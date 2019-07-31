NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
NEWS FLASH: सामान्य वर्ग को दस फीसदी आरक्षण देने के कानून पर रोक लगाने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें..

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा सामान्य वर्ग को दस फीसदी आरक्षण देने के कानून पर रोक लगाने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. मंगलवार को हुई सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि सबसे पहले हम ये तय करेंगे कि इस मामले को संविधान पीठ भेजा जाए या नहीं? इसके अलावा ताज महल के आसपास के इलाके में रुके सरकारी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर यूपी सरकार द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर अर्जी पर आज सुनवाई हो सकती है. दरअसल यूपी सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से गुहार लगाते हुए पिछले साल 22 मार्च के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश में स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की है. इसके अलावा उज्जैन महाकालेश्वर मामले में दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. पिछली सुनवाई में मंदिर प्रशासन ने नाग पंचमी के दिन भक्तों के दर्शन की व्यस्था को लेकर रिपोर्ट दाखिल की थी.  सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि कमेटी की रिपोर्ट को प्रेस में सार्वजनिक नहीं करेंगे. कोर्ट ने सख्त लहजे में कहा था, अगर कमेटी की रिपोर्ट को प्रेस में पक्षकार सार्वजनिक करता है तो उसे सलाखों के पीछे भेज देंगे. 5 अगस्त को नागपंचमी है. इसके अलावा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना ज्वाइन करेंगे और आज से पेट्रोल ड्यूटी करेंगे. वहीं कांवड़ यात्रा की वजह से नोएडा से गाजियाबाद के लिए जाने वाले वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध है. त्रिपुरा में ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव का परिणाम आएगा. इसके अलावा भारतीय वायु सेना आज आईओएस और एंड्रॉइड पर अपना मोबाइल गेम लॉन्च करेगी. 


Jul 31, 2019
02:35 (IST)
इंदौर के रहने वाले राहुल गांधी  का कहना है कि वह अपने नाम से उपनाम 'गांधी' को हटाना चाहते हैं क्योंकि उन्हें कागजी कार्रवाई में मुश्किल का सामना करना पड़ता है. उनका नाम कांग्रेस नेता के नाम से मिलने की वजह से उन्हें परेशानी होती है. उन्होंने बताया, 'मेरे पिता बीएसएफ में थे और अपने अच्छे आचरण के लिए उन्हें अधिकारियों से गांधी उपनाम मिला. जिसे उनके पूरे परिवार ने अपना लिया.' राहुल ने बताया, 'स्कूल में, मुझे राहुल मालवीय के बजाय राहुल गांधी के रूप में नामांकित किया गया था. मेरे दस्तावेज नहीं बनाए जा रहे हैं क्योंकि संबंधित लोग इसे नकली नाम बताते हैं. वे मेरा मजाक उड़ाते हैं. लोग इस नाम से मुझे कोई सिम कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, लोन या कोई अन्य जरूरी कागजात जारी नहीं करते हैं.'


Jul 31, 2019
02:30 (IST)
अलीराजपुर में 29 जुलाई को बकरी-चोरी के संदेह में एक व्यक्ति की स्थानीय लोगों ने पिटाई कर दी. पुलिस अधीक्षक विपुल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया, 'ग्रामीणों ने व्यक्ति को पुलिस को सौंप दिया. उसे चोरी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है. आदमी द्वारा भी स्थानीय लोगों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की गई है.'
Jul 31, 2019
02:27 (IST)
लुधियाना: एक स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल कुलवीर सिंह कंग ने कथित तौर पर अपनी कार में अपने लाइसेंसी रिवॉल्वर से गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली. एसएचओ सुखदेव सिंह ने बताया, 'स्कूल के कुछ कर्मचारियों के साथ विवाद के कारण उन्होंने यह कदम उठाया. जांच जारी है.'

Jul 31, 2019
02:22 (IST)
राजौरी में पाकिस्तान ने आज लगभग 12:30 बजे नौशेरा सेक्टर में नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पर संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन किया. भारतीय सेना ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब. 
Jul 31, 2019
02:22 (IST)
Jul 31, 2019
02:21 (IST)
भोपाल में लगातार बारिश होने पर 11 बटालियन एनडीआरएफ के डिप्टी कमांडेंट असीम उपाध्याय ने कहा, अगले 2 दिनों तक भारी बारिश की संभावना है. भोपाल में एक टीम रेड अलर्ट पर है. 35 सदस्यीय टीम उपलब्ध है. अगर आवश्यक हो तो और टीम भेजी जाएगी. हम किसी भी स्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं.
Jul 31, 2019
02:18 (IST)
असम में जमात-उल-मुजाहिदीन बांग्लादेश के हाफिजपुर रहमान, याकूब अली, सरफुल इस्लाम को गिरफ्तार किया गया. यह कार्रवाई बारपेटा जिले में हुई.
Jul 31, 2019
02:15 (IST)
तेलंगाना के महबूबबाद में एक व्यक्ति ने मंगलवार को मारीवाडा पुलिस स्टेशन के पास स्थित क्लीनिक में अपनी पत्नी का गला काट दिया और मौके से फरार हो गया. महिला के शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेजा गया है और केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है. 
Jul 31, 2019
02:04 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर के बीजेपी अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना ने कहा कि मीटिंग में राज्य की स्थिति, सदस्यता अभियान, सुरक्षा मामले, अमरनाथ यात्रा, विकास कार्य और विधानसभा चुनावों पर चर्चा हुई. बीजेपी चाहती है कि राज्य में जल्द चुनाव हों.
