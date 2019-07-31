NEWS FLASH: सामान्य वर्ग को दस फीसदी आरक्षण देने के कानून पर रोक लगाने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

इंदौर के रहने वाले राहुल गांधी का कहना है कि वह अपने नाम से उपनाम 'गांधी' को हटाना चाहते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें कागजी कार्रवाई में मुश्किल का सामना करना पड़ता है. उनका नाम कांग्रेस नेता के नाम से मिलने की वजह से उन्हें परेशानी होती है. उन्होंने बताया, 'मेरे पिता बीएसएफ में थे और अपने अच्छे आचरण के लिए उन्हें अधिकारियों से गांधी उपनाम मिला. जिसे उनके पूरे परिवार ने अपना लिया.' राहुल ने बताया, 'स्कूल में, मुझे राहुल मालवीय के बजाय राहुल गांधी के रूप में नामांकित किया गया था. मेरे दस्तावेज नहीं बनाए जा रहे हैं क्योंकि संबंधित लोग इसे नकली नाम बताते हैं. वे मेरा मजाक उड़ाते हैं. लोग इस नाम से मुझे कोई सिम कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, लोन या कोई अन्य जरूरी कागजात जारी नहीं करते हैं.'

Rahul Gandhi: In school, I was enrolled as Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya. My documents aren't being made as concerned depts call it a fake name. They make fun of me. People don't even issue a SIM card, driving license, loan or any other needed papers to me by this name https://t.co/ZZc7eqyE8e