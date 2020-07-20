एग्जाम कैंसिल कराने के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ #ExamsInCovidASuicide

देश में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित लोगों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, ऐसे में परीक्षा देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की सेहत को खतरा हो सकता है. सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स #ExamsInCovidASuicide ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं और परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. 

स्टूडेंट्स फाइनल ईयर के एग्जाम कैंसिल करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.

विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (UGC) ने हाल ही में बताया कि देशभर में 450 से अधिक विश्वविद्यालयों ने ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन तरीके से अंतिम वर्ष की परीक्षा (Final Year Exams 2020) आयोजित कर ली हैं या फिर लेने की योजना बना रहे हैं. कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने के UGC के इस बयान के बाद से ही स्टूडेंट्स सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फाइनल ईयर के एग्जाम (Final Year Exams 2020) को कैंसिल करने की डिमांड कर रहे हैं. स्टूडेंट्स का कहना है कि देश में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित लोगों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, ऐसे में परीक्षा देने वाले स्टूडेंट्स की सेहत को खतरा हो सकता है. सोशल मीडिया पर स्टूडेंट्स #ExamsInCovidASuicide ट्रेंड करा रहे हैं और परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने की मांग कर रहे हैं. 

यूजीसी ने बीते दिन दावा किया है कि कुल 755 विश्वविद्यालयों ने आयोग को परीक्षाएं आयोजित कराने की स्थिति के बारे में सूचित किया है. यूजीसी ने कहा कि इन 755 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 321 राज्य विश्वविद्यालय, 274 निजी, 120 डीम्ड और 40 केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय थे. इनमें से कुल 566 विश्वविद्यालयों ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा आयोजित कर ली थीं या अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे थे. 

यूजीसी (UGC) ने कहा कि कुल 560 विश्वविद्यालयों में से 194 ने पहले ही अपनी परीक्षा कर ली हैं और 366 अगस्त या सितंबर में आयोजित करने की योजना बना रहे हैं. लेकिन कोरोनावायरस खतरे के चलते देशभर के स्टूडेंट्स फाइनल ईयर की परीक्षा कैंसिल कराने की मांग कर रहे हैं. आइए आपको बताते हैं स्टूडेंट्स क्या कह रहे हैं. 

