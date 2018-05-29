ऑटो ड्राइवर की बेटी आफरीन ने 10वीं के बोर्ड में किया टॉप, लेकर आई 98.3 फीसदी नंबर

हालांकि परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति कुछ ज्यादा अच्छी नहीं है. इसके बावजूद आफरीन के पिता शेख मोहम्मद हम्जा ने बेटी की पढ़ाई पर पूरा ध्यान दिया. हमजा पेशे से ऑटो ड्राइवर हैं और अपनी बच्ची के मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के सपने को पूरा करना चाहते हैं.
Aafreen Shaikh, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Ahmedabad has scored 98.31 percentile in GSEB SSC exams. She says," I studied regularly. I want to pursue MBBS in future. My parents always dreamt of making me a doctor & I will surely fulfil their dreams." #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/mbOiT4Sx42— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
हमारी ओर से आफरीन को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.
Me and my family have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation: Shaikh Mohammad Hamza, autorickshaw driver and father of the student who scored 98. 31 percentile. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/dlzrM3yOKl— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
