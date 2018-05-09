सोने के गहनों, ईटीएफ और बॉन्ड में निवेश करना है तो जान लें ये जरूरी बातें और टैक्स नियम

|Tax treatment for gold investment
|Aspects
|Physical Gold
|Sovereign Gold Bond
|Gold ETF
|Lock In
|No
|5 Years
|No
|Tax Implication
|LTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 years
|No LTCG Tax on redemption; LTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 years (AND) Interest Income Taxed at applicable slab rate
|LTCG Tax 20% (With Indexation benefit) after 3 years holding (or) Tax at slab rate before 3 years
