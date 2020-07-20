एग्जाम कैंसिल कराने के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #ExamsInCovidASuicide

विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (UGC) ने हाल ही में बताया कि देशभर में 450 से अधिक विश्वविद्यालयों ने ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन तरीके से अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा (Final Year Exams 2020) आयोजित कर ली हैं या फिर लेने की योजना बना रहे हैं. कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने के UGC के इस बयान के बाद से ही स्टूडेंट्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फाइनल ईयर के एग्जाम (Final Year Exams 2020) को कैंसिल करने की डिमांड कर रहे हैं. स्टूडेंट्स का कहना है कि देश में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित लोगों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, ऐसे में परीक्षा देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की सेहत को खतरा हो सकता है. सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स #ExamsInCovidASuicide ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं और परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.
यूजीसी ने बीते दिन दावा किया है कि कुल 755 विश्वविद्यालयों ने आयोग को परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने की स्थिति के बारे में सूचित किया है. यूजीसी ने कहा कि इन 755 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 321 राज्य विश्वविद्यालय, 274 निजी, 120 डीम्ड और 40 केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय थे. इनमें से कुल 566 विश्वविद्यालयों ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा आयोजित कर ली थीं या अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे थे.
यूजीसी (UGC) ने कहा कि कुल 560 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 194 ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा कर ली हैं और 366 अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे हैं. लेकिन कोरोनावायरस खतरे के चलते देशभर के स्टूडेंट्स फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षा कैंसिल कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं स्टूडेंट्स क्या कह रहे हैं.
#ExamsInCovidASuicide@ugc_india is it Okay? Or you also want to contribute in increasing the cases of Covid-19 ? pic.twitter.com/csAnPusCYq— Nitin (@iTzZ__NiTiN) July 19, 2020
#ExamsInCovidASuicide— Harshit Jain (@It_storyteller) July 20, 2020
Fight between UGC Vs Final year students be Like-
Final Year Students- pic.twitter.com/KK5v09II7c
Several parents would have invested their life savings on a student who will be a"bread winner" for the family after completing his education.Million Hope's are vested in his education.@BSYBJP your govt shd be bothered abt these dreams. #ExamsInCovidASuicide#cancelallexamspic.twitter.com/x7vsLKuwgC— RAMSINGH SAINI (@Ramsing68549405) July 20, 2020
Do @ugc_india think about students? I've started getting doubts about it.— Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) July 19, 2020
They are pushing India's future(students) into darkness.
Can someone please knock some sense into the minds of @ugc_india. They are putting entire student community into danger.#ExamsInCovidASuicide
After UGC new guidelines— Satyapal Rathore Soniyasar (@SpSoniyasar) July 19, 2020
Final year students to government #ExamsInCovidASuicidepic.twitter.com/FFKkVB5npB
India has become the third most infection affected country in the world.— Power of Socialism (@PoS__community) July 19, 2020
Allowing universities to conduct exams,at such a time is dangerous for the safety of students in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic
Why is the govt putting the country's future at risk?#ExamsInCovidASuicidepic.twitter.com/H3cNXA3H4c