उनके खिलाफ आगे जांच के आदेश दिए जाएं. SC/ST अत्याचार निवारण(  संशोधन ) कानून 2018 के खिलाफ दाखिल याचिका पर भी सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह आज मिजोरम में चुनाव रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे. यहां पर 28 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव होना है.  उत्तराखंड में हुए नगर निकाय चुनाव के नतीजे आज आएंगे. इसके अलावा देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

Nov 20, 2018
21:29 (IST)
एनआईए ने जम्मू कश्मीर के नगरोटा में सेना शिविर पर हमला मामले में पाकिस्तानी आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के सरगना मौलाना मसूद अजहर और 13 अन्य के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया.
Nov 20, 2018
20:52 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में CRPF कैंप पर आतंकी हमला हुआ है. हमले का जवानों के मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है. अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है. आतंकियों की तलाश के लिए सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है. 
Nov 20, 2018
20:25 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल के दमकल मामलों एवं आवास मंत्री सोवन चटर्जी ने कैबिनेट से इस्तीफा दिया. 
Nov 20, 2018
20:14 (IST)
अफगानिस्तान में धार्मिक आयोजन के दौरान विस्फोट में 40 की मौत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय
Nov 20, 2018
19:58 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर पंचायत चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में 71.1% मतदान, 24 नवंबर को तीसरे दौर की वोटिंग.
Nov 20, 2018
19:42 (IST)
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम रेपकांड: CBI ने डॉ. अश्वनी कुमार को किया गिरफ्तार, लड़कियों को ड्रग्स देने का आरोप.
Nov 20, 2018
19:11 (IST)
ओडिशा सरकार ने महिलाओं को 33% आरक्षण देने संबंधित एक प्रस्ताव विधानसभा में पेश किया...
Nov 20, 2018
18:45 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में वोटिंग खत्म, दूसरे चरण में 71.93% मतदान. चुनाव आयोग ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर दी जानकारी.
Nov 20, 2018
18:33 (IST)
DU छात्रसंघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अंकिव बसोया पर जालसाजी का मामला दर्ज. डीयू की शिकायत पर  मामला दर्ज किया गया है.
Nov 20, 2018
17:53 (IST)
झारखंड के पलामू में साल 2015 में हुए एक एनकाउंटर में 12 लोगों के मारे जाने के मामले में CBI ने केस दर्ज किया. 
Nov 20, 2018
17:42 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधाससभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में शाम 5 बजे तक 64.8% मतदान.
Nov 20, 2018
17:36 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा में सेना डिपो में हुए विस्फोट में जान गंवाने वालों के परिजनों को 5 लाख रुपये का मदद देगी महाराष्ट्र सरकार. इसके अलावा गंभीर रूप से घायल लोगों को 2 लाख रुपये की मदद दी जाएगी. बता दें कि विस्फोट में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई.
Nov 20, 2018
17:11 (IST)
मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम रेपकांड मामले में एनजीओ का संचालन करने वाली मधु को सीबीआई ने किया गिरफ्तार.
Nov 20, 2018
16:39 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक-वर्षीय बच्ची ट्रेन की पटरियों पर गिर गई, लेकिन पूरी ट्रेन गुज़र जाने के बावजूद बिल्कुल सुरक्षित रह गई.

Nov 20, 2018
16:33 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को 72 सीटों पर हो रहे मतदान के दौरान 4:00 बजे तक 58.47 फीसदी वोटिंग दर्ज की गई.

Nov 20, 2018
16:28 (IST)
1984 के सिख-विरोधी दंगों में महिपालपुर में दो सिख युवकों को मारने के अपराध में दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने एक दोषी यशपाल सिंह को मौत की सज़ा और दूसरे दोषी नरेश सहरावत को उम्रक़ैद की सज़ा सुनाई है. सुरक्षा के चलते सज़ा तिहाड़ जेल में सुनाई गई.
Nov 20, 2018
16:20 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "जब किसी गर्भवती मां को ट्रैक्टर या चारपाई पर डालकर अस्पताल ले जाना पड़ता था, गांव से शहर तक जाने के लिए सड़कें ही नहीं थीं... अक्सर मां मर जाया करती थी, या बच्चा, या दोनों की मौत हो जाती थी... वे दिन थे कांग्रेस के..."

Nov 20, 2018
16:13 (IST)
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने उस याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है, जिसमें दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संगठन (DUSU) चुनाव दोबारा करवाए जाने का आग्रह किया गया था, और दावा किया गया था कि अध्यक्ष पद पर विजयी रहे ABVP के अंकिव बसोया ने 'फर्ज़ी प्रमाणपत्र' देकर विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश हासिल किया था.

Nov 20, 2018
16:10 (IST)
दिल्ली पुलिस के स्पेशल सेल ने पुलवामा में सब-इंस्पेक्टर इम्तियाज़ अहमद मीर की हत्या के आरोपी हिज़्ब-उल-मुजाहिदीन के आतंकवादी को गिरफ्तार किया.
Nov 20, 2018
16:08 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा में रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "यह चुनाव सिर्फ अगली सरकार के लिए नहीं, मध्य प्रदेश के भविष्य के लिए है..."
Nov 20, 2018
15:25 (IST)
अयोध्या मामले में याचिकाकर्ता इकबाल अंसारी का कहना है, "हमें कोई आपत्ति नहीं है, यदि राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए अध्यादेश लाया जाता है... यदि अध्यादेश लाया जाना देश के लिए अच्छा है, तो लाएं... हम कानून का पालन करने वाले नागरिक हैं, हम कर कानून का पालन करेंगे..."

Nov 20, 2018
15:21 (IST)
दिल्ली सचिवालय में मुख्यमंत्री के चैम्बर के बाहर अरविंद केजरीवाल पर अज्ञात शख्स ने फेंकी मिर्च.

सचिवालय के मीडिया सेंटर में दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया शाम 4:30 बजे अहम प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करेंगे.

Nov 20, 2018
15:19 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को 72 सीटों पर हो रहे मतदान के दौरान दोपहर 2:55 बजे तक 45.2 फीसदी वोटिंग दर्ज की गई.

Nov 20, 2018
14:57 (IST)
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद, यानी ICC के डिस्‍प्‍यूट पैनल ने भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) के दावे को खारिज खर दिया है. मामला भारत और पाकिस्‍तान के बीच द्विपक्षीय सीरीज़ खेलने के लिए वर्ष 2014 में हुए करार को लेकर था. PCB ने इस करार का पालन नहीं करने के लिए BCCI से हर्जाने की मांग की थी.

Nov 20, 2018
14:48 (IST)
राम जन्मभूमि - बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दाखिल, जल्द सुनवाई की मांग की गई.
Nov 20, 2018
14:26 (IST)
शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने मुंबई में कहा, "सभी के खातों में 15 लाख रुपये की ही तरह क्या राम मंदिर भी एक जुमला है...? जब हम इस मुद्दे को उठा रहे हैं, तो हमारा लक्ष्य यह सुनिश्चित करना होगा कि राम मंदिर वास्तव में बनाया जाए... यह मुद्दा सिर्फ चुनाव के समय ही सामने आता है, और चुनाव खत्म हो जाने के बाद इसे भुला दिया जाता है..."

Nov 20, 2018
14:15 (IST)
इंदौर में पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान केंद्रीय विदेशमंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने स्वास्थ्य कारणों से अगला आम चुनाव, यानी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 नहीं लड़ने का ऐलान किया है.

पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें...



Nov 20, 2018
13:47 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी AP के मुताबिक, एक फेडरल जज ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के प्रशासन पर अस्थायी रूप से पाबंदी लगा दी है, और अब डोनाल्ड ट्रंप प्रशासन गैरकानूनी तरीके से दक्षिणी सीमा पार कर आए शरणार्थियों को शरण देने से इंकार नहीं कर सकेगा.

Nov 20, 2018
13:34 (IST)
वर्ष 1984 के सिख-विरोधी दंगों पर दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले दंगों से पीड़ित परिवारों के लोग भारी तादाद में एकत्र हो गए हैं.

Nov 20, 2018
13:22 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को हो रहे मतदान के दौरान राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री तथा भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) नेता डॉ रमन सिंह ने कवर्धा के एक पोलिंग बूथ में वोट डाला.

Nov 20, 2018
13:19 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के शोपियान में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के बारे में शोपियान के SSP संदीप चौधरी ने जानकारी दी, "एक खास जानकारी के आधार पर सुरक्षाबलों ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई शुरू की थी... हिज़्ब-उल-मुजाहिदीन के चार आतंकवादी मार गिराए गए हैं... यह सुरक्षाबलों की बड़ी कामयाबी है..."

Nov 20, 2018
13:16 (IST)
केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने एयर इंडिया में विनिवेश को लेकर कहा, "उद्योग की हालत के मद्देनज़र, हमने इस फैसले को दरकिनार कर दिया है, और पुनरुद्धार की योजना पर काम कर रहे हैं..."

Nov 20, 2018
13:14 (IST)
बॉलीवुड के नवविवाहित दंपति रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण अपने रिसेप्शन के लिए बेंगलुरू पहुंच गए हैं. रणवीर और दीपिका ने पिछले सप्ताह इटली में विवाह किया था.

Nov 20, 2018
13:12 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: मध्य प्रदेश के नागदा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के विधायक तथा प्रत्याशी दिलीप शेखावत का एक शख्स ने जूतों की माला पहनाकर स्वागत किया.

Nov 20, 2018
13:12 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के झाबुआ में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "जब कांग्रेस सत्ता में थी, तो भ्रष्टाचार ने देश को बर्बाद कर दिया... इससे निपटने के लिए हम लगातार कोशिश कर रहे हैं, और असर भी साफ दिख रहा है... तकनीक के ज़रिये हम पूरी व्यवस्था में पारदर्शिता ला रहे हैं..."

Nov 20, 2018
12:41 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को 72 सीटों पर हो रहे मतदान के दौरान दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक 25.2 फीसदी वोटिंग दर्ज की गई.
Nov 20, 2018
12:38 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के वकील फली नरीमन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि समाचारपत्रों में प्रकाशित आलेख 17 नवंबर का है, जबकि आलोक वर्मा ने CVC की रिपोर्ट पर जवाब 19 नवंबर को दाखिल किया था.

Nov 20, 2018
12:37 (IST)

CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के वकील फली नरीमन ने कहा कि समाचारपत्रों में प्रकाशित आलेख वह जवाब है, जो आलोक वर्मा ने जांच के दौरान CVC को दिया था, और यह वह जवाब नहीं है, जो कोर्ट में दाखिल किया गया. इसके बाद देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश (CJI) रंजन गोगोई ने फली नरीमन को एक और आलेख एक लिफाफे में रखकर दिया, और इसके साथ ही एक समाचारपत्र भी सौंपा.

Nov 20, 2018
12:27 (IST)
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एदापद्दी के. पलानीस्वामी तथा उपमुख्यमंत्री ओ. पन्नीरसेल्वम ने मंगलवार को पुदुकोट्टई में चक्रवाती तूफान गाजा से प्रभावित हुए लोगों को राहत सामग्री वितरित की. मुख्यमंत्री पलानीस्वामी ने कहा, "हमने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से समय मांगा है, हम सब कुछ विस्तार से बताएंगे, तथा केंद्र सरकार से वित्तीय सहायता की मांग करेंगे..."

Nov 20, 2018
12:20 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फिर शुरू हुई सुनवाई. वरिष्ठ वकील फली नरीमन दे रहे हैं सफाई.
Nov 20, 2018
12:17 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के झाबुआ में चुनावी रैली को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "याद कीजिए वह समय, जब मध्य प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सत्ता में थी, लोगों की क्या हालत थी...? मध्य प्रदेश को ऐसी सरकार की ज़रूरत नहीं है, जो राज्य के कल्याण के बारे में कभी नहीं सोचती..."

Nov 20, 2018
12:14 (IST)
जयपुर एयरपोर्ट के अधिकारी ने जानकारी दी है, "कराची (पाकिस्तान) जा रहे सेसना विमान के पायलट को 'दरवाज़ा खुला होने का संकेत' मिलने के बाद जयपुर में उसकी प्रायॉरिटी लैंडिंग करवाई गई... यह उड़ान मंगलवार सुबह ही लखनऊ से कराची के लिए उड़ी थी... विमान में सिर्फ कॉकपिट क्रू ही मौजूद था... राज्य इंटेलिजेंस ब्यूरो को सूचना दे दी गई है..."

Nov 20, 2018
11:58 (IST)
केंद्र सरकार के सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, RBI कैपिटल फ्रेमवर्क के लिए समिति का गठन एक सप्ताह के भीतर कर दिया जाएगा. समिति के सदस्यों का निर्धारण RBI गवर्नर तथा केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री मिलकर करेंगे. MSME फंडिंग पर निर्णय ले लिया गया है, जल्द ही विस्तृत दिशानिर्देश जारी कर दिए जाएंगे.

Nov 20, 2018
11:40 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में तहकीक हुर्रियत के जिलाध्यक्ष हफीज़ुल्लाह मीर की कुछ बंदूकधारियों ने उनके घर में घुसकर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है. हमले में हफीज़ुल्लाह मीर की पत्नी भी ज़ख्मी हुई हैं. पुलिस का दावा है कि हमले के पीछे इस्लामिक स्टेट JK का हाथ है.
Nov 20, 2018
11:38 (IST)
CBI केस : CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के वकील फली नरीमन केस में वकील गोपाल शंकर नारायण के पेश होने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सफाई देंगे.

Nov 20, 2018
11:33 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र में किसानों के कर्ज़ माफ किए जाने की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेस व राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के नेताओं समेत विपक्षी सदस्यों ने विधान भवन के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Nov 20, 2018
11:30 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता पीएल पूनिया के नेतृत्व में पार्टी नेताओं के एक शिष्टमंडल ने छत्तीसगढ़ में EVM के कथित दुरुपयोग व उसे टैम्पर किए जाने के मुद्दे पर दिल्ली में चुनाव आयोग से मुलाकात की.

Nov 20, 2018
11:29 (IST)
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के लिए निर्मल में प्रचार के दौरान ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) के सांसद आसदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा, "कांग्रेस ने निर्मल में रैली रद्द करने के लिए मुझे 25 लाख की पेशकश की थी, उनके घमंड का इससे ज़्यादा सबूत क्या चाहिए... मैं वैसा शख्स नहीं हूं, जिसे खरीदा जा सके..."

Nov 20, 2018
11:07 (IST)
एयरहोस्टेस अनीसिया बत्रा की मौत का मामला : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अनीसिया के ससुराल वालों को ज़मानत दे दी है. अनीसिया के परिवार ने आरोप लगाया है कि उसका पति तथा ससुराल वाले उसे दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित कर रहे थे.

Nov 20, 2018
11:06 (IST)
पाकिस्तान ने किया युद्धविराम उल्लंघन : देगवार, मालती तथा पुंछ सेक्टर से सटे अन्य इलाकों में सभी स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया गया है.

Nov 20, 2018
11:04 (IST)
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन का कहना है, विश्व मलेरिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, भारत में वर्ष 2016 की तुलना में इस वर्ष मलेरिया के मामलों में 24 प्रतिशत गिरावट दर्ज की गई है. मलेरिया से बहुत ज़्यादा पीड़ित रहने वाले राज्य ओडिशा में इस वर्ष आई गिरावट इसका मुख्य कारण रहा. आमतौर पर देश में मलेरिया के कुल मामलों में से 40 फीसदी ओडिशा में ही दर्ज किए जाते हैं.

Nov 20, 2018
10:55 (IST)
केरल राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग की तीन-सदस्यीय टीम पाम्बा पहुंच गई है.

Nov 20, 2018
10:44 (IST)
CBI निदेशक आलोक वर्मा के मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है. सुनवाई देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश (CJI) रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस संजय किशन कौल और जस्टिस के एम जोसेफ की बेंच में हो रही है.
Nov 20, 2018
10:41 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को 72 सीटों पर हो रहे मतदान के दौरान सुबह 10 बजे तक 12.54 फीसदी वोटिंग दर्ज की गई.

Nov 20, 2018
10:40 (IST)
भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली तथा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सीमित ओवरों के कप्तान आरॉन फिंच ने बुधवार को शुरू होने जा रही तीन टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों की सीरीज़ से पहले ट्रॉफी के साथ तस्वीरें खिंचवाईं.

Nov 20, 2018
10:30 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के दूसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को हो रहे मतदान के दौरान जनता कांग्रेस छत्तीसगढ़ (JCC) अध्यक्ष अजीत जोगी तथा उनके पुत्र अमित जोगी ने पेंद्रा के पोलिंग बूथ में वोट डाला.

Nov 20, 2018
10:22 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी ANI के मुताबिक, बॉलीवुड के नवविवाहित दंपति रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण अपने रिसेप्शन के लिए बेंगलुरू रवाना हो गए हैं.
Nov 20, 2018
09:51 (IST)
अपडेट : महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा मे पुलगांव सेना डिपो में हुए विस्फोट में मरने वालों की तादाद चार हो गई है, तथा 11 अन्य ज़ख्मी हुए हैं.

Nov 20, 2018
09:45 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वियतनाम की राजधानी हनोई में वियतनाम के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति तथा प्रधानमंत्री हो ची मिन्ह के स्मारक पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.

Nov 20, 2018
09:30 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वियतनाम की राजधानी हनोई स्थित नेशनल असेंबली को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, "भारत ऐसा सहयोग मॉडल पेश करता है, जिसमें उसके मित्रों को चुनाव नहीं करना पड़ता है, बल्कि अपने चुनावों और अवसरों को बढ़ाने का मौका मिलता है, जिससे सिर्फ एक नहीं, बहुत-से रास्ते खुल जाते हैं..."

Nov 20, 2018
09:24 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा मे पुलगांव सेना डिपो में हुए विस्फोट में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है, और कई अन्य ज़ख्मी हो गए हैं. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

Nov 20, 2018
08:50 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ सेक्टर  में पाकिस्तान की ओर से गोलीबारी, 3 ग्रेनेड ब्रिगेड हेडक्वार्टर के पास गिरे
Nov 20, 2018
08:36 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश : कांग्रेस की राज्य इकाई ने कद्दावर नेता सत्यव्रत चतुर्वेदी को पार्टी से निकालने की सिफारिश की

मध्यप्रदेश में पूर्व प्रवक्ता और सांसद सत्यव्रत चतुर्वेदी के आक्रामक तेवरों के चलते कांग्रेस की प्रदेश इकाई ने चतुर्वेदी के निष्कासन की अनुशंसा अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (एआईसीसी) से की है. अब इस पर आलाकमान को फैसला लेना है. 
Nov 20, 2018
08:23 (IST)
अब राहुल गांधी के पास एक ही चीज कहने को बची है, ब्रह्माण्ड, समुद्र, भूमि सब कुछ कांग्रेस ने बनाया है : मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी 

केंद्रीय मंत्री नकवी ने कहा कि उन्होंने जीवन में इतना घमंड कभी नहीं देखा है.
Nov 20, 2018
07:49 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने वियतनाम में भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों की द्विपक्षीय सहयोग बढ़ाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने के लिए सोमवार को सराहना की तथा उनसे भारत के साथ जुड़ने, सहयोग तथा आगे बढ़ने के लिए नए अवसरों का लाभ उठाने को कहा. राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने यहां भारतीय समुदाय के एक कार्यक्रम में कहा ,''मैं आपको इस यात्रा में ज्ञान का साझेदार, निवेशक के तौर पर और सांस्कृतिक राजदूत के रूप में साथ जुड़ने के लिए प्रेरित करता हूं''. उन्होंने कहा कि भारत सरकार ने वस्तु एवं सेवा कर लागू करने सहित अनेक अहम आर्थिक सुधार किए हैं. 
Nov 20, 2018
07:28 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में दूसरे चरण का विधानसभा चुनाव आज, 72 सीटों के लिए सुबह 8 बजे से होगा मतदान.
Nov 20, 2018
07:27 (IST)
Nov 20, 2018
07:04 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर के सांबा जिले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर स्थित एक चौकी पर सोमवार को हुए ग्रेनेड विस्फोट में बीएसएफ के एक सहायक कमांडेंट की मृत्यु हो गई, जबकि 4 अन्य घायल हो गए. बीएसएफ के आईजी राम अवतार ने कहा,''एक प्रशिक्षण सत्र के दौरान सांबा सेक्टर में एक चौकी पर दुर्घटनावश एक ग्रेनेड में विस्फोट हो गया''. आईजी ने बताया कि इस घटना में एक सहायक कमांडेंट की मौत हो गई और चार अन्य घायल हो गये. रिपोर्ट के अनुसार यह विस्फोट सीमा चौकी (बीओपी) मंगू चक में शाम लगभग पांच बजकर 20 मिनट पर हुआ. इस चौकी पर बीएसएफ की 173वीं बटालियन तैनात है. 
Nov 20, 2018
05:41 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला है. "उन्होंने कहा, जब सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक हुआ, तो कांग्रेस नेताओं ने हमारे थल सेनाध्यक्ष को गुंडा कह दिया. कांग्रेस के नेता पाकिस्तान गए और वहां जाकर कहा मोदी को कैसे हराना है. यानी इन्होंने पाकिस्तान के साथ मिलकर मोदी को हराने की साजिश रची थी."
Nov 20, 2018
00:55 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में हो रहे विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण के लिए आज मतदान होना है, जिसके लिए तैयारियां पूरी हो गई है. राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय के अधिकारियों ने यहां बताया कि राज्य के 19 जिलों की 72 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान होगा. 
