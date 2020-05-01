MHRD के लिए स्‍टूडेंट्स ने लगाई सवालों की झड़ी, कहा- "इंटरनल नंबरों के आधार पर किया जाए पास"

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' के वेबिनार 2 की घोषणा करने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स के सवालों की बरसात हो रही है.

स्टूडेंट्स विकास मंत्री से बोर्ड एग्जाम को लेकर सवाल पूछ रहे हैं.

नई दिल्ली:

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक' 2 मई को दोपहर 12 बजे लाइव आकर स्टूडेंट्स से बात करेंगे और कोविड-19 (Covid-19) की वजह से पढ़ाई पर हो रहे असर के बारे में उनके सवालों के जवाब भी देंगे. इस बात की जानकारी खुद मंत्री ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए दी. स्टूडेंट्स मंत्री से अपने सभी सवाल हैशटैग  #EducationMinisterGoesLive का इस्तेमाल करके पूछे सकते हैं. मंत्री के वेबिनार 2 की घोषणा करने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स के सवालों की बरसात हो रही है.

स्टूडेंट्स की तरफ से सबसे ज्यादा सवाल बोर्ड के पेंडिंग एग्जाम के बारे में पूछे जा रहे हैं. केंद्रीय विद्यालय की 12वीं क्लास में पढ़ने वाले एक स्टूडेंट ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री से पूछा, " बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं होने की कितनी संभावना है? अगर परीक्षा होंगी तो कब होंगी? कृपया टेंटेटिव तारीखें बता दें ताकि हम मानसिक रूप से खुद को तैयार कर सकें.

एक 10वीं क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स ने मंत्री से अनुरोध किया कि 10वीं क्लास के सभी स्टूडेंट्स को इंटरनल नंबरों के आधार पर पास कर देना चाहिए. स्टूडेंट ने ये भी कहा कि 11वीं क्लास के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेस शुरू हो गई हैं और स्टूडेंट्स को ये बात ही समझ नहीं आ रही है कि 10वीं की क्लास अटेंड करें या फिर 11वीं की. एक एवरेज स्टूडेंट एक बार में सिर्फ एक ही काम कर सकता है या तो 10वीं के लिए पढ़ाई कर सकता है या फिर 11वीं के लिए.

