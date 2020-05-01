#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@KVS_HQ

Sir, I am a student of class 12th, KV Sng. My question is - How likely is the remaining board exams to be held? If it happens then when will it be? Please provide tentative dates so that we shall be mentally prepared. pic.twitter.com/LRHvYIil3I — Pratyush Meher (@Meher02Meher) May 1, 2020

स्टूडेंट्स की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा सवाल बोर्ड के पेंडिंग एग्जाम के बारे में पूछे जा रहे हैं. केंद्रीय विद्यालय की 12वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाले एक स्टूडेंट ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री से पूछा, " बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं होने की कितनी संभावना है? अगर परीक्षा होंगी तो कब होंगी? कृपया टेंटेटिव तारीखें बता दें ताकि हम मानसिक रूप से खुद को तैयार कर सकें.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive#1sir, please promote std 10 student based upon internal assessments and tma across all boards (nios,icse,cbse and all state boards). Provisional admissions have begun for class 11 or have already been done in mostly,online classes have started as well. — Odin (@Odin59206787) May 1, 2020

एक 10वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स ने मंत्री से अनुरोध किया कि 10वीं क्लास के सभी स्टूडेंट्स को इंटरनल नंबरों के आधार पर पास कर देना चाहिए. स्टूडेंट ने ये भी कहा कि 11वीं क्लास के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेस शुरू हो गई हैं और स्टूडेंट्स को ये बात ही समझ नहीं आ रही है कि 10वीं की क्लास अटेंड करें या फिर 11वीं की. एक एवरेज स्टूडेंट एक बार में सिर्फ एक ही काम कर सकता है या तो 10वीं के लिए पढ़ाई कर सकता है या फिर 11वीं के लिए.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive#2sir, online classes for 11th have started too,putting us under enormous pressure. Should we study for class 10 boards exams? Or we should study in the online classes for class 11? An average student can do one thing,either to study for 10 board or 11. — Odin (@Odin59206787) May 1, 2020

@DrRPNishank Sir, I am a CBSE class 12th student. I suggest that our exams should be conducted with issue of a special pass for students, Maintenance of social distancing and use of mask, Special transport facility should be provided by schools.#EducationMinisterGoesLive#CBSE — Hardik Pratap Singh Rathore (@Actor_Hardik) May 1, 2020

Namaste @DrRPNishank,@cbseindia29,#EducationMinisterGoesLive This time physics exam of class 12th #cbseboard2020 was very difficult as compared to past few years. So I request you on behalf of #allindiaCBSE students that this time plz make sure that the checking will be lenient. — Harit Shah (@harit_shah) May 1, 2020

Sir i respect you a lot. Please enable internal policy for every student of 9 and 11 whose result came in lockdown or papers were held before lockdown.#educationministergoeslive — Kunal (@Kunal77453898) May 1, 2020

We all private college students are attending online classes from 9 to 5 daily but due to network issue we all are not able to understand each and every point. All books are in hostel. how can we achive good marks #EducationMinisterGoeslive — Ankit Tiwari (@tiwariankit396) May 1, 2020