NEWS FLASH: यूआईडीएआई पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्रों की तरह लाएगी आधार सेवा केंद्र

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar chaired Goa Investment Promotion Board Meeting at his residence in Panaji today to further discuss & approve projects before the board. Minister of IT Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism Manohar Ajgaonkar & officials were present for the meeting pic.twitter.com/hjJWJXTV7h- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had a telephonic conversation with TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today. Both the leaders discussed about present political developments. Yadav stressed for need of unity of all opposition parties. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/HEqrWJGXLv- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to come up with Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras where the enrolment and update services will be provided to people in more convenient and secure manner. pic.twitter.com/aUipgfXq5V- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
2017 Gurugram school murder case: Juvenile Justice Board today rejected the bail application of accused student- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Today's Naxal attack in Dantewada is not related to upcoming elections. The attack will not hamper polls: DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti-Naxal Ops #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/cNYyHSAtgS- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Naxals never stop from executing their act of cowardice. As soon as elections approach they do something to affect it. Their goal is to spread terror. We won't to be scared: Chhattisgarh CM on naxal attack in Dantewada which claimed lives of 2 police personnel & a DD cameraman pic.twitter.com/4eMOmGlsC7- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Siliguri: Ika, one of the three tiger cubs born at Bengal Safari Park in August this year, was found dead early morning today. Cause of death not yet ascertained. #WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named the tiger cubs Kika, Rika and Ika. pic.twitter.com/kA6Lt0XjlS- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
National Green Tribunal took suo-motu cognisance of media reports on the death of 7 elephants from electrocution in Dhenkanal and imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Odisha electricity board for negligence. NGT also constituted a 3-member committee for investigation in the matter pic.twitter.com/9iTHRAqaFk- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Indore is no less than Mumbai. Go to US & ask someone names of 4-5 Indian cities. They'll say Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi&Mumbai. Why not Indore? Go to US after 5 yrs, Indore will be in the list, Congress will work&show you. The same will be done for Bhopal: R Gandhi in Khargone pic.twitter.com/Lbt6u3HgGX- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
First the slogan was 'Achhe Din Aaenge', now it is 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai.' How did this happen? How did we reach from 'Achhe Din Aaenge' to 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' in 4 years? Whose magic is it? This is Narendra Modi ji's magic: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Khargone, MP pic.twitter.com/hezSTeVtHw- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Earlier the slogan was 'Achhe Din'... Modi ji used to say 'Achhe Din', public used to say 'Aaenge'. Then came 'Suit Boot ki sarkar'. The next was 'Suit Boot Jhooth ki Sarkar' now the slogan is 'Suit Boot Jhooth aur Loot ki Sarkar: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Khargone, MP pic.twitter.com/YshabTpPKJ- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
I don't hold him responsible, entire Congress party is confused. Allegations by him are completely baseless, he himself accepted that. But he criticised my family&me from a public platform. We'll take appropriate legal actions&go to the court: Kartikey Chouhan, son of MP CM- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
भारत में जो Innovation हो रहे हैं उसमें Quality पर भी जोर दिया जा रहा है। भारत का स्पेस प्रोग्राम इसका बेहतरीन उदाहरण है और इसकी सफलता तो इटली ने भी महसूस की है। आज भारत इटली समेत दुनिया के अनेक देशों के सैटलाइट बहुत कम खर्च पर अंतरिक्ष में भेज रहा है : पीएम मोदी- BJP (@BJP4India) October 30, 2018
भारत अब IT Software Power की अपनी पहचान को Next Level पर ले जाने के लिए आगे बढ़ रहा है। हम भारत में Scientific Temper से Technological Temperament विकसित करने पर जोर दे रहे हैं : पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/58Eh0pkEPf- BJP (@BJP4India) October 30, 2018
भारत ने तो टेक्नॉलॉजी को सामाजिक न्याय, सशक्तिकरण, समावेश, सक्षम सरकारी तंत्र और पारदर्शिता का माध्यम बनाया है : पीएम मोदी pic.twitter.com/tbtCwhandF- BJP (@BJP4India) October 30, 2018
Before Tech summit, I had a fruitful meeting with PM Modi where we reviewed all the areas of our bilateral partnership. Regarding our economic partnership, we've explored possible Italian contribution to 'Make In India': Italian PM Giuseppe Conte at India-Italy Technology Summit pic.twitter.com/LfOKG5saRF- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Delhi's Patiala House Court sends CBI DSP Devender Kumar and Manoj Prasad to judicial custody for 14 days. Court to hear the bail application of CBI DSP Devender Kumar tomorrow. #CBI- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#Chhattisgarh: One villager injured in IED blast in Balrampur; Police and CRPF teams have been rushed to the spot- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
For air connectivity, 1.5 years ago, there were only 3 airports functional in the state. Today along with these 3 airports, we have functional airports in Prayagraj, Agra&Kanpur. In coming times, under UDAN scheme, we will build 11 more new airports in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/7exUhb8NQJ- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2018
Enforcement Directorate Court rejects Vijay Mallya's counsel Amit Desai's application to stay ED's decision to declare Mallya a 'Fugitive Economic Offender'; Next date of hearing in the case is November 22.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Earlier,the NIA had given me a clean chit. Now,charges have been framed against me.This was a conspiracy by Congress but I am confident that I'll come out innocent as the truth always wins: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on framing of charges against her in 2008 Malegaon blasts case pic.twitter.com/NEnkEwJ9kq- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at India-Italy Technology Summit pic.twitter.com/ToHyIjvhL4- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Aap chips ka packet uthaiye. Aloo ka kya daam hai aj kal? 5 rupay. Chips ka packet kitne ka bikta hai? Usmein kitne aloo hota hai? Aadha aloo hota hai. Uss chips ke packet mein se kisan ko kitna rupaya milta hai? 50 paise, usse bhi kam: Rahul Gandhi in Dhar. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/VLdgSRQzZu- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chaired Financial Stability Development Council (FSDC) meeting today. RBI Governor Urjit Patel, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi and Secretaries of Finance Ministry attended the meeting. pic.twitter.com/X13qZzVvgN- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing in the petition filed by Dubai based banker Manoj Prasad for Nov 1. He had challenged his arrest citing the petition of CBI's Rakesh Asthana and Devender Kumar seeking quashing of the FIR.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Rape case against Tarun Tejpal: Supreme Court adjourns the matter for November 27.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court reserves it's order on a contempt plea filed against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari for breaking the lock of a sealed premises in an unauthorised colony in Delhi's Gokulpur village in Sept this year. Court asks Tiwari to appear before it again when it will pass the order.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
We have made Bharatiya Janata Party aware of what our party & supporters want for seat-sharing (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls). They said we will hold discussions. Discussions were positive but nothing has been finalised yet: Union minister and RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha pic.twitter.com/u7VqPjW7ne- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#UPDATE 2008 Malegaon blasts case: Next date of hearing in the case is 2nd November. https://t.co/uwZZUhjLpI- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chaanketaar village of Pulwama's Tral. J&K Police said terrorists fired on searching party during a cordon & search operation in the area. #JammuAndKashmir- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
2008 Malegaon blasts case: All seven accused pleaded not guilty after framing of charges- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
2008 Malegaon blasts case: All seven accused charged for terror conspiracy, murder and other related offences. Court adjourns the matter till 2:45 pm pic.twitter.com/JwZ8Xt6HrY- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
From Nov 1 our graded action response plan will be implemented. Let us hope Delhi air pollution situation doesn't deteriorate or else will have to stop plying of private vehicles, only public transport will be used:Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority pic.twitter.com/3yathCUCCo- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
2008 Malegaon Blasts case: NIA court rejects Lt Col Purohit's plea of deferring the framing of charges and said that the charges are ready, it will frame the charges today itself. pic.twitter.com/5AAlUHrjWy- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Odisha: Koraput Congress MLA Krushan Sagaria resigned from the legislative assembly in protest against 'denial of justice to Kunduli rape victim.' A minor girl from Koraput district was allegedly raped by four men on October 10 2017, the girl later committed suicide- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
BJP's Manoj Tiwari's counsel tells SC, "Judges sit in this cozy area where nobody comes to question them. People question me, I am responsible", during hearing over breaking seal of a locked house in an unauthorised colony in Delhi's in Sept by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Stand in solidarity with family of the camerman, we will take care of his family. We salute all those mediapersons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery: I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on DD camerman Achutyanand Sahu killed in Naxal attack pic.twitter.com/roOrExmAdC- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#WATCH Rahul Gandhi was seen offering ice-cream to a child with his spoon at Indore's '56 Dukan' yesterday. #MadhyaPradesh ( video source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/iF1YYeXy63- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
2008 Malegaon blasts case: Lt Col Purohit's lawyer has filed an application seeking adjournment of framing of charges as he is to appeal in the Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's order refusing to stay framing of charges today.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur. Two of our personnel were martyred, and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel injured: DIG P Sundarraj #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/ZgZMF6xdRJ- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7zbgyDyJV4- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Agar koi gussa ho raha hai toh mein samajhna chahta hun ki woh gussa kyun ho raha hai. BJP ke log Hindu dharam ko samajhte hi nahi hain, inse behtar Hindu dharm ko mein samajhta hun: Rahul Gandhi in MP's Indore https://t.co/8y690eMoWM- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Doordarshan crew attacked by Naxals in Dantewada's Aranpur. More details awaited. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/rAJBEGoy0H- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Assam: Stones and paper balls were pelted at Singer Shaan during a concert in Guwahati's Sarusajai stadium yesterday after he sang a Bengali song. 'Please respect the performer' Shaan told the crowd. pic.twitter.com/SRaAvmyOa5- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
If a junior leader made these allegations then it would be different, but Congress President levelling such allegations is unfortunate.Will file defamation case.Will consider if he apologizes: CM Shivraj Chauhan on Rahul Gandhi's remark that MP CM's son was named in Panama papers pic.twitter.com/G93dRQrlNW- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Supreme Court expresses shock when advocate informs it that girls in the shelter home were given drugs, says, "These girls are being injected with drugs so that they can be raped. What is this going on?"- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#Visuals: Level-3 fire breaks out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. 9 Fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/awQZXWeu2y- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out in a slum at Lalmati, opposite Bandra Fire Station on Nagardas Road. 9 Fire tenders at the spot. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/yRKncX5MoC- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court ordered the bursting of firecrackers in Tamil Nadu during Diwali for two hours. The two-hour slot has to be decided by the state government.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Supreme Court seeks by October 31, a list of CBI officers investigating the case from September 20 till now.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#MadhyaPradesh: BJP MLA from Tendu Kheda in Indore, Sanjay Sharma (on the left in pic) joins Congress. pic.twitter.com/DKCA63fSuL- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: SC tells Bihar govt, "Just because she (Bihar minister Manju Verma) happens to be cabinet minister doesn't make her above the law. The whole thing is highly suspicious. Why has she not been arrested? It's too much. Nobody is bothered about the law."- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court orders transfer of Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, to a high-security jail in Punjab's Patiala. pic.twitter.com/zyBMBkfhVY- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
AAP Punjab Core Committee announces 5 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Bhagwant Mann (Sangrur), Professor Sadhu Singh (Faridkot), Dr. Ravjot Singh (Hoshiarpur), Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (Amritsar Sahib) & Narinder Singh Shergil (Anandpur Sahib). pic.twitter.com/oMgOnZjv7X- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives in India, to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take part in the India-Italy Technology Summit, today pic.twitter.com/Xx6AeaPpWM- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Bangladesh High Court enhances the punishment of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from 5 years of imprisonment to 10 years in Zia Orphanage Trust Corruption case, reports #Bangladesh's Daily Star News pic.twitter.com/jmRK3dYSIV- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Malegaon 2008 blasts case: Framing of charges deferred till 1 pm by NIA Court #Maharashtra- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court today said, we would hear the petition in due course of time and refuses to give an urgent hearing to a petition filed by lawyer and BJP leader, Ashwini Upadhyay, seeking early deportation of illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to their respective countries pic.twitter.com/JAwR917nYW- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#JammuAndKashmir : National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway at the house of a businessman, Fayaz Ahmad, in Srinagar's Lal Bazar in connection with a terror funding case. pic.twitter.com/BKBf8RXw1Q- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court allows Sathish Sana, the complainant in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, to seek police protection as he alleged threat to his life. Supreme Court also refuses to stay #CBI notice asking Sana to join the investigation- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Supreme Court mahan hai, jo chahe vo kare. Chahe Yakub Memon ke liye raat ke 12 bje SC ko khole, chahe jo Ram Mandir ka vishay hai jis par log tak-taki lagakar dekh rahe hain usko tareek par tareek mile. Yeh toh SC ki marzi hai: Haryana Minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/pNVp5ec6KI- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
AK Bassi says he has incriminating evidence against #RakeshAsthana in bribery case and asks Supreme Court to call for evidence of technical surveillance. Bassi also seeks setting up a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate charges against Asthana. #CBIhttps://t.co/M1glPWvhE4- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
CBI officer AK Bassi who was investigating Special Director Rakesh Asthana moves Supreme Court challenging his transfer. Supreme Court refuses to give an urgent hearing.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Court will decide when will #Ayodhya case be heard. It can't be decided by BJP or Congress. If they want to make a law, then make it. Congress hasn't stopped them. This issue is raised as elections approach. Have they been sleeping for last 4 years?: Kapil Sibal, Congress pic.twitter.com/8JIWPrH88w- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Lucknow: Cashier of a gas agency in Vibhuti Khand was shot dead during a loot of Rs. 10 lakhs by unidentified miscreants yesterday. CM Yogi Adityanath announces an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased cashier.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2018
#WATCH BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain: Rahul Gandhi on his earlier remark that MP CM's son was named in Panama papers. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/HOapxZfw6M- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain: Rahul Gandhi on his earlier remark that MP CM's son was named in Panama papers (file pic) #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/wzqWm4vQQk- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Banswara: FIR registered against Rajasthan Minister Dhan Singh over his speech on October 26 where he had said 'In Rajasthan, all Hindus should vote for the BJP. If Muslims can vote en masse for the Congress, all Hindus should do so for the BJP'- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
#WATCH: Visuals of pre-Diwali celebrations from Trafalgar Square in London. pic.twitter.com/xtAxn8OJ5D- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Name of the son of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. Even a country like Pakistan punished its former PM when he was named in the Panama papers: Rahul Gandhi in Jhabua yesterday. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/WJ6OOQ3SCT- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Delhi: Father and son shot at, allegedly by their neighbour following a quarrel in Nand Nagri last night. While the father died on the spot, the son has been admitted to hospital. Case registered.- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale strikes near New Plymouth, New Zealand: USGS- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼- Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018
Petrol & diesel prices in #Delhi today are Rs 79.55 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.20) & Rs 73.78 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.07),respectively. Petrol & diesel prices in #Mumbai today are Rs 85.04 per litre(decrease by Rs 0.20) &Rs 77.32 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08), respectively pic.twitter.com/YPLiifxBMg- ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018
