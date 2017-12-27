NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWS FLASH : संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र : अनंत हेगड़े के बयान पर मचा बवाल, राज्यसभा स्थगित

इसके अलावा देश-दुनिया, बिज़नेस जगत और खेल की दुनिया में हो रही हर बड़ी गतिविधियों के बारे में एक साथ एक ही पेज पर जानें.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सीएम के तौर पर जयराम ठाकुर ने ली शपथ

आज शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान में जयराम ठाकुर ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली. इसके अलावा देश-दुनिया, बिज़नेस जगत और खेल की दुनिया में हो रही हर बड़ी गतिविधियों के बारे में एक साथ एक ही पेज पर जानें.

Dec 27, 2017
12:09 (IST)
संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र : अनंत हेगड़े के बयान पर मचा बवाल, राज्यसभा दो बजे तक के लिए स्थगित
Dec 27, 2017
11:41 (IST)
हिमाचल के सीएम के तौर पर जयराम ठाकुर के शपथ ग्रहण के बाद बाद महेंद्र सिंह, किशन कपूर ने ली मंत्रीपद की शपथ


Dec 27, 2017
11:32 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर जयराम ठाकुर ने ली शपथ


Dec 27, 2017
11:28 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार हेगड़े के  'संविधान बदलने' और उसमें से धर्मनिरपेक्ष शब्द हटाने वाले बयान को लेकर सदन में हंगामा


Dec 27, 2017
11:27 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री अनंत कुमार ने कहा, पीएम मोदी देश के नए सांता हैं, भारत के लिए गुड न्यूज लेकर आए
Dec 27, 2017
11:11 (IST)
चेन्नई में अवाडी स्टेशन पर लोकल ट्रेन पटरी से उतरी, कुछ रेल सेवाएं आज रद्द कर दी गईं
Dec 27, 2017
10:48 (IST)
कुलभूषण जाधव के मसले पर कल राज्यसभा में 11 बजे और लोकसभा में 12 बजे सुषमा स्वराज देंगी बयान
Dec 27, 2017
10:13 (IST)
जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी में नौशेरा सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन
Dec 27, 2017
09:43 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने से पूर्व जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा, लोगों ने हम पर भरोसा दिखाया है, उनकी उम्मीदों को पूरी करने की कोशिश करेंगे


Dec 27, 2017
09:14 (IST)
उत्तरी कर्नाटक में किसानों के संगठनों ने आज बंद का आह्वान किया, कालसा- बंदूरी प्रोजेक्ट लागू करने की मांग
Dec 27, 2017
08:48 (IST)
बीजेपी ने सभी लोकसभा सांसदों को कल और परसों सदन में मौजूद रहने के लिए व्हिप जारी किया
Dec 27, 2017
08:25 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल में नक्सली ने आत्मसमर्पण किया, उस पर झारखंड और बंगाल में 11 मामलों दर्ज हैं
Dec 27, 2017
07:40 (IST)
हैदराबाद : सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मर्डर केस में पुलिस ने 7 आरोपी गिरफ्तार किए, 7 मोबाइल फोन, 3 बाइक भी बरामद


Dec 27, 2017
07:19 (IST)
जयराम ठाकुर आज लेंगे हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ. पीएम मोदी भी समारोह में मौजूद रहेंगे.


Dec 27, 2017
00:59 (IST)
आज शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान में हिमचाल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे जयराम ठाकुर. 
