बेनामी संपत्ति और कर चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ अब सरकार ने उठाए ये दो बड़े कदम

खास बातें बेनामी संपत्ति कानून की धार तेज की जानकारी देने वाले को करोड़ों का इनाम नाम गुप्त भी रखा जाएगा.

भ्रष्टाचार और अवैध तरीकों से अर्जित किए गए धन पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सरकार ने अब नया कदम उठाया है. बेनामी संपत्तियों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए वित्त मंत्रालय ने एक करोड़ रुपये का इनाम देने की योजना शुरुआत की है. इसके तहत यदि कोई व्यक्ति बेनामी संपत्ति उन्मूलन यूनिट में ज्वाइंट/एडिशनल कमिश्नर के समक्ष किसी ऐसी संपत्ति के बारे में जानकारी देता है तो उसे यह इनाम मिलेगा.जानकारी दे दें कि पिछले वर्ष केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड के एक अधिकारी जो इस योजना पर काम कर रहे थे, नाम न बताने की शर्त पर बताया कि सूचना देने वाले शख्स को कम से कम 15 लाख और अधिकतम 1 करोड़ रुपए का इनाम दिया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही उस शख्स की पहचान भी गुप्त रखी जाएगी ताकि उसकी सुरक्षा को लेकर कोई खतरा न हो.उल्लेखनीय है कि बेनामी प्रॉपर्टी पाए जाने पर सरकार उसे जब्‍त कर सकती है. जो व्यक्ति दोषी पाया जाएगा उसे नए प्रावधान के तहत अधिकतम सात साल तक की अवधि के लिए सश्रम कारावास की सजा मिल सकती है. प्रॉपर्टी की बाजार कीमत पर 25 फीसदी जुर्माने का प्रावधान है. जो लोग जानबूझकर गलत सूचना देते हैं उन पर प्रॉपर्टी के बाजार मूल्य का 10 फीसदी तक जुर्माना भी देना पड़ सकता है.साथ ही सरकार द्वारा अधिकृत अधिकारी को लगता है कि आरोपी के कब्‍जे की प्रॉपर्टी बेनामी है तो वह नोटिस जारी कर आपसे प्रॉपर्टी के कागजात तलब कर सकता है. इस नोटिस के तहत 90 दिन के भीतर अपनी प्रॉपर्टी के कागजात अधिकारी को दिखाने होंगे.वित्त मंत्रालय के मुताबिक ऐसी संपत्ति की जानकारी इनकम टैक्स विभाग के इन्वेस्टिगेशन डायरेक्टोरेट को देनी होगी. ऐसा करने पर संबंधित व्यक्ति को विभाग की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम दिया जाएगा. बेनामी ट्रांजैक्शंस इन्फर्मेंट्स रिवॉर्ड स्कीम, 2018 के तहत यह राशि सूचना देने वाले को दी जाएगी.बता दें कि मोदी सरकार ने 1988 के बेनामी ऐक्ट को संशोधित कर बेनामी ट्रांजैक्शंस ऐक्ट, 2016 पारित कराया है. अब बेनामी संपत्तियों की खोज में लोगों के सहयोग को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने यह इनामी योजना घोषित की है. बेनामी लेनदेन और संपत्तियों को उजागर किए जाने और ऐसी संपत्तियों से मिलने वाली आय के बारे में सूचना देने वाले लोगों को यह इनाम हासिल होगा.मंत्रालय के मुताबिक इस स्कीम का लाभ विदेशी नागरिक भी उठा सकते हैं. बेनामी संपत्तियों के बारे में जानकारी देने वाले शख्स की पहचान गुप्त रखी जाएगी और पूरे मामले में सख्ती से गोपनीयता का पालन किया जाएगा. बेनामी ट्रांजैक्शंस इन्फर्मेंट्स रिवॉर्ड स्कीम, 2018 के बारे में इनकम टैक्स के दफ्तरों और उसकी वेबसाइट पर पूरी जानकारी उपलब्ध है.

सीबीडीटी से जुड़े अधिकारी का मानना है कि गुप्त सूचनाओं के आधार पर बेनामी संपत्तिधारियों को पकड़ना काफी आसान हो जाएगा और इससे पूरे देश में अभियान चलाया जा सकेगा. यही नहीं सरकार ने इनकम टैक्स चोरी के मामलों को उजागर करने के लिए भी 50 लाख रुपये की इनामी योजना का ऐलान किया है.1961 के आईटी ऐक्ट के तहत सरकार ने इनकम टैक्स इनफर्मेंट्स रिवॉर्ड स्कीम शुरू की है.इसके तहत यदि कोई व्यक्ति टैक्स चोरी के मामले की जानकारी आयकर विभाग के जांच निदेशालय में देता है तो इस इनाम का हकदार होगा.आपको बता दें कि बेनामी संपत्ति एक्ट नवंबर 2016 को लागू किया गया था. इस कानून के आने के बाद से कई बेनामी संपत्तियों की पहचान हुई है. जिसमें बैंक डिपोजिट और कई अचल संपत्तियां शामिल हैं.