NEWS FLASH : संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र : अनंत हेगड़े के बयान पर मचा बवाल, राज्यसभा स्थगित

Shimla: Mahendra Singh, Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Bhardwaj take oath as cabinet ministers of Himachal Pradesh government pic.twitter.com/jofTytgqYZ- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#JaiRamThakur takes oath as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/Xv1kDII2H3- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks about the constitution pic.twitter.com/aK3Fjrkw4i- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#JairamThakur set to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today, says "people have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations" pic.twitter.com/OdOqThvXK0- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#Hyderabad: #Neredmet police arrested seven accused persons in software engineer Yamjala Chander's murder case, yesterday. 2 knives, 7 mobile phones, 3 motor cycles and one car used in the commission of offence, seized. pic.twitter.com/rN3p5giEBd- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
#TopStory#JairamThakur to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony (File picture) pic.twitter.com/Ov1zjdPR7J- ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017
