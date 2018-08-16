NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

NEWS FLASH: पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान अजीत वाडेकर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया दुख

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
NEWS FLASH: पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान अजीत वाडेकर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने जताया दुख
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की हालत बेहद नाज़ुक है. एम्स (AIIMS) ने मेडिकल बुलेटिन जारी कर यह जानकारी दी है.एम्स की तरफ से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटे में उनकी हालात और बिगड़ी है. इससे पहले आज पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी , केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, पीयूष गोयल और मीनाक्षी लेखी उन्हें देखने एम्स पहुंचे. 

Aug 16, 2018
02:09 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान अजीत वाडेकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है. वाडेकर लंबे समय से बीमार थे और उनकी मौत बुधवार को मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में हुई.

Aug 16, 2018
01:00 (IST)
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से मिलने पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन.अटल बिहारी वायपेयी की हालत को लेकर एम्स ने एक मेडिकल बुलेटिन भी जारी किया है.


Aug 16, 2018
00:57 (IST)
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी से मिलने पहुंचे केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे. अटल बिहारी वायपेयी की हालत नाजुक होने की खबर के बाद बीजेपी के वरिष्ठ नेता भी उन्हें देखने पहुंचे हैं

Aug 16, 2018
00:54 (IST)
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की हालत बेहद नाज़ुक है. एम्स (AIIMS) ने मेडिकल बुलेटिन जारी कर यह जानकारी दी है.एम्स की तरफ से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटे में उनकी हालात और बिगड़ी है. इससे पहले आज पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी , केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, पीयूष गोयल और मीनाक्षी लेखी उन्हें देखने एम्स पहुंचे. 



No more content
टिप्पणिया

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की हालत बेहद नाजुक, AIIMS जाकर पीएम मोदी ने की मुलाकात

Advertisement

 
 
 