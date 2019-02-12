NEWS FLASH: बुधवार को संसद में पेश होगा राफेल विमान सौदे को लेकर सीएजी की रिपोर्ट, सदन की कार्यवाही में सूचीबद्ध

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज हरियाणा के कुरुक्षेत्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे. जहां वह कैंसर संस्थान समेत कई अन्य परियोजनाओं की शुरुआत करेंगे. वह झज्जर जिले के बादसा में राष्ट्रीय कैंसर संस्थान को देश को समर्पित करेंगे. यह संस्थान अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के झज्जर परिसर में निर्मित अत्याधुनिक कैंसर अस्पताल सह शोध केंद्र होगा. प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की एक ओर से जारी एक बयान में बताया गया कि मोदी फरीदाबाद में कर्मचारी राज्य बीमा निगम (ईएसआईसी) मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं हॉस्पिटल का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे. इसके अलावा तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख और पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ 13 फरवरी को आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) द्वारा आयोजित गैर-भाजपा नेताओं की बड़ी रैली में भाग लेने के लिए आज नई दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होंगी. वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के बहनोई रॉबर्ट वाड्रा राजस्थान के बीकानेर में एक कथित जमीन घोटाले की जांच के सिलसिले में आज जयपुर में ईडी के सामने पेश होंगे. वाड्रा की मां मॉरीन भी आज जयपुर के भवानी सिंह रोड स्थित ईडी के क्षेत्रीय दफ्तर में सुबह 10 बजे पेश हो सकती है. वहीं बात करें सबरीमाला मंदिर की तो बता दें कि मासिक पूजा के लिये भगवान अयप्पा का सबरीमला मंदिर आज एक बार फिर खुल रहा है और इसे लेकर मंदिर और आसपास के इलाकों में एक बार फिर बेचैनी दिख रही हैय हाल में संपन्न हुए वार्षिक तीर्थयात्रा सत्र के दौरान रजस्वला आयुवर्ग की महिलाओं के मंदिर में प्रवेश को लेकर यहां व्यापक प्रदर्शन हुए थे. मंदिर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि पहाड़ी पर बना यह मंदिर मलयालम महीने कुंबम के दौरान मासिक पूजा के लिये मंगलवार से 17 फरवरी तक के लिये खुला रहेगा.
Rajasthan: Robert Vadra leaves from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Jaipur where he and his mother Maureen were questioned today in connection with Bikaner land case probe. pic.twitter.com/JDI8zDSQ7d- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
A MiG-27 aircraft airborne for a training mission from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan crashed around 6:10 PM near Pokhran Range. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/UAykQjGVCZ- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
The Finance Bill, 2019 has been passed in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/Li6ObA0U4w- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
The General Body meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party will be held tomorrow in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting. pic.twitter.com/SbnuzrPccl- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Body of Vinayak Shirsath, a builder and RTI activist, found in decomposed state at Tamini Ghat near Pune. He was missing for past couple of days & a complaint in this regard was also registered. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Further probe underway.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide) also applied in the case registered by Delhi Police in connection with the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh. https://t.co/v1eHrQdHwu- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi Police registers case under IPC Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in connection with the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh today. Police say name of responsible persons will be added in the case. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VClQjs4GCN- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
देश के सबसे बड़े सूबे के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को बिना लिखित आदेश रोकना लोकतंत्र की हत्या है।श्री अजय बिष्ट जी को पहले सोचना चाहिए कि उन पर अनेकों आपराधिक केस होने के बावजूद भी वो CM है फिर अखिलेश जी पर तो कोई आपराधिक केस भी नहीं है। अराजक लोग दूसरों के बारे में ख़ुद जैसा ही सोचते है https://t.co/2ys1v4i8ut- Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi)
Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopened for five-day monthly 'puja' in the Malayalam month of Kumbhom. pic.twitter.com/7f4VUvelrX- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rajasthan: Visuals from the ongoing #GujjarReservation agitation at Malarna Dungar railway track in Sawai Madhopur. pic.twitter.com/izKGTQTRA4- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Petrotech-2019 was a success & ended on a good note. India has become a big consumer and is becoming a producer as well. This time representation increased. Bilateral discussions with almost 16 countries also took place. pic.twitter.com/lUKRWxQ0ux- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Dibyajyoti Datta, General Manager, Indian Oil Coporation (IOC), Guwahati arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a business representative Bendang Naro.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Defence Ministry: India signs contract for acquiring 72,000 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles for the Indian Army under fast-track procedures. pic.twitter.com/LRwRpQHUwf- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
KC Venugopal, Congress: It's one of the saddest incidents in Delhi. I spoke to some relatives,they're upset. I heard there are serious lapses on part of the hotel. Govt should have a thorough inquiry&think of safety measures in Delhi hotels. We raised this issue in Parliament too pic.twitter.com/63Wtg8BXhX- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spoken to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, condemning the incident. https://t.co/RTvA6zHj5A- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a reply in the Lok Sabha today: Govt has formed a Task Force for identifying areas for use of space technology in improving border management headed by Joint Secretary (Border Management) with members from Border Guarding Forces and ISRO. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/vgdLvlOKMa- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah to visit #KumbhMela in UP's Prayagraj tomorrow to take a holy dip. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/gYKopFc2eI- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu: Strongly condemn the high-handed behaviour of Lucknow authorities against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Another instance of BJP's intolerance against its political opponents. Really democracy is in danger. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/GPuQi0HvmH- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
WB CM Mamata Banerjee: Jignesh was also stopped from attending a University event in Gujarat. He was threatened by BJP goons & they preach to us. They indulge in hate politics. Never before was this ever done in our nation. It's unfortunate, I condemn this. https://t.co/Y0XX5YApQo- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: If under Yogi's rule, a former Chief Minister is not allowed to attend a college event then there is 'rukawat'. 'Rukawat ke liye khed hai'...There is such a situation in the country today that people are not allowed to go to places. pic.twitter.com/WeJNikWojs- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
District Administration Kullu: Schools that were scheduled to open on February 13 after being closed in the light of heavy rains/snowfall in the region, will now open on February 18. #HimachalPradesh- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Jharkhand govt bans Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state under Section 16 of The Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. pic.twitter.com/JWtB3H7kDz- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao has been allowed by the Supreme Court to leave the courtroom after he was held guilty of contempt of court and asked to sit for a whole day in the courtroom. https://t.co/tfqIhxVUJn- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
CISF: Inspector Niraj Kumar administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who fell down on the floor due to sudden cardiac arrest at Varanasi Airport. The passenger's condition is stable and he has been discharged from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/5REmaLvzz8- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019
Taking suo motu cognizance of the media report "College girl gangraped near Ludhiana, 10 suspects booked", National Commission for Women has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to inquire into the matter. #Punjabpic.twitter.com/oqIY1oIvXw- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Telangana: A 7-year-old boy electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole while playing near his residence yesterday in Ranga Reddy district. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered, investigation is underway.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Madhya Pradesh: A businessman's sons kidnapped at gunpoint from their school bus in Chitrakoot, ASP Satna, Gautam Solanki says, ' We will be able to reach the children soon, we have informed everybody. Can't say much right now.' pic.twitter.com/DI6O3uhzUZ- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Rajiv Saxena, co-accused in Agusta Westland case to judicial custody till 18th February. Court also seeks Rajiv Saxena's latest medical report from AIIMS by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sv9Zj896Gw- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Akhilesh Yadav:Now when event is round the corner,3 bombs were exploded where stage was set. Neither govt nor administration took any action against the ones who did it. In democracy,it never happens that administration helps in throwing of bombs when event is about to take place https://t.co/67IPzNqhSP- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019
CBI and ED filed their replies in Christian Michel bail plea matter, strongly opposing the plea. Arguments in the matter will be heard tomorrow, 13 February. https://t.co/GyIC1moWWH- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
PM:Middlemen & those who loot rights of poor have been eradicated from the system. Today all honest people have faith in 'chowkidaar', "lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai".The faces of 'mahamilavat' are in a competition among themselves to threaten court,CBI,&abuse Modi pic.twitter.com/uOXpjz7r9q- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
PM in Kurukshetra, Haryana: I welcome our guests from Nigeria. I am told that you are here on a study tour since the past week to learn how Swachh Bharat mission had such dramatic success so quickly & how it can be replicated in Nigeria. I wish you all success pic.twitter.com/ZgRMLLUCog- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi's Patiala House Court sends Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to further two days ED remand in a money laundering case.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Hemantkumar Shah, Principal of HK Arts College: When I accepted the post of principal I believed I could do a lot for society and college. I can't stay in that institute which is a slave of a political party and I can't work as a slave. So, I am resigning from this post.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Hemantkumar Shah, Principal of HK Arts College: I believe that freedom of speech is important for all including Jignesh Mevani. Instead, the trustees decided to kill their freedom with their own hands under political pressure making it embarrassing, painful and shameful.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu submits a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the status of implementation of assurances made in the parliament during- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
the passing of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. pic.twitter.com/gleqdqJflV
Jammu and Kashmir: Army Jawan Baljeet Singh lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama earlier today. pic.twitter.com/iGSBWCojpf- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Indian Air Force official: Rafale programme on schedule and first aircraft to be delivered in September this year. The delivery to take place in France and the aircraft would be brought back to India. pic.twitter.com/1kXYuM8tjD- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
#UPDATE: The car belongs to Congress Lok Sabha MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya. Parliament security personnel are investigating the cause of the incident. https://t.co/xwqHu8yBeB- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
SP Pani, Kashmir IG on today's Pulwama encounter: The encounter has ended. In this encounter one soldier attained martyrdom and one terrorist was killed who was wanted in many cases. De-induction has been smoothly completed. Further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/jD3D2LmdfB- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi: A doctor's body was found behind his house in Mukherjee Nagar earlier today, the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Body has been sent for a postmortem. Police are investigating the case.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi: Security on high alert after car of an MP rammed into a barricade in Parliament premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QfzNTHRGYX- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
BJP leader Mukul Roy files anticipatory bail in Calcutta High Court division bench in connection with Nadia TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas' murder case. Plea likely to be heard this week. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zF6WCRX2d9- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Allahabad University Registrar had yesterday written to Personal Secretary of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, informing him that politicians are not allowed in university programmes. pic.twitter.com/q0dawWB8kp- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi is working as a lobbyist for competitive aircraft supplier companies. From where did he get the email of Airbus? Airbus itself is under clouds for deals during UPA regime pic.twitter.com/3PFpcM6nDJ- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Supreme Court asks Reliance Communication (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani to again appear before it tomorrow in a contempt petition filed by Ericsson India over not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore after selling its assets to Reliance Jio. pic.twitter.com/kCGQcLNk1H- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Stones pelted on security forces during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama. (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/DUEfkAD9IA- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
UP CM on Akhilesh Yadav stopped at Lucknow Airport: SP should refrain from its anarchist activities. Allahabad University requested that Akhilesh Yadav's visit may create law & order problem because of the dispute between student organisations. Hence the government took this step pic.twitter.com/hw8IhXU6ux- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016: We want to reassure the people of the North-east that this bill is not going to cause any difficulty to their culture, language, identity or interest. Any such situation will be tackled by us pic.twitter.com/hgDk3hH9BF- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Patiala House Court allows alleged Agusta Westland middleman Christian Michel to meet lawyer Rosemary Patrizi.She will meet as general visitor and not as lawyer, as per Tihar rules from Monday to Friday between 9 am -12 noon.Arguments on Michel's bail plea to be held at 2pm today pic.twitter.com/GkKbukIvvt- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on #GujjarReservation agitation: Movement is not spearheaded by me; it's the people who are making me do it. These people have said it categorically that this time no negotiations in Jaipur, negotiations should take place here in their presence. pic.twitter.com/7S7K4eZhhY- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Indian Air Force Vice Chief Anil Khosla: #Rafale induction into the Air Force will give a big boost to our combat capabilities pic.twitter.com/CFO3mhsRkR- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 17 dead in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh today: Ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each will be given by the government to the kin of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/K12cH04fXo- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal VS Chaudhari: No sovereign guarantees given by the Russians in the S-400 air missile system deal. pic.twitter.com/UjvAMbBNIR- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Inn teeno maamlon pe, jo main bola - corruption, procedural & now national security, inn teeno pe karyawahi hogi. Koi nahi bachega. #Rafalepic.twitter.com/ZLZ621LAfI- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident where a woman was dragged out of the car and allegedly gangraped in Ludhiana,Punjab https://t.co/lvkKDM5pUF- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Indian Air Force to conduct Vayushakti exercise on February 16 at Pokharan firing range where all its combat aircraft will showcase their firepower. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief guest at the event. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/scMPfyQYST- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: CAG report is a worthless report. I would term it as a 'Chowkidar Auditor General Report'. It is Narendra Modi's report, written for the Chowkidar, on behalf of the Chowkidar, for the Chowkidar by the Chowkidar. #Rafalepic.twitter.com/F5GZRceZyG- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia orders cancellation of today evening's four years of AAP Govt celebrations in wake of #Delhihotelfire incident in which 17 people died. pic.twitter.com/NhTzMyJAIm- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rahul Gandhi: This is now treason, Mr.Narendra Modi is doing what spies do, he is informing somebody of a defence matter. He is under oath to protect these secrets. #Rafalepic.twitter.com/9thM4rJi7o- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rahul Gandhi: Now PM needs to answer how did Anil Ambani knew 10 days in advance of the #Rafaledeal. Defence Minister, HAL, Foreign Secy don't know but Anil Ambani knew.If this is true then PM is in violation of official secrets act,criminal action must be initiated on this basis https://t.co/5c5M7vA2jC- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says 'for contempt of court we impose a fine of Rs 1 lakh and direct him(former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao) to sit in one corner of the court till the court rises for the day' #MuzaffarpurShelterHomehttps://t.co/Xzr7kcBYd8- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rahul Gandhi: Narendra Modi ji is acting as the middleman of Anil Ambani. This email is clear. An Airbus executive wrote that Mr.Anil Ambani met the French Defence Minister and told him 10 days before the #Rafale deal was signed that he was going to get it pic.twitter.com/h2tQQUgSXk- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Patna: Opposition holds protest at Vidhan Sabha against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over law & order situation in Bihar pic.twitter.com/kldMi7dmZh- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says 'Contempt has been committed. So there will be a mark on his( former interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao) career' AG KK Venugopal says 'He has an unblemished track record of 32 years. Please kindly adopt merciful approach as he has tendered apologies' https://t.co/8BlUcL1mxY- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Congress leader Anand Sharma has given suspension of business rules notice in Rajya Sabha over 'irregularities & alleged corruption in acquisition of Rafale jets'. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/MpHH6a44Ud- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu undertakes a protest march from Andhra Bhavan to Rashtrapati Bhavan over demand for special status for the state. pic.twitter.com/HhvukKdh9K- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi's Patiala House Court reserves order on Rajiv Saxena's bail plea, order to be passed later today #agustawestlandhttps://t.co/E9vSxnci9c- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Attorney General KK Venugopal appearing for CBI accepts in SC that it was a series of mistakes. They have unconditionally apologised and they have not done at this wilfully, AG told the Supreme Court #MuzaffarpurShelterHomehttps://t.co/W8lFpeWVnn- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: Main iss manch se Bengal ki mukhyamantri sushree Mamata Banerjee ko kehna chahta hun Mamata didi dabane se kabhi BJP dabti nahi hai, dabane se BJP aur nikhar kar aati hai. pic.twitter.com/AssDVNAUsd- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav: The government is so afraid of me going to attend a student leader's swearing-in ceremony that I am being stopped at Lucknow Airport ( pic courtesy: Akhilesh Yadav twitter) pic.twitter.com/MQrwxUa9dW- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah in Ahmedabad: Main desh bhar mein ghuumta hoon. Northeast se lekar Kanyakumari tak aur Assam se lekar Gujarat tak, desh ki janata Narendra Modi ji ke sath chhattan ki tarah khadhi hai. Jan samarthan logon ki aankhon mein dikhai padta hai. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/24Z6ERxiyc- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Enforcement Directorate (ED) says in Court 'we are not seeking further remand of Rajiv Saxena', he moved a bail plea in the court. Saxena said he is a leukaemia patient and that he got admitted to LNJP hospital.#agustawestlandhttps://t.co/aFWo2TsrWf- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah at the flagging off of #MeraParivarBhajapaParivar campaign in Ahmedabad: On 3rd March, over 3 crore motorcycles will campaign in every Vidhan Sabha constituency across the country for Vijay Sankalp rally. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/LzpiAAcLJ9- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
#WATCH 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' slogans raised outside ED office in Jaipur as Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrived for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also with them pic.twitter.com/cOPQAgbBE9- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
CBI's former interim Director, Nageswara Rao appears before the Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi complying with SC's earlier order with respect to Muzaffarpur shelter home case pic.twitter.com/UB3mUoA04N- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
PM Narendra Modi on unveiling of the portrait of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: Atal Ji had a long political career, a large part of that career was spent in opposition. Yet, he continued raising issues of public interest and never ever deviated from his ideology. pic.twitter.com/uQGFBcwTMJ- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on unveiling of the portrait of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji will be remembered because there was criticism in his words for opposition but in his heart, there was no anger against opposition. pic.twitter.com/qF0PK0mFY1- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rajasthan: Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrive at ED office in Jaipur for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also with them pic.twitter.com/ZBT6S1UBAY- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway-5 blocked after landslide in Kinnaur district's Nathpa area. pic.twitter.com/YE25NUZ0Ed- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi: A portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee unveiled at the Central Hall of Parliament by President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/kKsFn8e2RP- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on fire in Karol Bagh hotel: 17 people dead and 2 injured. Most of the people died due to suffocation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence. District Magistrate has ordered inquiry pic.twitter.com/2JVLVvH0m8- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Govind Pansare murder case: Maharashtra SIT team investigating the case has submitted supplementary chargesheet in Kolhapur Sessions Court yesterday. The supplementary chargesheet has been filed against the 4 accused, Amol Kale, Amit Digvekar, Vasudev Suryavanshi & Jayant Kurane.- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Rajiv Saxena,co-accused in Augusta Westland money laundering case produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court after his Enforcement Directorate remand ended pic.twitter.com/vCIKEj2pmF- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
#UPDATE 17 dead in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh today pic.twitter.com/gryVMFDzzj- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on Rafale CAG report likely to be tabled in Parliament today: Let's see what all they have written in it. In my opinion, they will give the same suggestions here which they gave to Supreme Court in a sealed cover. pic.twitter.com/9yTxgdMa11- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Pampore: J&K Government has organized a #wetlands awareness campaign in partnership with Wildlife Conservation Fund (WCF) to increase awareness about wetland preservation pic.twitter.com/De54RMlsKD- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bay of Bengal at 7:02 am today- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Balan Mani, Delhi Hotel Association Vice President, on 9 dead in Delhi hotel fire: It was due to fire in ducting because of which it had spread to the hotel rooms.All norms were followed here; license is issued only after inspection. Mishappening can occur in a house as well. pic.twitter.com/vySEmm82bb- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Assam Congress MP Ripun Bora has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss in house 'circumstances which led to late Bhupen Hazarika's son refusing father's Bharat Ratna'. pic.twitter.com/Ei8td3Xj5D- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019
Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah flags off 'Mera Pariwar, Bhajpa Pariwar' campaign from his residence in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also present. pic.twitter.com/da7ns8LFXA- ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019