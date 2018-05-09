NEWS FLASH : यूपी: बीजेपी सांसद हरिनारायण राजभर ने मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ से की मंत्री अनुपमा जायसवाल की शिकायत

Delhi: A two-wheeler borne person died after he was caught between two buses, in South Extension area, police present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/v9PblLMdQI- ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2018
Shahjahanpur: A woman, who sat on dharna alleging that son of a BJP MLA sexually assaulted her,has now claimed that she has been getting death threats.Avdhesh Singh, Lawyer of the victim,said,'Goons came to her house & told her to take back the complaint or else they'll kill her' pic.twitter.com/JGRql0X24Q- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 9, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement