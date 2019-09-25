NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबड़ी ख़बरवीडियोताज़ातरीनदेशविदेशबॉलीवुडज़रा हटकेजॉब्सब्लॉगअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

NEWS FLASH: कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला आज

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
NEWS FLASH: कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार की जमानत याचिका पर फैसला आज

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...


Sep 25, 2019
06:02 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को 'स्वच्छ भारत अभियान' के लिए  बिल और मेलिंडा गेट्स फाउंडेशन से मिला 'ग्लोबल गोलकीपर अवार्ड'. बिल गेट्स उन्हें ये पुरस्कार दिया. 
Sep 25, 2019
05:33 (IST)

UNGA में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, ''गांधी जी ने कभी भी अपने जीवन के माध्यम से प्रभाव पैदा करने की कोशिश नहीं की, लेकिन यह प्रेरणा का स्रोत बन गए. हम  'कैसे प्रभावित करें' के युग में जी रहे हैं लेकिन गांधी जी का दृष्टिकोण  'कैसे प्रेरित करना है' वाला था.''
Sep 25, 2019
05:33 (IST)

UNGA में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, ''गांधी जी ने कभी भी अपने जीवन के माध्यम से प्रभाव पैदा करने की कोशिश नहीं की, लेकिन यह प्रेरणा का स्रोत बन गए. हम  'कैसे प्रभावित करें' के युग में जी रहे हैं लेकिन गांधी जी का दृष्टिकोण  'कैसे प्रेरित करना है' वाला था.''
No more content
टिप्पणिया

ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... ...जब धरने पर बैठे पूर्व CM शिवराज सिंह रात में करने लगे भजन-कीर्तन, सांसद ने बजाई डफली, देखें VIDEO

Advertisement

 
 
 