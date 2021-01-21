Bihar Board Exams 2021: बिहार बोर्ड के छात्रों की मांग, स्थगित करें बोर्ड एग्जाम, कहा- 'हमसे इतनी जल्दी परीक्षा देने की उम्मीद न करें'

Bihar Board Exams 2021: बिहार में 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा 1 फरवरी से शुरू होने वाली हैं. बिहार राज्य परीक्षा बोर्ड (BSEB) ने प्रैक्टिकल और थ्योरी पेपर दोनों के लिए डेटशीट जारी कर दी है. प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं 9 जनवरी से शुरू हुई थीं और थ्योरी पेपर 1 फरवरी से शुरू होंगे. बता दें कि बिहार 2021 में बोर्ड परीक्षा आयोजित करने वाला पहला भारतीय राज्य है. बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी होते ही बिहार बोर्ड के छात्रों ने तैयारी के लिए समय की कमी का हवाला देते हुए परीक्षाओं को स्थगित करने की मांग करनी शुरू कर दी है.
बिहार बोर्ड की 10वीं-12वीं परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों का कहना है कि वो परीक्षा के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार नहीं हैं और उन्हें तैयारी करने के लिए और समय चाहिए. इसलिए बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं स्थगित होनी चाहिए.
एक छात्र ने कहा है कि बिहार सरकार किस आधार पर छात्रों को बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित होने के लिए कह रही है. छात्र ने लिखा, "कोई ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं, सिलेबस में कोई कमी नहीं, कोई ऑफलाइन क्लास नहीं तो BSEB किस आधार पर हमें परीक्षा लिखने की उम्मीद करता है."
एक अन्य छात्र ने लिखा, "कृपया हमारी परीक्षा स्थगित करें सर. हमने अभी तक अपना सिलेबस भी पूरा नहीं किया है. यह समझने की कोशिश करें कि आपने हमें ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं प्रदान नहीं की हैं. अब हम खुद ही पढ़ाई करके अपना पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, इसलिए कृपया हमें थोड़ा समय दें."
