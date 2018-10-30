NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH: यूआईडीएआई पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों की तरह लाएगी आधार सेवा केंद्र

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी मध्यप्रदेश की अपनी दो दिन की यात्रा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को इंदौर, धार और महू समेत पांच स्थानों पर कांग्रेस की चुनावी रैलियों को संबोधित करेंगे. राहुल गांधी अपने मध्यप्रदेश दौरे के दौरान के विभिन्न मंदिरों में दर्शन के लिए भी पहुंच रहे हैं. सोमवार को उन्होंने उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर में महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए. उनका यह दो दिवसीय चुनाव प्रचार दौरा प्रदेश के निमाड़ और मालवा अंचल में हो रहा है जो कि बीजेपी की मजबूत पकड़ वाला क्षेत्र है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष इस इलाके के झाबुआ, इंदौर, धार, खरगोन और महू क्षेत्र का दौरा कर रहे हैं. दूसरी तरफ, राफेल सौदे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई होगी. इस मामले में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा अपना पक्ष रखे जाने की संभावना है.

Oct 30, 2018
20:50 (IST)
आरपीएफ ने निज़ामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन से नवनीत प्रजापति नाम के शख्स को 119 तत्काल टिकट के साथ गिरफ्तार किया, फेस्टिव सीजन में बेच रहा था टिकट.
Oct 30, 2018
20:12 (IST)
गोवा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर ने अपने पणजी स्थित आवास पर बुलाई गोवा इंवेस्‍टमेंट प्रमोशन बोर्ड की बैठक में हिस्‍सा लिया. आईटी और पर्यटन मंत्री भी अन्‍य अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में शामिल हुए.

Oct 30, 2018
19:23 (IST)
समाजवादी पार्टी प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी व आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू से फोन पर की बात. दोनों नेताओं ने मौजूदा राजनीतिक हालात पर चर्चा की. अखिलेश यादव ने विपक्षी पार्टियों की एकता पर जोर दिया.

Oct 30, 2018
18:47 (IST)
यूआईडीएआई पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों की तरह लाएगी आधार सेवा केंद्र जहां एनरोलमेंट और किसी भी प्रकार के आधार जुड़े अपडेट और भी आसान और सुरक्षित तरीके से कराए जा सकेंगे.

Oct 30, 2018
18:36 (IST)
2017 गुरुग्राम के स्‍कूल में हत्‍या का मामला : जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड न आरोपी छात्र की जमानत याचिका खारिज की.

Oct 30, 2018
18:01 (IST)
सरकार बुधवार को कोल इंडिया में बिक्री पेशकश के जरिये 3 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी. अधिक बोली आने पर 6 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त हिस्सेदारी बेचने का विकल्प: सूत्र.
Oct 30, 2018
17:48 (IST)
नक्‍सल विरोधी अभियान के स्‍पेशल डीजी डीएम अवस्‍थी ने कहा, 'दंतेवाड़ा में आज का नक्‍सली हमला आने वाले चुनावों से जुड़ा नहीं है. इस हमले का चुनावों पर असर नहीं होगा.'

Oct 30, 2018
17:35 (IST)
नक्‍सली कभी अपनी कायराना हरकत बंद नहीं करते. जैसे जैसे चुनाव करीब आते हैं, वो इसे प्रभावित करने के लिए कुछ करते हैं. उनका उद्देश्‍य आतंक फैलाना है. लेकिन हम डरेंगे नहीं : दंतेवाड़ा में हुए नक्‍सली हमले पर बोले मुख्‍यमंत्री रमन सिंह

Oct 30, 2018
16:51 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में सिलीगुड़ी के बंगाल सफारी पार्क में अगस्त में जन्मे तीन बाघ शावकों में से एक 'इका' को मंगलवार सुबह मरा हुआ पाया गया. मौत की वजह फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है. राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इन तीन शावकों को 'कीका', 'रीका' और 'इका' नाम दिए थे.

Oct 30, 2018
16:47 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय हरित पंचाट (NGT) ने मीडिया में प्रकाशित धेंकनाल में बिजली का करंट लगने से हुई सात हाथियों की मौत की ख़बर पर स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए ओडिशा इलेक्ट्रसिटी बोर्ड पर लापरवाही के लिए एक करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है. NGT ने मामले की जांच के लिए तीन-सदस्यीय समिति का गठन भी किया है.

Oct 30, 2018
16:38 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के खरगौन में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "इंदौर किसी तरह भी मुंबई से कम नहीं है... अमेरिका जाकर किसी से चार-पांच भारतीय शहरों के नाम पूछिए... वे कहेंगे बेंगलुरू, हैदराबाद, दिल्ली और मुंबई... इंदौर क्यों नहीं...? पांच साल बाद अमेरिका जाइएगा, इंदौर उस सूची में होगा... कांग्रेस काम करेगी, और आपको दिखा देगी... ऐसा ही भोपाल के लिए भी किया जाएगा..."

Oct 30, 2018
16:22 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के खरगौन में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "पहले नारा था 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे...', और अब नारा है 'चौकीदार चोर है...' यह कैसे हुआ है...? हम लोग चार साल में 'अच्छे दिन आएंगे' से 'चौकीदार चोर है' तक कैसे पहुंच गए...? यह किसका जादू है...? यह नरेंद्र मोदी जी का जादू है..."

Oct 30, 2018
16:18 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के खरगौन में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "पहले नारा था - "अच्छे दिन..." मोदी जी कहा करते थे "अच्छे दिन", और जनता कहती थी "आएंगे..." फिर आया, 'सूट बूट की सरकार...' अगला था 'सूट बूट झूठ की सरकार...' और अब नारा है 'सूट बूट झूठ और लूट की सरकार...'"

Oct 30, 2018
16:11 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पुत्र कार्तिकेय चौहान ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी द्वारा दिए एक बयान में उनका नाम पनामा पेपर्स में आने का ज़िक्र करने को लेकर कहा, "राहुल गांधी ने एक और बयान दिया है कि वह कन्फ्यूज़ हो गए थे... कांग्रेस पार्टी ही कन्फ्यूज़ है... राहुल गांधी कन्फ्यूज़ हैं, उनकी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता कन्फ्यूज़ हैं कि उनका नेता कौन है... नेता कन्फ्यूज़ हैं कि उन्हें टिकट किसे देना चाहिए... मैं उन्हें (राहुल गांधी) को ज़िम्मेदार नहीं मानता, क्योंकि पूरी कांग्रेस पार्टी ही कन्फ्यूज़ है... उनके लगाए आरोप पूरी तरह निराधार हैं, और उन्होंने खुद ही यह मान भी लिया है... लेकिन उन्होंने मुझे और मेरे परिवार की आलोचना की, वह भी सार्वजनिक मंच से... हम उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करेंगे, और अदालत में जाएंगे..."

Oct 30, 2018
16:07 (IST)
भारत-इटली टेक्नोलॉजी शिखर सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "भारत में जो इनोवेशन हो रहे हैं, उनमें क्वालिटी पर भी ज़ोर दिया जा रहा है... भारत का स्पेस प्रोग्राम इसका बेहतरीन उदाहरण है और इसकी सफलता तो इटली ने भी महसूस की है... भारत आज इटली समेत दुनिया के अनेक देशों के सैटेलाइट बहुत कम खर्च पर अंतरिक्ष में भेज रहा है..."

Oct 30, 2018
15:59 (IST)
भारत-इटली टेक्नोलॉजी शिखर सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "भारत ने तो टेक्नोलॉजी को सामाजिक न्याय, सशक्तीकरण, समावेश, सक्षम सरकारी तंत्र और पारदर्शिता का माध्यम बनाया है..."


Oct 30, 2018
15:56 (IST)
भारत-इटली टेक्नोलॉजी शिखर सम्मेलन में शिरकत करने के लिए नई दिल्ली पहुंचे इटली के प्रधानमंत्री गिसेप कॉन्टे (Giuseppe Conte) ने कहा, "शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले मेरी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से कामयाब मुलाकात हुई, जहां हमने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के हर पहलू की समीक्षा की..."

Oct 30, 2018
15:53 (IST)
सेंसेक्स 176.27 अंक टूटकर 33,891.13 अंक पर, निफ्टी 52.45 अंक के नुकसान से 10,200 अंक से नीचे आया.
Oct 30, 2018
15:51 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने CBI के DSP देवेंद्र कुमार तथा मनोज प्रसाद को 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है. CBI के DSP देवेंद्र कुमार की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर अदालत बुधवार को सुनवाई करेगी.

Oct 30, 2018
15:49 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के बलरामपुर में IED ब्लास्ट में एक ग्रामीण ज़ख्मी हो गया है. पुलिस तथा CRPF की टीमें घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो गई हैं.

Oct 30, 2018
15:29 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा है, "आज से डेढ़ साल पहले हवाई मार्ग से कनेक्टिविटी के नाम पर राज्य में सिर्फ तीन एयरपोर्ट काम कर रहे थे... आज इन तीन के अलावा हमारे पास प्रयागराज, आगरा तथा कानपुर में भी चालू एयरपोर्ट हैं... आने वाले दिनों में 'उड़ान' (UDAN) योजना के अंतर्गत हम उत्तर प्रदेश में 11 और नए एयरपोर्ट बनाएंगे..."

Oct 30, 2018
15:14 (IST)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) की अदालत ने विजय माल्या के वकील अमित देसाई की उस अर्ज़ी को खारिज कर दिया है, जिसमें माल्या को 'भगोड़ा आर्थिक अपराधी' करार देने के ED के फैसले पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी. मामले की अगली सुनवाई 22 नवंबर को तय की गई है.

Oct 30, 2018
15:09 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 के मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस में आरोप तय किए जाने के बाद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा, "पहले NIA ने मुझे क्लीन चिट दे दी थी... अब आरोप तय कर दिए गए हैं... यह कांग्रेस की साज़िश थी, लेकिन मुझे भरोसा है कि मैं निर्दोष बाहर निकलूंगी, क्योंकि सच्चाई की हमेशा जीत होती है..."

Oct 30, 2018
15:09 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तथा इटली के प्रधानमंत्री गिसेप कॉन्टे (Giuseppe Conte) ने मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में भारत-इटली टेक्नोलॉजी शिखर सम्मेलन में शिरकत की.

Oct 30, 2018
14:57 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के धार में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "आप चिप्स का पैकेट उठाइए... आलू का क्या दाम है आजकल...? पांच रुपये... चिप्स का पैकेट कितने का बिकता है...? उसमें कितना आलू होता है...? आधा आलू होता है... उस चिप्स के पैकेट में से किसान को कितना रुपया मिलता है...? 50 पैसे, उससे भी कम..."

Oct 30, 2018
14:55 (IST)
केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने मंगलवार को फाइनेंशियल स्टेबिलिटी डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल (FSDC) की बैठक की अध्यक्षता की. बैठक में भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक (RBI) के गवर्नर उर्जित पटेल, डिप्टी गवर्नर विरल आचार्य, SEBI अध्यक्ष अजय त्यागी तथा वित्त मंत्रालय के सचिवों ने शिरकत की.

Oct 30, 2018
14:52 (IST)
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दुबई में बसे बैंकर मनोज प्रसाद की याचिका पर सुनवाई को 1 नवंबर तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है. मनोज प्रसाद ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी को चुनौती दी है, और CBI के राकेश अस्थाना और देवेंद्र कुमार की याचिकाओं का हवाला देते हुए FIR को रद्द करने का आग्रह किया है.

Oct 30, 2018
14:48 (IST)
पत्रकार तरुण तेजपाल के खिलाफ रेप केस की सुनवाई सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर तक के लिए स्थगित की.

Oct 30, 2018
14:46 (IST)
दिल्ली की अनधिकृत कॉलोनी में सील किए गए एक घर की सितंबर माह में BJP की दिल्ली इकाई के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी द्वारा सील तोड़े जाने के सिलसिले में दर्ज अवमानना मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आदेश सुरक्षित रख लिया है, और मनोज तिवारी से कोर्ट में खुद पेश होने के लिए कहा है.

Oct 30, 2018
14:40 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री तथा राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी (RLSP) अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा ने मंगलवार को कहा, "हम मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव में 66 सीटों पर अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर रहे हैं..."

Oct 30, 2018
14:25 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के धार में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने दावा किया कि वह सत्ता में आने पर 10 दिन के भीतर किसानों के कर्ज़े माफ कर देंगे. उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर बरसते हुए यह आरोप भी लगाया कि PM सिर्फ रईसों के लिए काम करते हैं.

Oct 30, 2018
14:23 (IST)
अपडेट : वर्ष 2008 के मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस में सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 2 नवंबर तय की गई है.

Oct 30, 2018
14:20 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा में त्राल के चांकेतार गांव में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई है. राज्य पुलिस का कहना है कि आतंकवादियों ने घेराबंदी तथा तलाशी अभियान के दौरान पुलिस की सर्च पार्टी पर गोलियां दागी थीं.

Oct 30, 2018
14:14 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 के मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस में सभी सात आरोपियों ने आतंकवादी साज़िश रचने, हत्या तथा अन्य संबद्ध आरोप तय होने के बाद खुद को निर्दोष बताया.

Oct 30, 2018
14:12 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 का मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस : सभी सात आरोपियों पर आतंकवादी साज़िश रचने, हत्या तथा अन्य संबद्ध आरोप तय किए गए. कोर्ट ने मामले को दोपहर बाद 2:45 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित किया.

Oct 30, 2018
13:59 (IST)
एन्वायरनमेंट पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल अथॉरिटी (EPCA) के अध्यक्ष भूरेलाल ने कहा है, "1 नवंबर से हमारा ग्रेडेड एक्शन रेस्पॉन्स प्लान लागू कर दिया जाएगा... उम्मीद है कि दिल्ली में वायु प्रदूषण की स्थिति ज़्यादा न बिगड़े, वरना निजी वाहनों का चलना रोकना पड़ेगा, सिर्फ सार्वजनिक परिवहन ही इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा..."

Oct 30, 2018
13:55 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 का मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस : NIA अदालत ने लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित की अर्ज़ी को खारिज किया, जिसमें आरोप तय किए जाने को स्थगित करने का आग्रह किया गया था. अदालत ने कहा, आरोप तैयार हैं, और आज (मंगलवार को) ही तय किए जाएंगे.

Oct 30, 2018
13:42 (IST)
ओडिशा में कोरापुट सीट से कांग्रेस विधायक कृष्ण सागरिया ने 'कुंडूली रेप पीड़िता को न्याय नहीं' दिए के मुद्दे पर विधानसभा से इस्तीफा दे दिया है. कोरापुट में 10 अक्टूबर, 2017 को एक नाबालिग लड़की से चार लोगों ने कथित रूप से रेप किया था, और बाद में लड़की ने खुदकुशी कर ली थी.

Oct 30, 2018
13:35 (IST)
दिल्ली की अनधिकृत कॉलोनी में सील किए गए एक घर की सितंबर में सील तोड़ने के मामले में BJP की दिल्ली इकाई के अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी के वकील ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया, "सील की गई इमारत का ताला तोड़कर उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया, जो अदालत की अवमानना हो..."

Oct 30, 2018
13:32 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौर ने नक्सलियों के हमले में मारे गए दूरदर्शन के कैमरामैन अच्युतानंद पर कहा, "इस घड़ी में कैमरामैन के परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं... हम परिवार का ध्यान रखेंगे... हम उन सभी मीडियाकर्मियों को सलाम करते हैं, जो ऐसे खतरनाक इलाकों में कवरेज के लिए जाया करते हैं, और हम उनकी बहादुरी को याद करते हैं..."

Oct 30, 2018
13:20 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में '56 दुकान' में सोमवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने अपने चम्मच से एक बच्चे को आइसक्रीम खिलाई.

Oct 30, 2018
13:18 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 का मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस : लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित के वकील ने अर्ज़ी दाखिल कर आरोप तय किए जाने को स्थगित करने का आग्रह किया है, क्योंकि वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपील कर हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश को चुनौती देने जा रहे हैं, जिसमें NIA की अदालत में मंगलवार को आरोप तय करने पर स्थगनादेश देने से इंकार किया गया था.

Oct 30, 2018
13:15 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ : DIG पी. सुंदरराज ने जानकारी दी, "आज (मंगलवार को) हमारी गश्ती पार्टी पर अरनपुर में नक्सलियों ने घेरकर हमला किया... हमारे दो कर्मी शहीद हुए, तथा दूरदर्शन का एक कैमरामैन ज़ख्मी हुआ था, जिसने बाद में दम तोड़ दिया... दो अन्य कर्मी भी ज़ख्मी हुए हैं..."

Oct 30, 2018
13:12 (IST)
इटली के प्रधानमंत्री गिसेप कॉन्टे (Giuseppe Conte) ने मंगलवार को नई दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की.

Oct 30, 2018
13:07 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "दुनिया के सामने आपके पास बस एक गुण होना चाहिए, वह है विनम्रता... विनम्रता का मतलब है कि जब आप बोल रहे हों, तो मैं आपको सुन रहा हूं... मैं यह नहीं कह रहा हूं कि अगर कोई गुस्सा हो रहा है, तो वह बेवकूफ है... अगर कोई गुस्सा हो रहा है, तो मैं समझना चाहता हूं कि वह गुस्सा क्यों हो रहा है... BJP के लोग हिन्दू धर्म को समझते ही नहीं हैं... इनसे बेहतर हिन्दू धर्म को मैं समझता हूं..."

Oct 30, 2018
13:05 (IST)
समाचार एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार, यूरोप के एक गैर-सरकारी संगठन द्वारा हाल ही में आयोजित कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुई चर्चा से यह निष्कर्ष सामने आया है कि पाकिस्तान उन देशों में शामिल है, जो आतंकवादियों को सैन्य तथा मनोवैज्ञानिक प्रशिक्षण देता है.
Oct 30, 2018
12:53 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के बेटे ने किया मानहानि का केस
Oct 30, 2018
12:28 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ में दंतेवाड़ा के आरनपुर में दूरदर्शन के क्रू पर नक्सलियों ने हमला किया है. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

Oct 30, 2018
12:24 (IST)
असम : गुवाहाटी के सरूसजई स्टेडियम में आयोजित एक कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान गायक शान पर पत्थर और काग़ज़ के गोले फेंके गए, जब उन्होंने एक बांग्ला गीत गाया.

Oct 30, 2018
12:17 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी द्वारा मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पुत्र का नाम पनामा पेपर्स में सामने आने की बात कहने पर टिप्पणी करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, "अगर कोई निचले स्तर का नेता इस तरह के आरोप लगाता, तो बात अलग होती... लेकिन कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष द्वारा इस तरह के आरोप लगाया जाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है... हम मानहानि का मुदमा करेंगे... अगर वह माफी मांग लेते हैं, तो विचार किया जाएगा..."

Oct 30, 2018
12:14 (IST)
मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम कांड में सुप्रीम कोर्ट उस वक्त स्तब्ध रह गया, जब वकील ने जानकारी दी कि शेल्टर होम में बच्चियों को ड्रग्स दिए जाते थे. कोर्ट ने सख्त टिप्पणी में कहा, "लड़कियों को इंजेक्शन से ड्रग्स दी जा रही थीं, ताकि उनके साथ रेप किया जा सके... यह क्या हो रहा है...?"

Oct 30, 2018
12:12 (IST)
मुंबई में नगरदास रोड पर बांद्रा फायर स्टेशन के सामने लालमती झुग्गियों में लेवल 3 की आग लगने की ख़बर है. फायर ब्रिगेड की नौ गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं.


Oct 30, 2018
12:10 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दीपावली के अवसर पर तमिलनाडु में पटाखे चलाने के लिए दो घंटे की समयसीमा राज्य सरकार को तय करने की छूट दी है. शेष देश में पटाखे चलाने के लिए रात्रि 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक की सीमा बनी रहेगी.

Oct 30, 2018
12:07 (IST)
मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम कांड में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 20 सितंबर से अब तक केस की जांच करते रहे CBI अधिकारियों की सूची 31 अक्टूबर तक दाखिल करने का आदेश दिया है.

Oct 30, 2018
12:06 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश : इंदौर के तेंदूखेड़ा सीट से BJP के विधायक संजय शर्मा (चित्र में बाएं) मंगलवार को कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए.

Oct 30, 2018
12:06 (IST)
मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम कांड में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बिहार सरकार से कहा, "सिर्फ इसलिए कि वह (बिहार की मंत्री मंजू वर्मा) मंत्री हैं, वह कानून से ऊपर नहीं हो जातीं... पूरा मामला बेहद संदिग्ध है... उन्हें गिरफ्तार क्यों नहीं किया गया...? यह बहुत ज़्यादा हो गया... किसी को भी कानून की परवाह नहीं है..."

Oct 30, 2018
11:57 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम कांड के मुख्य आरोपी ब्रजेश ठाकुर को पंजाब के पटियाला शहर में हाई-सिक्योरिटी जेल में शिफ्ट किए जाने का आदेश दिया है.

Oct 30, 2018
11:52 (IST)
आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) ने आम चुनाव 2019 के लिए पंजाब राज्य से पांच प्रत्याशियों का ऐलान कर दिया है. संगरूर से भगवंत मान, फरीदकोट से साधु सिंह, होशियारपुर से रवजोत सिंह, आनंदपुर साहिब से नरेंद्र शेरगिल और अमृतसर से कुलदीप सिंह धालीवाल पार्टी के उम्मीदवार होंगे. पार्टी ने दोनों मौजूदा सांसदों का टिकट बरकरार रखा है.

Oct 30, 2018
11:44 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करने तथा भारत-इटली टेक्नोलॉजी शिखर सम्मेलन में शिरकत करने के लिए इटली के प्रधानमंत्री गिसेप कॉन्टे (Giuseppe Conte) भारत पहुंच गए हैं.

Oct 30, 2018
11:40 (IST)
बांग्लादेश के समाचारपत्र 'डेली स्टार न्यूज़' के अनुसार, बांग्लादेश हाईकोर्ट ने ज़िया ऑर्फनेज ट्रस्ट से जुड़े भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में विपक्ष की नेता खालिदा ज़िया की पांच साल की कैद की सज़ा को बढ़ाकर 10 साल कर दिया है.

Oct 30, 2018
11:37 (IST)
वर्ष 2008 के मालेगांव ब्लास्ट केस में NIA की अदालत ने आरोप तय करना 1 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है.

Oct 30, 2018
11:26 (IST)
गैरकानूनी ढंग से भारत में घुसे रोहिंग्याओं तथा बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों को जल्द से जल्द अपने-अपने देशों में डीपोर्ट किए जाने की मांग करने वाली BJP नेता तथा वकील अश्विनी उपाध्याय की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को तत्काल सुनवाई से इंकार कर दिया.

Oct 30, 2018
11:23 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर के लाल बाज़ार इलाके में फयाज़ अहमद नामक व्यवसायी के घर पर टेरर फंडिंग से जुड़े मामले में NIA ने छापा मारा है.

Oct 30, 2018
11:17 (IST)
हैदराबाद निवासी सतीश सना को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिली, हालांकि कोर्ट ने सना को सुरक्षा देने के निर्देश दिए हैं. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सना की बाकी मांगें खारिज कीं.

Oct 30, 2018
11:14 (IST)
हरियाणा के मंत्री अनिल विज ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट पर टिप्पणी की है, "सुप्रीम कोर्ट महान है, जो चाहे, वह करे... चाहे याकूब मेमन के लिए रात को 12 बजे SC को खोले, चाहे, जो राम मंदिर का विषय है, जिस पर लोग टकटकी लगाकर देख रहे हैं, उसको तारीख पर तारीख मिले... यह तो SC की मर्ज़ी है..."

Oct 30, 2018
10:59 (IST)
CBI अधिकारी एके बस्सी ने दावा किया है कि CBI के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना के खिलाफ रिश्वत केस में ठोस सबूत हैं. बस्सी ने अस्थाना के खिलाफ आरोपों की जांच के लिए SIT के गठन की भी मांग की है.

Oct 30, 2018
10:52 (IST)
CBI के विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना के खिलाफ जांच कर रहे CBI अधिकारी एके बस्सी ने अपने स्थानांतरण के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाज़ा खटखटाया है, लेकिन कोर्ट ने अर्ज़ी पर तत्काल सुनवाई से इंकार कर दिया है.

Oct 30, 2018
10:44 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता तथा पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कपिल सिब्बल का कहना है, "यह कोर्ट तय करेगा कि अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई कब होगी... यह BJP या कांग्रेस द्वारा तय नहीं किया जा सकता... अगर वे कानून बनाना चाहते हैं, तो बनाएं, कांग्रेस ने उन्हें नहीं रोका है... यह मुद्दा इसलिए उठाया गया है, क्योंकि चुनाव करीब आ गए हैं... वे पिछले चार साल से सो रहे थे क्या...?"

Oct 30, 2018
10:29 (IST)
आयातकों की डॉलर मांग आने तथा विदेशी निवेशकों की सतत लिवाली से मंगलवार को अंतरबैंकिंग मुद्रा बाजार में शुरुआती कारोबार के दौरान भारतीय रुपया 16 पैसे कमज़ोर होकर 73.61 रुपये प्रति अमेरिकी डॉलर के स्तर पर आ गया.
Oct 30, 2018
10:27 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के विभूति खंड इलाके में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने सोमवार को एक गैस एजेंसी के कैशियर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी, और 10 लाख रुपये लूट लिए. मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कैशियर के परिजनों को पांच लाख रुपये का मुआवज़ा दिए जाने की घोषणा की है.

Oct 30, 2018
10:22 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पुत्र का नाम पनामा पेपर्स में आने का ज़िक्र करने वाली अपनी टिप्पणी पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "BJP में इतना भ्रष्टाचार है कि मैं कल कन्फ्यूज़ हो गया था... मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने पनामा नहीं किया, उन्होंने तो ई-टेंडरिंग और व्यापमं स्कैम किए हैं..."


Oct 30, 2018
10:07 (IST)
राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा में राज्य के मंत्री धानसिंह के खिलाफ उनके उस भाषण को लेकर FIR दर्ज की गई है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था, "राजस्थान में सभी हिन्दुओं को BJP के लिए वोट करना चाहिए... अगर मुस्लिम एकजुट होकर कांग्रेस के लिए वोट कर सकते हैं, तो हिन्दुओं को भी BJP के लिए ऐसा ही करना चाहिए..."

Oct 30, 2018
09:50 (IST)
मुंबई में ओला और उबर कैब ड्राइवरों की अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल के दौरान काम करने के लिए एक ओला ड्राइवर की प्रदर्शनकारियों ने जमकर पिटाई की. ज़्यादा कमाई तथा बेहतर कामकाजी घंटों की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शनकारी 22 अक्टूबर से हड़ताल पर हैं.
Oct 30, 2018
08:47 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: यूनाइटेड किंगडम की राजधानी लंदन स्थित ट्राफल्गर स्क्वायर में दीवाली से पहले जश्न मनाते लोग.

Oct 30, 2018
08:36 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के झाबुआ में सोमवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा था, "मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के पुत्र का नाम पनामा पेपर्स में सामने आया, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई, जबकि पाकिस्तान जैसे देश तक ने भी पनामा पेपर्स में नाम आने पर अपने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को सज़ा दी..."

Oct 30, 2018
08:32 (IST)
दिल्ली के नंदनगरी इलाके में सोमवार रात को झगड़े के बाद पड़ोसी द्वारा पिता-पुत्र को कथित रूप से गोली मार दिए जाने की वारदात हुई है. पिता की घटनास्थल पर ही मृत्यु हो गई, और पुत्र को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है. केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है.

Oct 30, 2018
08:30 (IST)
USGS के मुताबिक, न्यूज़ीलैंड के न्यू प्लीमथ में रिक्टर पैमाने पर 6.2 की तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Oct 30, 2018
08:07 (IST)
भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा के घर आईं खुशियां, बेटे को दिया जन्म, पति शोएब मलिक ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी.
Oct 30, 2018
07:50 (IST)
पंजाब सरकार ने 12वीं कक्षा की इतिहास की नयी पाठ्यपुस्तकों की एक विशेषज्ञ समूह द्वारा समीक्षा किए जाने तक उन्हें वापस ले लिया है. इन पुस्तकों में सिख गुरुओं के प्रति कथित तौर पर अपमानजनक टिप्पणी की गई है. राज्य सरकार ने सोमवार को यह फैसला शिरोमणि अकाली दल (शिअद) की उस मांग पर लिया है, जिसके तहत विपक्षी पार्टी ने पुस्तक में "सिखों'' की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ''आहत" करने के लिए माफी मांगने को कहा था.

Oct 30, 2018
07:35 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जापान की दो दिवसीय यात्रा के बाद भारत लौट आए हैं. आपको बता दें कि पीएम ने वहां सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लिया और अपने समकक्ष से बातचीत तो की ही. साथ ही भारतीय समुदाय के लोगों से भी रूबरू हुए. 
Oct 30, 2018
07:20 (IST)
तेलंगाना में साबुन बनाने वाली एक फैक्ट्री में आग लगने की सूचना है. दमकल की 5 गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं और आग बुझाने की कोशिश की जा रही है. किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है. मामले में केस रजिस्टर हो गया है. 
Oct 30, 2018
07:02 (IST)
तेल के दाम आज फिर कम हुए हैं. दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 20 पैसे और डीजल सात पैसे प्रति लीटर हुआ सस्ता हुआ है. वहीं मुंबई की बात करें तो वहां भी पेट्रोल 20 पैसे और डीजल आठ पैसे प्रति लीटर सस्ता हुआ है.
Oct 30, 2018
01:30 (IST)
राफेल सौदे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज सुनवाई होगी. इस मामले में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा अपना पक्ष रखे जाने की संभावना है.
Oct 30, 2018
01:30 (IST)
चार दिवसीय यात्रा पर गईं विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज आज कतर की यात्रा समाप्त करके कुवैत पहुंचेंगी. कुवैत में वे दो दिन रहेंगी. कुवैत के साथ भारत के करीबी और दोस्ताना द्विपक्षीय संबंध हैं. स्वराज इन दोनों देशों के साथ भारत के संबंधों को मजबूत बनाने के लिए चर्चा करने और निर्णयों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए वहां पहुंची हैं.
