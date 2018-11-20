NEWS FLASH: ओडिशा: कटक में बड़ा हादसा, 30 यात्रियों से भरी बस महानदी ब्रिज से नीचे गिरी, 7 की मौत, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी

National Investigative Agency filed chargesheet against 14 people including Maulana Abdul Rouf Asgar, Dy. Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad and his brother Maulana Masood Azhar in Nagrota terrorist attack case under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Indian Arms Act among others- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
40 killed in blast at Afghan religious gathering: AFP quotes health ministry- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
71.1% voter turnout recorded in phase-2 of #JammuAndKashmir Panchayat Polls held today. Voting for phase-3 will take place on 24th November.- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Dr Ashwani Kumar has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Kudhni area. He is a local doctor who allegedly used to inject minor girls with drugs. #Bihar- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Odisha government moves a resolution in the state assembly to demand 33% reservation for women in the assembly- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files a case in the killing of 12 persons in an encounter in Palamu in Jharkhand in June 2015 & were termed as Naxals by police- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
64.8 % voter turnout recorded till 5 PM in the second phase of #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElectionspic.twitter.com/3MlWJZbQCX- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Maharashtra Government declares a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased & Rs 2 lakh for those critically injured in the Pulgaon Army depot explosion in #Wardha. The blast claimed lives of 6 people- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: "Saista Praveen" alias Madhu has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation today, she was managing the NGO. #Bihar- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#WATCH: One-year-old girl escapes unhurt after a train runs over her at Mathura Railway station. pic.twitter.com/a3lleLhliE- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018
58.47 % voting recorded till 4 PM in the second phase of voting #ChhattisgarhElectionspic.twitter.com/tOd2PSHTe1- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
When pregnant mother had to be rushed to hospital on a tractor or a cot, there were no roads from village to the city. Often the mother died, the child died or sometimes both. Those were the days of Congress: PM Modi in Rewa. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/FOb4Vw0okq- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Delhi High Court reserves order on a plea seeking re-election of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) claiming that the DUSU chief had used "fake certificate" in securing admission in the University.- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
We have no objection if an ordinance is brought for the construction of Ram Mandir. If bringing an ordinance will be good for the country, bring it. We are law abiding citizens, we'll obey every law: Iqbal Ansari, Litigant in Ayodhya case pic.twitter.com/yKeYetOT9R- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 20, 2018
45.2 % voting recorded till 2:55 PM in the second phase of voting #ChhattisgarhElectionspic.twitter.com/jXGqzGlTMU- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
On behalf of the Dispute Panel, the ICC has announced the outcome of the recent DRC proceedings between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB). Following a three-day hearing, the panel has dismissed PCB's claim against BCCI: International Cricket Council pic.twitter.com/vEoPeaKYAB- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Just like Rs 15 lakh in everyone's account,is Ram Mandir also a jumla? When we're taking up this issue, we aim to ensure that Ram Mandir is actually built.This issue comes up only during the elections &once elections are over it is forgotten: Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/XFlMCTDMUU- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#WATCH: "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections," says External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/ao8FIee2I0- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections: External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/G3cHC6pKGh- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
A federal judge has temporarily barred the US President Donald Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally, reports AP pic.twitter.com/kiiDGRwaEH- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh casts his vote at a polling booth in Kawardha. pic.twitter.com/pSql5Q3lsq- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
On the basis of a specific input, security forces launched a joint operation. Four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were neutralised. This is big success for the security forces: Sandeep Chaudhary, SSP (Shopian) on today's Shopian encounter #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/GmVRmEPaZT- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
In light of the industry conditions, we have put that decision aside and are working on a revival plan: MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Air India disinvestment (file pic) pic.twitter.com/rjyaYSJ3wH- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Karnataka: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reach Bengaluru for their wedding reception. The couple got married last week in Italy. pic.twitter.com/eYYhMWPcwe- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#WATCH: A man greets BJP MLA and candidate Dilip Shekhawat with- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada. (19.11.2018) pic.twitter.com/LmYMAaP8Me
Corruption had ruined the nation when Congress was in power. To tackle it, we are constantly making efforts and impact is clearly visible. Through technology, we are bringing transparency in the entire system: PM Modi in Jhabua #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/zJapQQJ2oa- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Nariman told Supreme Court that article was of November 17 and Alok Verma filed the reply on the CVC report in Court on November 19. https://t.co/ccea21GWJ4- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
CBI director Alok Verma's counsel Fali Nariman says article that was published was Verma's reply to CVC during the inquiry and not the reply filed in Supreme Court. CJI Ranjan Gogoi hands over another article in a cover as well as a newspaper to Nariman. Next hearing on Nov 29- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam today distributed relief material to people affected by #CycloneGaja in Pudukkottai. CM says,"We have sought time from the PM Modi, we will explain everything and seek financial assistance from the Union Govt." pic.twitter.com/lOhQ4DqRUf- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Remember the time when Congress was in power here in Madhya Pradesh, what was the condition of people? Madhya Pradesh does not deserve a government which never thinks about the state's welfare: PM Narendra Modi in Jhabua pic.twitter.com/H5e8pxikZH- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Karachi bound Cessna aircraft made a priority landing in Jaipur after pilot got "Indication of Open door". The aircraft had taken off from Lucknow for Karachi in the morning. There were only cockpit crew in the aircraft. State Intelligence bureau informed: Jaipur Airport official- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#UPDATE: Death toll rises to six in the Pulgaon Army depot explosion in Wardha. #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/VbbSr4NCBm- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Committee for RBI's capital framework to be formed within a week .RBI Governor and Finance Minister to together decide the composition of the committee.MSME funding details have been decided. Detailed guidelines to be issued shortly: Govt Sources- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Former Bihar Minister Manju Verma surrenders in a Begusarai Court. pic.twitter.com/TmedDq8lnC- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
CBI case: Alok Verma's Counsel Fali Nariman will mention and clarify on lawyer Gopal Shankar Narayan's appearance in the case at the end of the board today before the SC bench headed by CJI- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Maharashtra: Members of Opposition including Congress and NCP leaders stage protest outside Vidhan Bhavan demanding loan waiver for farmers. pic.twitter.com/hiyYkvDUfr- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
A delegation of Congress leaders led by PL Punia meet the Election Commission in Delhi over alleging attempts to misuse and tamper EVMs in #Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/6HFnHbS0SA- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Congress offered me Rs 25 lakhs to cancel my rally here(Nirmal), what more proof of their arrogance is needed. I am not the one who can be bought: Asaduddin Owaisi in Nirmal #TelanganaElections2018 (19.11.18) pic.twitter.com/LAYqGCheha- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Air hostess Anissia Batra death case: Delhi High Court grants bail to her in-laws. Anissia's family has alleged that her in-laws and husband were harassing her over dowry.- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan: All schools have been closed in Degwar, Malti and other adjoining areas of Poonch sector- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
As reflected in this year's World malaria report,India registered a 24% reduction in cases over 2016, largely due to substantial declines of the disease in the highly malarious state of Odisha, home to approximately 40% of all malaria cases in the country: WHO- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
A three-member team of State Human Rights Commission reaches Pamba, Kerala. #SabarimalaTemplepic.twitter.com/pWxPLhGZGE- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
CBI bribery case adjourned till November 29 by Supreme Court- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
12.54% voting recorded till 10 AM in the second phase of voting #ChhattisgarhElectionspic.twitter.com/Rv81fc52M1- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Brisbane: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch pose with the trophy on the eve of the three-match series. #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/TIdnxBNIGc- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi cast their votes at a polling booth in Pendra. #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018pic.twitter.com/2lZCXfmCBp- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#UPDATE: Death toll rises to 4 and 11 injured in Pulgaon Army depot explosion in Wardha. #Maharashtrahttps://t.co/Okot4lrLsP- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
President Ramnath Kovind paid tribute to former President and Prime Minister of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh at his memorial in Hanoi pic.twitter.com/Qh1YSlXtIT- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
India offers a cooperation model that does not require its friends to make choices but rather expands choices and expands opportunities for all; that opens not one but many roads: President Ramnath Kovind in National Assembly in Hanoi, Vietnam pic.twitter.com/Gq2UyaTAPn- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
#SpotVisuals: Two killed, several injured in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Wardha. Further details awaited. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/9hHbsBXLbO- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector. Three shells have landed near Poonch brigade headquarters. #JammuAndKashmir- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Chhattisgarh: Visuals from a polling station in Bilaspur district's Pendra. Voting for the second phase of #ChhattisgarhElections2018 will be conducted today. 72 constituencies will undergo voting at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/6aiydKuluz- ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018
Lekin jab surgical strike hua to Congress netaon ne hamare thal senadhyaksh ko gunda keh diya.Congress ke neta Pakistan gaye aur wahan jaakar kaha Modi ko kaise harana hai,yani inhone Pakistan ke saath milkar Modi ko harane ki saazish rachi:Union min Uma Bharti in Damoh,MP(19.11) pic.twitter.com/nQ8Kkuh0zc- ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018
