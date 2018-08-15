NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NEWSFLASH: स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके मुंबई में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी की गई

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आज लालकिले की प्राचीर से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन देंगे. उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि पीएम अपने संबोधन में सरकार की कई नई योजनाओं की घोषणा भी कर सकते हैं. 

Aug 15, 2018
03:09 (IST)
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर मुंबई में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी की गई. मुंबई पुलिस ने शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनों की जांच के लिए अतिरिक्त जवानों की तैनाती की है. इसके साथ ही साथ समुद्र के रास्तों पर निगरानी के लिए भी जवानों की तैनाती की गई है.

Aug 15, 2018
03:03 (IST)
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने 72वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके 131 जवानों को गैलेंट्री अवार्ड देने की घोषणा की. 



Aug 15, 2018
02:59 (IST)
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर जम्मू-कश्मीर में चाक-चौबंद की गई सुरक्षा व्यवस्था. पुलिस ने देर रात से ही आने जाने वाहनों की जांच कर रही है. कई इलाकों में पुलिस के नए चेक पोस्ट भी बनाए गए हैं.

Aug 15, 2018
01:09 (IST)
स्वतंत्रता दिवस के मौके पर आज लालकिले की प्राचीर से पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन देंगे. उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि पीएम अपने संबोधन में सरकार की कई नई योजनाओं की घोषणा भी कर सकते हैं. 
