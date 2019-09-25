NEWS FLASH: कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला आज

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Award presented by Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/Ty1vn92ADg- ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
Prime Minster Narendra Modi: Gandhi ji never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration. We are living in the era of 'how to impress' but Gandhi ji's vision was 'how to inspire'. #UNGA#Gandhi150pic.twitter.com/t9S03DFjvc- ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
Prime Minster Narendra Modi: Gandhi ji never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration. We are living in the era of 'how to impress' but Gandhi ji's vision was 'how to inspire'. #UNGA#Gandhi150pic.twitter.com/t9S03DFjvc- ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement