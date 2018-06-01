बेनामी संपत्ति और कर चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ अब सरकार ने उठाए ये दो बड़े कदम

Details of the reward scheme are available in the Benami Transactions Informants Reward Scheme, 2018, copy of which is available in Income Tax offices and on the official website of the Income Tax Department: https://t.co/kJSWZCHCYU .— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
वित्त मंत्रालय के मुताबिक ऐसी संपत्ति की जानकारी इनकम टैक्स विभाग के इन्वेस्टिगेशन डायरेक्टोरेट को देनी होगी. ऐसा करने पर संबंधित व्यक्ति को विभाग की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम दिया जाएगा. बेनामी ट्रांजैक्शंस इन्फर्मेंट्स रिवॉर्ड स्कीम, 2018 के तहत यह राशि सूचना देने वाले को दी जाएगी.
Under the Benami Transactions Informants Reward Scheme,2018, a person can get reward upto Rs.1 crore for giving specific information in prescribed manner to the Joint or Additional Commissioners of Benami Prohibition Units (BPUs) in Investigation Directorates of Income Tax Deptt.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
This Scheme is also aimed at encouraging people to give information about benami transactions & properties & proceeds from such properties which are actionable under Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, as amended by the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
New Benami Transactions Informants Reward Scheme, 2018 launched by the Income Tax Department; Objective is to get people’s participation in the Income Tax Department’s efforts to unearth black money and to reduce tax evasion;For more details,please log on: https://t.co/eE6vOHvjkq— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
Amount has been kept high to make it attractive to potential sources in foreign countries.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
With the objective of attracting & encouraging people to give information in prescribed manner about income and assets actionable under Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, reward upto Rs. 5 crore has been introduced in New Scheme.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
इसके तहत यदि कोई व्यक्ति टैक्स चोरी के मामले की जानकारी आयकर विभाग के जांच निदेशालय में देता है तो इस इनाम का हकदार होगा.
Information under this Scheme has to be given in prescribed manner to the DG of Income Tax (Investigation) or an officer whom he may authorize in this behalf. Foreigners will also be eligible for reward under this Scheme.— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 1, 2018
