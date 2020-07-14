CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: सीबीएसई 10वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट 15 जुलाई को होगा जारी, HRD मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: . सीबीएसई 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट कल यानी 15 जुलाई को जारी किया जाएगा. इस बात की जानकारी खुद मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल के जरिए दी है. 

CBSE Board 10th Result 2020: सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट 13 जुलाई को जारी कर दिया है. 12वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद सीबीएसई के लाखों स्टूडेंट्स को 10वीं क्लास के रिजल्ट (CBSE Class 10th Result 2020) का इंतजार है. सीबीएसई 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट कल यानी 15 जुलाई को जारी किया जाएगा. इस बात की जानकारी खुद मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल के जरिए दी है. 

