Bihar Board Exams 2021: बिहार बोर्ड के छात्रों की मांग, स्थगित करें बोर्ड एग्जाम, कहा- 'हमसे इतनी जल्दी परीक्षा देने की उम्मीद न करें'

बिहार बोर्ड की 10वीं-12वीं परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों का कहना है कि वो परीक्षा के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार नहीं हैं और उन्हें तैयारी करने के लिए और समय चाहिए. इसलिए बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं स्थगित होनी चाहिए.

एक छात्र ने कहा है कि बिहार सरकार किस आधार पर छात्रों को बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए उपस्थित होने के लिए कह रही है. छात्र ने लिखा, "कोई ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं, सिलेबस में कोई कमी नहीं, कोई ऑफलाइन क्लास नहीं तो BSEB किस आधार पर हमें परीक्षा लिखने की उम्मीद करता है."

एक अन्य छात्र ने लिखा, "कृपया हमारी परीक्षा स्थगित करें सर. हमने अभी तक अपना सिलेबस भी पूरा नहीं किया है. यह समझने की कोशिश करें कि आपने हमें ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं प्रदान नहीं की हैं. अब हम खुद ही पढ़ाई करके अपना पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, इसलिए कृपया हमें थोड़ा समय दें."

#postpone_biharboardexam2021

Please postpone our exams sir.

We have not completes our syllabus yet.Try to understand you have not provided us online classes.. Now we are trying to complete our syllabus by self study so please give use litte time@AshokChoudhaary@NitishKumar — Kuchsunnapasandkaroge_ (@Kuchsunnapasan1) January 19, 2021

एक अन्य छात्र ने लिखा

sir I'm requesting you to extend the dates of class 12 bihar board exam 2021.sir as the covid pandemic has caused major disruption in the evaluation of Class 12 students.sir covid19 has disturbed us a lot. many students haven't completed the syllabus #postpone_biharboardexam2021 — Aditya Jha (@AdityaJ98281887) January 8, 2021