Delhi Elections 2020 Voting Live Updates: दिल्ली में सुबह आठ बजे शुरू होगा मतदान

Delhi Election Voting: दिल्ली में शनिवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग होगी. इस चुनाव के जरिए जहां आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) को दोबारा सत्ता में आने की उम्मीद है वहीं बीजेपी (BJP) दिल्ली सरकार के सिंहासन पर काबिज होने की आशा लगाए है. मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड जैसे प्रमुख राज्यों को खो चुकी भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने दिल्ली को हासिल करने के लिए इस बार काफी जोर लगाया है. कांग्रेस (Congress) भी इस बार दिल्ली में सफलता पाने की उम्मीद लगाए है. दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव (Delhi Assembly Election) में इन तीनों दलों के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है. दिल्ली में शनिवार को सुबह आठ बजे मतदान शुरू होगा जो कि शाम छह बजे समाप्त होगा. दिल्ली में कुल 70 विधानसभा सीटें हैं. इस चुनाव में 672 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं. दिल्ली के करीब 1.47 करोड़ मतदाता आज तय करेंगे कि दिल्ली पर किसका राज होगा. चुनाव के नतीजे 11 फरवरी को घोषित किए जाएंगे.
Delhi: Vehicles being checked by Police at Ghazipur check post. Delhi will undergo polling at 8 AM today. pic.twitter.com/D5yBK9ryCY- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
Delhi: Police check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border ahead of the voting for #DelhiElections2020. The voting begins at 8 AM today. pic.twitter.com/UEwpKmmdjV- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM and normal services will resume thereafter. #DelhiElections2020pic.twitter.com/0OvKrXAetp- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
