NEWS FLASH: असम के गुवाहाटी में भी दिखा चंद्रग्रहण

डीएमके प्रमुख एम.करुणानिधी की तबीयत बीते कुछ दिनों से खराब चल रही है . प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद भी सेहत में सुधार न होने की वजह से ही उन्हें चेन्नई में शिफ्ट किया गया है. 

Jul 28, 2018
02:17 (IST)
असम के गुवाहाटी में भी लोगों ने देर रात सदी के सबसे लंबे चंद्रग्रहण को देखा. इस दौरान स्थानीय लोग चांद को अलग-अलग के उपकरण से भी देख रहे थे.


Jul 28, 2018
02:11 (IST)
पंजाब के लुधियाना में कुछ यूं दिखा चंद्रग्रहण. देर रात स्थानीय नागरिकों ने देखा ग्रहण. 

Jul 28, 2018
02:10 (IST)
राजधानी दिल्ली से कुछ यूं दिखा चंद्रग्रहण. दिल्ली के अलावा देश के अन्य हिस्सों में भी देखा गया ग्रहण.

Jul 28, 2018
02:08 (IST)
Jul 28, 2018
02:07 (IST)
यूपी के बनारस में चंद्रग्रहण के मौके पर श्रद्धालुओं ने किया गंगा स्नान. इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में भक्त घाटों पर जुटे.

Jul 28, 2018
02:06 (IST)
बीमार DMK प्रमुख एम. करुणानिधी को शुक्रवार देर रात चेन्नई के कावेरी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. करुणानिधी के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबर फैलते ही उनके आवास के बाहर समर्थकों का तांता लग गया. 

