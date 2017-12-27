Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, received by CM elect #JaiRamThakurpic.twitter.com/LNfGAZMI5v- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in #Chandigarh; he will be attending swearing in ceremony of #Himachal CM elect #JairamThakur and others at Ridge ground in Shimla pic.twitter.com/9Kd3XVl7aB- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Ridge ground in #Shimla all geared up for the swearing in ceremony of CM elect #JairamThakur and others #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/scV19gKy3k- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
"It is a win for the common man. There are a lot of expectations with this Govt that they will try and solve the problems faced by the public" says Sadhana Thakur, wife of #JaiamThakur ahead of his oath taking ceremony #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/ZbkHMTAmSV- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Bohot khushi hoti agar pitaji aaj saath hote, ek saal pehle wo humein chhodkar chale gaye. Mataji aswasth hain, par unka aashirwaad hai aur ye mere liye bohot badi baat hai: #JairamThakur#HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/dgRHHce9LQ- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#JairamThakur set to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today, says "people have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations" pic.twitter.com/OdOqThvXK0- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#JairamThakur to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today; people start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla pic.twitter.com/41UtYvLjHy- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement