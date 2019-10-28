News Flash: PM मोदी आ जाएंगे सऊदी अरब, अंतरराष्ट्रीय व्यापार शिखर सम्मेलन को करेंगे संबोधित

Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA Ravi Rana writes to Devendra Fadnavis offering his unconditional support to BJP. Ravi Rana is MLA from Badnera Assembly constituency in Amravati, he defeated Shiv Sena's Band Priti Sanjay by a margin of 15,541 votes. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/tfUzO3ZRf6