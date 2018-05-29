NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ऑटो ड्राइवर की बेटी आफरीन ने 10वीं के बोर्ड में किया टॉप, लेकर आई 98.3 फीसदी नंबर

10वीं बोर्ड में कमाल करने वाली आफरीन डॉक्‍टर बनना चाहती हैं.

आफरीन डॉक्‍टर बनना चाहती हैं

खास बातें

  1. गुजरात के10वीं बोर्ड में आफरीन के 98.3 फीसदी नंबर आए हैं
  2. आफरीन के पिता ऑटो चलाते हैं
  3. आफरीन आगे चलकर मेडिकल की पढ़ाई करना चाहती हैं
नई द‍िल्‍ली : गुजरात सेकेंडरी और हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन बोर्ड (GSHSEB) ने सोमवार को 10वीं के नतीजों का ऐलान किया था. इस बार 7.75 लाख से भी ज्‍यादा स्‍टूडेंट ने 10वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा दी थी. अहमदाबाद के जुहापुरा के एफडी हाईस्‍कूल की आफरीन बस कुछ ही अंकों से पहली पोजिशन पाने में पीछे रह गईं. 

10वीं के बोर्ड में अच्‍छा करने के बाद अब आफरीन मेडिकल की पढ़ाई पर फोकस करना चाहती हैं. उनके मुताबिक, 'मैं रोजाना छह से सात घंटे पढ़ाई करती थी. मैं भविष्‍य में एमबीबीएस करना चाहती हूं. मेरे माता-पिता हमेशा से मुझे डॉक्‍टर बनाने का सपना देखते आ रहे हैं और मैं उनके सपनों को पूरा करना चाहती हूं. 

  हालांकि परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति कुछ ज्‍यादा अच्‍छी नहीं है. इसके बावजूद आफरीन के पिता शेख मोहम्‍मद हम्‍जा ने बेटी की पढ़ाई पर पूरा ध्‍यान दिया. हमजा पेशे से ऑटो ड्राइवर हैं और अपनी बच्‍ची के मेडिकल की पढ़ाई के सपने को पूरा करना चाहते हैं.

उनके मुताबिक, 'मैं चार सदस्‍यों के परिवार का पालन-पोषण कर रहा हूं. मैं अपनी बेटी को पढ़ाने और उसके सपने को पूरा करने के लिए जो भी कर सकता हूं करूंगा. हमने कभी लड़के और लड़की में भेद नहीं किया. अगर मेरी बेटियां पढ़ती हैं और आत्‍मनिर्भर बनती हैं तो मुझे सबसे ज्‍यादा गर्व होगा. मैं पैसों के इंतजाम में लगा हूं ताकि आफरीन अपने पसंद का करियर चुन सके.' हमारी ओर से आफरीन को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं.

Video: सीबीएसई बोर्ड के नतीजों में छाए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल


