दिल्ली सरकार ने स्टूडेंट्स को दिया तोहफा, अब कॉलेजों में बनेंगे लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

Young and studying in Delhi? You can soon get your Learner's Driving License from your college itself.— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) August 4, 2018
Delhi govt empowers Directors and Principals of Colleges , Polytechnics and ITIs to issue Learner's License. Over 2 lakh students will benefit each year.
परिवहन मंत्री के ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने लिखा, 'भ्रष्टाचार को कम करने और आम आदमी के जीवन को आसान बनाने की दिशा में ये बड़ा कदम है.
ऐसा कहा जा रहा कि दिल्ली सरकार का यह फैसला ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी में फैले भ्रष्टाचार को रोकने के लिए लिया गया है.
A very big step in cutting red tape, reducing corruption n making aam admi’s life easy... https://t.co/5PpyXtOyut— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 4, 2018
