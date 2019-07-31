NEWS FLASH: सामान्य वर्ग को दस फीसदी आरक्षण देने के कानून पर रोक लगाने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा सामान्य वर्ग को दस फीसदी आरक्षण देने के कानून पर रोक लगाने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. मंगलवार को हुई सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि सबसे पहले हम ये तय करेंगे कि इस मामले को संविधान पीठ भेजा जाए या नहीं? इसके अलावा ताज महल के आसपास के इलाके में रुके सरकारी प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर यूपी सरकार द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर अर्जी पर आज सुनवाई हो सकती है. दरअसल यूपी सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से गुहार लगाते हुए पिछले साल 22 मार्च के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश में स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की है. इसके अलावा उज्जैन महाकालेश्वर मामले में दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा. पिछली सुनवाई में मंदिर प्रशासन ने नाग पंचमी के दिन भक्तों के दर्शन की व्यस्था को लेकर रिपोर्ट दाखिल की थी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था कि कमेटी की रिपोर्ट को प्रेस में सार्वजनिक नहीं करेंगे. कोर्ट ने सख्त लहजे में कहा था, अगर कमेटी की रिपोर्ट को प्रेस में पक्षकार सार्वजनिक करता है तो उसे सलाखों के पीछे भेज देंगे. 5 अगस्त को नागपंचमी है. इसके अलावा महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना ज्वाइन करेंगे और आज से पेट्रोल ड्यूटी करेंगे. वहीं कांवड़ यात्रा की वजह से नोएडा से गाजियाबाद के लिए जाने वाले वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध है. त्रिपुरा में ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव का परिणाम आएगा. इसके अलावा भारतीय वायु सेना आज आईओएस और एंड्रॉइड पर अपना मोबाइल गेम लॉन्च करेगी.
Rahul Gandhi: In school, I was enrolled as Rahul Gandhi instead of Rahul Malviya. My documents aren't being made as concerned depts call it a fake name. They make fun of me. People don't even issue a SIM card, driving license, loan or any other needed papers to me by this name https://t.co/ZZc7eqyE8e- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Alirajpur: A man was beaten up by locals allegedly on suspicion of goat-theft on July 29. Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava says,"villagers handed over the person to police. He has been arrested for theft. Complaint filed against locals by the man as well".#MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/UiZIIoWFB4- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Ludhiana: A school principal Kulvir Singh Kang allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver in his car y'day. SHO Sukhdev Singh says, "prima facie he took this step because of a dispute with some staff of the school. Investigation underway". #Punjabpic.twitter.com/BQZcEsRFpa- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Rajouri: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector around 12:30 am today. Indian Army retaliating effectively- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Rajouri: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector around 12:30 am today. Indian Army retaliating effectively- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Aseem Upadhyay, Dy Commandant, 11 Battalion NDRF, on incessant rains in Bhopal: There are chances of heavy rainfall for next 2 days. A team is on red alert in Bhopal. A 35-member team is available. More teams will be moved if needed.We're prepared for any situation.#MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/N978XfBDSM- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Assam: Three cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh- Hafizpur Rehman, Yaqub Ali, Sariful Islam, arrested by police in Barpeta district, yesterday pic.twitter.com/IWwK3mvz93- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Mahabubabad, Telangana: A man slit the throat of his wife at her clinic located near Meriwada police station yesterday and fled the spot. Body of the woman sent for postmortem. Case registered. More details awaited- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
J&K BJP State President, Ravinder Raina: In the meeting, the political situation of the state, membership drive in the state, security related issues, Amarnath Yatra, development works in J&K, Vidhan Sabha elections in the state were discussed. BJP wants elections to be held soon pic.twitter.com/B0caxycgPG- ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement