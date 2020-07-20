एग्जाम कैंसिल कराने के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #ExamsInCovidASuicide

यूजीसी ने बीते दिन दावा किया है कि कुल 755 विश्वविद्यालयों ने आयोग को परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने की स्थिति के बारे में सूचित किया है. यूजीसी ने कहा कि इन 755 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 321 राज्य विश्वविद्यालय, 274 निजी, 120 डीम्ड और 40 केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय थे. इनमें से कुल 566 विश्वविद्यालयों ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा आयोजित कर ली थीं या अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे थे.

यूजीसी (UGC) ने कहा कि कुल 560 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 194 ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा कर ली हैं और 366 अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे हैं. लेकिन कोरोनावायरस खतरे के चलते देशभर के स्टूडेंट्स फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षा कैंसिल कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं स्टूडेंट्स क्या कह रहे हैं.

#ExamsInCovidASuicide@ugc_india is it Okay? Or you also want to contribute in increasing the cases of Covid-19 ? pic.twitter.com/csAnPusCYq — Nitin (@iTzZ__NiTiN) July 19, 2020

Several parents would have invested their life savings on a student who will be a"bread winner" for the family after completing his education.Million Hope's are vested in his education.@BSYBJP your govt shd be bothered abt these dreams. #ExamsInCovidASuicide#cancelallexamspic.twitter.com/x7vsLKuwgC — RAMSINGH SAINI (@Ramsing68549405) July 20, 2020

Do @ugc_india think about students? I've started getting doubts about it.

They are pushing India's future(students) into darkness.

Can someone please knock some sense into the minds of @ugc_india. They are putting entire student community into danger.#ExamsInCovidASuicide — Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) July 19, 2020

Final year students to government #ExamsInCovidASuicidepic.twitter.com/FFKkVB5npB — Satyapal Rathore Soniyasar (@SpSoniyasar) July 19, 2020