NEWS FLASH: जैसे ही पत्रकार जमाल खशोगी सऊदी दूतावास में गए, उनकी हत्या करके शव को नष्ट कर दिया गया था: जांच अधिकारी

जैसे ही पत्रकार जमाल खशोगी सऊदी दूतावास में गए, उनकी हत्या करके शव को नष्ट कर दिया गया था: जांच अधिकारी

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को गुजरात के केवड़ि‍या में विश्‍व की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा ‘स्‍टैच्‍यू ऑफ यूनिटी' राष्‍ट्र को समर्पित की. सरदार वल्‍लभभाई पटेल की 182 मीटर ऊंची यह प्रतिमा उनकी जयंती पर गुजरात के नर्मदा जिले में स्थित केवड़िया में राष्‍ट्र को समर्पित की गई. PM मोदी ने इस अवसर पर 'वॉल ऑफ यूनिटी' का भी उद्घाटन किया. प्रधानमंत्री ने संग्रहालय, प्रदर्शनी और दर्शक दीर्घा का अवलोकन भी किया. 153 मीटर ऊंची दर्शक दीर्घा में एक समय में अधिकतम 200 आगंतुक उपस्थित हो सकते हैं. यहां से सरदार सरोवर बांध, इसके जलाशय और सतपुड़ा एवं विंध्य पर्वत श्रृंखलाओं का मनोरम दृश्‍य नजर आता है. प्रतिमा को राष्‍ट्र को समर्पित करने के अवसर पर आयोजित समारोह के दौरान भारतीय वायुसेना के विमानों ने फ्लाईपास्ट किया. इसके साथ ही विभिन्‍न सांस्‍कृतिक दलों ने इस अवसर पर कलाओं का प्रदर्शन किया.

Oct 31, 2018
20:41 (IST)
Oct 31, 2018
20:41 (IST)
Oct 31, 2018
19:45 (IST)
दिल्ली के वेलकम में 11 साल की बच्ची की हत्या के आरोप में 2 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है. 28 अक्टूबर को तिमारपुर में मिला था बच्ची का शव.
Oct 31, 2018
19:01 (IST)
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने कहा कि जब सरकार बनी थी तब हम ईज ऑफ बिसनेस रैंकिंग में 142वें स्थान पर थे, अब 77वें स्थान पर हैं. चार साल में हमारी रैंकिंग में इतना सुधार हुआ है, जो पहले कभी नहीं हुआ.
Oct 31, 2018
18:37 (IST)
वर्ल्ड बैंक की ईज ऑफ बिजनेस रैंकिंग में भारत की लंबी छलांग, 100वें से 77वें स्थान पर पहुंचा.
Oct 31, 2018
18:02 (IST)
रेलवे उन ट्रेनों से फ्लैक्सी फेयर प्रणाली को पूरी तरह से हटाएगी, जिनमें 50% से कम सीटों की बिक्री होती है. रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने यह बात कही है. 
Oct 31, 2018
17:50 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को कानूनी नोटिस भेजा है. रविशंकर प्रसाद ने थरूर के बिच्छू वाले बयान के बाद उन्हें हत्या का आरोपी बताया था. 
Oct 31, 2018
17:40 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के बनारस के जेएचवी मॉल में हुई गोलीबारी में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई. बताया जा रहा है कि गोलीबारी शराब के नशे में हुई.
Oct 31, 2018
17:29 (IST)
मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनावों पर चर्चा के लिए बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक कल होगी.
Oct 31, 2018
17:17 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय स्वंयसेवक संघ (RSS) ने कहा कि राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए सरकार को जमीन अधिग्रहण करने और कानून बनाए जाने की जरूरत है. 
Oct 31, 2018
16:47 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने सीबीआई के डीएसपी देवेंद्र कुमार को 50 हजार रुपये के मुचलके पर जमानत दे दी है. 
Oct 31, 2018
16:39 (IST)
केरल के अलप्पुझा जिले की 96 वर्षीय कार्थियानी अम्मा ने राज्य सरकार के साक्षरता मिशन के तहत आयोजित 'अक्षरालक्ष्यम' साक्षरता परीक्षा में 100 में से 98 नंबर लाए. इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाली वह सबसे बुजुर्ग परिक्षार्थी थीं. 
Oct 31, 2018
16:24 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री बनने के सवाल पर कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि 'राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी मेरे नेता हैं. वे जो भी कहेंगे मैं मानूंगा. 
Oct 31, 2018
16:14 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आम्रपाली ग्रुप के मुख्य प्रबंध निदेशक और दो अन्य निदेशकों की की दिवाली में घर जाने की याचिका खारिज कर दी.
Oct 31, 2018
15:49 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा, "अगर वह (सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल) नहीं होते, तो भारत एकजुट नहीं हो पाया होता... अगर कश्मीर उनके हाथ में होता, जवाहरलाल नेहरू के नहीं, तो उसका एक-तिहाई भाग पाकिस्तान के पास नहीं होता... भारत दुर्भाग्यशाली रहा कि सरदार पटेल उसके प्रधानमंत्री नहीं बने.... जो कांग्रेस ने उनके साथ किया, वह दोबारा कहने की ज़रूरत नहीं है..."

Oct 31, 2018
15:34 (IST)
कैबिनेट की नियुक्ति समिति (ACC) ने सशस्त्र सीमा बल (SSB) के महानिदेशक के रूप में कार्यरत एसएस देसवाल को भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) महानिदेशक के रूप में नियुक्ति को स्वीकृति दे दी है.

Oct 31, 2018
15:29 (IST)
एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पी चिदम्बरम की अग्रिम ज़मानत याचिका का विरोध करते हुए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने कोर्ट में अपना जवाब दाखिल कर दिया है. मामले की सुनवाई गुरुवार को होगी. ED ने कहा है, "हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ किए जाने की ज़रूरत है... ज़मानत दिए जाने से जांच को नुकसान होगा..."

Oct 31, 2018
15:26 (IST)
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने उस जनहित याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है, जिसमें आग्रह किया गया था कि #MeToo आंदोलन के तहत दर्ज किए गए यौन उत्पीड़न तथा शोषण के केसों के संबंध में स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए कार्रवाई करने का निर्देश राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग को दिया जाए.

Oct 31, 2018
15:24 (IST)
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता मनीष तिवारी ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार से सवाल किया, "आप डरकर क्यों भाग रहे हैं, राफेल की कीमत सार्वजनिक क्यों नहीं करते..."
Oct 31, 2018
15:15 (IST)
मुंबई के केशव सृष्टि परिसर में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक आरम्भ हुई. बैठक का आरम्भ सरसंघचालक डॉ मोहन भागवत और सरकार्यवाह सुरेश जोशी ने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज तथा भारत माता के चित्र को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करके किया.
Oct 31, 2018
15:01 (IST)
CBI रिश्वत कांड में दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने CBI के DSP देवेंद्र कुमार की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है. देवेंद्र कुमार को मंगलवार को 14 दिन न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया था.

Oct 31, 2018
14:52 (IST)
RBI के पूर्व निदेशक विपिन मलिक ने NDTV से बातचीत में कहा, "सरकार और RBI के बीच विवाद पब्लिक सेक्टर बैंकों की लेंडिंग को लेकर है... वित्त मंत्रालय तथा RBI अधिकारियों को आमने-सामने बैठकर इस विवाद को हल करना होगा... यह गंभीर मामला बन गया है..."
Oct 31, 2018
14:40 (IST)
बिहार : उत्पाद शुल्क विभाग (एक्साइज़ डिपार्टमेंट) ने गया के डोभी इलाके में एक ATM कैश वैन को ज़ब्त किया है, जिसमें 100 कार्टन शराब ले जाई जा रही थी. दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है. विभाग के एसिस्टेंट कमिश्नर ने बताया, "वे इसे बोकारो (झारखंड) से मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर ले जा रहे थे... मामले की जांच की जा रही है... फिलहाल यह पता नहीं लगा है कि ATM कैश वैन किस बैंक की है..."

Oct 31, 2018
14:15 (IST)
बॉलीवुड फिल्म अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने 'व्यस्त कार्यक्रमों' का हवाला देते हुए फिल्म एंड टेवीविज़न इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (FTII) के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है.

Oct 31, 2018
14:13 (IST)
TOLO न्यूज़ के मुताबिक, अफगानिस्तान के फराह प्रांत में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है. मंत्रालय के सूत्रों ने पुष्टि की है कि फराह प्रांतीय परिषद के प्रमुख फरीद बख्तावर, परिषद सदस्य जमीला अमीनी तथा वेस्टर्न मिलिटरी कॉर्प्स के डिप्टी कमांडर नेमतुल्ला खलील मरने वालों में शामिल हैं. हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कम से कम 20 लोगों की मौत हुई है.

Oct 31, 2018
14:03 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में मंगलवार को नक्सली हमले में दूरदर्शन के कैमरामैन अच्चुतानंद साहू के मारे जाने पर न्यूज़ कैमरामैन एसोसिएशन (NCA) ने संवेदना व्यक्त की है.

Oct 31, 2018
13:52 (IST)
चमोली : डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट (DM) स्वाति भदौरिया की कार पर हमला कर उसे तोड़ फोड़ दिए जाने की घटना हुई है. यह हमला कथित रूप से एक व्यवसायी ने किया, जब DM के बच्चे को आंगनवाड़ी छोड़ने जाते वक्त कार व्यवसायी की मोटरसाइकिल से टकरा गई, जिससे मोटरसाइकिल पर मामूली खरोंच आ गई. आरोपी व्यवसायी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है.

Oct 31, 2018
13:43 (IST)
वर्ष 1987 के हाशिमपुरा सामूहिक हत्याकांड के एक शिकार के पिता जमालुद्दीन ने कहा, "हाईकोर्ट का फैसला हमारे पक्ष में है... हम खुश हैं... हमने इंसाफ पाने के लिए 31 वर्ष इंतज़ार किया है... दोषियों को आखिरकार सज़ा दी गई..."

Oct 31, 2018
13:41 (IST)
ओडिशा : मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सलियों के हमले में मारे गए दूरदर्शन के कैमरामैन अच्युतानंद साहू का पार्थिव शरीर बोलनगीर के घुसुरामुंडा स्थित उनके घर ले आया गया है.

Oct 31, 2018
13:25 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के अटल नगर में सेंट्रल स्कूल की एक बस के एक अन्य बस से टकराने के हादसे में एक और छात्र ने दम तोड़ दिया है, जिससे मरने वालों की तादाद तीन हो गई है.

Oct 31, 2018
13:15 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़ के अटल नगर में सेंट्रल स्कूल की एक बस के एक अन्य बस से टकरा जाने पर 11-वर्षीय एक बच्चे तथा स्कूल बस के कंडक्टर की मौत हो गई है.

Oct 31, 2018
13:14 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर द्वारा पत्रकार प्रिया रमाणी के खिलाफ किए गए मानहानि के मुकदमे में दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 12 नवंबर तय की है. अगली सुनवाई पर गवाहों के बयानात दर्ज किए जाएंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
13:11 (IST)
ईसाई महिला आसिया बीबी को ईशनिंदा के आरोप में सुनाई गई मौत की सज़ा को पाकिस्तान की सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा रद्द किए जाने के बाद इस्लामाबाद, लाहौर तथा कराची के कुछ हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं.

Oct 31, 2018
13:08 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर ने दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत में दिए बयान में कहा, "मेरे द्वारा कही गई सारी बातें सत्य हैं, मुझ पर लगाए गए सारे आरोप झूठे हैं..."
Oct 31, 2018
13:06 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम ने चार हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीशों को पदोन्नति देकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जज बनाए जाने की सिफारिश की है. मध्य प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश हेमंत गुप्ता, गुजरात हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश आर, सुभाष रेड्डी, पटना हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश एमआर शाह तथा त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश अजय रस्तोगी के नाम सिफारिश में भेजे गए हैं. सुप्रीम कोर्ट कॉलेजियम के प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है, "31 जजों के स्वीकृत पदों के स्थान पर भारत के सुप्रीम कोर्ट में इस समय सिर्फ 24 जजों से काम चल रहा है, जिससे स्पष्ट है कि सात रिक्तियां मौजूद हैं..."

Oct 31, 2018
12:29 (IST)
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर ने कोर्ट में दिए बयान में कहा, "प्रिया रमाणी का पहला ट्वीट मेरी नज़र में तब आया, जब मैं अपने आधिकारिक दौरे से लौटा... उस ट्वीट में एक आलेख का लिंक था, जो 'Vogue' पत्रिका में प्रकाशित हुआ था..."

एमजे अकबर ने कहा, इस आलेख के कई हिस्से मानहानि करने वाले हैं. इन ट्वीट ने मुझे डीफेम किया, मेरी छवि खराब की.

Oct 31, 2018
12:22 (IST)
कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज करवा रहे हैं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एमजे अकबर. कोर्ट को अपना विस्तृत परियच देने के बाद बताया, "मैंने (पत्रकार) प्रिया रमानी के खिलाफ आपराधिक मानहानि का मुकदमा किया है, क्योंकि उन्होंने मेरे खिलाफ सीरीज़ में ट्वीट किए.
Oct 31, 2018
12:14 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट कह दिया है कि दिल्ली और NCR में सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे ही बिक सकेंगे. यह नियम इस वर्ष अन्य राज्यों में लागू नहीं किया जाएगा. आइंदा सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखों का उत्पादन किया जाएगा, और जो पटाखे पहले से बनाए जा चुके हैं, उन्हें दिल्ली एवं NCR में नहीं बेचा जा सकेगा.
Oct 31, 2018
12:12 (IST)
गोवा : मरगाव में सैन्य कैम्प के पास एक कार से टकराकर एक बस के पलट जाने से लगभग 26 सवारियां घायल हो गई हैं. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

Oct 31, 2018
12:04 (IST)
झारखंड एन्टी-टेरर स्क्वाड (ATS) ने गिरीडीह में छह ड्रग पैडलरों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिनके कब्ज़े से 14 किलोग्राम अफीम बरामद हुई है. SDPO ने बताया, "आज (बुधवार) सुबह हमने छह ड्रग पैडलरों को पकड़ा, जिनमें तीन पुरुष और तीन महिलाएं हैं... उनके कब्ज़े से 14 किलो अफीम मिली है, जिसकी कीमत पांच लाख रुपये है... वे इसे पंजाब के जालंधर और लुधियाना में सप्लाई करने जा रहे थे..."

Oct 31, 2018
12:00 (IST)
अफगानिस्तान के फराह प्रांत में सेना का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है. हेलीकॉप्टर में कम से कम 20 लोग सवार थे, जिनमें फराह प्रांतीय परिषद सदस्य तथा ज़फ़र मिलिटरी कॉर्प्स के अधिकारी शामिल थे. TOLO न्यूज़ के मुताबिक, ज़फ़र मिलिटरी कॉर्प्स के प्रवक्ता ने कहा है कि हादसे में कोई भी नहीं बच पाया है.

Oct 31, 2018
11:56 (IST)
तमिलनाडु में दीपावली पर आतिशबाज़ी के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने समय किया निर्धारित. सुबह 4 से 5 बजे तक और रात 9 से 10 बजे के बीच ही चलाए जा सकेंगे पटाखे.
Oct 31, 2018
11:55 (IST)
राज्यों में लोकयुक्तों की नियुक्ति से जुड़े मामले में नागालैंड सरकार ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एफिडेविट दाखिल किया. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी संबद्ध अधिकारियों को उसी के अनुसार आवश्यक कदम उठाने के लिए कहा है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका दायर की गई थी, जिसमें सभी राज्यों को लोकायुक्तों की नियुक्ति के लिए निर्देश देने का आग्रह किया गया था.

Oct 31, 2018
11:51 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में बुधवार को दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 'वॉल ऑफ यूनिटी' का भी उद्घाटन किया.

Oct 31, 2018
11:40 (IST)
मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम कांड में बिहार सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताया कि राज्य की पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा कहीं छिप गई हैं, और मिल नहीं पा रही हैं. इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने टिप्पणी की, "बहुत अजीब बात है कि बिहार सरकार को ही नहीं पता कि उसकी पूर्व मंत्री कहां हैं... ऑल इज़ नॉट वेल..."
Oct 31, 2018
11:24 (IST)
दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का अनावरण करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "मुझे हैरानी होती है, जब हमारे ही देश के कुछ लोग इस पहल (सरदार पटेल की प्रतिमा स्थापित किया जाना) को राजनीतिक नज़र से देखते हैं, और इस तरह हमारी आलोचना करते हैं, जैसे हमने कोई अपराध किया हो... क्या देश के महापुरुषों को याद करना अपराध है...?"

Oct 31, 2018
11:21 (IST)
ऑल इंडिया अन्ना द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कषगम (AIADMK) के 18 विधायक मद्रास हाईकोर्ट द्वारा उन्हें अयोग्य ठहराए जाने के फैसले को चुनौती नहीं देंगे. हाल ही में मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने स्पीकर के फैसले को बरकरार रखा था.
Oct 31, 2018
11:15 (IST)
वर्ष 1987 के हाशिमपुरा सामूहिक हत्याकांड में सुनवाई अदालत द्वारा सभी 16 प्रोविंशियल आर्म्ड कॉन्सटैब्यूलरी (PAC) अधिकारियों को बरी किए जाने के फैसले को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने पलट दिया है. हाईकोर्ट ने सभी आरोपियों को दोषी करार देकर उम्रकैद की सज़ा सुनाई है.

Oct 31, 2018
11:03 (IST)
सबरीमाला मंदिर मामले में चीफ जस्टिस ने पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर जल्द सुनवाई से इंकार किया, सुनवाई के लिए 13 नवंबर की तारीख तय की.
Oct 31, 2018
11:01 (IST)
दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का अनावरण करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "सरदार पटेल की बदौलत तिनकों में बिखरा देश एक शक्ति बन पाया, अखंडता सरदार साहब का ही संकल्प था..."
Oct 31, 2018
10:56 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से राफेल लड़ाकू विमानों की कीमत तथा रणनीतिक जानकारी एक बंद लिफाफे में 10 दिन के भीतर कोर्ट को उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कहा है.

Oct 31, 2018
10:55 (IST)
मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में हुए नक्सली हमले में घायल हुए पुलिस जवान राकेश कौशल ने दम तोड़ दिया है. इसी के साथ हमले में मारे जाने वालों की तादाद चार हो गई है.

Oct 31, 2018
10:53 (IST)
दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का अनावरण करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "आज जैसे समारोह किसी भी देश के इतिहास में बेहद, बेहद अहम होते हैं, और इन्हें भुलाया जाना मुश्किल होता है... यह सभी भारतीयों के लिए ऐतिहासिक तथा प्रेरक अवसर है... मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूं कि सरदार साहब की इस प्रतिमा को देश को समर्पित कर रहा हूं..."


आइए देखें, अनावरण कार्यक्रम का एक मनोहारी वीडियो...

Oct 31, 2018
10:41 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का अनावरण

Oct 31, 2018
10:40 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण करने के बाद 'देश की एकता ज़िन्दाबाद' के नारे लगवाए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने...
Oct 31, 2018
10:39 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का अनावरण

Oct 31, 2018
10:38 (IST)
Oct 31, 2018
10:31 (IST)
Oct 31, 2018
10:17 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण करने के लिए समारोह में पहुंच गए हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी.

Oct 31, 2018
10:16 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) के अनावरण समारोह में मध्य प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल, BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी तथा उपमुख्यमंत्री नितिन पटेल शिरकत कर रहे हैं.

Oct 31, 2018
10:14 (IST)
पाकिस्तान की सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आसिया बीबी की वर्ष 2015 में दाखिल की गई अपील को मंज़ूर कर लिया है. आसिया बीबी एक ईसाई महिला हैं, जिन्हें ईशनिंदा के आरोप में मौत की सज़ा सुनाई गई थी. 'डॉन न्यूज़' (Dawn News) के अनुसार, कोर्ट ने उनकी मौत की सज़ा को रद्द कर दिया है.

Oct 31, 2018
10:11 (IST)
दिल्ली मेट्रो की पिंक लाइन के शिव विहार - त्रिलोकपुरी सेक्शन को बुधवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी तथा दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया.

Oct 31, 2018
10:04 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर कहा, "भारतीय न्यायपालिका मुक्त है, और उस पर जनता का विश्वास बना रहना चाहिए... समूचा देश राम जन्मभूमि को लेकर जारी विवाद का हल चाहता है... हमें आशा है कि मुद्दे को जल्द ही हल कर लिया जाएगा... न्याय देरी से मिलना न्याय नहीं दिए जाने जैसा होता है... अध्यादेश को लेकर फिलहाल कोई फैसला नहीं लिया गया है..."

Oct 31, 2018
09:57 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने कहा, "जिन्हें लोकतंत्र में विश्वास नहीं होता, वही हिंसा अपनाते हैं... दूरदर्शन के एक फोटो-जर्नलिस्ट को नृशंसता से मार (छत्तीसगढ़ के दंतेवाड़ा में मंगलवार को नक्सलियों के हमले में) दिया गया... हम उन लोगों की निंदा करते हैं, जो ऐसे तत्वों (नक्सलियों) को समर्थन देते हैं..."

Oct 31, 2018
09:33 (IST)
सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती के अवसर पर देशभर में राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस (#RashtriyaEktaDiwas) मनाया जा रहा है. समाचार एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार, इसी मौके पर राष्ट्रीय राजधानी नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह तथा युवा एवं खेल मामलों के मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौर ने झंडी दिखाकर 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' (#RunForUnity) की शुरुआत की.
Oct 31, 2018
09:30 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
09:30 (IST)
ओडिशा की राजधानी भुवनेश्वर में जटनी के निवासी मिनिएचर आर्टिस्ट (छोटी कलाकृतियां बनाने वाला) एल. ईश्वर राव ने सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की 'स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' का मिनिएचर मॉडल तैयार किया है. एल. ईश्वर राव के अनुसार, उन्हें यह प्रतिमा तैयार करने में तीन दिन का वक्त लगा.

Oct 31, 2018
09:25 (IST)
नई दिल्ली : उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू बोत्सवाना, ज़िम्बाब्वे तथा मलावी की यात्रा के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं.

Oct 31, 2018
09:09 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: गुजरात के केवड़िया में बुधवार को चल रहे कार्यक्रम की झलकियां, जहां दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
09:00 (IST)
अफगानिस्तान में TOLO न्यूज़ के मुताबिक, सुरक्षा से जुड़े सूत्रों ने पुष्टि की है कि बुधवार सुबह पुल-ए-चरखी जेल के कर्मचारियों के एक वाहन को निशाना बनाकर किए गए विस्फोट में कम से कम चार लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है, और पांच अन्य घायल हुए हैं.

Oct 31, 2018
08:53 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में बुधवार को चल रहे कार्यक्रम की झलकियां, जहां दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
08:50 (IST)
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' (#RunForUnity) के अवसर पर केंद्रीय रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा, "आज़ादी के आंदोलन के बाद, सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल ने 550 से भी ज़्यादा रियासतों को एक साथ लाकर भारत को एक करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की... यही सही होगा कि हम आज उन्हें याद करें..."

Oct 31, 2018
08:44 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुजरात के केवड़िया पहुंच गए हैं, जहां वह दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण करेंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
08:37 (IST)
गुजरात के केवड़िया में दुनिया में सबसे ऊंची सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा 'स्टैचू ऑफ यूनिटी' (#StatueOfUnity) का अनावरण बुधवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे.

Oct 31, 2018
08:34 (IST)
सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती के अवसर पर देशभर में राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस (#RashtriyaEktaDiwas) मनाया जा रहा है. इसी मौके पर असम के गुवाहाटी शहर में केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री जगतप्रकाश नड्डा तथा असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने झंडी दिखाकर 'रन फॉर यूनिटी' (#RunForUnity) की शुरुआत की.

Oct 31, 2018
08:16 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह और यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की.
Oct 31, 2018
07:44 (IST)
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा हम सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल को उनकी जयंती पर नमन करते हैं. उन्होंने देश को एक किया और सच्चे मन से देश सेवा की.
Oct 31, 2018
07:21 (IST)

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की जयंती पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी. साथ ही गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किये.
Oct 31, 2018
07:01 (IST)
पीएम नरेन्‍द्र मोदी बुधवार को गुजरात के केवड़ि‍या में विश्‍व की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा 'स्‍टैच्‍यू ऑफ यूनिटी' राष्‍ट्र को समर्पित करेंगे. सरदार वल्‍लभ भाई पटेल की 182 मीटर ऊंची प्रतिमा उनकी जयंती पर गुजरात के नर्मदा जिले में स्थित केवड़िया में राष्‍ट्र को समर्पित की जाएगी. यह दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची मूर्ति है. पीएम मोदी इस अवसर पर जन समूह को संबोधित भी करेंगे. मोदी 'वाल ऑफ यूनिटी' का भी उदघाटन करेंगे. वे 'स्‍टैच्‍यू ऑफ यूनिटी' के सामने प्रार्थना करेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री संग्रहालय, प्रदर्शनी और दर्शक दीर्घा का अवलोकन भी करेंगे. 153 मीटर ऊंची इस दर्शक दीर्घा में एक समय में अधिकतम 200 आगंतुक उपस्थित हो सकते हैं.
Oct 31, 2018
01:21 (IST)
राफेल लड़ाकू विमान सौदे को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल तीन याचिकाओं पर बुधवार को सुनवाई होगी.  चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई, जस्टिस यूयू ललित और जस्टिस केएम जोसेफ की बेंच सुनवाई करेगी.
