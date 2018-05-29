ऑटो ड्राइवर की बेटी आफरीन ने 10वीं के बोर्ड में किया टॉप, लेकर आई 98.3 फीसदी नंबर

Aafreen Shaikh, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Ahmedabad has scored 98.31 percentile in GSEB SSC exams. She says," I studied regularly. I want to pursue MBBS in future. My parents always dreamt of making me a doctor & I will surely fulfil their dreams." #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/mbOiT4Sx42

Me and my family have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation: Shaikh Mohammad Hamza, autorickshaw driver and father of the student who scored 98. 31 percentile. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/dlzrM3yOKl