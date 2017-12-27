NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

Live Updates: CM जयराम ठाकुर ने PM नरेंद्र मोदी की मौजूदगी में ली शपथ, सुरेश भारद्वाज ने संस्‍कृत में ली शपथ

ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान में जयराम ठाकुर बुधवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और कई केंद्रीय मंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Live Updates: CM जयराम ठाकुर ने PM नरेंद्र मोदी की मौजूदगी में ली शपथ, सुरेश भारद्वाज ने संस्‍कृत में ली शपथ

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह शिमला के रिज मैदान में होगा

ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान में जयराम ठाकुर बुधवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे. इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी और कई केंद्रीय मंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे. पांच बार के विधायक, अपनी विनम्रता के लिए प्रसिद्ध और साफ छवि और जमीनी जुड़ाव वाले जयराम ठाकुर हिमाचल प्रदेश के 14वें मुख्यमंत्री होंगे. भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने रविवार को इसकी घोषणा की थी. भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से इस बारे में फैसला लिया गया था. 
 

Dec 27, 2017
11:50 (IST)
विक्रम सिंह ने शपथ ली 

Dec 27, 2017
11:48 (IST)
विरेंद्र कनवर ने शपथ ली 

Dec 27, 2017
11:46 (IST)
विपिन सिंह परमार ने शपथ ली 

Dec 27, 2017
11:44 (IST)
लाहौल से विधायक रामलाल माक्रडेय ने शपथ ली

Dec 27, 2017
11:42 (IST)
कांगड़ा जिले से विधायक सरवीण चौधरी ने ली शपथ 

Dec 27, 2017
11:40 (IST)
मंडी से विधायक अनिल शर्मा ने ली शपथ ली. वीरभद्र सिंह की सरकार में थे मंत्री. तीन बार विधायक और एक बार राज्‍यसभा सदस्‍य रह चुके हैं. 

Dec 27, 2017
11:37 (IST)
शिमला से सुरेश भारद्वाज ने संस्‍कृत में शपथ ली. 1982 में बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्‍यक्ष. 2003 से 2006 तक फिर बीजेपी के अध्‍यक्ष रहे. 

Dec 27, 2017
11:35 (IST)
Dec 27, 2017
11:34 (IST)
महेंद्र सिंह ने ली शपथ 2007 से बीजेपी में आए और तीन बार मंत्री रहे 

Dec 27, 2017
11:31 (IST)
मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने PM मोदी की मौजूदगी में ली शपथ 
Dec 27, 2017
11:13 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पहले पीएम जो हिमाचल में मुख्‍यमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल हुए. 

Dec 27, 2017
10:59 (IST)
हिमाचल के मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए शिमला पहुंचे पीएम मोदी

Dec 27, 2017
10:35 (IST)
सीएम जयराम ठाकुर समेत 11 मंत्री लेंगे शपथ, ये है लिस्‍ट 
महेंद्र सिंह 
शिमला से सुरेश भारद्वाज
मंडी से अनिल शर्मा 
कांगड़ा जिले से सरवीण चौधरी
लाहौल से रामलाल माक्रडेय
कांगड़ा जिले से विपिन परमार
विरेंद्र कनवर 
विक्रम सिंह
गोविंद सिंह 
सोलन से डॉ.राजीव सहजल

Dec 27, 2017
10:28 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश के नए सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ-ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए चंडीगढ़ पहुचे पीएम मोदी

Dec 27, 2017
10:18 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश के नए सीएम जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ-ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए रिज मैदान में जुटने लगे लोग



Dec 27, 2017
09:48 (IST)
हिमाचल के नए मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की पत्‍नी साधना ठाकुर ने कहा कि यह आम आदमी की जीत है. लोगों को इस सरकार से कई उम्‍मीदें हैं और ये  सरकार लोगों की सभी समस्‍यों को दूर करेगी. 


Dec 27, 2017
09:41 (IST)
जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा, बहुत खुशी होती अगर पिताजी आज साथ होते. एक साल पहले वो हमें छोड़कर चले गए. माताजी अस्‍वस्‍थ हैं पर उनका आशीर्वाद है और ये मेरे लिए बहुत बड़ी बात है. 


Dec 27, 2017
09:39 (IST)
शपथ लेने से पहले जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा, लोगों ने हम पर विश्‍वास दिखाया और हम उनकी उम्‍मीदों पर खरा उतरेंगे. 


Dec 27, 2017
09:36 (IST)
जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ ग्रहण समरोह के लिए शिमला के रिज मैदान में जुटने लगे लोग

No more content

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 5: सलमान खान की फिल्म की दुनिया भर में धूम, कमाई 200 के पार

Advertisement

 
 
 