होम | करियर |

वैलेंटाइन्स डे के मौके पर बंद रहेगी लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी, जारी की गई एडवाइजरी

यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने एक एडवाइजरी जारी कर 14 फरवरी को छात्रों से कैंपस में न आने की बात कही है.

,
लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी की फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. छात्रों को कैंपस न आने को कहा गया
  2. यूनिवर्सिटी ने जारी की एडवाइजरी
  3. यूनिवर्सिटी में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों ने किया एडवाइजरी का विरोध
नई दिल्ली: वैलेंटाइन्स डे के मौके पर लखनऊ यूनिवर्सिटी बंद रहेगा. यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने इस बाबत मंगलवार को एक एडवाइजरी भी जारी की. इस एडवाइजरी में कहा गया है कि इस बार वैलेंटाइन्स डे के मौके पर यूनिवर्सिटी में किसी भी तरह का शैक्षिणिक कार्य नहीं होगा. यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन ने छात्रों ने इस दिन कैंपस न आने का अनुरोध भी किया है.

प्रशासन द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी में 14 फरवरी को छुट्टी देने की मुख्य महाशिवरात्रि पर्व को बताया गया है. प्रशासन ने एडवाइजरी में ऐसे छात्रों पर कार्रवाई करने की भी बात की है जो 14 तारीख को कैंपस में देखे जाएंगे. हालांकि प्रशासन के इस एलान का छात्रों ने जमकर विरोध किया है. छात्रों के अनुसार यह उनकी आजादी के खिलाफ है.
 
अगर इस दिन हमें छुट्टी दी गई है तो हमें कोई अपने ही कैंपस में आने से कैसे रोक सकता है. छात्रों ने प्रशासन की इस निर्णय को छोटी सोच का नतीजा बताया है.
  गौरतलब है कि प्रशासन द्वारा जारी एडवाइजरी में कहा गया है कि पश्चिमी सभ्यता के अनुसार 14 फरवरी को वैलेंटाइन्स डे के साथ-साथ नए साल के तौर पर भी मनाया जाता है.

इस बार 14 फरवरी को ही महाशिवरात्रि भी है. लिहाजा इस दिन हम यूनिवर्सिटी बंद करने का फैसला कर रहे हैं. 


Lucknow University remain closed on Valentine's day

