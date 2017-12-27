हिमाचल के नए मुख्‍यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर की पत्‍नी साधना ठाकुर ने कहा कि यह आम आदमी की जीत है. लोगों को इस सरकार से कई उम्‍मीदें हैं और ये सरकार लोगों की सभी समस्‍यों को दूर करेगी.

"It is a win for the common man. There are a lot of expectations with this Govt that they will try and solve the problems faced by the public" says Sadhana Thakur, wife of #JaiamThakur ahead of his oath taking ceremony #HimachalPradeshpic.twitter.com/ZbkHMTAmSV