होम | ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ |

NEWS FLASH : कुलभूषण जाधव और उनकी मां-पत्नी के साथ हुई मींटिंग का माहौल डरावना था : विदेश मंत्रालय

देश-दुनिया, बिज़नेस जगत और खेल की दुनिया में हो रही हर बड़ी गतिविधियों के बारे में एक साथ एक ही पेज पर जानें.

,
गुजरात में मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी के नेतृत्व में बीजेपी की नई सरकार आज गांधीनगर में शपथ लेगी. इस समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह सहित बीजेपी व एनडीए के घटक दलों के कई वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल होंगे. देश-दुनिया, बिज़नेस जगत और खेल की दुनिया में हो रही हर बड़ी गतिविधियों के बारे में एक साथ एक ही पेज पर जानें.

Dec 26, 2017
15:29 (IST)
कुलभूषण जाधव और उनकी मां- पत्नी की मुलाकात के पहले जो व्यवहार पाकिस्तान में किया गया है उस पर भारत के विदेश मंत्रालय ने खेद जताया है. मंत्रालय की ओर से कहा गया है कि मीटिंग का माहौल डरावना था.
Dec 26, 2017
13:46 (IST)
केजरीवाल सरकार के दौर में पहली बार दिल्‍ली में पानी हुआ महंगा, अब 20 हजार लीटर से ऊपर के इस्तेमाल पर 20% रेट बढ़े, सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल हैं दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के चेयरमैन
Dec 26, 2017
13:35 (IST)
दिल्ली के मंगोलपुरी इलाके में तेज रफ़्तार ट्रक ने 5 महीने की गर्भवती महिला को कुचला
Dec 26, 2017
12:18 (IST)
कुलभूषण जाधव की मां और पत्नी ने दिल्ली में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज से की मुलाकात.


Dec 26, 2017
11:49 (IST)
आर सी फलदू, भूपेंद्र सिंह चुडासमा कौशिक पटेल, गणपत वसावा ने कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की ली शपथ 

Dec 26, 2017
11:42 (IST)
नितिन पटेल ने उप मुख्‍यमंत्री के रूप में ली शपथ 


Dec 26, 2017
11:36 (IST)
विजय रुपाणी ने गुजरात के मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ गुजराती में ली 

Dec 26, 2017
10:34 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुजरात के नए सीएम विजय रुपाणी के शपथ-ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए अहमदाबाद पहुंचे. एयरपोर्ट में लोगों का हाथ हिलाकर अभिवादन स्‍वीकार करते हुए. 

Dec 26, 2017
10:01 (IST)
मैं यह नहीं कह रहा हूं कि मैं राजनीति में प्रवेश करूंगा लेकिन 31 दिसंबर को इस बारे में मैं अपना रुख साफ करूंगा: अभिनेता रजनीकांत 


Dec 26, 2017
10:00 (IST)
बुजुर्ग कवि और गीतकार गोपालदास नीरज को संक्रमण के बाद अलीगढ़ के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया

Dec 26, 2017
09:26 (IST)
गुजरात: शपथ-ग्रहण समारोह से पहले विजय रुपाणी ने पत्‍नी अंजली के साथ गांधी नगर के पंचदेव मंदिर में की पूजा-अर्चना


Dec 26, 2017
08:50 (IST)
जैश का वांछित आतंकवादी नूर मोहम्मद दक्षिण कश्मीर में पुलवामा जिले के सेम्पोरा में हुई मुठभेड़ में मारा गया : सेना 
Dec 26, 2017
08:50 (IST)
जैश का वांछित आतंकवादी नूर मोहम्मद दक्षिण कश्मीर में पुलवामा जिले के सेम्पोरा में हुई मुठभेड़ में मारा गया : सेना 
Dec 26, 2017
08:39 (IST)

रजनीकांत चेन्नई में श्री राघवेंद्र कल्याण मंडपम में अपने फैंस के साथ कर रहे हैं बातचीत 


Dec 26, 2017
08:28 (IST)
दिल्‍ली: कम दृश्‍यता के चलते 30 ट्रेन लेट, 6 के समय में बदलाव और 10 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया

Dec 26, 2017
07:38 (IST)

जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर: पुलवामा में सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी 
Dec 26, 2017
07:36 (IST)
गुजरात के नए सीएम विजय रुपाणी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शमिल होंगे पीएम मोदी


