Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीदिल्ली चुनावबजटवीडियोताज़ातरीनबॉलीवुडक्रिकेटज़रा हटकेदेशविदेशगैजेटजॉब्सकरियरअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

Delhi Elections 2020 Voting Live Updates: दिल्ली में सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगा मतदान

Delhi Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 Voting: दिल्ली में कुल 70 विधानसभा सीटें, चुनाव में 672 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, करीब 1.47 करोड़ मतदाता तय करेंगे प्रत्याशियों की भविष्य

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Delhi Elections 2020 Voting Live Updates: दिल्ली में सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगा मतदान

Delhi Elections 2020 Voting: दिल्ली में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए शनिवार को वोटिंग होगी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर).

Delhi Election Voting: दिल्ली में शनिवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग होगी. इस चुनाव के जरिए जहां आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) को दोबारा सत्ता में आने की उम्मीद है वहीं बीजेपी (BJP) दिल्ली सरकार के सिंहासन पर काबिज होने की आशा लगाए है. मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड जैसे प्रमुख राज्यों को खो चुकी भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने दिल्ली को हासिल करने के लिए इस बार काफी जोर लगाया है. कांग्रेस (Congress) भी इस बार दिल्ली में सफलता पाने की उम्मीद लगाए है. दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव (Delhi Assembly Election) में इन तीनों दलों के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है. दिल्ली में शनिवार को सुबह आठ बजे मतदान शुरू होगा जो कि शाम छह बजे समाप्त होगा. दिल्ली में कुल 70 विधानसभा सीटें हैं. इस चुनाव में 672 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं. दिल्ली के करीब 1.47 करोड़ मतदाता आज तय करेंगे कि दिल्ली पर किसका राज होगा. चुनाव के नतीजे 11 फरवरी को घोषित किए जाएंगे.


Feb 08, 2020
06:15 (IST)
दिल्ली: गाजीपुर चेक पोस्ट पर पुलिस द्वारा चेक किए जा रहे वाहन
Feb 08, 2020
06:14 (IST)
दिल्ली: दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए मतदान से पहले दिल्ली-गुरुग्राम बॉर्डर पर पुलिस वाहनों की जांच हुई. मतदान आज सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगा.
Feb 08, 2020
06:09 (IST)
दिल्ली: मतदान कर्मियों और अन्य लोगों को समय पर अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचाने की सुविधा के लिए, मेट्रो सेवाएं आज सुबह 4 बजे शुरू हुईं. ट्रेनें 30 मिनट की आवृत्ति के साथ सुबह 6 बजे तक चलेंगी और उसके बाद सामान्य सेवाएं फिर से शुरू होंगी.
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव : केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह पर वोटरों को पैसा बांटने का आरोप, देखें-VIDEO

Advertisement

 
 
 