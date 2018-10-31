NEWS FLASH: जैसे ही पत्रकार जमाल खशोगी सऊदी दूतावास में गए, उनकी हत्या करके शव को नष्ट कर दिया गया था: जांच अधिकारी

Turkish prosecutor says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered consulate; body dismembered and disposed of: The Associated Press- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#Delhi: Couple arrested in connection with the murder of an eleven-year-old girl in Delhi's Welcome area. The body of the girl was found in Timarpur on 28th October.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
India ranks at 77 in the World Bank's 'Ease of doing business' index. India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017. pic.twitter.com/m8Eo5g9Pdp- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Indian Railways proposes discontinuation of 'Flexi fares' on trains in which average unidirectional monthly occupancy is less than 50% throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/mYUP66jKAj- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Congress's Shashi Tharoor through his lawyer sends a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over Prasad's statement, 'Shashi Tharoor who is accused in a murder case has attempted to disrespect Lord Shiva' made during a press conference.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Varanasi: Unidentified armed men opened fire at a garment shop in JHV Mall under Cantt police station limits today. 2 people died, 2 admitted in a hospital under critical condition.- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2018
BJP's Central Election Committee meeting over upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections scheduled to be held tomorrow.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
The government needs to acquire land for the construction of #RamTemple and make a law in this regard: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in its statement pic.twitter.com/Z8uetp3Bo2- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Delhi's Patiala House Court grants bail to CBI DSP Devender Kumar on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount. #CBIpic.twitter.com/0Y7s8DurTt- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Kerala:At 96 yrs,Karthiyani Amma of Alappuzha Dist.scores 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission.She was the oldest student appearing for the exam. Approx 42933 ppl cleared the exam who were tested on skills incl. reading, writing&maths pic.twitter.com/edvcKywmf4- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
My leader is Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. So whatever my leaders tell I will go according to that, not my personal ambition for anything: Mallikarjun Kharge, when asked 'Being a senior Congress leader do you also want to become PM, if Congress agrees?" pic.twitter.com/yMNJSY9O9i- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Supreme Court dismisses the plea of the Amrapali group Chief Managing Director (CMD) and 2 other directors to visit their homes on Diwali.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Had he not been there, India wouldn't have been unified. Had Kashmir been in his hands instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, its 1/3rd part wouldn't have been with Pakistan. India was unfortunate that Sardar Patel wasn't its PM. What Congress did to him, need not be said again: MP CM pic.twitter.com/EdwIWwG4BP- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of SS Deswal working as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to the post of Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). pic.twitter.com/cdfxE6anpw- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
ED has reached the "bonafide conclusion" that custodial interrogation (of P Chidambaram) is required. Granting anticipatory bail would "vitiate the investigation". https://t.co/QRN9zmZHaS- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking direction to National Commission for Women (NCW) to take suo motu action regarding sexual assault cases registered under #MeToo movement.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
CBI bribery case: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserves the order on the bail plea of CBI DSP Devender Kumar. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody yesterday.- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Bihar: Excise Dept seized an ATM cash van,carrying 100 cartons of liquor in Gaya's Dobhi today; 2 people arrested.Asst Commissioner of the Dept says "They were taking it from Bokaro to Muzaffarpur. It's being investigated. We're yet to ascertain which bank the cash van belong to" pic.twitter.com/swuBoxE8Zb- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Anupam Kher has resigned from the post of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Chairman citing 'busy schedule'. pic.twitter.com/aY0HA0TsFa- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Military Helicopter crashes in #Farah province: Ministry sources confirmed that Farid Bakhtawar, head of Farah provincial council, Jamila Amini. a council member&Nematullah Khalil, dy commander of western military corps among the dead. At least 20 people were killed: TOLO News https://t.co/7Q3wtXqbi2- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
News Cameramen Association (NCA) condoles killing of DD cameraman Achutyanand Sahu in Naxal attack in Dantewada. General Secretary Surinder Kapoor says, "Our thoughts are with the bereaved family. We stand in solidarity with mediapersons who work in such dangerous situations."- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Chamoli: Vehicle of District Magistrate Swati Bhaduria attacked, allegedly by a businessman today when the DM's vehicle that was going to drop her child at an Anganwadi hit his motorcycle & caused a minor scratch. Accused arrested. #Uttarakhandpic.twitter.com/rpP3DigWUU- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
1987 #Hashimpura mass murders case: Jamaluddin, father of a victim says, "HC verdict is in our favour. We are happy. We have waited for justice for 31 years. Culprits have been punished at last." pic.twitter.com/Odarvl7s2v- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Odisha: Mortal remains of DD Cameraman Achutyanand Sahu, who lost his life in an attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada yesterday, reaches his residence in Bolangir's Ghusuramunda. pic.twitter.com/wwPM3tUAel- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Another student succumbs to her injuries following a collision between a Central School bus & a city bus in Atal Nagar. Death toll rises to 3. #Chhattisgarhhttps://t.co/cCWU2R6JoD- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Atal Nagar: 11-year-old student and school bus conductor dead in a collision between a Central School bus & a city bus. More details awaited. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/aBlOP6XI3o- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
MJ Akbar defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani: Delhi's Patiala House Court fixes November 12 as the next date of hearing. Witnesses to record their statements on the next hearing. pic.twitter.com/6k7fY77VDO- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Protests break out in parts of Karachi (pic 1), Lahore & Islamabad (pic 2) after Pakistan's Supreme Court acquitted a Christian woman #AsiaBibi. She had been earlier sentenced to death for blasphemy. (Pics & info: Samaa TV) pic.twitter.com/6R6C6v9pl9- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
"Against the sanctioned strength of 31 Judges, the Supreme Court of India is presently functioning with 24 Judges, leaving seven clear vacancies," read the resolution of the Supreme Court Collegium. https://t.co/MLEQHSw5CM- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
I've filed criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani for a series of tweets that she published. First one came to my notice on my return from my official tour. The tweet had a link to an article in a magazine called vogue: MJ Akbar in Delhi's Patiala House Court. #MeToopic.twitter.com/o4RTcAwc8A- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Goa: Around 26 passengers injured after an overloaded bus overturned after hitting a car near a military camp in Margao. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/xvBs0huylE- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Jharkhand Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested 6 drug peddlers & seized 14 kg of opium in Giridih. SDPO says, "Today morning, we caught 6 drug peddlers, 3 male&3 female, in possession of 14 kg of opium worth Rs. 5 lakhs. They were going to supply it to Punjab's Ludhiana & Jalandhar." pic.twitter.com/dxLpPQ9pXO- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Military Helicopter crashes in #Farah province. At least 20 people were on board the chopper at the time of the crash including #Farah provincial council members and Zafar Military Corps officials. Zafar Military Corps spokesman Najibullah Najibi says no one survived: TOLO News- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Nagaland govt today filed an affidavit before Supreme Court in appointment of Lokayukta in the states case. Supreme Court directed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps accordingly. PIL was filed before SC seeking directions to all states for appointment of Lokayukta- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Kevadiya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Wall of Unity on 143rd anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/yW1hA95uqz- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
I am amazed when some people of our own country dare to see this initiative from a political view & criticise us like we have committed a huge crime. Is remembering country's great personalities a crime?: PM Modi. #StatueOfUnitypic.twitter.com/w4tLYu1kFJ- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
1987 Hashimpura mass murders case: Delhi High Court sets aside the trial court judgement that had acquitted 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) officials. Convicts all the accused, sentences them to life imprisonment pic.twitter.com/dk9xxcXF7L- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Supreme Court asks Centre to give details of the pricing and strategic details of #Rafale aircraft in a sealed cover to the court, in 10 days. pic.twitter.com/wqKbErKpbh- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#Chhattisgarh Police Jawan Rakesh Kaushal who was injured in yesterday's Naxal attack in Dantewada succumbs to injuries. Death toll rises to 4. pic.twitter.com/I2sBP9BH1p- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation: PM Modi at the inauguration of #StatueOfUnitypic.twitter.com/fa4b7bmA10- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#WATCH: Inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity by PM Modi in Gujarat's Kevadiya pic.twitter.com/PKMhielVZo- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#WATCH: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Kevadiya pic.twitter.com/APnxyFACFT- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity, the world's tallest statue pic.twitter.com/69zbbVpY7C- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnitypic.twitter.com/c3wfzLBkH4- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnitypic.twitter.com/AGCzMWoANd- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnitypic.twitter.com/VYkQSQGIRD- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Pakistan's Supreme Court accepted the 2015 appeal filed by Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death on blasphemy charges. Court sets aside her death sentence: Dawn News pic.twitter.com/nRvzO3khG1- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line flagged off by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/tnJe7rqzIV- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Indian judiciary is free & faith of the public in it should be maintained. The nation wants a solution of the dispute regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. We hope the issue will be resolved soon. Justice delayed is justice denied. No discussions have taken place about ordinance yet: UP CM pic.twitter.com/qZgwOrque9- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2018
Those who don't believe in democracy adopt violence. A DD photojournalist from Odisha who was covering for polls was brutally killed (in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada yesterday). We condemn the people who support such elements (Naxals):Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/bADXFBUABs- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#Visuals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister shortly. (Pictures Source- PMO) pic.twitter.com/7bSXlEVSm4- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Odisha: L Eswar Rao, a miniature artist from Bhubaneswar's Jatni, made a miniature model of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity; said it took him three days to make it. #RashtriyaEktaDiwaspic.twitter.com/l7wI90QAPb- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu leaves on a three-nation visit to Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi pic.twitter.com/U0ybzT0hbk- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#WATCH: Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwaspic.twitter.com/ioafhMipKd- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
#Afghanistan: At least four people were killed and five others were wounded after a blast targeted a vehicle of the employees of the of Pul-e-Charkhi prison early Wednesday morning, security sources confirmed, reports TOLO News- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Gujarat: #Visuals of celebrations from near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwaspic.twitter.com/P3nrbwn7dO- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Post our freedom movement, Sardar Patel worked hard to get more than 550 princely states together to make India one. It's only right that we remember him today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at #RunForUnity in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. #RashtriyaEktaDiwaspic.twitter.com/sL64Lx2xJU- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kevadiya where he will inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wD9aczfBFl- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Gujarat: #Visuals from near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. pic.twitter.com/eq2SOZgaCH- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Assam: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off #RunForUnity in Guwahati. #RashtriyaEktaDiwaspic.twitter.com/FUfql8XYek- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi pay floral tribute at Shakti Sthal, the memorial of former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/2Cm8GIz6rk- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh pay floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/goeRle4lvb- ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
देश आज मना रहा है राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस, राष्ट्रपति #RamNathKovind आज नई दिल्ली में #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel को देंगे श्रद्धांजलि, प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi#StatueOfUnity राष्ट्र को करेंगे समर्पित, कई शहरों में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' का भी किया जा रहा है आयोजन- दूरदर्शन न्यूज़ (@DDNewsHindi) October 31, 2018
👉https://t.co/gzAOzSesuVpic.twitter.com/Vff8k4nqPx
