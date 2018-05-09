NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
सोने के गहनों, ईटीएफ और बॉन्ड में निवेश करना है तो जान लें ये जरूरी बातें और टैक्स नियम

वित्तीय सलाहकारों का कहना है कि हाथ में सोना नकदी का अच्छा विकल्प है

सोने के गहनों, ईटीएफ और बॉन्ड में निवेश करना है तो जान लें ये जरूरी बातें और टैक्स नियम

सोना और गहनों के साथ महिलाओं का खासा संबंध रहा है.

खास बातें

  1. मेकिंग चार्जेज पर जरूर करनी चाहिए बात
  2. एसजीबी सोने में निवेश पर ब्याज देते हैं
  3. ईटीएफ एक प्रकार से म्यूचुअल फंड की तरह है.
नई दिल्ली: अकसर देखा जाता है कि लोग सोने में निवेश इसलिए भी करते हैं क्योंकि यह न केवल एक बेहतर विकल्प बल्कि समय पर इसे आसानी से नकद में बदला भी जा सकता है. वित्तीय सलाहकारों का कहना है कि हाथ में सोना नकदी का अच्छा विकल्प है तो गोल्ड में डिमैट के जरिए निवेश जैसे ईटीएफ (एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड) और एसजीबी (सोवरिन गोल्ड बॉन्ड) कीमत लगातार बनाए रखता है. जो भी लोग सोने में निवेश करना चाहते हैं वह खरीदने के लिए अकसर सही समय देखते हैं. यह जरूरी है कि इसके लिए टैक्स कानून की भी समझ हो.

जानकारों का कहना है कि सोना केवल बाजार की भावनाओं के आधार पर नहीं लेना चाहिए. सबसे पहले हमें तीन बेसिक बातों के बारे में जानना चाहिए. सोने, गोल्ड ईटीएफ और गोल्ड बॉन्ड को समझना भी जरूरी है. 

फिजिकल गोल्ड को ऐसा सोना के तौर पर समझा जाए जैसे कि हमने अपने हाथ में सोना ले लिया है. यानि फिजिकल गोल्ड. यह सोने का सिक्का हो सकता है, सोने का गहना हो सकता है. ऐसा सोना वर्तमान सोने के दाम और सोने के गहने या सिक्का बनाने के दाम जिसे मेकिंग चार्जेज कहते के साथ खरीदा जा सकता है. गहने बनाने का चार्ज सोनार लेता है. वह अकसर खरीदार की पसंद के हिसाब से गहना तैयार करता है. बाद में सोने के वजन और मेहनताना के हिसाब से पैसे लेता है. यही मेकिंग चार्ज होता है जिसकी वजह से हम अकसर देखते हैं कि हर दुकान में एक गहना के दाम दूसरे की दुकान से अलग होता है. 

पढ़ें - महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबरी : अभी और गिरेंगे आभूषणों के दाम

बात गोल्ड ईटीएफ की. यह एक प्रकार से म्यूचुअल फंड की तरह है. फर्क केवल इतना है कि यहां जो भी निवेशक होते हैं उनका पैसा सोने में ही लगाया जाता है. दूसरे शब्दों में यहां पर सोना फिजिकल फॉर्म में नहीं होता बल्कि डीमैट फॉर्म में होता है. गोल्ड ईटीएफ के लिए डिमैट अकाउंट जरूरी है. दूसरे बात फिजिकल गोल्ड की तुलना में गोल्ड ईटीएफ का दाम कनसिस्टेंट होता है. 

फिजिकल गोल्ड की अपेक्षा, सोने में निवेश दो तरह से किया जा सकता है. एक गोल्ड ईटीएफ और दूसरा गोल्ड बॉन्ड. एसजीबी (सोवरिन गोल्ड बॉन्ड) सोने में निवेश पर ब्याज देते हैं. यह हर 6 महीने में देय होता है. यह रेट 2.5 प्रतिशत होता है. गोल्ड बॉन्ड या कहें एसजीबी को आधिकारिक बैंकों से खरीदा जा सकता है. यह एनबीएफसी या फिर स्टॉक एक्सचेंज से भी लिया जा सकता है. 

पढ़ें - सोना फिसलकर 32,000 रुपये के नीचे, चांदी की चमक बरकरार

पांच जरूरी बातें जिन्हें ध्यान में रखना चाहिए यदि सोने में निवेश का मन है -

1. फिजिकल गोल्ड बनाम डिमैट गोल्ड
जो निवेशक फिजिकल गोल्ड में निवेश के इच्छुक है उन्हें मेकिंग चार्जेज पर ध्यान देना चाहिए. कम से कम मेकिंग चार्जेज के साथ खरीदें. कई बार देखा गया है कि सोनार मेकिंग चार्जेज में डिस्काउंट देता है. जानकारों का कहना है कि यह खासतौर पर त्योहारों के मौसम में होता है. यह अच्छा होगा कि सोनार से अलग-अलग गहनों पर मेकिंग चार्जेज के बारे में जानकारी ले ली जाए. 

अरिहंत केपिटल मार्केट में कमोडिटीज के रिसर्च हेड ने एनडीटीवी से कहा कि अगर बाजार से सोना ले रहे हैं तब या तो सोना डिमैट फॉर्म में ले या फिर गोल्ड कॉयन में लें. बाजार के उतार-चढ़ाव से बचने के लिए निवेशक को अपना पैसा फिजिकल मार्केट या फ्यूचर मार्केट में भी थोड़ा पैसा लगाना चाहिए. 

2. क्या सोने में निवेश करना चाहिए?
सोने में अकसर यह सोच कर निवेश किया जाता है कि यह निवेस में सबसे कम रिस्क का रास्ता है और सुरक्षित है. जानकारों का कहना है कि यही कारण है कि शेयर बाजार में निवेश या इससे संबंधित निवेश विकल्प की तुलना में विपरीत रिश्ता है. सोने में निवेश बाजार की भावनाओं के हिसाब से नहीं होना चाहिए. होना यह चाहिए कि व्यक्ति अपनी वित्तीय जरूरतों और पोर्टफोलियो के साइज के हिसाब से निवेश तय करे. 5nance.com के संस्थापक और सीईओ दिनेश रोहिरा का  कहना है कि सोना हमेशा से निवेश का सुरक्षित विकल्प रहा है. खासतौर पर पारिवारिक विपदा या फिर किसी बड़ी भू-राजनीतिक घटना के समय यह काम आता रहा है.

पढ़ें - सोने की कीमतें प्रभावित करने में डॉलर के उतार-चढ़ाव की भूमिका फिर बढ़ी : विश्व स्वर्ण परिषद

3. कौन सी खास बातों का रखें ध्यान
क्रेडिट एजेंसी केयर के रेटिंग्स एक्सपर्ट की राय में सोने का भाव अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 1350 डॉलर तक रहने की उम्मीद है. यह कम समय तक रहेगा. कुछ लंबे समय में मध्य एशिया, अमेरिकी सरकार के बढ़ते कर्ज और बढ़ती महंगाई दर, शेयर बाजार में खतरे और भू-राजनैतिक तनाव के चलते सोना के दाम को बल मिल सकता है. कटारिया का मानना है कि वर्तमान हालात को देखते हुए कहा जा सकता है कि अगले डेढ़ साल में सोने के दाम बढ़ने के ही आसार हैं. किसी को भी मिड टर्म आउटलुक के साथ सोने में निवेश करना चाहिए. यह भी कम से डेढ़ साल से दो साल के लिए ठीक होगा.

4. क्या सोना खरीदने के लिए यह सही समय है?
कई जानकारों की सलाह कि विपत्ति के समय सोना कारगर विकल्प है. बाजार के उतार-चढ़ाव, महंगाई और अस्थिरता के समय भी सोने में निवेश फायदेमंद होता है. रोहिरा का कहना है कि पिछले पांच सालों में सोना फ्लैट ही रहा है कि लेकिन अब बनती परिस्थितियों के चलते पॉजिटिव मोमेंटम बना है. महंगाई दर कम होने से सोना एक अच्छा विकल्प बना है और फिलहाल सोने में निवेश का सही समय है और यह निवेश पांच के लिए करने के मन के साथ किया जाना चाहिए.

5. कर का असर
वेल्थ डिस्कवरी के निदेशक राहुल अग्रवाल का कहना है कि फिजिकल गोल्ड या फिर ईटीएफ में निवेश पर कर के हिसाब से एक ही बात है. हालांकि यदि एसजीबी में निवेश किया जाता है तब बात अलग होती है. अगर एसजीबी को मैच्युरिटी तक रखा जाता है तब इस पर कोई कर नहीं लगता है.
 
Tax treatment for gold investment
AspectsPhysical Gold Sovereign Gold Bond Gold ETF
Lock InNo 5 Years No
Tax ImplicationLTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 yearsNo LTCG Tax on redemption; LTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 years (AND) Interest Income Taxed at applicable slab rateLTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 years

तीनों प्रकार के निवेश से इंडेक्सेशन (सूचीकरण) हो सकताहै और इससे लॉन्ग टर्म कैपिटल गेन (एलजीसीटी) की गणना में फायदा होगा.


