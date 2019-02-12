NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

NEWS FLASH: बुधवार को संसद में पेश होगा राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट, सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध

देश-दुनिया की राजनीति, खेल एवं मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़े समाचार इसी एक पेज पर जानें...

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
NEWS FLASH: बुधवार को संसद में पेश होगा राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट, सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे. जहां वह कैंसर संस्थान समेत कई अन्य परियोजनाओं की शुरुआत करेंगे. वह झज्जर जिले के बादसा में राष्ट्रीय कैंसर संस्थान को देश को समर्पित करेंगे. यह संस्थान अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के झज्जर परिसर में निर्मित अत्याधुनिक कैंसर अस्पताल सह शोध केंद्र होगा. प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की एक ओर से जारी एक बयान में बताया गया कि मोदी फरीदाबाद में कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ईएसआईसी) मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं हॉस्पिटल का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे.  इसके अलावा तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ 13 फरवरी को आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) द्वारा आयोजित गैर-भाजपा नेताओं की बड़ी रैली में भाग लेने के लिए आज नई दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगी. वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के बहनोई रॉबर्ट वाड्रा राजस्थान के बीकानेर में एक कथित जमीन घोटाले की जांच के सिलसिले में आज जयपुर में ईडी के सामने पेश होंगे.  वाड्रा की मां मॉरीन भी आज जयपुर के भवानी सिंह रोड स्थित ईडी के क्षेत्रीय दफ्तर में सुबह 10 बजे पेश हो सकती है. वहीं बात करें सबरीमाला मंदिर की तो बता दें कि मासिक पूजा के लिये भगवान अयप्पा का सबरीमला मंदिर आज एक बार फिर खुल रहा है और इसे लेकर मंदिर और आसपास के इलाकों में एक बार फिर बेचैनी दिख रही हैय हाल में संपन्न हुए वार्षिक तीर्थयात्रा सत्र के दौरान रजस्वला आयुवर्ग की महिलाओं के मंदिर में प्रवेश को लेकर यहां व्यापक प्रदर्शन हुए थे. मंदिर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि पहाड़ी पर बना यह मंदिर मलयालम महीने कुंबम के दौरान मासिक पूजा के लिये मंगलवार से 17 फरवरी तक के लिये खुला रहेगा. 
 


Feb 12, 2019
23:18 (IST)
बुधवार को संसद में पेश होगा राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट. सदन की कार्यवाही में किया गया सूचीबद्ध. वित्त राज्यमंत्री पी राधाकृष्णन पेश करेंगे सदन में रिपोर्ट.
Feb 12, 2019
20:45 (IST)
जयपुर में पूछताछ के बाद ED ऑफिस से रॉबर्ट वाड्रा निकल गए हैं. बीकानेर भूमि घोटाला मामले की जांच के सिलसिले में उनसे और उनकी मां से आज पूछताछ की जा रही थी. वाड्रा से आज करीब 9 घंटे की पूछताछ हुई. उनसे कल दोबारा पूछताछ की जाएगी.
Feb 12, 2019
19:23 (IST)
राजस्थान के जैसलमेर में मिग-27 लड़ाकू विमान हुआ दुर्घटनाग्रस्त. हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं.
Feb 12, 2019
19:03 (IST)
वित्त विधेयक 2019 लोकसभा से हुआ पारित.
Feb 12, 2019
18:51 (IST)
रेलवे ने दिल्ली-वाराणसी ट्रेन 18 का प्रस्तावित किराया चेयर कार के लिए 1850 से घटाकर 1760 रुपये और एक्जीक्यूटिव कार के लिए 3520 से घटाकर 3310 रुपये किया.
Feb 12, 2019
18:35 (IST)
कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की जनरल बॉडी मीटिंग बुधवार को दिल्‍ली में होगी. सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष राहुल गांधी बैठक को संबोधित करेंगे.
Feb 12, 2019
18:32 (IST)
बिल्‍डर और आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता विनायक शिरसाट की सड़ी-गली लाश पुणे के ताम्हिनी घाट के पास बरामद हुई है. वह पिछले कई दिनों से लापता थे. इस मामले में एक शिकायत भी दर्ज हुई थी. पुलिस ने दो संदिग्‍धों को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है. मामले की जांच जारी है.
Feb 12, 2019
18:25 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के होटल अर्पित पैलेस में लगी आग मामले में धारा 308 (गैर इरादतन हत्‍या का प्रयास) के तहत भी मामला दर्ज किया गया है.
Feb 12, 2019
18:21 (IST)
दिल्‍ली पुलिस ने करोल बाग स्थित होटल अर्पित पैलेस में आग लगने के मामले आईपीसी की धारा 304 (गैर इरादतन हत्‍या) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है. पुलिस का कहना है कि हादसे के लिए जिम्‍मेदार लोगों के नाम जल्‍द ही शामिल किए जाएंगे.
Feb 12, 2019
18:09 (IST)
अखिलेश को इलाहाबाद जाने से रोके जाने पर तेजस्‍वी यादव ने की सीएम योगी की आलोचना, कहा- "खुद अराजक हैं दूसरों के बारे मे भी वैसा ही सोचते हैं."
Feb 12, 2019
18:07 (IST)
केरल: मलयालम महीने कुंभोम में सबरीमाला मंदिर को पांच दिन की मासिक पूजा के लिए फिर से खोला गया.
Feb 12, 2019
18:01 (IST)
राजस्‍थान: सवाई माधोपुर के मलारना डूंगर रेलवे ट्रैक पर गुज्‍जर आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर चल रहे विरोध-प्रदर्शन के दृश्‍य
Feb 12, 2019
17:53 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने कहा, "पेट्रोटेक-2019 काफी सफल रहा और एक अच्‍छे नोट पर खत्‍म हुआ. भारत बड़ा उपभोक्‍ता है साथ ही निर्माता भी बन गया है. इस बार प्रतिनिधित्‍व बढ़ा है. साथ ही करीब 16 देशों के साथ द्विपक्षीय बातचीत भी हुई."
Feb 12, 2019
17:48 (IST)
इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (IOC) के जनरल मैनेजर दिब्‍यज्‍योति दत्ता दो लाख रुपये की घूस लेते हुए गुवाहाटी में गिरफ्तार.
Feb 12, 2019
17:46 (IST)
भारत ने थल सेना के लिए 72 हजार सिग सावर असॉल्‍ट राइफल्‍स हासिल करने के लिए फास्‍ट-ट्रैक प्रक्रिया के तहत कॉन्‍ट्रैक्‍ट साइन किया: रक्षा मंत्रालय
Feb 12, 2019
17:36 (IST)
दिल्‍ली के एक होटल में मंगलवार सुबह लगी आग पर अफसोस जताते हुए कांग्रेस के केसी वेणुगोपाल ने कहा, "यह दिल्‍ली में हुए दुखद हादसों में से एक है. मैंने कुछ रिश्‍तेदारों से बात की है वे बहुत दुखी हैं. मुझे पता चला है कि होटल की तरफ से कई खामियां थीं. सरकार को गहन जांच करनी चाहिए और दिल्‍ली के होटलों में सुरक्षा उपायों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए. हमने इस मामले को संसद में भी उठाया."
Feb 12, 2019
17:32 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने अखिलेश यादव से बात की है और घटना की निंदा भी की.
Feb 12, 2019
17:30 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने आज लोकसभा में कहा, "सरकार ने एक टास्‍क फोर्स का गठन किया है, जिसका काम सीमा प्रबंधन में सुधार के लिए उन जगहों की पहचान करना है जहां स्‍पेस तकनीक का इस्‍तेमाल हो सके. इस टास्‍क फोर्स के मुखिया संयुक्‍त सचिव (बॉर्डर मैनेजमेंट) होंगे और इसमें सीमा सुरक्षा बल व इसरों के सदस्‍य भी शामिल होंगे.
Feb 12, 2019
17:28 (IST)
बीजेपी अध्‍यक्ष अमित शाह बुधवार को प्रयागराज में चल रहे कुंभ मेले में जाकर संगम में स्‍नान करेंगे.
Feb 12, 2019
17:22 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा, "मैं समाजवादी पार्टी के नेता अखिलेश यादव के साथ लखनऊ में हुए कठोर बर्ताव की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं. यह बीजेपी का अपने राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंदियों के खिलाफ अ‍सहिषुणता का एक और उदाहरण है. वाकई में लोकतंत्र खतरे में है."
Feb 12, 2019
17:16 (IST)
ममता बनर्जी ने कह, "जिगनेश को भी गुजरात में यूनिवर्सिटी में आयोजित एक समारोह में हिस्‍सा नहीं लेने दिया गया. बीजेपी के बदमाशों ने उन्‍हें डराया और वो हमें उपदेश देते हैं. वे नफरत वाली राजनीति करते हैं. ऐसा हमारे देश में कभी नहीं हुआ. यह दुर्भाग्‍यूपर्ण है, मैं इसकी निंदा करती हूं."
Feb 12, 2019
17:08 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्‍यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा, "अगर योगी के राज में एक पूर्व सीएम को कॉलेज के समारोह में शामिल नहीं होने दिया गया तो वहां रुकावट है. रुकावट के लिए खेद है. आज देश में ऐसे हालात हो गए हैं कि लोगों को जगहों पर जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा है.
Feb 12, 2019
16:47 (IST)
कुल्लू जिला प्रशासन ने घोषणा की है, "जो स्कूल भारी बारिश / बर्फबारी की वजह से बंद किए गए थे, और 13 फरवरी को खुलने वाले थे, वे अब 18 फरवरी को खुलेंगे..."

Feb 12, 2019
16:43 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (RJD) नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर रोक लिए जाने पर उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार की आलोचना की है, और इस घटना को लोकतंत्र की हत्या करार दिया है.

Feb 12, 2019
16:27 (IST)
झारखंड सरकार ने पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) को आपराधिक कानून संशोधन अधिनियम, 1908 की धारा 16 के तहत राज्य में प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है.

Feb 12, 2019
16:23 (IST)
CBI के पूर्व अंतरिम निदेशक नागेश्वर राव की सज़ा पूरी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के स्थगित होने बाद बाहर निकले.

Feb 12, 2019
16:13 (IST)
CISF ने बताया, वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर अचानक दिल के दौरे का शिकार हुए एक शख्स को इंस्पेक्टर नीरज कुमार ने CPR दिया. यात्री की हालत अब स्थिर है, और उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है.

Feb 12, 2019
16:05 (IST)
अटॉर्नी जनरल ने कोर्ट से जाकर आग्रह किया कि CBI के पूर्व अंतरिम निदेशक नागेश्वर राव ने काफी सज़ा भुगत ली है, अब उन्हें जाने दिया जाए. कोर्ट ने कहा, "यह आपका दंड है... आपसे कहा गया है, कोर्ट उठने तक बैठे रहें... क्या आप चाहते हैं कि हम कल कोर्ट उठने तक आपकी सज़ा बढ़ा दें...?"

कोर्ट के सख्त रुख के बाद नागेश्वर राव और भासुरन चुपचाप अपनी सीट पर आकर बैठ गए हैं.
Feb 12, 2019
16:00 (IST)
कर्नाटक से BJP सांसद शोभा कलंदराजे के संसद मार्ग स्थित स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) में वेतन खाते को हैक कर 20 लाख रुपये निकाल लिए गए हैं. सांसद ने नॉर्थ एवेन्यू थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है. पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है.
Feb 12, 2019
15:55 (IST)
पंजाब के लुधियाना शहर के निकट कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाली एक युवती से गैंगरेप को लेकर छपी मीडिया रिपोर्ट पर स्वतः संज्ञान लेते हुए राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने तीन-सदस्यीय जांच कमेटी गठित कर दी है.

Feb 12, 2019
15:53 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल के कांग्रेस नेता तथा राज्यसभा सांसद प्रदीप भट्टाचार्य ने कहा है, "यह (नागरिकता (संशोधन) बिल) असंवैधानिक है... यह मुस्लिमों के खिलाफ भेदभाव करता है..."
Feb 12, 2019
15:51 (IST)
कांग्रेस के राज्यसभा सांसद भुवनेश्वर कलिता ने NDTV से कहा, "बिज़नेस एडवायज़री कमेटी में तय हुआ था कि सरकार कोई विवादास्पद बिल नहीं लाएगी, लेकिन सरकार नागरिकता (संशोधन) बिल लेकर आ गई... इसे लेने से पूर्वोत्तर में हिंसा बढ़ेगी... हम इसे नहीं लाने देंगे..."
Feb 12, 2019
15:45 (IST)
तेलंगाना : रंगारेड्डी जिले में अपने घर के बाहर खेलते हुए बिजली के खंभे से छू जाने पर सात साल के बच्चे को करंट लग गया. उसे तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया. केस दर्ज कर तफ्तीश की जा रही है.

Feb 12, 2019
15:42 (IST)
अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी को अल्पसंख्यक दर्जा दिए जाने के मामले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तीन जजों की बेंच ने सात जजों की संविधान पीठ को भेज दिया है.
Feb 12, 2019
15:26 (IST)
मध्य प्रदेश : चित्रकूट में एक स्कूल बस से एक व्यापारी के बेटों को बंदूक के ज़ोर पर अगवा कर लिया गया है. सतना के ASP गौतम सोलंकी ने बताया, "हम जल्द ही बच्चों तक पहुंच जाएंगे... हमने सभी को ख़बर कर दी है... इस समय ज़्यादा कुछ नहीं कह सकते..."

Feb 12, 2019
15:18 (IST)
ईको-रिसॉर्ट के निर्माण पर मनोहर पर्रिकर के बेटे को कोर्ट का नोटिस

पणजी से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के मुताबिक, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की पणजी पीठ ने मंगलवार को गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के बेटे अभिजात को नोटिस जारी किया. पीठ ने यह नोटिस एक ईको-रिसॉर्ट के निर्माण के लिए कथित रूप से वनक्षेत्र को नुकसान पहुंचाने का आरोप लगाते हुए उनके खिलाफ दाखिल याचिका पर जारी किया है.
Feb 12, 2019
15:15 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश में पुलिस मुठभेड़ के खिलाफ याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ता से कहा कि वह इस मामले से जुड़े दस्तावेज दाखिल करें, तब सुनवाई होगी. कोर्ट ने कहा कि मीडिया रिपोर्टों के आधार पर कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया जा सकता.
Feb 12, 2019
15:13 (IST)
समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) नेता रामगोपाल यादव ने NDTV से कहा, "हमारा विरोध जारी रहेगा, जब तक उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार अखिलेश यादव से बिना शर्त माफी नहीं मांगती है... सरकार से हमें अब तक कोई आश्वासन नहीं मिला है..."
Feb 12, 2019
15:10 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने अगस्तावेस्टलैंड केस में सह-आरोपी राजीव सक्सेना को 18 फरवरी तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है. कोर्ट ने AIIMS से बुधवार तक राजीव सक्सेना की ताज़ातरीन मेडिकल रिपोर्ट देने के लिए भी कहा है.

Feb 12, 2019
15:02 (IST)
पाकिस्तान के डेरा इस्माइल खान में आतंकवादी हमला, पांच पुलिसकर्मियों की मौत

लाहौर से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, पश्चिमोत्तर पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत में मंगलवार को पुलिसकर्मियों के वाहन पर आतंकवादियों के हमले में पांच पुलिसकर्मी मारे गए. पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी है.
Feb 12, 2019
14:59 (IST)
अखिलेश यादव ने कहा, "जब कार्यक्रम बिल्कुल करीब है, स्टेज के पास तीन बम विस्फोट हुए... न सरकार, न प्रशासन ने ऐसा करने वालों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई की... लोकतंत्र में ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि सरकार ने बम फेंके जाने में मदद की हो, जबकि कार्यक्रम होने वाला हो..."

Feb 12, 2019
14:54 (IST)
क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी के मामले में ED और CBI ने जवाब दाखिल कर दिए हैं. ज़मानत का दोनों एजेंसियों ने कड़ा विरोध किया है. मामले पर बहस बुधवार, 13 फरवरी को होगी.

Feb 12, 2019
14:52 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "बिचौलिये और गरीबों का हक छीन लेने वाले सिस्टम से मिटा दिए गए हैं... आज सभी ईमानदार लोगों को 'चौकीदार' पर भरोसा है, लेकिन जो भ्रष्ट हैं, उन्हें मोदी से कष्ट है... 'महामिलावट' के ये चेहरे कोर्ट, CBI को धमकाने और मोदी को गाली देने में एक दूसरे से प्रतियोगिता कर रहे हैं..."

Feb 12, 2019
14:49 (IST)
हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "मैं नाइजीरिया से आए मेहमानों का स्वागत करता हूं... मुझे बताया गया है कि आप लोग यहां पिछले सप्ताह से इस बात के लिए अध्ययन यात्रा पर हैं, ताकि सीख सकें कि स्वच्छ भारत मिशन को इतनी शानदार सफलता कैसे हासिल हुई, और इसे नाइजीरिया में कैसे अपनाया जा सकता है... मैं आप लोगों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं..."

Feb 12, 2019
14:40 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने कॉरपोरेट लॉबीइस्ट दीपक तलवार को मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में दो और दिन के लिए ED की रिमांड पर भेज दिया है.

Feb 12, 2019
14:24 (IST)
इलाहाबाद जाने से रोके जाने पर बोले अखिलेश यादव - नहीं जाने का दुख है, मगर सरकार की नीयत साफ नहीं रही.
Feb 12, 2019
14:04 (IST)
एचके आर्ट्स कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल हेमंतकुमार शाह ने कॉलेज ट्रस्टी को लिखे खत में कहा, "जब मैंने प्रिंसिपल का पद स्वीकार किया था, मेरा मानना था कि मैं समाज और कॉलेज के लिए काफी कुछ कर सकूंगा... मैं ऐसे संस्थान में नहीं रह सकता, जो किसी राजनैतिक पार्टी का गुलाम हो, और मैं गुलाम की तरह काम नहीं कर सकता... सो, मैं इस पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं...

Feb 12, 2019
14:02 (IST)
एचके आर्ट्स कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल हेमंतकुमार शाह ने कॉलेज ट्रस्टी को लिखे खत में कहा, "जिग्नेश मेवानी इस  कॉलेज के पूर्व छात्र है, विधायक हैं, इसलिए मैंने उन्हें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आमंत्रित किया... विद्यार्थी विरोध कर रहे थे कि वह कुछ विवादास्पद कहेंगे, और उन्होंने यहां तक कहा कि अगर वह आते हैं, तो वे समारोह नहीं होने देंगे..."

प्रिंसिपल हेमंतकुमार शाह ने लिखा, "मेरा मानना है कि जिगनेश मेवानी सहित सभी के लिए अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता अहम है... इसके स्थान पर ट्रस्टियों ने राजनैतिक दबाव में उनकी स्वतंत्रता को अपने ही हाथों से खत्म कर दिया, और शर्मनाक और दर्दनाक बना डाला..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:51 (IST)
कठुआ में खाने को लेकर हुए झगड़े के बाद मेहमानों ने चलाई गोली, वेटर घायल

जम्मू से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के कठुआ जिले में एक बैंक्वेट हॉल में गोली लगने से एक वेटर घायल हो गया है. घटना उस वक्त हुई, जब भोजन को लेकर हुए झगड़े के बाद कथित तौर पर नशे में धुत मेहमानों के एक समूह ने गोली चला दी.
Feb 12, 2019
13:41 (IST)
बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कहा है, इलाहाबाद जा रहे समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव को हवाई अड्डे पर रोकना अति निंदनीय और BJP सरकार की तानाशाही और लोकतंत्र की हत्या का प्रतीक है.
Feb 12, 2019
13:39 (IST)
अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले भारतीय रुपये में जबरदस्त उछाल

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के अनुसार, अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपये ने मंगलवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में जबरदस्त छलांग लगाई और एक डॉलर का हाजिर भाव 71 रुपये से कम हो गया और रुपया 70.92 के स्तर पर आ गया. हालांकि मंगलवार सुबह रुपया पिछले कारोबारी सत्र से महज एक पैसे की बढ़त के साथ 71.17 पर खुला था.
Feb 12, 2019
13:37 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू के नेतृत्व में एक शिष्टमंडल ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से मुलाकात कर उन्हें एक ज्ञापन सौंपा, जिसमें AP रीऑर्गेनाइज़ेशन एख्ट, 2014 को पारित किए जाते समय दिए गए आश्वासनों की स्थिति की जानकारी दी गई है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:32 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर : पुलवामा ने आतंकवादियों से मंगलवार को हुई मुठभेड़ में सेना के जवान बलजीत सिंह शहीद हो गए हैं.

Feb 12, 2019
13:32 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना के अधिकारी ने बताया, "राफेल कार्यक्रम समय से चल रहा है, और पहला विमान इस साल सितंबर में डिलीवर कर दिया जाएगा... यह डिलीवरी फ्रांस में होगी, और फिर विमान को भारत लाया जाएगा..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:30 (IST)
अपडेट : यह कार लोकसभा में मणिपुर से कांग्रेस सांसद डॉ थॉकचॉम मीन्या की है. संसद के सुरक्षाकर्मी हादसे के कारणों की जांच कर रहे हैं.

Feb 12, 2019
13:27 (IST)
कश्मीर के IG एसपी पाणि ने पुलवामा में मंगलवार को आतंकवादियों से हुई मुठभेड़ के बारे में बताया, "मुठभेड़ खत्म हो गई है... इसमें एस जवान शहीद हुआ, और एक आतंकवादी को मार गिराया गया, जो कई मामलों में वांछित था..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:25 (IST)
दिल्ली : मुखर्जी नगर इलाके में मंगलवार को एक डॉक्टर का शव उसी के घर के पीछे पड़ा मिला. मौत की वजह अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं है. शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है. पुलिस तफ्तीश जारी है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:23 (IST)
दिल्ली : संसद परिसर में एक सांसद की कार के बैरिकेड में घुस जाने के बाद सुरक्षा कड़ी कर दी गई है. विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:19 (IST)
BJP नेता मुकुल रॉय ने कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट की खंडपीठ में नाडिया से TMC विधायक सत्यजीत बिस्वास हत्याकांड को लेकर अग्रिम ज़मानत की अर्ज़ी दाखिल की है. अर्ज़ी पर इस सप्ताह सुनवाई होने की संभावना है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:17 (IST)
इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी के रजिस्ट्रार ने सोमवार को समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) के प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव के निजी सचिव को खत लिखा था, जिसमें सूचना दी गई थी कि यूनिवर्सिटी के कार्यक्रमों में राजनेताओं को आने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाती है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:15 (IST)
केंद्रीय विधिमंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा है, "राहुल गांधी प्रतियोगी एयरक्राफ्ट सप्लायर कंपनियों के लिए एक लॉबीइस्ट की तरह काम कर रहे हैं... उन्हें एयरबस का ईमेल कहां से हासिल हुआ...? एयरबस खुद भी UPA के कार्यकाल में हुए सौदों को लेकर संदेह के घेरे में है..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:12 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशन (RCom) के चेयरमैन अनिल अंबानी से बुधवार को दोबारा पेश होने के लिए कहा. दरअसल, एरिकसन इंडिया ने RCom के खिलाफ अवमानना का मामला दाखिल किया है.

Feb 12, 2019
13:10 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़ के दौरान सुरक्षाबलों पर पत्थर फेंके गए.

Feb 12, 2019
13:06 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) नेता अखिलेश यादव को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर रोके जाने के मामले में कहा, "SP को अपनी अराजक गतिविधियों से बाज़ आना चाहिए... इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने आग्रह किया था कि अखिलेश यादव के दौरे से कानून एवं व्यवस्था से जुड़ी परेशानी पैदा हो सकती है, क्योंकि छात्रसंघों के बीच विवाद है... इसलिए सरकार ने यह कदम उठाया..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:04 (IST)
BJP महासचिव राम माधव ने नागरिकता (संशोधन) बिल, 2016 के विरोध पर कहा, "हम पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों को फिर आश्वस्त करना चाहते हैं कि इस बिल से उनकी संस्कृति, भाषा, पहचान अथवा हितों के लिए कोई दिक्कत पैदा नहीं होगी... ऐसी किसी भी स्थिति से हम निपटेंगे..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:03 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने अगस्तावेस्टलैंड सौदे के बिचौलिये क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को वकील रोज़मेरी पैट्रिज़ी से मुलाकात की अनुमति दे दी है. वह तिहाड़ के नियमों के मुताबिक, सोमवार से शुक्रवार के बीच सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे के बीच आम शख्स की तरह मुलाकात करेंगी, वकील की तरह नहीं.

Feb 12, 2019
13:03 (IST)
गुर्जर नेता किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने आंदोलन को लेकर कहा, "आंदोलन का नेतृत्व मैं नहीं कर रहा हूं, लोग हैं, जो मुझसे ऐसा करवा रहे हैं... इन लोगों ने साफ-साफ कह दिया है कि अब बातचीत जयपुर में नहीं, यहीम उनकी मौजूदगी में होनी चाहिए..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:03 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना के उपप्रमुख अनिल खोसला ने कहा है, "राफेल का वायुसेना में शामिल होना हमारी युद्ध क्षमताओं को काफी बढ़ा देगा..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:03 (IST)
करोल बाग के होटल में आग की घटना पर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, "सभी मृतकों के परिजनों को सरकार की तरफ से पांच-पांच लाख रुपये का मुआवज़ा दिया जाएगा..."

Feb 12, 2019
13:02 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना के उपप्रमुख एयर मार्शल वीएस चौधरी ने कहा है, "एस-400 एयर मिसाइल सिस्टम सौदे में रूस ने कोई सॉवेरेन गारंटी नहीं दी हैं..."

Feb 12, 2019
12:20 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "इन तीनों मामलों पर, जो मैंने बोला - करप्शन, प्रसीजरल और अब राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा - इन तीनों पर कार्रवाई होगी... कोई नहीं बचेगा..."

Feb 12, 2019
12:18 (IST)
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने उस घटना पर संज्ञान लिया है, जिसमें पंजाब के लुधियाना शहर में एक महिला को कार से घसीटकर निकाला गया, और फिर उसके साथ कथित रूप से गैंगरेप किया गया.

Feb 12, 2019
12:15 (IST)
भारतीय वायुसेना 16 फरवरी को पोखरण फायरिंग रेंज में वायुशक्ति अभ्यास करेगी, जहां उसके सभी लड़ाकू विमान अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन करेंगे. रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण समारोह की मुख्य अतिथि होंगी.

Feb 12, 2019
12:13 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "CAG रिपोर्ट बेकार है... मैं उसे 'चौकीदार ऑडिटर जनरल रिपोर्ट' कहूंगा... यह नरेंद्र मोदी की रिपोर्ट है, जो चौकीदार के लिए, चौकीदार के कहने पर, चौकीदार द्वारा लिखी गई है..."

Feb 12, 2019
12:11 (IST)
समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) नेता रामगोपाल यादव ने NDTV से कहा, "देश में अघोषित एमरजेंसी है... अखिलेश यादव को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर रोका गया है... अखिलेश इलाहाबाद छात्रसंघ के दफ्तर का उद्घाटन करने जा रहे थे... एक प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को कैसे रोका जा सकता है...? हमने राज्यसभा में इसके खिलाफ विरोध जताया है..."
Feb 12, 2019
12:08 (IST)
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने करोल बाग के होटल में आग लगने की घटना के बाद AAP सरकार के चार साल पूरे होने के उपलक्ष्य में मंगलवार शाम को आयोजित होने जा रहे कार्यक्रम को रद्द करने का आदेश दिया है.

Feb 12, 2019
12:02 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "यह देशद्रोह है... श्री नरेंद्र मोदी वह काम कर रहे हैं, जो जासूस किया करते हैं... वह किसी को रक्षा से जुड़े मामले की जानकारी दे रहे हैं... उन्होंने इन गोपनीय बातों की रक्षा करने की शपथ ग्रहण की थी..."

Feb 12, 2019
12:00 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, "अब PM को जवाब देना होगा कि अनिल अंबानी को राफेल सौदे के बारे में 10 दिन पहले कैसे पता था... रक्षामंत्री, HAL, विदेश सचिव इसके बारे में नहीं जानते थे, लेकिन अनिल अंबानी को मालूम था... अगर यह सच है तो PM ने आधिकारिक गोपनीयता कानून का उल्लंघन किया है... इस आधार पर आपराधिक कार्रवाई शुरू की जानी चाहिए..."

Feb 12, 2019
11:58 (IST)
अवमानना के मामले में CBI के पूर्व अंतरिम निदेशक नागेश्वर राव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी सज़ा, कहा - पूरा दिन कोर्ट में ही एक कोने में बैठे रहें. इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने उन पर एक लाख रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया है.

Feb 12, 2019
11:55 (IST)
सार्वजनिक जीवन की पाठशाला थे अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी : राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद

नई दिल्ली से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने मंगलवार को संसद भवन के केन्द्रीय कक्ष में भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के आदमकद तैलचित्र का अनावरण किया और कहा कि वाजपेयी सार्वजनिक जीवन की पाठशाला थे, जिन्होंने दलगत राजनीति के बीच स्वयं को सदा संकीर्णता से ऊपर रखा और राष्ट्रसेवा के भाव से काम किया.
Feb 12, 2019
11:51 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा, यह देशद्रोह का मामला है, गोपनीयता भंग करने का मामला है, यह अपराध है.
Feb 12, 2019
11:47 (IST)
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि एक ईमेल सामने आया है, जिससे ज़ाहिर है कि जो बात रक्षामंत्री, विदेश सचिव - किसी को भी नहीं मालूम थी, वह अनिल अंबानी को मालूम थी कि राफेल पर MoU साइन होने वाला है.

Feb 12, 2019
11:44 (IST)
अनिल अंबानी के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बिचौलिये के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Feb 12, 2019
11:42 (IST)
पटना : विपक्ष ने बिहार में कानून एवं व्यवस्था की स्थिति को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ विधानसभा पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया.

Feb 12, 2019
11:39 (IST)
CJI रंजन गोगोई ने कहा, "अवमानना तो हुई है... सो, उनके (CBI के पूर्व अंतरिम निदेशक नागेश्वर राव के) करियर पर दाग तो लगेगा..." अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने कहा, "उनका 32 साल का बेदाग रिकॉर्ड रहा है... कृपया कुछ रहमदिली दिखाएं, क्योंकि उन्होंने माफी भी मांग ली है..."

Feb 12, 2019
11:37 (IST)
NSCN (IM) ने नए अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष का चुनाव किया

कोहिमा से समाचार एजेंसी भाषा के अनुसार, नेशनल सोशलिस्ट काउंसिल ऑफ नगालैंड के इसाक मुइवा धड़े (NSCN-IM) ने क्यूहेहेजू तुक्कू को सर्वसम्मति से संगठन का नया अध्यक्ष चुना है. टोंगमैथ वांगनाऊ को संगठन का उपाध्यक्ष चुना गया है.
Feb 12, 2019
11:35 (IST)
राफेल सौदे में कथित भ्रष्टाचार तथा अनियमितताओं को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा ने राज्यसभा में कार्यस्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस दिया है.

Feb 12, 2019
11:34 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग को लेकर आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू दिल्ली स्थित आंध्र भवन से राष्ट्रपति भवन तक विरोध मार्च निकाल रहे हैं.

Feb 12, 2019
11:33 (IST)
दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदालत ने अगस्तावेस्टलैंड से जुड़े मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में सह-आरोपी राजीव सक्सेना की ज़मानत अर्ज़ी पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है. फैसला मंगलवार को ही सुनाया जाएगा.

Feb 12, 2019
11:31 (IST)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, "हम नागेश्वर राव को अवमानना का दोषी करार दे देंगे... एक तरफ वह कहते हैं कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हलफनामा दाखिल किया जाए, और दूसरी ओर वह एके शर्मा का रिलीविंग ऑर्डर साइन कर देते हैं..."
Feb 12, 2019
11:30 (IST)
अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने CBI की ओर से प्रस्तुत होते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कबूल किया कि कई गलतियां हुईं. उन्होंने बिना शर्त माफी मांगी है, और उन्होंने ऐसा जान-बूझकर नहीं किया.

Feb 12, 2019
11:28 (IST)
संसदीय मामलों के राज्यमंत्री विजय गोयल ने कहा, "राज्यसभा के आठ दिन खराब हो चुके हैं... मेरा निवेदन है कि धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा हो... अगर सदन तैयार हो, तो राज्यसभा का कार्यकाल बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है..."
Feb 12, 2019
11:24 (IST)
BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अहमदाबाद में कहा, "मैं इस मंच से पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री सुश्री ममता बनर्जी से कहना चाहता हूं, 'ममता दीदी, दबाने से BJP कभी दबती नहीं है, दबाने से BJP और निखरकर आती है...'"

Feb 12, 2019
11:22 (IST)
समाजवादी पार्टी (SP) प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने कहा, "एक छात्र नेता के शपथग्रहण समारोह में मेरे जाने से सरकार इतना ज़्यादा डरी हुई है कि मुझे लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर ही रोका जा रहा है..."

Feb 12, 2019
11:19 (IST)
अहमदाबाद में BJP अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कहा, "मैं देशभर में घूमता हूं... पूर्वोत्तर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक और असम से लेकर गुजरात तक, देश की जनता मोदी जी के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ी है... जन समर्थन लोगों की आंखों में दिखाई पड़ता है..."

Feb 12, 2019
11:17 (IST)
ED ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा, "हम राजीव सक्सेना के रिमांड की मांग नहीं कर रहे हैं..." राजीव सक्सेना ने ज़मानत की अर्ज़ी दी है. राजीव का कहना है, वह ल्यूकीमिया का मरीज़ है, और उसे लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा था.

Feb 12, 2019
11:00 (IST)
गुजरात : BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अहमदाबाद स्थित अपने आवास से 'मेरा परिवार, भाजपा परिवार' अभियान की शुरुआत के अवसर पर कहा, "3 मार्च को, तीन करोड़ से ज़्यादा मोटरसाइकिलें देशभर में हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 'विजय संकल्प रैली' के लिए प्रचार करेंगी..."

Feb 12, 2019
10:46 (IST)
देखें VIDEO: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा तथा उनकी मां मौरीन वाड्रा के जयपुर स्थित ED कार्यालय पहुंचने पर 'प्रियंका गांधी ज़िन्दाबाद' तथा 'चौकीदार चोर है' के नारे लगाए गए. रॉबर्ट वाड्रा तथा उनकी मां मौरीन वाड्रा से बीकानेर भूमि घोटाले के सिलसिले में पूछताछ की जानी है. रॉबर्ट की पत्नी तथा कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी उनके साथ मौजूद हैं.

Feb 12, 2019
10:44 (IST)
मुज़फ़्फ़रपुर शेल्टर होम केस के सिलसिले में दिए गए पिछले आदेश के संदर्भ में CBI के पूर्व अंतरिम निदेशक नागेश्वर राव मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की देश के प्रधान न्यायाधीश (CJI) रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ के समक्ष पेश हुए.

Feb 12, 2019
10:40 (IST)
संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के पोर्ट्रेट के अनावरण के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "अटल जी का राजनैतिक करियर काफी लम्बा रहा, और उसका बड़ा हिस्सा विपक्ष में बीता... फिर भी, वह जनहित के मुद्दों को उठाते रहे, और कभी अपनी विचारधारा से नहीं भटके..."

Feb 12, 2019
10:37 (IST)
कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आज़ाद ने संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के पोर्ट्रेट के अनावरण के अवसर पर कहा, "अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को इसलिए याद रखा जाएगा, क्योंकि भले ही उनके शब्दों में विपक्ष के लि आलोचना होती थी, लेकिन उनके हृदय में विपक्ष के लिए कोई गुस्सा नहीं रहता था..."

Feb 12, 2019
10:35 (IST)
राजस्थान : रॉबर्ट वाड्रा तथा उनकी मां मौरीन वाड्रा जयपुर स्थित ED कार्यालय पहुंच गए हैं, जहां उनसे बीकानेर भूमि घोटाले के सिलसिले में पूछताछ की जाएगी. रॉबर्ट की पत्नी तथा कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी उनके साथ मौजूद हैं.

Feb 12, 2019
10:33 (IST)
हिमाचल प्रदेश : किन्नौर जिले के नाथपा इलाके में भूस्खलन के बाद राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 5 बंद हो गया है.

Feb 12, 2019
10:32 (IST)
अमेरिका में कामबंदी टली, सीमा दीवार पर हुआ समझौता

वॉशिंगटन से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में डेमोक्रेटिक और रिपब्लिकन के बीच सीमा दीवार के वित्तपोषण को लेकर एक समझौते पर सैद्धांतिक सहमति बन गई है, जिसके बाद देश में एक और आंशिक कामबंदी का खतरा टल गया है.
Feb 12, 2019
10:21 (IST)
दिल्ली : राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने मंगलवार को संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के पोर्ट्रेट का अनावरण किया.

Feb 12, 2019
10:25 (IST)
करोल बाग के होटल में आग लगने की घटना पर दिल्ली के मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने कहा, "अधिकतर लोगों की मौत दम घुटने से हुई है... लापरवाही के दोषी पाए जाने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी... डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं..."

Feb 12, 2019
10:18 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ में सेना का एक कमांडो शहीद हो गया है, और दो अन्य सैनिक घायल हुए हैं, जिनमें से एक की हालत गंभीर है. मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकवादी को भी ढेर कर दिया गया है.
Feb 12, 2019
10:13 (IST)
गोविंद पनसारे हत्याकांड : केस की जांच कर रही महाराष्ट्र SIT ने कोल्हापुर सत्र अदालत में सोमवार को सप्लीमेंट्री चार्जशीट दाखिल की. यह सप्लीमेंट्री चार्जशीट चार आरोपियों अमोल काले, अमित दिगवेकर, वासुदेव सूर्यवंशी तथा जयंत कुराने के खिलाफ है.

Feb 12, 2019
10:12 (IST)
अगस्तावेस्टलैंड मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में सह-आरोपी राजीव सक्सेना को मंगलवार को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस अदाल तमें पेश किया गया, क्योंकि प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) को दिया गया राजीव सक्सेना का रिमांड खत्म हो गया है.

Feb 12, 2019
10:05 (IST)
दिल्ली के करोल बाग में होटल अर्पित पैलेस में लगी आग में मरने वालों की तादाद 17 हुई.

Feb 12, 2019
10:01 (IST)
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकवादियों, सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़

श्रीनगर से समाचार एजेंसी IANS के मुताबिक, जम्मू एवं कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के एक गांव में मंगलवार को छिपे हुए दो से तीन आतंकवादियों ने एक तलाशी अभियान के दौरान सुरक्षाबलों के साथ गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी. पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी.
Feb 12, 2019
09:58 (IST)
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने राफेल को लेकर CAG की रिपोर्ट के सदन में मंगलवार को पेश किए जाने की संभावना पर कहा, "देखते हैं, उन्होंने इसमें क्या लिखा है... मेरे विचार में, वे यहां भी वही सुझाव देंगे, जो उन्होंने बंद लिफाफे में सुप्रीम कोर्ट को दिए थे..."

Feb 12, 2019
09:52 (IST)
पाम्पोर : जम्मू एवं कश्मीर सरकार ने वाइल्डलाइफ कन्ज़र्वेशन फंड (WCF) की साझीदारी में वेटलैंड्स अवेयरनेस कैम्पेन की शुरुआत की है, ताकि वेटलैंड संरक्षण को लेकर जागरूकता बढ़ाई जा सके.

Feb 12, 2019
09:49 (IST)
हमले के खिलाफ इस्राइल ने ईरान को दी धमकी

येरूशलम से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के मुताबिक, इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने ईरान को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा है कि यदि उसने उनके देश पर हमला किया, तो यह आखिरी बार होगा, जब वह अपनी इस्लामिक क्रांति की सालगिरह मनाएगा.
Feb 12, 2019
09:44 (IST)
शेयरों में उछाल. BSE सेंसेक्स 70 अंक चढ़ा, NSE निफ्टी भी 10,900 के पार पहुंचा.
Feb 12, 2019
09:40 (IST)
बंगाल की खाड़ी में मंगलवार सुबह 7:02 बजे रिक्टर पैमाने पर 5.1 की तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Feb 12, 2019
09:38 (IST)
उत्तर प्रदेश, उतराखंड में ज़हरीली शराब से हुई मौतों का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गया है. दाखिल की गई जनहित याचिका में 152 लोगों की मौत के मामले की जांच कोर्ट की निगरानी में SIT या CBI से कराने की मांग की गई है.
Feb 12, 2019
09:37 (IST)
इस्राइली टैंक ने सीरिया में गोलाबारी की : सरकारी मीडिया

दमिश्क से समाचार एजेंसी AFP के मुताबिक, इस्राइली सेना के टैंक ने सोमवार को दक्षिणी सीरियाई प्रांत कुनेत्रा में गोलाबारी की. युद्धग्रस्त देश की सरकारी मीडिया ने यह जानकारी दी है. आधिकारिक समाचार एजेंसी 'सना' ने कहा, "इस्राइली हमलावर ने कुनेत्रा में एक अस्पताल और निगरानी स्टेशन को निशाना बनाया..."
Feb 12, 2019
09:35 (IST)
दिल्ली होटल एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष बालन मणि ने करोल बाग के होटल में लगी आग के बारे में कहा, "यह हादसा डक्टिंग में आग लगने की वजह से हुआ, जो कमरों तक फैल गई... सभी नियमों का पालन किया गया था, और लाइसेंस पूरी जांच के बाद ही दिया गया था... हादसा तो किसी घर में भी हो सकता है..."

Feb 12, 2019
09:33 (IST)
असम से कांग्रेस सांसद रिपुन बोरा ने राज्यसभा में शून्यकाल नोटिस दिया है, ताकि उन हालात पर चर्चा की जा सके, जिनमें स्वर्गीय भूपेन हज़ारिका के पुत्र ने पिता के लिए 'भारत रत्न' लेने से इंकार किया.

Feb 12, 2019
09:16 (IST)
गुजरात : BJP के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अहमदाबाद स्थित अपने आवास से 'मेरा परिवार, भाजपा परिवार' अभियान की शुरुआत की. इस अवसर पर गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी भी उपस्थित थे.

Feb 12, 2019
09:15 (IST)