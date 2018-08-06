NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दिल्ली सरकार ने स्टूडेंट्स को दिया तोहफा, अब कॉलेजों में बनेंगे लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

दिल्ली सरकार ने स्टूडेंट्स को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है. अब स्टूडेंट्स को ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के लिए आरटीओ के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेगे.

खास बातें

  1. स्टूडेंट्स को अपने कॉलेज से 'लर्नर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस' मिल सकेगा,
  2. प्रधानाचार्यों को लाइसेंस जारी करने का अधिकार दे दिया गया है.
  3. लर्नर लाइसेंस की वैधता छह महीने के लिए होगी.
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली सरकार ने स्टूडेंट्स को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है. केजरीवाल सरकार के परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत ने कहा कि कहा कि दिल्ली के स्टूडेंट्स को अब अपने कॉलेज से 'लर्नर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस' मिल सकेगा क्योंकि सरकार ने कॉलेजों के प्रधानाचार्यों और निदेशकों को लाइसेंस जारी करने का अधिकार दे दिया है.

कैलाश गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "युवा हैं और दिल्ली में पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं? आप जल्द ही अपने कॉलेज से लर्नर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस ले सकते हैं."
लर्नर लाइसेंस की वैधता छह महीने के लिए होगी. इस पहल से दिल्ली के विभिन्न कॉलेजों, पॉलिटेक्निक और आईटीआई के लगभग दो लाख स्टूडेंट्स को लाभ मिलेगा.

परिवहन मंत्री के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने लिखा, 'भ्रष्टाचार को कम करने और आम आदमी के जीवन को आसान बनाने की दिशा में ये बड़ा कदम है.

ऐसा कहा जा रहा कि दिल्ली सरकार का यह फैसला ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी में फैले भ्रष्टाचार को रोकने के लिए लिया गया है.

(इनपुट-आईएएनएस)


